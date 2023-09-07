Twelve apts. affected in Sept. 5 fire at The Waverly in VBT

At 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Van Buren Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire that started on the third floor of an apartment building at The Waverly and burned up to the roof.

The Waverly is located on the South I-94 Service Drive between Beckley and Denton roads.

VBT Fire Chief Dave McInally said the fire burned the roof off four units and 12 units were affected between water and fire damage. Firefighters were working on hot spots after the blaze was extinguished.

Chief McInally said the fire was extinguished with the help of fire departments from Sumpter Township, Belleville, Huron Township, Romulus, Metro Airport, Canton Township, Ypsilanti Township and Ypsilanti city, Superior Township, along with HART (Huron Valley Supporting Emergency Responders in Washtenaw County) and Belleville Fire Auxiliary.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning.

On Aug. 13, a jet performing in the 25th Thunder Over Michigan airshow at Willow Run Airport crashed into unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot and the two occupants ejected into Belleville Lake. This is the third fire at the complex this year, with other blazes on March 3 and July 5.