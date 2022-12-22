Bus offers rides to and from Mich. Ave., Ypsi., St. Joe Hospital/Reichert

Peoples Express (PEX), a non-profit Whitmore Lake-based transportation company, announced that as of Dec. 1 its company has been serving the public in the Belleville area – and the rides are free through January.

Joe Gause said the company recently was awarded a grant from the Regional Transportation Authority to start an inter-county route with scheduled stops at the Reichert Center complex at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor and the Ypsilanti Transit Center. The route will continue via the Michigan Avenue corridor and Belleville Road to the Belleville Area District Library.

Service will be free to all clients through the month of January, Gause said. After that, tickets will be between $3 and $6 one way, depending upon if the rider wishes to just go from Belleville to Michigan Avenue, for $3, or to the Washtenaw County destinations for $6.

Seniors and those with disabilities will get half off the cost, making a ticket from Belleville to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital a $3 ride, one way.

PEX will respond to advance requests that vary as much as one mile from Belleville Road and Michigan Avenue to accommodate clients, Gause said.

The route will run every 90 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gause said Sumpter Township is on board with the service and will be dropping people off at the library in Belleville and then picking them up there.

He said the buses are new vehicles, none less than two years old, that are ADA-equipped. The company has been in business for more than 20 years, he said.

For more information including destination times and to schedule a ride, call (877) 214-6073.