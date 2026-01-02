Chief McInally plays key role in saving man in house fire

On Saturday, Dec. 27 at about 1:40 p.m., the Van Buren Fire Department was dispatched to 8124 Belleville Rd. (residence located in front of All Seasons) for a report of black smoke coming from the front doorway of a residence.

At the time of dispatch, Fire Chief David McInally was in his personal vehicle at the intersection of Belleville Road and Tyler, en route to his office. He said he arrived on the scene just over one minute after dispatch and confirmed heavy black smoke issuing from the front doorway.

He said as he approached the residence, two passing motorists who had reported the incident advised him that a male occupant was still inside the structure and had been communicating with them.

This information was immediately relayed to dispatch, and a second alarm was requested due to the presence of an active fire with a trapped occupant.

Chief McInally said the male occupant was able to hear him but was unable to reach the doorway. Smoke conditions were severe, with the smoke layer approximately 18 inches off the floor, preventing Chief McInally from safely accessing the occupant.

He said he requested a fire extinguisher from Van Buren Police Department as the first engine arrived on scene. The fire was located just inside the front door, which was already open upon Chief McInally’s arrival.

“Using the extinguisher, I was able to knock down the bulk of the fire,” he said. “Upon arrival, the engine crew was directed to make entry and conduct an occupant rescue. I then deployed a handline from the front of the apparatus and continued extinguishment operations till the crew advanced inside.”

Van Buren Police Department assisted with traffic control, opening a rear door for ventilation, and hydrant operations as the second engine arrived.

After exiting the structure briefly to secure the gas supply, McInally said he returned to the front doorway. At that time, Firefighter Everett and Firefighter Pierce were already escorting the male occupant out of the structure.

The occupant was suffering from severe smoke inhalation and was immediately treated by Firefighter Maryanski. Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) arrived shortly thereafter and initiated advanced life support care.

Van Buren Fire Department assisted HVA with patient care and transport to the hospital. Belleville Fire Department later returned the ambulance to service. Canton Fire Department and Ypsilanti Township Fire Department arrived on scene and assisted with overhaul operations.

During a search of the structure, the occupant’s dog was found deceased on the second floor. As of the following morning, the male occupant remained hospitalized at University of Michigan Hospital, where he was reported to be recovering and expected to make a full recovery. The fire was investigated and determined not to be suspicious.

“The rapid notification to dispatch by the bystanders, and the coordinated response of the Van Buren Fire Department and Van Buren Police Department directly contributed to the survival of the occupant,” McInally said.