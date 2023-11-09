2024 Metropark annual passes now on sale at less than new prices

Metroparks annual passes are now on sale at the parks and on line.

The passes give holders access to all 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks locations, which includes almost 25,000 acres of space to explore.

After Dec. 31, 2023, annual vehicle passes will cost $40 for residents, but right now they can be purchased for just $35. For those over the age of 62, annual vehicle passes for seniors will cost $29 for residents in 2024, but if purchased before the end of 2023, you can buy one for $24.

Annual vehicle passes for non-residents are $45 each and for non-resident seniors, $34 each.

Passes can be purchased on line or at the toll booths or park offices. The website is www.metroparks.com .