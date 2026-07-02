Court Watching for July 2

Laron Deshawn West

Laron Deshawn West of Detroit was scheduled for his probable cause conference for Feb. 14 on two charges of larceny from a motor vehicle on Feb. 2, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Feb. 3 and personal bond was set at $50,000. He is not to return to an address on Oak Lane in Van Buren Township. Preliminary exam was set for March 20. At that time he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 3 arraignment on the information. He pleaded guilty to one charge and the other was dismissed. Sentencing was May 17, adjourned to June 13, then adjourned to July 15. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,668 and two years of probation.

Jessica Ann Hartman

Jessica Ann Hartman, 40, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for her probable cause conference on Feb. 14, 2024 on charges of possession of methamphetamine / ecstasy and possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on April 5, 2021 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned out-county on Feb. 3, 2024 and personal bond of $25,000 set. A warrant had been out for her arrest for failure to appear in court. On Feb. 14, 2024 she failed to appear again and a bench warrant was issued. Bond of $25,000/10% will be allowed.

Douglas Louis Bumgardner

Douglas Louis Bumgardner of Ecorse is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, three counts of police officer assault, a charge of driving while license suspended, and reckless driving on Oct. 23, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment was Feb. 6 and his bond set at $10,000/10%. His probable cause conference was Feb. 14 and he waived his preliminary exam. He was bound over to circuit court for a Feb. 21 arraignment on the information and a March 22 pretrial.

His probable cause conference on a charge of failure to return rented property worth $20,000 or more was pending from an Oct. 18, 2023 incident in the city of Belleville. He also waived his exam on that charge and was bound over for the Feb. 21 arraignment on the information. Pretrial was March 22 and then April 26. Jury trial was set for Aug. 12, 2024 but it was cancelled when on May 10 he pled guilty to fleeing a police officer and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $198 and 3 years, six months to 10 years in prison, with 113 days of credit for time served.

Darnay Jason Ventus

Darnay Jason Ventus of Livonia was arraigned while in custody of Van Buren Police on Feb. 13 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in Van Buren Township on Feb. 11. VBT Police asked for bond of $5,000/10%, but his temporary defense attorney Royce Nunley said his client drives a garbage truck for Priority Waste and this is his only offense on record. Judge Martin set personal bond at $5,000.

On Feb. 21, at his probable cause conference, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of obtaining a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor, and the CCW felony was dismissed. He was sentenced to three months of probation, a fine, and an order to not possess a gun while on probation. He forfeited his gun to Van Buren Township and will submit to random testing for alcohol or other mood-altering substances.

Douglas Lynn Flippo

Douglas Lynn Flippo, of Jackson, is charged with aggravated assault on July 27 in Van Buren Township and was due for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 14 before Judge Green. His final pretrial was set for March 6 and a trial set for April 24 and then March 13. On March 13, the prosecutor said the complaining victim did not wish to proceed and the charge was dismissed.

Nicholas Alexander Barnett

Nicholas Alexander Barnett, 30, of Sumpter Township was arraigned on Feb. 23 by Judge Martin while in custody at the Van Buren Township Police Department.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon on Feb. 21. He also was scheduled for a March 6 and then March 27 probable cause conference. His preliminary exam was set for May 1. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Personal bond is $5,000. A pretrial was set for June 24 and a jury trial for Sept. 10.

On Aug. 14 the charge was reduced to the misdemeanor of improper possession of a firearm in or around a motor vehicle and a guilty plea was accepted. The jury trial was canceled. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and a fine of $778.

Ernest Zubah Lewis

Ernest Zubah Lewis, 38, of Westland, was arraigned Feb. 21 on a bench warrant for failure to complete 30 hours of community service as sentenced for a Jan. 8, 2020 charge from Van Buren Township that was reduced from drive while license suspended, revoked, denied to fail to display valid license.

Lewis claimed he did the community service and turned over the paper on it to the court. Judge Martin amended his sentence to 15 hours of community service in the next 90 days. “I cut it in half,” Judge Martin said.

He also had a Feb. 21 hearing on two charges through the Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 24. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of failed to display a valid license (reduced from driving while license suspended), with a fine of $345, and admitted being responsible to the second reduced charge of speeding 1-5 over the limit (reduced from speeding in a limited access area), with a fine of $130.

Jimmie Lanier Thompson

Jimmie Lanier Thompson, 47, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Feb. 21 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, driving while license suspended, and driving with open intoxicants on Feb. 7, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The probable cause conference was adjourned to March 6 at the request of the newly appointed defense attorney Andrew Fanta who was unavailable on Feb. 21. Bond is $5,000/10% and was posted. A probable cause conference was set for March 20 and then the preliminary exam was waived. He was bound over to circuit court for an April 3 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference also was held April 3. He pled guilty to all three charges and his sentencing was set for May 31 and adjourned to June 28. He was sentenced to a $500 fine and 2.5 years of probation.

Aleah Abdellatif

Aleah Abdellatif, 36, of Van Buren Township was due for a show-cause/arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 21, 2024 on a Jan. 1, 2024 charge of being drunk and disorderly in Van Buren Township. His arraignment was held and personal bond set at $1,000. A remote pretrial was set for Feb. 28, 2024. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued. A remote pretrial was set for March 27, 2024 but he failed to appear.

He was video-arraigned in custody on April 17 on his warrant. A remote pretrial was set for May 14 and personal bond is $5,000. A source on May 15 reported he showed up at Team Jefferson treatment center in Detroit. On May 19, he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 4.

On June 4, 2024 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of jostling and was fined $600 and sentenced to six months in treatment and 12 months of probation.

Cornel Cheraru

Cornel Cheraru of Detroit had his remote pretrial on Feb. 21 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 5, 2025 in Sumpter Township. His final pretrial with all witnesses to appear was set for Feb. 28 and at that time no witnesses appeared and so charges were dismissed.

Chinel Danyel Griffin

Chinel Danyel Griffin, 42, of Ypsilanti, on Feb. 28 was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on March 13, 2024 following a preliminary exam before Judge Martin. A disposition conference was set for March 20 and then a calendar conference for April 1 reset by the court to April 5, 2024. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

She is charged with retail fraud-first degree on Aug. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. She is a habitual offender and a fourth-offense notice was filed.

Judge Martin had complimented Griffin at her probable cause conference for keeping at work at her job in a hospital surgical unit while waiting for her case to be called. The defendant was visible doing this via Zoom.

Eric James Comstock

Eric James Comstock, 34, of Van Buren Township was arraigned while in custody at Van Buren Township Police Department on Feb. 14, 2024 on four charges of criminal sexual contact-first degree (relationship) on Feb. 8 in Van Buren Township.

34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman set cash bond of $100,000 and scheduled his probable cause conference for Feb. 28. He is to have no contact with the victim and is not to be released without a GPS tether.

On Feb. 28 he was present by Zoom from the Wayne County Jail and waited an hour for the prosecutor to be present. Judge Martin said she did not want to hold the jail up by keeping the prisoner on camera to wait longer and so his attorney scheduled the preliminary exam for March 19. That was reset for April 1.

The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an April 8 arraignment on the information. His final conference was set for May 28 and his jury trial was set for July 15, but those dates were later canceled. He pled guilty on June 7 to two new charges of child sexually abusive commercial activity and criminal sexual conduct – second degree (relationship) and the original charges were dismissed. He was fined $1,996, sentenced to 10-20 years in prison and was credited with 137 days of time served.

Joshua Kavon Patton

Joshua Kavon Patton, 26, of Van Buren Township, was due for probable cause conferences on March 6 for unauthorized driving away of an auto on Feb. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Feb. 22 in Van Buren Township. He also is charged with retail fraud on Feb. 25 in Van Buren Township. A competency hearing was ordered. The next court date will be based on when the report is complete. The case was scheduled for review on April 17 then re-scheduled for July 10, pending paperwork on the hearing. Bond is $10,000/10%. On July 10 a hearing on all three cases was set for Oct. 9 and then another hearing set for Nov. 20 and then scheduled for review Dec. 30 and then Feb. 5, 2025. It was scheduled for review April 30 and then July 30. The defendant was waiting for a bed.

Matthew Ryan Durkin

Paul Nathaniel Durkin

Brothers Matthew Ryan Durkin of Brighton and Paul Nathaniel Durkin, 23, of Pinckney were set for their preliminary exams before Judge Oakley on March 6, 2024.

Matthew Durkin waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a March 20 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for March 26. He is charged with home invasion first degree on Nov. 19, 2023 in Sumpter Township. Bond of $20,000 continues. He pled guilty to the charge and sentencing was May 2, 2024.

Paul Durkin is charged with home invasion first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and weapons-felony firearm-pneumatic gun on the same date in Sumpter Township. He waived his preliminary exam and was set for a March 20, 2024 arraignment on the information in circuit court. A disposition conference was set for March 26, final conference April 15, and jury trial on May 9. Bond continued at $25,000/10% and a $6,250 surety bond was posted.

On May 2, he pled nolo contendere to the charges of home invasion-1st degree and entering without owner’s permission and the other charges were dismissed. Sentencing was May 30. Jury trial was canceled. Fees totaled $1,966, Wayne County Jail time was from 10 to 23 months, with 11 days credit for time served. Two years of probation with supervision.

Christian Jacob Little

Christian Jacob Little, 34, of Sumpter Township was set for his preliminary exam on March 6, 2024 for felonious assault and domestic violence on Dec. 6, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The exam was conducted and he was bound over to circuit court for a March 20 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for March 28. Final conference is May 8. Bond continues at $20,000/10%. A jury trial was set for Oct. 9 and then canceled. On Sept. 25, 2024 he pled guilty to felonious assault and the domestic violence charge was dismissed. Sentencing was Oct. 24. He was fined $398 and put on two years of probation.

Kaytlyn Marie Disney-Gilbert

Kaytlyn Marie Disney-Gilbert, 22, of Van Buren Township was set for her pretrial on March 6, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on May 15, 2022 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear and so a warrant for her arrest was issued.

