Court Watching: David Miller arraigned on VBT burglary charges

David Edward Miller, 62, of Westland was present by zoom on Feb. 15 at the 34th District Court from the Washtenaw County Jail for his bench warrant arraignment by Magistrate Alan Hindman. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

The probable cause conference will be March 1 and he is to have no contract with the Lube Shop, 10645 Belleville Rd. in Van Buren Township. He is charged with breaking and entering a building and being in possession of burglary tools on Oct. 14.

Jason Alan Shepherd

Jason Alan Shepherd, 47, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned at 34th District Court from his hospital bed while in custody on Feb. 16 on charges of domestic violence and assault / assault and battery on Feb. 16 in Van Buren Township. His zoom pretrial was set for March 1. Personal bond of $5,000 was set and he must not return to his address on S. Ponderosa Trail or the trailer park or use/possess mood altering substances.

Davontay Maurice Lincoln

Davontay Maurice Lincoln of Van Buren Township was arraigned Feb. 17 on a charge of unarmed robbery on Feb. 16 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for March 1.

Bobby Gene Barnett

Bobby Gene Barnett, 54, of Van Buren Township was before Judge Martin on Feb. 15 for his probable cause conference on charges of identity theft and false pretenses from $1,000 to $20,000 in the city of Belleville on Aug. 10, 2020. The warrant for his arrest was canceled on Feb. 5 when Van Buren Township had him in custody. He was arraigned and personal bond was set at $5,000. His preliminary exam was set for March 29.