Sumpter Twp. board accepts retirement of Fire Chief Rick Brown

At its regular meeting on Dec. 9, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees accepted, with regrets, the retirement of Fire Chief Rick Brown as of Dec. 31.

He was congratulated for his 40 years of service and dedication to the community and presented with a plaque. He was Sumpter’s first full-time chief and served in that position for four and a half years.

Fire Captain Jamie Goode was appointed interim fire chief as of Dec. 31.

In other business at the 25-minute meeting, the board:

• Bowed their heads as treasurer Bart Patterson said a prayer asking for wisdom for the board;

• Approved naming the law firm of Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak P.C. of Wyandotte as the township’s attorneys beginning Jan. 1 and approving their retainer agreement provided;

• Approved the regular board meeting minutes of Nov. 25, the Parks and Recreation minutes of Sept. 15, and the Parks and Recreation minutes of Oct. 20;

• Under unfinished business, approved the special planning commission minutes of Sept. 11. These minutes were removed from an earlier meeting;

• Approved Wayne County Annual Permits A-26044, A-26044, and A-26099. These permits pertain to Wayne County DPS Engineering Division Permit Office combining the annual maintenance permit, annual pavement restoration permit, and annual special events permit into one single application;

• Removed item 16-G from the agenda to bid as needed for emergency sewer and water repairs;

• Accepted the township manager’s report, including the holiday employee schedule, pointing out the township is open between the holidays with a skeleton crew and a discussion on the new township logo, with feedback requested from the board. A collection of logos from municipalities around the state, plus options for Sumpter;

• Heard trustee Tim Rush announce the Dec. 15 Parks and Recreation meeting was canceled due to illness and meeting will recommence in January;

• Heard treasurer Patterson suggest that there be proactive planning for the holiday shutdown. Clerk Donald LaPorte suggested this topic be a part of union negotiations next year;

• Approved a resolution to approve the amended Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System agreement through the Washtenaw Area Mutual Aid Council; and

• Approved a resolution for annual exemption from Contribution Act 152 of 2011 as the township meets the provisions for exemption as provided in the Act.

A special 5 p.m. meeting to discuss the upcoming budget was held before the regular 6 p.m. meeting.