John Lerrad Lawrence Brown

John Lerrad Lawrence Brown, 49, of Ypsilanti is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a weapon in public on Dec. 10 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for March 6. The arraignment was held and a probable cause conference set for March 27. Personal bond was $5,000.

On March 27 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of purchasing a pistol without a license (and the carrying concealed weapon charge was dismissed) and pled guilty to brandishing a weapon. He was fined $395 for each charge and will be on non-reporting probation for 12 months. He also shall serve 80 hours of Community service, attend 10 anger management classes, and forfeit his gun to Van Buren Police.

Gary Sujae Newman

Gary Sujae Newman, 55, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant by Judge Oakley on March 11, 2024 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 3 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference was March 20 and then set for April 3.

On April 3, his defense attorney said she was seeking consultation with an immigration attorney and so the case was adjourned until April 17.

At that time she said she still has to consult with an immigration attorney and there is an open offer at this time, but issues need to be worked out. The probable cause conference was adjourned until May 15.

On May 15, 2024 his original felony charge was reduced to disturbing the peace. His firearm was forfeited to the police and he was put on nine months of probation and he cannot possess a firearm while on probation. Also, he was fined $845 and 20 hours of community service. Judge Martin was told the charge was filed after a traffic stop.

Jason Alan Shepherd

Jason Alan Shepherd, 48, of Van Buren Township had his pretrial on March 13, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on March 1 in Van Buren Township. Final pretrial was set for April 3. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 21 he was in custody at Van Buren Township police department and came to court by video on a charge he violated his conditional bond at 11:30 a.m. on March 20 when he harassed the victim. He was told to have absolutely no contact with the victim. A hearing on this will be set.

On April 3, he pled guilty as charged to domestic violence and was fined $600. His sentencing was delayed six months and he needed to have an alcoholic assessment and treatment as necessary and take an anger management course. He is not to return to the address on S. Ponderosa Trail. His defense attorney Dan Bitar said he can’t go back to his mother’s house, so he may be homeless. Judge Martin agreed to community service instead of the $600 cash bond.

Patricia Kathleen Lewis

Patricia Kathleen Lewis, 38, of Ypsilanti is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd, possession of narcotics, driving while license suspended-2nd, and open intoxicants on Jan. 9, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Her probable cause conference was March 20 and another probable cause conference on April 10.

On April 10, she was present by Zoom from the Michigan Department of Corrections. Her case was adjourned until May 1 and then May 15 to allow time for her defense attorney Nancy Richards to make a deviation request. On May 15, her exam was set for July 3. On May 29, her exam was waived and she was bound over to circuit court for a June 5 arraignment on the information.

On June 24, 2024 she pled guilty to the first charge and the others were dismissed. She was fined $978 and was credited with two days of time served.

John Cleeve Johnson

John Cleeve Johnson, 42, previously of Flint and now of Ann Arbor, is charged with malicious destruction of property and malicious destruction of a building on Dec. 22, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He was due for his remote arraignment/pretrial on March 20, 2024 but he failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for April 17 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued. On June 9, 2025 the warrant was recalled and a show-cause hearing set for July 10 changed to July 23.

At that time, his remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 3 and then for Oct. 22. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 3 and the complaining victim must appear. On Dec. 3, the charges were dismissed without prejudice by the prosecution.

Wayne A. Oswald

Wayne A. Oswald, 50, of Sumpter Township, was due for his probable cause conference on March 20, 2024 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and open intoxicant on Feb. 27 in Sumpter Township. A probable cause conference was set for April 10 and then adjourned until April 24 and then to May 22.

On May 22 he pled guilty to a reduced charge and the case was referred to the probation department for recommended sentencing. On May 28 the case was set for a June 14 review. A pre-sentence interview was set for June 17 and June 27. Scheduled for review July 9. Sentencing was set for July 23.

On July 23, Judge Green fined him $1,495 for the reduced charge of operating while intoxicated-2nd and $70 for the open container. He was put on probation for 24 months, must participate in the Drug Treatment Court, and must be in a drug treatment program.

Kenneth James Cunningham

Kenneth James Cunningham, 33, of Westland was due for his arraignment/probable cause conference on March 20, 2024 on refiled charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended on Nov. 6, 2021 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for April 10. At that time, he failed to appear but the defense attorney had been in court trying to track down his client. The probable cause conference was adjourned until April 17 and then April 24. The defendant’s absence was waived since he would be in rehab. His April 24 probable cause conference was adjourned to June 5 because he was in rehab.

On June 5, he pled no contest to reduced charges of operating while intoxicated and failure to display license and the original charges were dismissed. Judge Oakley sent him to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation and he guaranteed the defense attorney his client would get treatment or jail. He told the defendant to put himself in treatment before the court makes him do it. “I’m going to do everything I can to save your life,” Judge Oakley told him. Judge Oakley said the defendant was less in control of himself than anyone he’s ever seen. The case was scheduled for review on June 21. Sentencing was set for Aug. 8, adjourned to Sept. 19. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,500, eight days of work on the court work program in lieu of jail time, and 18 months of probation. Also, he is to engage in in-patient treatment, followed by sober living within 21 days, among other directives.

On Nov. 26, 2024 a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear in court and on Nov. 27, 2024, a notice of noncompliance with his probation was issued.

On March 13, 2025 he was before Judge Oakley on a bench warrant arraignment and a probation violation hearing was held. Judge Oakley sentenced him to 105 days in jail, with credit for 105 days time served. He was discharged from probation without improvement. His file was sent to the probation department to set up a new payment plan.

Teondra Denise Davis

Teondra Denise Davis of Atlanta, GA was due for her remote pretrial on March 20 on a charge of assault and battery on March 3, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The final pretrial was set for April 10 when the victim is ordered to appear.

On April 10, 2024 Van Buren Township Detective Mike Long said he intended to serve a subpoena on the victim but received no response. The prosecution was unable to proceed and the charge was dismissed.

Glenn Scott Patton

Glenn Scott Patton, 54, of Van Buren Township is charged with two counts of uttering and publishing on June 16, 2023 in Sumpter Township. His probable cause conference was March 20, 2024 and his preliminary exam set for March 27. A probable cause conference was held instead and, because the defendant was in the Oakland County Jail, the exam was first set for April 3 and then moved to April 10.

On April 10 he was present by Zoom from the Oakland County Jail when he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 17 arraignment on the information, reset for April 25 reset for April 30. A calendar conference was set for May 23 and he pled guilty to one charge and the other was dismissed. On June 7, 2024 he was sentenced to jail time to be served concurrently with the Oakland County Jail sentence, with credit for 89 days served. Fine was $1,898. Probation of two years started June 7, 2024.

Diajajuan Marquel Walker

Diajajuan Marquel Walker, 20, of Ann Arbor, is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, police officer assault and driving while license suspended on July 23, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was present for his arraignment/probable cause conference on March 20, 2024 and his preliminary exam was set for May 1. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 15 arraignment on the information. Bond is $10,000/10%. Calendar conference was set for May 22 and then reset for May 31. A jury trial was set for Aug. 22.

On July 30, he pled guilty to fleeing police and police officer assault and the driving while license suspended charge was dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for Sept. 17, but he failed to appear, so a warrant was signed.

On Feb. 14, 2025 he was arraigned on a failure to appear charge. Sentencing was set for Feb. 21 and then to April 4.

He was then sentenced to pay fines of $816, do 120 hours of community service in lieu of fees, and three years of probation

Ayden Tyeler Clark

Ayden Tyeler Clark, 29, of Van Buren Township was due for his calendar conference in circuit court on March 27, 2024 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 30, 2021 in the city of Belleville. Final conference was set for May 21 and a jury trial for June 24.

On June 10, 2024 he pleaded guilty to being a disorderly person who was drunk, a reduced misdemeanor charge, and the drug possession charge was dismissed. He was fined $728, put on 18 months of probation and ordered to do 120 hours of community service. The jury trial was canceled.

Jacey Lin Owens

Jacey Lin Owens, 32, of Carleton was scheduled for her March 27 probable cause conference on charges of retail fraud and driving while license suspended on Feb. 19 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. She failed to appear, so a warrant was issued.

On May 15 she was in Wayne County Jail and then transferred to St. Clair County Jail. Her attorney asked to adjourn her probable cause conference until May 22 so her different charges could be sorted out. On May 22, she waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 29 arraignment on the information. Her defense attorney said they hoped to settle this case and the other case already at circuit court. A motion hearing was held June 5 and a pretrial set for June 26, reset by the court to July 9, 2024. At that time, both cases were dismissed.

John Edward Svoboda

John Edward Svoboda, 52, of Belleville, was video-arraigned by Judge Oakley on Feb. 28, 2024 while in custody on charges of home invasion-first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, and assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on Feb. 25 in the city of Belleville.

A probable cause conference was set for March 6 and then for March 20. The preliminary exam was held March 27 and then he was bound over to circuit court for an April 10 arraignment on the information, reset for April 12. A calendar conference was set for April 23, pretrial for May 13, and a jury trial for July 22. Bond first had been set at $50,000 cash or surety and then changed to $10,000/10%. When released he is to wear a tether, have no contact with the victim or the protected address.

On May 13, 2024 the defendant pleaded nolo contendere to home invasion 3rd degree and the other two charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing was set for June 4. He was sentenced to 1 to 5 years in the Michigan House of Corrections, concurrent with his present MDOC sentence, with credit for 92 days time served. Fee is $192 and restitution will be determined.

Alexander Greene

Alexander Greene, 24, of Ypsilanti was present for his final pretrial March 27, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on March 1 in Van Buren Township. At that time the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant and the case was closed.

Charlese Lashawn Riggs

Charlese Lashawn Riggs, 27, of Canton was due March 27, 2024 for her remote arraignment pretrial on charges of driving while license suspended-2nd and no insurance on March 5, 2024 in the of Belleville and a Zoom preliminary hearing on a charge of registration/plate violation (civil infraction) on the same day city. Her remote pretrial on the first two charges and pre-hearing on the third were all set for May 15, 2024. Personal bond is $10,000. She failed to show up for her May 15 court date, so a show-cause hearing will be held and the registration/plate violation ordered in default.

