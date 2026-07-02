Things to Do in Belleville for July 2

- Thursday, July 2 – Flag Day movie screening by the VFW/PLAV at 6:30 p.m. at Belleville City Hall, 330 Charles St. Donations accepted.
- Thursday, July 2 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville. Free concert on the lake at 7 p.m. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight’s concert is by Johnny Little Band.
- Friday, July 3 – Sumpter Summer Jam, an America 250 celebration, starts at 6 p.m. with a free concert at the community center pavilion at 23501 Sumpter Rd. Food trucks, fireworks, free prize drawings. Concert features Daniel Harrison & the $2 Highway and Midnight in Michigan. Presented by the Parks and Recreation Committee.
- Saturday, July 4 – Start off your Fourth of July celebration at Van Buren Eagles for a Pancake Breakfast (pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, coffee and juice) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and enjoy the rest of your day. Cost is $10.
- Monday, July 6 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Wednesday, July 8 – Michigan State University professor Roger Rosentreter explores the origins and evolution of the American Continental Army. At 7:30 p.m. Michigan Flight Museum and Air Adventures, 47884 D Street, Van Buren Township. $10 per person for non members; museum members with registration.
- Thursday, July 9 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight’s concert is by Smoke Jones.
- Saturday, July 11 – Steak Dinner from 5-7 p.m., or until they run out, at the Pvt. James D. Donovan/Romulus Post 78, 39270 W. Huron River Dr., Romulus, (734) 941-3030. Meal includes New York strip steak, potato, vegetable, salad, roll and butter for $22. Proceeds benefits the Building Fund.
- Monday, July 13 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Wednesday, July 15 – “A Brief History of American Music” at 7 p.m. at Jazz Night at the Library. Celebrate 250 years of American musical history with one-man band Rob Crozier. Selections from diverse genres, including jazz, blues, country, and folk.
- Thursday, July 16 – Belleville Newspaper Foundation fundraiser to keep the local newspaper publishing is 6-8 p.m. at the Belleville Yacht Club. Tickets are $50 each and available through Independent advertising director Janet Millard, (734) 699-9020.
- Thursday, July 16 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Runnin’ on the Blues Band.”
- Friday, July 17; Saturday, July 18; and Sunday, July 19 – Thunder over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. thunderovermichigan.org
- Monday, July 20 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, July 23 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Rock 22.”
- Monday, July 27 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, July 30 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m.. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Magic Bus.”
- Monday, Aug. 3 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, Aug. 6 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “Stay Tuned.”
- Monday, Aug. 10 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, Aug. 13 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “The Kreellers.”
- Saturday, Aug. 15 – Join in for an Antique Tractor Poker Run to earn money for local chapter of Future Farmers of America and suicide awareness. Starts at Gotz Farm, 657 Labo Rd., Carleton, goes to JMI Dundee, 607 Main St., Dundee; then Maybee Farmers Co-op Holly, 7751 Blue Bush Rd., Maybee, to the Traskos farm at 44077 Willis Rd., Sumpter Township and then back to the Gotz Farm. Live music, food vendors, raffle prizes. Tractors need to run 13 mph. For information call (517) 403-5355 or email [email protected]. Also, see: www.semichiganpokerrun.com .
- Monday, Aug. 17 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Thursday, Aug. 20 – Music Lakeside in Horizon Park, downtown Belleville, 7 p.m. Free concert on the lake. If it rains, it’s in the Methodist Church. Tonight it’s “DTour Band.” Also, Taste of Belleville night.
- Monday, Aug. 24 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Aug. 31 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Sept. 14 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Sept. 21 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Sept. 28 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Oct. 5 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Oct. 12 – Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., and Main Street Auto Show, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Belleville.
- Monday, Oct. 19 – Main Street Auto Show in downtown Belleville, 5-8 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 – Main Street Auto Show in downtown Belleville, 5-8 p.m.