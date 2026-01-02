Editorial: Things didn’t get done, but let’s look ahead

This is the time of year to look back at what was not done in our tri-communities and to look forward to see if any progress is on the horizon.

In Van Buren Township, the long-planned Belleville Road widening with sidewalks between Tyler and Ecorse was supposed to finally start, but that didn’t happen. But, it’s on the horizon.

Completion of the Denton Road bridge was predicted by the end of the year, but that didn’t happen. As you can see by the score we’re keeping on our front page of how long it’s been closed that it’s been 3.25 years as of today. The bridge is in Van Buren Township and the township hoped to speed it along with design and engineering work, but it’s still behind schedule. It’s on the horizon, too.

In the city of Belleville, they had hoped to be in their new city hall, moving in over the holidays, but that didn’t happen. That, too, is on the horizon, but the mayor says there is no rush.

Then there’s the former hardware store on Main Street in the city of Belleville, renamed the “Wherehouse,” by the DDA who bought it to remodel it into a place to start businesses for the town. The interim city manager is too busy to deal with everything, so that project is taking baby steps forward, although they’ve had two bouts of window painting to try to fool people into thinking it’s not empty.

Sumpter Township’s Parks & Rec committee has gathered new life, although there is no sign of its popular festival returning. There is a lot on the horizon there.