She failed to show up for her June 5, 2024 show-cause hearings and so a warrant was put out for her arrest.

Samantha Lynn Hopson

Samantha Lynn Hopson, 36, of Belleville was arraigned on March 27, 2024 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and operating while intoxicated with high blood alcohol content-3rd on July 15 in the city of Belleville. A probable cause conference was set for April 3. Bond of $150 was posted.

On April 3, her attorney Kerry Martin said he wanted to prepare a misdemeanor reduction request and the case was adjourned until May 1 and then set for a preliminary exam on June 12. At that time she waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information changed to July 5. A calendar conference is July 10. Final conference was set for Aug. 28 and a jury trial for Oct. 15. The jury trial was canceled on Sept. 26, 2024 when she pled guilty to the first offense and the second was dismissed. Sentencing was on Oct. 30. She was fined $2,458, four months in the Wayne County Jail, and two years of probation.

Tahalas Jervon Taylor

Tahalas Jervon Taylor, 27, of Westland, was charged having no insurance on Jan. 22, 2021 in the city of Belleville. Her show cause/arraignment/pretrial was set for March 27, 2021. A warrant had been entered into LEIN when she failed to appear for a court date in 2021. She failed to appear on March 27, 2024 so she remains in warrant status.

Lonnie Joseph Shumaker

Lonnie Joseph Shumaker of Westland, was present by Zoom for his arraignment/probable cause conference on April 3, 2024 for a June 16, 2023 charge of uttering and publishing in Sumpter Township.

He was present virtually from a Jackson County prison facility and his attorney asked for time to review the discovery. The case was adjourned until April 24. Attorney Rita Young said he was serving three years presently and had a federal sentence as well. Personal bond of $5,000 was set.

On April 24, his probable cause conference was reset for May 8. The defendant had been transferred to a different prison. On May 8 he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 22 arraignment on the information, reset by the court to June 5 and then to June 10. On June 11, 2024. he pled guilty to the charge and sentencing was set for July 12. He was fined $598 and sentenced to 18 months to 14 years in prison, with 158 days credit for time served.

Marquise Thomas

Marquise Thomas, 27, of Sumpter Township had his probable cause conference on April 3, 2024 to face charges of fleeing police in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated with a person aged 16 and under in the vehicle, and open intoxicant in a vehicle on March 24 in Sumpter Township.

The case was adjourned until April 17 because his attorney Jonathan Cohen said there was a possibility of a settlement. Thomas was to appear in person before Judge Oakley on April 17, but his attorney said he had a problem with transportation and would like to do it by Zoom. Judge Martin told the attorney to reach out to Judge Oakley’s office with that request, which the judge granted.

On April 17, the probable cause conference was set for May 1 and a deviation request was pending. A preliminary exam was held June 12 and then continued to June 18. At that time the exams were held and he was bound over to circuit court for a July 2 arraignment on the information on the fleeing in a vehicle and open intoxicant charges and the operating while intoxicated with a person less than 16 years of age charge was reduced. On July 2 an order was signed for the exam transcript. Final conference was Sept. 9, adjourned by the court to Oct. 11. On Oct. 21, 2024 he pled guilty to the alcohol charges and the fleeing charge was dismissed. He was fined $581 and allowed to do community service for 360 hours (45 days/8 hours per day) in lieu of the fees. Also, there are two years of probation.

Paul Thomas Hurley

Paul Thomas Hurley, Jr., 33, of Van Buren Township was present for his arraignment/pre-trial April 3, 2024 on charges of domestic violence and interfering with a crime report on March 19 in Van Buren Township.

The final pretrial was set for April 17, 2024 and the victim must appear. The complainant did not appear, so the case was dismissed by the judge following a motion of the prosecution.

Christopher Joshua Westphal

The preliminary exam set for Christopher Joshua Westphal, 39, of Dearborn Heights had been set for April 3, but it was adjourned until April 17.

Westphal was facing charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and fleeing police in a vehicle on Nov. 16, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

It was learned that law enforcement was on its way to pick up Westphal, who was an inmate of a jail, but they learned the officer who needed to testify would not be available, so the exam needed to be adjourned.

Defense attorney Kerry Martin said this was the second preliminary exam date set for the case and on Feb. 21 they were unable to bring him to court. Judge Martin said that was because Livingston County came and picked him up first.

Attorney Martin objected to adjourning the exam again, but Judge Martin set the April 17 date and said the officers who were traveling to get Westphal needed to be called off.

On April 17, the exam was waived and the defendant was bound over to circuit court for an April 24 arraignment on the information reset for May 2. Disposition conference was set for May 7, adjourned until May 14. Final conference was set for May 28 and then adjourned to June 6. At that time he pled guilty to both charges and on June 21, 2024 was sentenced to a fee of $1,966, three years of probation, 19-76 months in the Wayne County Jail, but that may be waived if in compliance with Oakland County JAWS program.

Moses Richard Emmanuel

Moses Richard Emmanuel, 40, of Detroit, was scheduled for his preliminary examination on April 3, 2024 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle, police officer assault, and reckless driving on Dec. 2, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 10, 2024 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for April 17 then a pretrial for May 1 and a final conference for May 16 which was continued to May 23 reset by court to May 24. A jury trial was set for Sept. 30 and then canceled.

On July 18, 2024 he pled guilty to fleeing a police officer and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced on Aug. 8 to two years of probation and $198 fine.

Anthony Barnes, Jr.

Anthony Barnes, Jr., 27, of Detroit, was set for his remote pre-trials on April 3, 2024 on two misdemeanors, a registration and/or plate violation and no insurance on May, 17, 2023 in the city of Belleville.

On April 3, he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of no proof of insurance and no registration, civil infractions, with strong warnings. His fine was $360 and he needs to pay within 30 days. He was warned to start paying the $1,176 he already owed the court.

Aaliyah Mariah Finklea

Aaliyah Mariah Finklea, 18, of Sumpter Township, was due for her probable cause conference on April 3, 2024 on charges of home invasion-1st degree, domestic violence, and assault & battery on March 19 in Sumpter Township.

Her defense attorney said the discovery was incomplete, so a probable cause conference was set for April 17. At that time, the case was dismissed by the judge after a motion by the defense for a lack of evidence.

Raynard Moncrief

Raynard Moncrief, 67, of Detroit was due for his probable cause conference on April 10, 2024 on charges of possession of controlled substance-2nd and operated while intoxicated-2nd on July 13, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was present by Zoom from the Macomb County Jail where he was incarcerated pending charges.

His defense attorney Klodiya Tawfik was present by Zoom from Australia. She asked that his case be adjourned and Judge Martin reset the probable cause conference to May 1 to give the attorney time to get back and review the discovery.

The attorney asked the judge to set personal bond for her client, since he was being held in the Macomb County Jail because of bond in the 34th and 48th district courts and he could be released to a treatment facility if the courts set personal bond. Elmhurst Home has a bed for him, she said. Tawfik also said her client needs to see a medical doctor.

Judge Martin reduced bond to $5,000 personal, with the stipulation he is transferred to a treatment facility by Macomb County Jail. A preliminary exam was set for May 8, 2024.

On that date, the controlled substance charge was dismissed on a motion by the prosecuting attorney and he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-2nd. He was sentenced to 180 days credit for time served in jail and the case was closed.

Maxwell Arthur Jewell

Maxwell Arthur Jewell, who is homeless, is charged with larceny in a building on Nov. 28, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was due for his arraignment / probable cause conference on April 10, 2024. Judge Martin set $5,000 personal bond and the probable cause conference was adjourned until May 1, so the defense attorney D.T. Williams could get discovery. A probable cause conference was held May 22 and he pled guilty to a reduced larceny charge. The case was referred to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation and a letter to the complaining victim regarding compensation. He was fined $445 and paid the fine on July 22, 2024.

Ivory Nicole Gilyard

Ivory Nicole Gilyard, 32, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on April 18, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman while in custody of Van Buren Township Police. She is charged with three counts of child abuse-4th degree on April 16 in Van Buren Township.

Personal bond was set at $5,000. She cannot possess any mood-altering substances include alcohol while on this bond or have contact of any kind with children until the Child Protective Services investigation is complete. A remote pretrial was set for May 1 and then adjourned to May 15.

On May 15, 2024 she pled guilty to three counts of child abuse 4th degree. She told Judge Martin she left a controlled substance in a motor vehicle with three kids unattended in the motor vehicle. There was to be a delayed sentence for eight months.

Kadella Josette Anderson

The arraignment/pretrial of Kadella Josette Anderson of Van Buren Township was April 17, 2024 before Judge Oakley. She is charged with assault or assault and battery on March 29 in Van Buren Township. She posted $500 bond. The final pretrial was set for May 15 so the complaining victim could appear. At that time, she pled guilty to the charge. She was fined $600 and sentenced to 40 hours of community service, 10 hours of anger management, 12 months of probation, and a delayed sentence.

Kameron Nasir Larry

Kameron Nasir Larry of Ypsilanti is charged with larceny between $200 and $1,000 and assault or assault and battery in Van Buren Township on March 29, 2024. He paid $500 for bond and was set for an April 17 arraignment/pretrial before Judge Oakley. A May 15 final pretrial was set and then reset until May 22 and the victim must appear.

On May 22, 2024 the victim did not appear and the charges were dismissed.

Gary Michael-James Taylor

Gary Michael-James Taylor, 42, of Van Buren Township, was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Dec. 13, 2023 but the court documents were unable to be delivered by the post office because there was no such address. He failed to appear for a Nov. 15 court date on a charge of operating while intoxicated on May 10, 2022 in Van Buren Township. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arraigned on the bench warrant on Feb. 20, 2024 and his remote pretrial set for Feb. 28 and then a remote pretrial set for March 20. And then it was set for April 3.

