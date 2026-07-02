Upcoming Belleville Area Meetings

- Monday, July 6 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 7 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed.
- Wednesday, July 8 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m. Also, Sumpter Township Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, July 13 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., administration building
- Tuesday, July 14 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Area District Library Board, 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, July 20 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 21 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed.
- Wednesday, July 22 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, July 27 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., administration building
- Tuesday, July 28 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 3 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 4 – Van Buren Township meeting cancelled due to election.
- Monday, Aug. 10 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., administration building
- Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Area District Library Board, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 13 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m. Also, Sumpter Township Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 17 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m. Also, Van Buren Township Board of Trustees daylong budget review meeting
- Tuesday, Aug. 18 –Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Monday, Aug. 24 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., administration building
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Buren Township Board of Trustees daylong budget review meeting
- Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m. Also, Sumpter Township Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 14 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Tuesday, Sept. 15 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Monday, Sept. 21 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 28 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Monday, Oct. 5 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Thursday, Oct. 8 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m. Also, Sumpter Township Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 12 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Area District Library Board, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 19 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Monday, Oct. 26 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 2 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 – Van Buren Township meeting canceled due to election.
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 9 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Area District Library Board, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 12 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m. Also, Sumpter Township Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 16 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 23 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 1 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Monday, Dec. 7 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 8 – Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Area District Library Board, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 9 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 10 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m. Also, Sumpter Township Planning Commission, 6 p.m. Also, Belleville Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 14 – Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, 7 p.m., BHS Commons
- Tuesday, Dec. 15 – Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., with 5 p.m. work/study as needed
- Wednesday, Dec. 16 – Van Buren Township Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Dec. 21 – Belleville City Council, 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 11, 2027 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 11, 2027 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m.
- Thursday, April 8, 2027 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m.
- Thursday, May 13, 2027 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m.
- Thursday, June 10, 2027 – Keystone Academy school board, 5 p.m.