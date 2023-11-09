Costume winners listed for Belleville CBC Trick or Treat contest

Infant – 3:
• 1st – Dino in Cage, Felliona Reed, 15 months, Garden City
• 2nd – A League of their Own, Dottie, Belleville
• 3rd – Firefighter, Denorris Williams III, Belleville
Age 4-6:
• 1st – Wednesday, Paityn Adkins, Belleville
• 2nd – Clown, Freya Halleck, Ypsilanti
• 3rd – Scream, Landon Leigh, Belleville
Age 7-9:
• 1st — Clown, Loraina Leigh, Belleville
• 2nd — It, Presslee Adkins, Belleville
• 3rd – Road Runner, Isaac Starkey, Belleville
Age 10-12:
• 1st — The Ring, Charli Gilbee, Belleville
• 2nd – The Joker, Marcus Williams, Belleville
• 3rd – Sea Creatures, Aprielle and Ellajure Hart, Belleville
Age 13 & Up:
• 1st – Steam Puny Girl, Gracelyn Bruce-Watson, Belleville
• 2nd – Vampire, Abagail Randall, Belleville
• 3rd – Dumb and Dumber, Colt and Conner, Belleville
Family:
• 1st – Looney Tunes, the Starkey and White families, Belleville
• 2nd – Magic Family, the Davis and Pineau families, Belleville
• 3rd – Little Red Riding Hood, identity unknown
Names of winners
courtesy of Jennifer Jones