On that date it was noted that the defense attorney on his felony drug cases, brought by Western Wayne Narcotics, was different that the one for his drunk driving misdemeanor case, brought by Van Buren Township. Judge Martin adjourned all the cases until April 17 and the warrant was left in place until the bond is posted, as specified by Judge Green.

On April 17, Judge Oakley set preliminary exams on both cases for June 5, 2024. Bond is $10,000/10% in each case.

On June 5, the officer for one case, possession of narcotics on May 3, 2022, was not available, so the case was dismissed by the prosecutor. The four other charges in the other case, 24-0261, were adjourned until Aug. 21 and Officer Rollette, who now works three hours away, will have to come in person. The defense attorney said she may waive the exam before then, but if not, she wanted the witness present in person.

On Aug. 21, 2024 the three officers necessary for witnesses were not present so Judge Oakley dismissed the cases without prejudice, which means they could be refiled.

Destin Devon Russell

Destin Devon Russell of Belleville was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial April 17, 2024 on a charge of no insurance on July 9, 2022 in the city of Belleville. His warrant was cancelled when he posted $200 cash bond. A remote arraignment/pretrial was set for May 15 and he waived an attorney and asked for one more week to provide proof of insurance. The case was adjourned until May 22, 2024. At that time, he presented a valid document and the charge was dismissed.

Lucile Maxine-Pickett Evans

Lucile Maxine-Pickett Evans of Van Buren Township was present for her pretrial on April 17, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 7, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Her final pretrial was set for April 24 and the complaining victim must appear. On April 24, a jury trial was set for June 4. On June 4, a jury heard the case before Judge Oakley and found the defendant not guilty. Case closed.

Andrew Edward Jacobson

Andrew Edward Jacobson of Sumpter Township was set for a live pretrial on April 24, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on April 11 in Sumpter Township. His remote pretrial was adjourned to May 8 to allow time for his attorney to get discovery. A final pretrial was set for May 22 and the victim must appear.

On May 22, 2024 the victim did appear, and the defendant pled guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a fine of $845, psychotic evaluation, batterer’s counseling, no alcohol during probation, random screening, and no contact with the victim. Visitation for the children will be set up.

Mark Kerry Carter

Mark Kerry Carter of Romulus was present for his probable cause conference on April 24, 2024 on a charge of interfering with a criminal case by bribing or intimidating witnesses, on Sept. 16, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The preliminary exam was set for June 10 before Judge Oakley. The exam was held and Judge Oakley bound him over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for July 9. A final conference was set for Aug. 27 and then for Sept. 19. Final conference is Oct. 2 reset to Nov. 4 and adjourned to Dec. 19 and then Feb. 3, 2025. A jury trial was set for April 7, 2025. Then, the jury trial was canceled and a final conference set for April 7. At that time, he pled guilty to a new charge of malicious use of telecommunications services and the first charge was dropped. Sentencing was June 13, adjourned to Oct. 7. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,428 and six months of probation.

Jermele Shamar Lee

Jermele Shamar Lee, 47, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence and assault/assault and battery on April 14, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His pretrial was set for April 24 before Judge Oakley. Bond is $5,000/10%. On May 29, the complaining victim failed to appear and the charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Bradley Jamesthomas Pomo

Bradley Jamesthomas Pomo, 29, of Sumpter Township, pled guilty to a charge of disorderly person before Judge Green on April 25, 2024 which had been the date for a trial. He pled to a reduced charge from the original assault and battery of Nov. 27, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Green fined him $400 and six months of probation with a delayed sentence which would result in the charge being dismissed if he paid the fine and there were no further problems. A restitution hearing could be requested.

Justin Devon Perkins

Justin Perkins, 23, of Inkster, was video arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in police custody on May 1 on charges of entry without breaking with intent and larceny in a building on April 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for May 15 and personal bond set at $5,000. He is to have no contact with the victim. On May 15, he was not present and his preliminary exam was set for July 3, 2024. He failed to appear so a warrant was issued.

Victor Keith Grisson

Victor Keith Grisson, 55, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in police custody on May 1 by Magistrate Hindman on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / by strangulation and domestic violence on Feb. 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was identified as a habitual offender. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 15 and personal bond was set at $20,000. He is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to the address of the incident. On May 15, his preliminary exam was set for July 3.

His exam was held before Judge Martin and she bound him over to circuit court for a July 17, 2024 arraignment on the information. She emphasized that the defendant have no contact at any time with the victim, his wife. It was reported that he followed her into the court house and sat next to her and tried to talk before the exam. She said if he tries to contact her again, circuit court would be sure to put him in the Wayne County Jail for the rest of the case. A calendar conference was set for July 23, 2024 at circuit court. A final conference was Sept. 4 and a jury trial Oct. 2. That was reset for a final conference Dec. 6 and a jury trial Feb. 19, 2025. He was found not guilty by the jury on Feb. 20, 2025.

to the location of the incident. He failed to appear on April 24 and a warrant was signed for his arrest.

On May 2 he was video-arraigned while in police custody by Magistrate Hindman. A remote pretrial was set for May 15 and personal bond at $5,000. A final pretrial at which the victim must appear was set for May 29, 2024. When both complaining witnesses did not appear, the charges were dismissed.

Derrick Duane Davis

Derrick Duane Davis, 39, of Wayne was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in police custody on May 1 and charged with organized retail fraud and retail fraud second-degree on April 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for May 15 and his bond set for $5,000/10%. He may be released only on a GPS tether. He was not present on May 15, but his attorney asked for a preliminary exam. The date set was June 26.

On June 26, as part of a plea deal the first charge was dismissed by the party, and he pled guilty to retail fraud. His case was sent to probation for a sentence recommendation. When he failed to provide information to the court and did not attend a review of his case on July 11, a show-cause hearing on why he should not be held in criminal contempt of court was set for Aug. 5. Then a review was set for Aug. 12. Sentencing was Sept. 9.

He was sentenced to 30 days in the Wayne County Jail and a fine of $345.

Amanda Rae Sims

Amanda Rae Sims now of Inkster is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on April 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township and was video-arraigned while in police custody by Magistrate Hindman on May 2. A probable cause conference was set for May 15 and personal bond at $5,000. On May 15 the court date was adjourned until May 29, so a plea deal could be finalized.

On May 29, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of crack cocaine when police contacted her at Walmart. She agreed to be put on four months of probation. Judge Oakley sent the case to probation for an investigation for future sentencing. She failed to provide the requested paperwork and could not be contacted. A show-cause conference was set for Aug. 8 and she failed to appear. A warrant was signed.

On Oct. 30, the court was advised by Washtenaw County that she would be released from their jail on Nov. 13. On Jan. 28, 2025 she was given credit for time served in jail. She was given probation module action and case was closed.

Aaron Brent Fromm

Aaron Brent Fromm, 48, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on May 2, 2024 while in police custody on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, license plates/documents forgery, and driver’s license forged-having 2 or more on April 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for May 15 and bond set at $5,000/10%. On May 15 he was present from the Wayne County Jail and waived his preliminary exam. He was bound over to circuit court for a May 22 arraignment on the information. This was adjourned by the court to June 7 and then to June 10. He failed to appear, so a warrant was signed and then he was rearrested. He was to be arraigned on the information on Sept. 10 and then it was adjourned to Sept. 13. A calendar conference was Oct. 28 reset to Nov. 13 reset to Jan. 22, 2025. On Jan. 29 he pled guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and the other two charges were dismissed. Sentencing was March 21.

He was sentenced to a fine of $1,998 which included restitution, a no contact-order, and three years of probation, with 30 months of supervision fees.

Henry Lee Flakes

Henry Lee Flakes, 43, of Taylor was set for his arraignment and probable cause conference for May 1, 2023 on charges of retail fraud-1st degree and fleeing police in a vehicle on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township. That was adjourned until May 8 when he was due to appear by Zoom from the Parnell Correctional Facility of the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was serving time 1-15 years for similar crimes in Oakland County. On May 8, 2024 the charges were dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Ryan Joseph Ballman

Ryan Joseph Ballman, 37, of Ann Arbor was scheduled for his arraignment/probable cause conference on May 1 on two charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, accident and failure to stop after collision, and driving while license suspended on March 1, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Arraignment was held and a probable cause conference set for May 29. Personal bond is $10,000.

At that time the case was adjourned to June 5 because of a medical issue.

He also was scheduled on May 29 for arraignment/probable cause conference on charges of high blood alcohol contest, operating while intoxicated-3rd, and no license/multiple licenses on Nov. 13, 2022 in Van Buren Township. This also was adjourned to June 5.

On June 5, he waived his preliminary exams and both cases were bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. Final conference is July 31 and a jury trial set for Sept. 3, reset to Nov. 6. On Nov. 1, 2024 he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-3rd and the other charges were dismissed and the jury trial canceled. He was sentenced to fines of $1,198, 60 hours of community service, 30 days in the Wayne County Jail, and two years of probation.

Malik Omari-Sincere Steele

Malik Omari-Sincere Steele, 21, of Van Buren Township was set for a probable cause conference on May 1, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder and domestic violence on April 18 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. The probable cause conference was adjourned until May 8. The preliminary exam was set for June 12, 2024 and at that time was dismissed by Judge Green after a motion by the defendant.

Jalen Amari Bynum

Jalen Amari Bynum, 20, of Detroit was video-arraigned in police custody on May 6, 2024 by Judge Green on charges of organized retail fraud and receiving and concealing stolen property between $200 and $1,000 on May 3 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for May 15 and bond is $10,000/10%. The case was adjourned for review of discovery until May 29. A probable cause conference was set for June 5. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. This case was being kept with a companion case with defendant Ataveon Lewis. A calendar conference was July 3 when a plea of guilty was accepted.

Ataveon Phillip Vandero Lewis

Ataveon Phillip Vandero Lewis, 21, of Detroit was video-arraigned in police custody on May 6, 2024 by Judge Green on charges of using computers to commit a crime (max imprisonment 4-10 years), organized retail crime, and receiving and concealing stolen property between $200-$1,000 on May 3, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for May 15 and his bond set at $10,000/10%. He was not to be released without a GPS tether.

