Robinson talks of Sumpter Twp. ‘corruption, mismanagement’ on TV

Ronald Barrington Robinson of Sumpter Township, who used to have a regular podcast in Flint, returned to that show on March 2 to discuss what he called “the corruption and mismanagement of public resources in Sumpter.”

The “In My Opinion Show” devoted an hour to Robinson’s discussion on “What is Happening in Sumpter Township?” The show is available on YouTube.

He provided photographs of things that he found wrong in Sumpter and urged people, “If you hear something that is not legal, say something” to an agency that can do something about it.

He urged residents of Sumpter Township not to vote for any of the present board members ever again because of their alleged activities.

Robinson recounted how the township made him move his travel trailer from his property because he doesn’t have a house on that property where he kept horses and a garden. He said he has pictures of many others in the township with trailers on property without houses that have not been cited. Some pictures were shown, along with blighted properties.

He said it all began when he told the previous township supervisor to clean up his own “raggedy property.” The township then told him to move his trailer and he moved it to a storage yard. He said he went to 34th District Court to fight the ordinance citation. He said he lost under the “disgraced” Judge David Parrott, who is no longer on the bench, and then took it to a higher court where the judge went along with the lower court.

Robinson alleges that two or three months later, his attorney told him he had been contacted by township attorney Rob Young who said if Robinson would stop writing letters to the Independent and getting them published, he could put his camper back on his property.

“I told my lawyer it was a scam,” Robinson said. “I said to tell him to go to hell and I wouldn’t go along with the bribe.”

John Wilson, who interviewed Robinson on the program, said that Robinson’s attorney should report that because the attorney is an officer of the court. “It’s egregious to me, hearing it,” he said.

“I got screwed, bottom line,” Robinson said. “I’m still angry.”

Robinson listed many complaints he had against the township and the condition of the roads and the overgrown shoulders of the rods with grass hiding fire hydrants. “It make you think you’re living in a third-world country.”

He said, “We pay our taxes … and the seven trustees do as they please and if you don’t go along, you’ll get retaliated against.”

He asked other Sumpter residents to share their experiences with him by email at: [email protected] .

Wilson encouraged people to step forward because there’s safety in numbers and codes allegedly are being arbitrarily enforced. He said the law should be uniformly enforced.

“All I want is integrity by our so-called leaders,” Robinson said. “Their friends can do anything and they look the other way and they get away with it. I ask anybody, whether you live in Sumpter Township or anywhere, to report what you see. These people work for you.”

Robinson said he is and elected precinct delegate in Sumpter and he talks to other people.

“There’s a climate of fear in Sumpter Township,” he said. “That’s what gives them the power. If they can cower you and beat you down, then they win.”

Wilson urged people to document everything by recording on their cellphones and take video if they have to. He said to record meetings with technology.

“Sumpter Township is a poor community,” Robinson said. “Many people would starve to death without Forgotten Harvest … Many are at a subsistence level.”

He alleged one township official had used a SMART van, intended to transport seniors, to distribute campaign signs, which Robinson said is a violation of campaign laws. He said he had a picture of that happening.

“They do not scare me,” Robinson said when Wilson said Robinson would be open to retaliation. “That’s their way of shutting people up,” Robinson said.

Wilson told Robinson that if he has any reprisals for discussing Sumpter on this program to bring it up and they’ll have another show. “It will make it juicier,” he said, adding, “Watch your back.”

Wilson said he and Steve Myers own the studio which presented this show. The studio is called Omni Orbis Church and AllpointsTV. He said this and other podcasts can be viewed both on Rumble and on YouTube.