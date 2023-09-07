Court Watching

Devin Joseph Montour

Devin Joseph Montour, 23, of Sumpter Township, was present for his remote pretrial before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green on Aug. 30 on a charge of domestic violence on Aug. 12 in Sumpter Township. He was video arraigned in custody Aug. 14 at Huron Township PD and personal bond was $1,000. His final pretrial was set for Sept. 20 and the victim must appear.

Jacob Bryant Bradley

Jacob Bryant Bradley, 20, of Ypsilanti, was charged with having no boater’s safety certificate and reckless operation of a personal watercraft at 3:47 a.m. on July 30 in Van Buren Township. After paying the costs assessed, the charge was changed and the payments voided. A prehearing by zoom was set for Aug. 30 before Judge Green and at that time the charges were dismissed on a motion of the prosecuting attorney.

Richard Philip Henry III

Richard Philip Henry III, 29, of Van Buren Township, was set for his probable cause hearing on Aug. 30 before Judge Green on a charge of assault with intent to harm less than murder and domestic violence on April 16 in Van Buren Township. On Aug. 30 all charges were dismissed by the prosecuting attorney.

Juan Carlos Darty

Juan Carlos Darty, 42, of Van Buren Township, was due for his probable cause conference on Aug. 30 before Judge Green on 12 charges from Aug. 20 in Van Buren Township. Charges included assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to harm less than murder, assault, and weapons charges. His bond was $100,000/10%, with tether and house arrest if released. A bail bondsman posted bond. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 11.

Robert Jefferson Blossom

Robert Jefferson Blossom, 58, of Whittaker, was set for his probable cause conference before Judge Green on Aug. 30 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, operating with blood alcohol higher than .17, open intoxicant in vehicle, and drove while license suspended on June 8 in Sumpter Township.

On Aug. 30, the OWI charge and the DWLS charge were dismissed and he pled guilty to blood alcohol content higher and open intoxicant. Probation module action on the counts and a review is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Ryan Larry Moore

Ryan Larry Moore, 39, of Van Buren Township, was set for his probable cause conference on Aug. 23 before Judge Green on two charges of criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion) and one charge of CSC with assault and intent at penetration on Feb. 27, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

On Aug. 23, his preliminary exam was waived and he was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 6 arraignment on the information. Personal bond is $5,000.

Brandon Henry Davis-Devine

Brandon Henry Davis-Devine, 38, of Detroit was set for this arraignment/probable cause conference before Judge Green on Aug. 23. He is charged with uttering and publishing – possession of counterfeit notes with intent and possession of counterfeit notes on Dec. 12 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary exam was set for Oct. 4. Bond is $50,000 personal.