On May 15, his case was adjourned until June 5 for discovery because the video is needed. On June 5, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. Judge Oakley ordered removal of the GPS tether because it interferes with his work in a restaurant downtown, according to his defense attorney. Calendar conference was July 10 reset to July 25.

On July 25, 2024 he pled guilty to receiving stolen property, which was reduced to a misdemeanor, and the other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $628, 160 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Nikolina McClain

Nikolina McClain of Lincoln Park was due for her probable cause conference May 8, 2024 on a charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd on June 5, 2022 in Sumpter Township. She was video-arraigned April 23 while in police custody and her probable cause conference set for May 1 and then re-scheduled for May 8. Bond was set at $2,500/10%. The preliminary exam was held June 12 and she was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference is July 5. Final conference was set for Aug. 14, 2024 and a jury trial for Sept. 9, reset for Oct. 7 reset for Oct. 23 and then the case was dismissed.

Tyrone Anthony Richardson

Tyrone Anthony Richardson, 49, of Detroit is charged with fleeing a Van Buren police officer in a vehicle, third degree, on April 27, 2024. He was video-arraigned while in custody by Judge Martin on April 29. His probable cause conference was held May 8 and bond set at $5,000/10%, which he posted. The preliminary exam was set for June 12 then June 18 and then July 24. On July 24, he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 8 arraignment on the information. A pretrial was set for Aug. 13 and then Sept. 17 at which time he pled guilty. On Oct. 17 he was sentenced to $848 in fees, 40 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Adam Christopher Adkins

Adam Christopher Adkins, 39, of Whittaker is charged with possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm on Feb. 21, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary exam was set for May 8. Personal bond is $5,000.

On May 8, he waived his preliminary exam on the drug charge and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on May 22. The other two charges were dismissed on a motion of the prosecution. Disposition conference was held May 30, 2024. Jury trial was set for July 25 and then was canceled when he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing was set for Aug. 6, reset to Sept. 17 and then reset to Sept. 20, 2024. At that time he was sentenced to a fee of $958 and two years of probation.

Amanda Rae Smith

Amanda Rae Smith, 39, of Ypsilanti is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and failure to return rented property up to $20,000 in value on July 19, 2022 in the city of Belleville. Her probable cause conference was set for May 8, 2024 and then for May 22. On May 22 the case was adjourned for two weeks to June 5 for discovery issues. The attorney still needs digital discovery, but the preliminary exam was set for July 17. Personal bond is $1,000.

On July 17, Judge Oakley adjourned the exam for another probable cause conference before Judge Green on July 31 so the prosecutor could check something with Washtenaw County. The failure to return rented property was dismissed by the party. On July 30, 2024 the other charge was also dismissed by the party because of prosecution by Washtenaw County. Case closed.

Myrian-Vontrell Devon Peoples

Myrian-Vontrell Devon Peoples, 44, of Ypsilanti on May 8, 2024 pled guilty to a charge of allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code, which was reduced from driving while license suspended, on July 5, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was sentenced to a fine of $405.

Rebecca Christena Barrett

Rebecca Christena Barrett, 36, of Westland was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in police custody on May 8, 2024 for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Sept. 11, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

Her probable cause conference was set for May 22 and personal bond set at $5,000. She is to enter a mental health facility for treatment. Probable cause conference was adjourned until July 24 for a competency exam. On July 24 she failed to appear so a warrant was issued.

She also was arraigned on a bench warrant on charges of retail fraud on June 7, 2023 in Romulus. Her remote pretrial by zoom on that charge was June 20 with personal bond set at $3,000. A warrant for failure to appear also was issued in this case.

On Nov. 18, Judge Green video-arraigned her on the bench warrant while she was in custody of Van Buren police. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 27. Personal bond of $10,000 was set.

The attorney and defendant did not appear on Nov. 27 because the defendant was before the court in person at 20th District Court. The probable cause conference was reset for Dec. 4 and then for Dec. 11. On Dec. 19, 2024 a pretrial was held and the charge was dismissed by the township attorney.

Kobe Leon Langford

Kobe Leon Langford, 22, of Van Buren Township, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon on May 4, 2024 in Sumpter Township. At his probable cause conference on May 15, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 29 arraignment on the information. Bond is $5,000/10%. Disposition conference was June 20 and he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing was July 25, adjourned to July 31.

Judge Martin also pointed out that there were warrants out for him on failure to stop to identify after a 2020 accident in the city of Belleville and distracted driving, no proof of insurance, and failure to display a license in the city of Romulus in 2023. She recalled the warrants, set $3,000 personal bond on each charge and a court date of June 20. He was told to contact court collections regarding remaining unpaid fines. On June 19, he was cleared by Secretary of State per the Criminal Justice Reform Acts of 2020.

He told the judge he had worked for Tornado’s Pizza for eight months making deliveries.

Megan Moses

Megan Moses, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Jackson, was video arraigned by Magistrate Al Hindman on May 16, 2024 while in custody of Van Buren police. She is charged with domestic violence on May 15 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. A pretrial was set for June 5 and she must have no contact of any kind with the victim and cannot return to the place of the offense. A final pretrial was set for June 26 and the complainant must appear.

On June 26, there was no complaining witness, so the charge was dismissed.

Kenneth Edson Hurst

Kenneth Edson Hurst, 42, of Van Buren Township, was charged with gun possession while intoxicated and reckless use of a gun on Jan. 1, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $1,000. His pretrial was set for June 5 and that was adjourned. His probable cause conference was set for June 22 adjourned to June 26. A final pretrial was set for July 10 and the victim must appear.

On July 10, 2024 he pled no contest to the charges and was given 12 months delayed sentence with a dismissal if all the payments are made and there are no violations. Total fines were $800 and he paid with a credit card.

Casimir Jaimar Nickerson

Casimir Jaimar Nickerson, 24, of Detroit, is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, and police officer assault on June 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He appeared for his probable cause conference on July 10 from the Wayne County Jail. His exam was set for July 17. His defense attorney asked that he be marked “medical” and Judge Oakley agreed to the request.

On July 19, the fleeing a police officer charge was dismissed and he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a July 26 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was set for July 31. Final conference was set for Sept. 25. Jury trial was set Nov. 11. That was canceled and the case disposed. Sentencing was Nov. 14, 2024 and the case was dismissed.

Brian Timothy Bielski

Brian Timothy Bielski, 42, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned May 23, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman while in custody of Sumpter police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in Van Buren Township on May 21. His probable cause conference was set for June 5 and bond is $5,000/10%.

He was advised that he has warrants out for him because of the balances he owes from previous cases from Van Buren Township. He was told to appear at court to set up payment arrangements.

On June 5, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to controlled substance use, which is a misdemeanor, and the original charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to probation.

On June 18 he was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Sept. 23, 2024 by Western Wayne Narcotics. A preliminary exam was set for July 23 with $1,000 personal bond. On July 23 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on July 29. He was sentenced on Oct. 9 to a $900 fine, eight days on the court work program in lieu of a jail term, and 12 months of probation.

Cody Michael Lazette

Cody Michael Lazette, 29, of Romulus was video-arraigned on three bench warrants while in police custody. Magistrate Hindsman arraigned him on a case from Sumpter for driving with an invalid license on Oct. 7, 2024 and set a pretrial for June 13, 2024. Personal bond is $1,000. That charge was dismissed on June 13.

He also was arraigned on an April 3, 2017 bench warrant out of Van Buren Township for driving while license suspended. The pretrial on this was June 20, 2024. Personal bond is $1,000. Payments on that charge were worked out as well as community service hours.

He also was arraigned on a case from the Michigan State Police on Nov. 6. He is charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, with maximum imprisonment of 4-10 years. Personal bond is $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for June 5 on this case. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 21. He was cautioned to have no contact with minors or the internet while on bond. On Aug. 21, 2024 the exam was conducted and the charges dismissed.

Brandon Charles Johns

Brandon Charles Johns, 37, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on May 31, 2024 while in the custody of Van Buren Police. He is charged with false pretenses – less than $200 and driving while license suspended on May 30. Bond was set at $2,000/10% and his pretrial was June 20. He failed to appear and a remote show cause/pretrial was set for July 18, 2024. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

Thomas Walter-Eugene Vasher

Thomas Walter-Eugene Vasher, 44, of Ypsilanti, is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and retail fraud on Oct. 12, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was present for his May 2024 arraignment/probable cause conference by zoom from the Washtenaw County Jail. Personal bond is $10,000 and his preliminary exam was set for July 10. Judge Oakley allowed personal bond because his pending cases at Washtenaw County involves drug treatment and he will have to be able to be released for that.

On July 10, 2024 he pled no contest to count two (retail fraud) and count one (possession of methamphetamine) was dismissed. Judge Oakley said he should work with the Washtenaw County plan for him and do 60 hours of community service at the treatment center he will be at. He was credited for 90 days served. Also, he was put on 18 months of non-reporting probation. Judge Oakley said: “Just stay out of trouble.” On June 24, Washtenaw County had sentenced him to two years of probation and one year in the Washtenaw County Jail with treatment.

James Allen Williams

James Allen Williams, of Romulus, was arraigned out-county on June 8, 2024 on a charge of first-degree retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Jan. 13, 2024. He is labeled a fourth-degree habitual offender and his personal bond was set at $50,000. He is not to return to Walmart in Belleville or any other Walmart store.

He was scheduled for a June 18, 2024 probable cause conference and at that court session he was scheduled for another probable cause conference on June 26, 2024. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

An arraignment on the bench warrant was held Dec. 29, 2025 and a probable cause conference set for Jan. 6, 2026. The exam was set for Jan. 13. Bond is $5,000/10%. On Jan. 6, the probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 13. Then, the preliminary exam was set for Feb. 3, 2026 and motion to amend bond denied.

