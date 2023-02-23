Christopher Buckner charged in Van Buren Township shooting

Christopher Isaiah Buckner, 34, of Carleton, was present by video from the Wayne County Jail for his probable cause conference before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin on Feb. 15.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearms by a felon, and four counts of weapons/felony firearm on Jan. 23 in Van Buren Township.

His defense attorney asked for an adjournment and for reduction of bond. He said the 34-year-old man had a four-year-old son that he hadn’t seen since he was arrested on Feb. 1.

The probable cause conference was set for Feb. 22. The bond, which had been $500,000/10% was reduced to $100,000/10%. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and not have any contact with the victim.

Van Buren Township Police reported that on Jan. 23, they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the report of a subject firing shots into a vehicle in the area of Rawsonville and Grove roads.

Deputy Chief Joshua Monte said responding officers discovered a victim shot multiple times seated inside his vehicle. Officers were able to provide first aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody a short-time later at his residence by Van Buren officers assisted by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 31-year-old male from Van Buren Township, was hospitalized in stable condition. Deputy Chief Monte said the victim, who was specifically targeted, was familiar with this suspect.