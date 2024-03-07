Court Watching

John Edward Svoboda

John Edward Svoboda, 52, of Belleville, was video-arraigned by 34th District Court Judge Brian Oakley on Feb. 28 while in custody on charges of home invasion-first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, and assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on Feb. 25 in the city of Belleville. A probable cause conference was set for March 6. Bond is $50,000 cash or surety.

Eric James Comstock

Eric James Comstock, 34, of Van Buren Township was arraigned while in custody at Van Buren Township Police Department on Feb. 14 on four charges of criminal sexual contact-first degree (relationship) on Feb. 8 in Van Buren Township. Magistrate Al Hindman set cash bond of $100,000. He is to have no contact with the victim. On Feb. 28 he was present by zoom for his probable cause conference from the Wayne County Jail and waited an hour in vain for the prosecutor to arrive. Judge Martin said she did not want to hold the jail up by keeping the prisoner on camera any longer and so the preliminary exam was set for March 19.