Nicholas Adam Battle

Nicholas Adam Battle, 41, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned June 18, 2024 on a warrant from a Feb. 15, 2016 charge of operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended-2nd in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on July 3, then another remote pretrial on July 31. On July 30, the case was dismissed by the complaining party. Case closed.

Dion Fitzgerald Davis

Dion Fitzgerald Davis, 30, of Plymouth and previously of Van Buren Township, is charged with three counts of uttering and publishing in Van Buren Township on Nov. 8, 2023. He had a probable cause conference on June 12, 2024 and was set for a second probable cause conference on June 18. Personal bond is $20,000.

His live preliminary exam was set for July 24, 2024. It was conducted and Judge Green granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss the charges. Case closed.

Gary Michael-James Taylor

Gary Michael-James Taylor, 42, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated on May 10, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on a bench warrant on Feb. 20, 2024 and his remote pretrial was set for Feb. 28 and then scheduled for March 20 and then for April 3 and April 17. His remote pretrial was then set for June 18. At that time, he was given time to handle his felony files and the pretrial was rescheduled for June 26.

His MIDC (Michigan Indigent Defense Counsel) attorney Medina failed to appear again for the defendant and attorney Samir Jadallah was assigned.

On June 26, the defendant failed to appear and a bench warrant was announced. Jadallah said he would try to contact his client and get him to come in.

On July 1, the defendant called in and then came in, stating he had the dates mixed up. The bench warrant was lifted. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial by zoom on July 24.

On July 24, 2024 he pled guilty to the reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired and the case was turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. The case is scheduled for review on Aug. 1, adjourned to Aug. 12 and then Aug. 28. The defendant still needs paperwork so a review was set for Sept. 12.

He was arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Feb. 9 and scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Feb. 17, 2026.

A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 21, 2024 on Western Wayne Narcotics charges of delivery/manufacture of drugs, delivery of methamphetamine, and two weapons charges. The three police officer witnesses were unavailable so these charges were dismissed without prejudice by Judge Oakley.

Kevin Frederick Vlodyka

Kevin Frederick Vlodyka, 44, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on June 26, 2024 while in custody of the Van Buren Township Police. He is charged with domestic violence on June 25. Bond was set at $5,000/10%. His pretrial was scheduled for July 10 and he cannot return to the address of the incident and must have no contact with the victim. He is not to possess/use alcohol or mood-altering substances and must not be released without a GPS tether. On July 10, he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On July 26 his ex-wife called in to get information. He came in to pay bond and a remote show-cause/pretrial was set for Aug. 7. Final pretrial was set for Aug. 21 and then for Sept. 4.

At that time the complaining victim was unable to proceed and the case was dismissed without prejudice.

On June 29, 2026 he was video-arraigned in custody on two bench warrants. One was for not appearing for his court dates on a charge of malicious use of a telephone on both April 9, 2025 and Aug. 12, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

The pretrials were set for July 23, 2026.

Michael Ibrahim Fayz

Michael Ibrahim Fayz, 34, of Dearborn was before Judge Martin on July 3, 2024 for his probable cause conference on charges of possession of ammunition and weapons by a prohibited person, reckless use of firearms, and possession of firearms while under the influence on June 16 in Van Buren Township. Another probable cause conference was set for July 17. The defendant waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a July 31 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 9. A final conference was set for Oct. 4 and a jury trial for Dec. 11. On Oct. 22, he pled guilty to reckless use of weapons and possession under the influence, reduced to misdemeanor, and the two other charges were dismissed. Jury trial was dismissed. He was fined $681 and put on one year of probation.

Eric Edward Bartel

Eric Edward Bartel, 37, of Whittaker was before Judge Martin on July 3, 2024 for his probable cause conference on a charge of aggravated stalking on July 27, 2021 in Van Buren Township. The notice was mailed to the Washtenaw County Jail where he is incarcerated. His examination was set for Sept. 18 and he waived the exam. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Sept. 27, adjourned to Oct. 9. A calendar conference is Oct. 17. Final conference is Dec. 5. Final conference is Jan. 10, 2025 and jury trial set for Feb. 5. The jury trial was canceled and on Feb. 6 he pled guilty to the charge. He was fined $848 and sentenced to 1-5 years in state prison, given credit for time served of 167 days.

Pharoah Demothiss Blewett II

Pharoah Demothiss Blewett II, 28, of Detroit was video-arraigned while in custody with Wayne County on July 1, 2024 on a charge of driving while license suspended on April 7, 2022 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial by zoom was set for July 18 and his personal bond set at $3,000. He failed to appear so a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Aug. 12 his remote show cause/pretrial was set for Sept. 9. He pled guilty to a reduced charge and was fined.

Julius Termaine Turner

Julius Termaine Turner of Detroit was set for his preliminary exam before Judge Green on July 24, 2024 on 11 charges on May 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He has ten weapons charges and one charge of larceny in a building. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 7, 2024 arraignment on the information. Final conference was set for Sept. 11 and then for Oct. 11. He failed to appear on Jan. 10, 2025. On Feb. 3, he was arraigned on the failure to appear and the warrant was set aside. Pretrial was set for Feb. 21 and then March 13 and then March 24, when a plea of guilty was accepted to the larceny in a building charge and the other charges dismissed. The jury trial set for June 23, 2025 was canceled.

On April 21, 2025 he was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison with credit of four days for time served and fees of $198.

He was arraigned on April 14, 2026 on ten charges for controlled substance and weapons on Aug. 9, 2023 by Western Wayne Narcotics and a preliminary examination set for April 21. He retained an attorney and his probable cause conference was set for May 5. The defendant did appear from the Michigan Department of Corrections where he is incarcerated.

Brenton Craig Fox

Brenton Craig Fox, 33, of Adrian was present for his remote arraignment/pretrial on July 24, 2024 before Judge Green on one charge of domestic violence on July 9 and another one on July 18, both in Van Buren Township. A second arraignment/pretrial on the charges was set for July 31, along with a motion hearing. On July 31, he was arraigned and the bond set at $10,000 personal. A final pretrial was set for Aug. 14 and the victim must appear. A final pretrial was then set for Sept. 11. Personal bond is $10,000. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 16 and a final pretrial on Oct. 30, but the complaining victim was unable to attend.

A charge of aggravated stalking on Sept. 13 in Van Buren Township was added. His probable cause conference was Sept. 25 and then the preliminary exam set for Oct. 30. The complaining victim said he/she was unable to attend the Oct. 30 session. The exam was held and the charge dismissed.

Larry Mitchell Domogala

Larry Mitchell Domogala, 40, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Westland, was present for his probable cause conference July 31, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than death, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of property on July 22 in Van Buren Township. Bond of $5,000/10% was posted. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14.

On Aug. 14, the victim dismissed the first two charges and he pled guilty to the charge of malicious destruction of property. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing.

On Sept. 25 a new charge of aggravated stalking on Aug. 23 in Van Buren Township had its probable cause conference. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 30. Personal bond was $10,000.

On Oct. 30, the complaining victim failed to appear so the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Alicia Deann Maupin

Alicia Deann Maupin, 45, of Van Buren Township was set for a pretrial on July 10, 2024 on charges of assault or assault and battery on June 30 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled for a final pretrial on July 31 and the victim must appear. Personal bond is $5,000. On July 31, the pretrial was adjourned for an in-person hearing on Aug. 21, 2024.

At that time, she pled guilty to assault and battery and she was given a six-month delayed sentence. She told the judge her 18-year-old daughter didn’t come home, so she grabbed her arm. The daughter has moved out and Maupin is in counseling at Dawn Farms addressing other issues. Judge Oakley ordered a report from Dawn Farms within 30 days, no further problem with the daughter, and a $500 fine.

On July 23, 2025, she was in court for show-cause on an operating while intoxicated charge brought by the Michigan State Police on Feb. 24, 2025 and a violation of probation hearing from Van Buren Township. She had failed to appear on the operating while intoxicated charge. On July 23, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. Her file was sent to probation for a recommendation for sentencing and a pre-sentence interview was set for July 31. On Oct. 9 she was sentenced to $1,400 in fines, eight days on the court work program in lieu of jail, 12 months of probation, and substance abuse treatment.

The violation of probation charge from June 30, 2024 was handled at the same time.

Anthony Paul Tyler

Anthony Paul Tyler, 34, of Detroit is charged with larceny between $1,000-$20,000 and larceny in a building on Nov. 28, 2022 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for July 10, 2024 before Judge Oakley. He was scheduled for a preliminary examination on July 17. Bond is $10,000/10%. He is in the Calhoun County Jail and the court will try to writ him out and get him to 34th court for the exam.

On July 17 a probable cause conference was held by zoom and the exam was reset for noon on July 31 before Judge Green. The defense attorney pointed out the case was from 2022 and the defendant is in custody. The complainant has to be flown in from out of state.

On July 31 the exam was held and the case bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 7 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 15. An order for an exam transcript was signed. Final conference is Oct. 3 and jury trial is Oct. 24. The jury trial was canceled Oct. 10 when he pled guilty to the first charge and the second charge was dismissed. On Oct. 28, 2024 he was sentenced to two years of probation, fees of $3,063.73, with community service in lieu of fees, 7-21 months in Wayne County Jail, with credit for 112 days served.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, Jr.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, Jr., 32, of Van Buren Township, was present for his probable cause conference on July 17, 2024 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, drove while license suspended, and open alcohol container in vehicle on Aug. 27, 2020 in Van Buren Township.

The defendant appeared in court for a bench warrant arraignment on July 9 and was present for his probable cause conference on July 17 and it was adjourned until July 31. Personal bond is $5,000. His defense attorney Ken Riggins said they may have this resolved by then.

On July 31, he pled guilty to the reduced charges of purchasing a pistol without a license (sentenced to 12 months of probation), letting a suspended person operate a vehicle (sentenced to $45 fine), and the full charge of open alcohol container in a vehicle (sentenced to $45 fine).

Eric Adrian Wyche

Eric Adrian Wyche, 69, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody of Van Buren Police on July 22, 2024 before Judge Martin. He was charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on June 3 in Van Buren Township. He was given $5,000 personal bond and his probable cause conference was held July 31. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 11.

On Sept. 11 he pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of use of a narcotic or cocaine. His fine is to be $545 and 12 months of probation. He needs a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and to follow all recommendations, with documentation to probation. He shall serve 10 hours of community service and no purchase/possess/consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances, with random testing.

Brandon Travis Bielski

Brandon Travis Bielski of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial before Judge Martin on July 1, 2024 on a charge of retail fraud on May 21 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for his court date, so a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial was set for Aug. 1.

On Aug. 1, he pled guilty and he was sentenced to pay $395.

Mark Alan Stewart

Mark Alan Stewart, 44, of Ann Arbor was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial on July 1 on a charge of malicious use of a phone on June 8, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear so he was set for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 1. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Nov. 7 he was arraigned and a pretrial appearance by zoom was set for Dec. 12. Personal bond is $10,000. On Dec. 11 the charge was dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Steven Wayne-Patrick Hughes

Steven Wayne-Patrick Hughes, 43, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his probable cause conference July 31, 2024 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle and domestic violence in Van Buren Township on July 17. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 14 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 21. Final conference is Oct. 9 and jury trial Nov. 6. On Nov. 4 he pled guilty to domestic violence, operating while intoxicated, and attempt to commit a crime and the charge of fleeing was reduced. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing was Dec. 5 reset for Dec. 10. He was fined $1,581 and probation of one year, six months. Community Service in lieu of fees for 10 days is permitted.

Elijah Rashaad Favors

Two motion hearings to destruct biometric data and arrest record were set July 31, 2024 by Elijah Rashaad Favors, 26, of Van Buren Township on charges of assault to do great physical harm less than death and domestic violence on Oct. 15, 2020 (dismissed by the party) and domestic violence and malicious destruction of property ($1,000-$20,000) on Feb. 15, 2021 (dismissed by the party), both in Van Buren Township.

On Aug. 7, the order regarding the destruction of biometric data and arrest records was generated.

Stephen Richard Nadeau

Stephen Richard Nadeau, 43, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his probable cause conference on July 31, 2024 on five charges of surveilling an unclothed person, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of failure to comply with sex offender reporting duties in Van Buren Township on Sept. 30, 2023. There is to be no contact with the victims. Personal bond is $20,000.

On July 31, his probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14. Then, another probable cause conference for Sept. 4. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 18 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Sept. 26. Final conference was set for Nov. 7 and a jury trial set for Jan. 16, 2025.

On Nov. 7, he pled guilty to surveilling an unclothed person and the other charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for Jan. 8, 2025. He was sentenced to fees totaling $1,498, 12 months in the Wayne County Jail, with credit time for one day, and 5 years of probation starting Jan. 8.

Robert John Robertson

Robert John Robertson, 52, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for his arraignment/probable cause conference on July 3, 2024 on two charges of operating while intoxicated-third, and driving while license suspended-second on July 30, 2022 in Sumpter Township.

Bond was set at $10,000/personal and the preliminary examination set for Sept. 11. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 25 arraignment on the information. A plea of guilty on the first count of driving while intoxicated-third was accepted at circuit court and sentencing set for Oct. 25 with the other two counts dismissed. Sentencing was reset to Dec. 4, reset to Jan. 10, 2025. Fees were $698, with two years of probation.

Scott Allen James

Scott Allen James, 58, of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence – third offense notice – in Van Buren Township on June 7, 2024. He was arraigned out-county on June 9 and his probable cause conference was set for June 18. Personal bond is $25,000.

He also is charged with aggravated stalking on June 12 in Van Buren Township and was arraigned on June 15. On June 18 he was scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 26. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is not to be released without a tether.

On June 26 his preliminary exam was set for July 3. He was tethered to the Salvation Army with no contact with the victim.

The defendant previously had a probable cause conference set for Jan. 24, 2024 for domestic violence-third offense notice which occurred on Jan. 14 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $50,000. A preliminary exam was set for March 6. On that date a probable cause conference was held and the charge was dismissed because the victim failed to appear.

On July 3, 2024 James called from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. He told district court that the Salvation Army freed him to walk over to the wrong courthouse. His attorney waived his preliminary exam on both the aggravated stalking and the domestic violence-3rd and an arraignment on the information was set for July 10 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Judge Martin ordered him to walk back to the Salvation Army as soon as possible, and definitely by 4 p.m.

On July 10, a calendar conference was set for July 19 at circuit court. Final conference was Sept. 6, adjourned to Sept. 20. Final conference was Oct. 22, 2024 and the case was dismissed.

Christian Alexander Lee

Christian Alexander Lee, 21, of Dearborn Heights, was video arraigned while in custody on July 30, 2024 by Judge Martin. He is charged with trespassing, interfering with police, and assault and battery on July 26 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Martin set his remote pretrial for Aug. 12 and personal bond at $5,000. Another remote pretrial was set for Sept. 11. A remote pretrial was then set for Oct. 3 and then for Nov. 7. The defendant will receive mental health treatment. He missed the Nov. 7 hearing and asked for a new date. His remote show-cause/arraignment/pretrial was Nov. 21 then changed to Dec. 5, 2024.

On Dec. 5, the trespassing charge and assault and battery charge were dismissed and he pled guilty to interfering with police. He was fined $400 and a delayed sentencing if he is without charges over the next 12 months.

William David Wade, Jr.

William David Wade, Jr., 22, of Garden City was due for his jury trial before Judge Oakley on July 29, 2024 but the victim was sick and so the jury trial was reset until Sept. 16 and then dismissed without prejudice that day.

Wade is charged with larceny under $200 on Aug. 13, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He was fined $135 restitution and a jury charge.

Eric Ryan Gelnett

Eric Ryan Gelnett, 32, of the city of Belleville, was scheduled for this remote arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 7, 2024 before Judge Martin on a charge of violation of an ignition interlock device on June 20 in Belleville. He missed his Aug. 7 date and said he would request a new hearing date. The court informed him he will receive a show-cause notice to appear in the mail. The show-cause hearing was Aug. 28.

He pled guilty to the charge and delayed sentence for eight months and if the fee of $300 is paid, the charge will be dismissed. This fee will be added to his present payment plan. He told Judge Oakley that he got into someone else’s car and drove it without an ignition device and he was supposed to drive only with ignition device.

Centrelle Iyanna Pitts

Centrelle Iyanna Pitts, 27, of Inkster was due for an Aug. 7, 2024 zoom preliminary hearing on a charge of registration/plate violation and a remote arraignment/pretrial on a charge of driving while license suspended, both on Feb. 11, 2024 in the city of Belleville. She failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for Aug. 28, 2024. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued. A default judgment was generated for $250 on the registration and plate violation.

Matthew Grissell Parks

Matthew Grissell Parks, 65, of Milan held his probable cause conference on Aug. 7, 2024 on charges of possession of narcotics, driving while license suspended and refusing to be fingerprinted on July 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 11. The preliminary exam was set for Nov. 27 and he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, Dec. 11. Final conference was Feb. 6, 2025 and jury trial set for March 6.

On Feb. 11, he pled guilty to being in possession of controlled substances and the other two charges were dismissed. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation. Sentencing was March 25 and was a fine of $198, 2 to 17 months in jail and two years of probation.

Brandy Rose Ortiz

Brandy Rose Ortiz, 42, of Sumpter Township was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 7, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on April 14, 2023 in Sumpter Township. She did not appear. A show-cause hearing was set for Aug. 28.

At that time a final pretrial was set for Oct. 2 and the victim must appear. On Oct. 2, 2024 the charge was dismissed by the party.

Jason Charles Smith

Jason Charles Smith, 49, of Ypsilanti, who was in the Washtenaw County Jail, was present by zoom for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 7, 2024 on a charge of illegal license plate on Nov. 25, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

Smith pled guilty to the charge and Judge Martin sentenced him to 90 days in jail – time served – to close the case.

Randall Scott Bond

Randall Scott Bond of Milan was arrested on possession of methamphetamine on July 19, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The charge was reduced to use of methamphetamine and he pled guilty. He failed to appear for his sentencing and a show-cause hearing and a bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

On Aug. 8, 2024 he was arraigned by zoom on the bench warrant while in custody of Jackson County.

Judge Oakley was advised Bond needs to clear his record to get into treatment in Jackson County. Judge Oakley canceled the warrant from LEIN and then gave supplemental sentencing of 12 months of non-reporting probation. He warned Bond not to violate his sentencing in Jackson County.

Jo Anne Phillips

Jo Anne Phillips, 61, of Romulus and formerly of Belleville, was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in custody of the Sumpter Township Police at the Huron Township lockup, on June 27, 2024. She is charged with driving while intoxicated-3rd on April 14, 2023 in Sumpter Township.

A probable cause conference was set for July 10. Bond was set at $3,000/10%. Another probable cause conference was set for July 31 to give the defense attorney time to get discovery.

On July 31, she waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 14 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Aug. 21. Final conference is Oct. 11, adjourned to Oct. 25, adjourned to Nov. 8. Final conference is Dec. 16 and jury trial set for Jan. 13, 2025. On Dec. 16, she pled nolo contendere to the charge and the jury trial was canceled. Sentencing on Jan. 31 was a total fine of $1,298, confinement in the Wayne County Jail with one day of credit, 60 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Julian David Roberts

Julian David Roberts of Van Buren Township was charged with third-degree child abuse on July 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of child abuse-four and his file was turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. He was ordered not to assault, harass, intimidate, beat, wound, or threaten the victim. Sentencing was set for Sept. 9. He was fined $1,465, anger management and parenting programs, 24 hours of community service, and 18 months of probation.

James Alvin Richmond

James Alvin Richmond of Laingsburg, MI is charged with domestic violence on Aug. 3 in Van Buren Township. The remote pretrial was Aug. 14, 2024. The defendant told Judge Martin that he is homeless and his address is old. He was scheduled for a final pretrial on Sept. 4 and all witnesses must be present.

Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 4, the complaining witness failed to appear so the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Kerry Wayne Winn

Kerry Wayne Winn, 56, of Van Buren Township and then Ypsilanti, was charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Sept. 2, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He has a habitual offender-fourth-offense notice. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14, but the Washtenaw County Jail, where he was in custody, did not appear on zoom as requested. His cash bond was set for $100 and the probable cause conference scheduled for Aug. 28.

On Aug. 28, his preliminary exam was set for Oct. 9. He was unable to pay the $100 bond and so he has stayed in the Wayne County Jail. His attorney asked for bond to be reset to $1, so he can afford to pay it and can go to the VA for treatment. The Battle Creek VA will have a bed for him soon. The attorney said that personal bond wouldn’t be good there because when you have to pay for a bond, the time served mounts up. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Nov. 1 and he failed to appear so a warrant was out for his arrest. On Dec. 3 he was arraigned on the failure to appear warrant. On Dec. 17 was his pretrial and he pled guilty to possession of controlled substances. A jury trial had been set for March 3 and was canceled. Sentencing was Jan. 23. His fine is $438 with three years of probation.

Judge Oakley had pointed out there were two misdemeanor files from 2022 and 2023 from Van Buren Township and so he set pretrials of Sept. 19, 2024 and $1,000 personal bond. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 3. Final pretrial was set for Nov. 7. He failed to appear and he was due to be released from Washtenaw Jail soon. On Feb. 4, 2025 his notice to appear was returned by the post office since it could not be delivered. Failure to comply with judgment was issued. A bench warrant was signed. On July 17 he pled guilty to the charge and he was sentenced to 30 days of time served.

He was scheduled for arraignment / probable cause conference on July 10 on a new charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Oct. 31, 2024. This charge was approved May 15, 2025. The arraignment/probable-cause conference was then set for July 23. On July 17, the charge was dismissed. Cases closed.

Christopher William Thomas

Christopher William Thomas, 25, of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Aug. 3 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial was set for Aug. 14, 2024 and then the final pretrial set for Sept. 11. At that time the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Hadi Haydar Moussa

Hadi Haydar Moussa of Dearborn Heights is charged with furnishing tobacco to minors at 2:23 p.m. on July 22, 2024 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Aug. 14. His remote pretrial, appearance by zoom, was set for Sept. 4. Personal bond is $200.

On Sept. 4 he pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to pay $300 and was given a 12-month delayed sentence. The case will be dismissed if there are no further problems and if the fine is paid.

Joshua Lee Dowell

Joshua Lee Dowell of Inkster was present by zoom for his probable cause conference on July 24, 2024 before Judge Green on a charge of receiving and concealing a vehicle on March 6 in Van Buren Township. Another probable cause conference was set for July 31 and then because he was in custody on an unrelated charge, reset to Aug. 14. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 30 and paperwork sent to the Wayne County Jail where he was incarcerated. Personal bond is $5,000.

He was bound over to circuit court on another like charge and final conference was set for Jan. 15, 2025 and then Feb. 6. He failed to appear, so a warrant is out for his arrest.

Edward Dominic Cortez-Villa

Edward Dominic Cortez-Villa of Detroit is charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree (person 13-15) on May 7, 2023 in Sumpter. He was in custody of the Huron Township Police for Sumpter Police on Aug. 19 and was arraigned. Bond was set at $50,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 28 and then adjourned to Sept. 25, and then to Oct. 9 and then Oct. 30. The exam was waived and he was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 13 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Nov. 22 and he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing was Jan. 7, 2025.

Jeffrey Asafu

Jeffrey Asafu, 37, of Van Buren Township is charged with aggravated indecent exposure in the city of Belleville on Feb. 2, 2023. On Aug. 19, 2024 he was in custody at the Van Buren Police Department for a video arraignment. His probable-cause conference was set for Aug. 28. He appeared by zoom from the Wayne County Jail and his exam was set for Oct. 2. Personal bond is $10,000 and he cannot return to the place of offense. He is not to be released without a GPS tether for location only.

He was bound over to circuit court on Oct. 2 and an arraignment on the information was Oct. 16. A calendar conference was Oct. 23. A competency hearing Dec. 12 found he was competent to stand trial. On Dec. 17 he pled guilty. Sentencing on Jan. 23 was a fine of $1,898, two years of probation, two months confinement in the Wayne County Jail with 158 days credit for time served, so there is no additional jail time.

Sean Arthur Charnley

Sean Arthur Charnley, 38, of Ypsilanti was charged with possession of narcotics on Nov. 27, 2020 and retail fraud-second degree Aug. 11, 2024 both in Van Buren Township. His probable cause and arraignment/pretrial were set for Aug. 21, 2024 and he failed to appear. He was set for a show cause hearing on Sept. 18, 2024. He has a history of failure to appear. Personal bond is $10,000.

Another charge of retail fraud was charged for May 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear in court for that charge and so a warrant was issued. A bench warrant arraignment with the defendant in custody was held Aug. 13, 2024 and his remote pretrial was Sept. 19. Personal bond is $10,000. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Nehemiah Everett Parker

Nehemiah Everett Parker, 27, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence and animal cruelty on Aug. 9, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His pretrial was set for Aug. 21. A remote pretrial was set for Sept. 18.

Additional discovery was outstanding so a pretrial was scheduled for Oct. 9, 2024. Final pretrial was set for Oct. 23 and at that time the cases were dismissed. Case closed.

Steven Joseph Purdue

Steven Joseph Purdue of Van Buren Township was present for his pretrial on July 17, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on July 5 in Van Buren Township. The final pretrial was set for Aug. 21 and the victim must appear. Personal bond is $5,000. On Aug. 21, the complainant did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Hassan Christopher Clark

Hassan Christopher Clark, 55, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned by Judge Lisa Martin while in custody of Van Buren Township Police. He is charged with second-degree arson and breaking & entering (illegal entry) on June 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He is considered a habitual offender. Judge Martin set bond of $20,000/10% and scheduled the probable cause conference for July 10. The preliminary exam was set for Aug. 21.

At that time, a plea hearing was held and the arson charge was dismissed by a motion of the prosecuting attorney. The defendant pled guilty to the breaking & entering charge and was given a delayed sentence. The charge will be dismissed after 12 months if the $500 fine is paid and there are no other problems.

He is to obtain a mental health evaluation within 30 days and shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages or controlled/mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, with random testing as directed by probation.

Garland Terrence Reid

Garland Terrence Reid of Detroit was charged with operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence on July 17 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/pretrial was held on Aug. 21, 2024 before Judge Oakley. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired and the CCW charge was dismissed. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on Aug. 29. Sentencing was Oct. 10.

Judge Oakley sentenced him to a $570 fine, community service of nine days in lieu of jail time, and nine months of probation.

Marco John Bonasera

Marco John Bonasera, 34, of Dundee was present Aug. 21, 2024 by video for his probable cause conferences on two bench warrants: One for a Van Buren charge of possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 20, 2022 and another on a Sumpter Township charge of home invasion-second degree.

A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 2. Although police had requested $5,000/10% bond, Judge Oakley set it at $5,000 personal bond. He said he has been incarcerated for five months in Washtenaw County and he could be released if this warrant was cleared up. He said he had worked for Clean Tech in Dundee for almost a year.

On Oct. 2 the possession was pled down to “use” and the home invasion was dismissed without prejudice. He was to be dismissed from the Washtenaw Jail the next day. A pre-sentence interview was set and sentencing was Nov. 21. He was fined $625, sentenced to 12 months of probation and six days of community service in lieu of serving jail time.

Jeremy Allan Peterson

Jeremy Allan Peterson, 48, of Romulus was scheduled for an Aug. 21, 2024 show-cause hearing for failure to appear July 10, 2024 on charges of retail fraud and removal of theft detection device on April 12, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear on Aug. 21 and a bench warrant was issued.

Mann Dwayne Davis

Mann Dwayne Davis, 40, of Ypsilanti was scheduled for probable cause conferences on Aug. 21, 2024 on charges of retail fraud on Aug. 11 and possession of controlled substance and retail fraud, also on Aug. 11, both in Van Buren Township.

The defendant failed to appear for his court date and the defense attorney was going to try to locate him. Another probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4. Personal bond is $10,000. It was noted he is a habitual offender.

On Sept. 4 he failed to appear so a warrant was signed for his arrest. On Oct. 24 he was video arraigned in custody and his probable-cause conference was set for Oct. 30. Judge Martin scheduled him for a preliminary exam on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 6 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of a controlled substance and the other charge was dismissed. Credit for 45 days served in jail. Case closed.

Deja Marie Hall

Deja Marie Hall, 26, of Ypsilanti, is charged with driving while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age on Aug. 13, 2023 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for her remote arraignment and pretrial on Nov 15, but she failed to appear. A warrant was issued and on July 18, 2024 she was arraigned while in custody. On Aug. 21 a final show cause session was set for Oct. 2. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. A show cause hearing was set for Nov. 6 and the warrant recalled. A remote pretrial was held Nov. 20 and Judge Oakley asked her why she wasn’t in court in person, as required. She said she lives far away, in Ypsilanti, and doesn’t have a way to get to court. Her new attorney asked for time to review the case. Judge Oakley told Hall she had to come to her next pretrial on Dec. 30 in person and she argued with the judge, saying she has no friends to bring her. Judge Oakley said she needed to be in his courtroom on Dec. 30 in person. She complained about his attitude and it was stated she was nasty to court clerks, as well.

On Dec. 30 she was present as directed and was scheduled for a remote pretrial by zoom on Jan. 15. At that time, the charge of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age was dismissed by the party and she pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation for sentencing. On April 8 she was sentenced to 9 months probation, 24 hours community service, attend a level 1 alcohol education program or engage in a substance abuse treatment and pay a total of $1,600 in fines.

Stephen John Klobucar

Stephen John Klobucar, 63, of Sumpter Township, was scheduled for an Aug. 21, 2024 arraignment/pretrial on a charge of driving while license suspended-2 on July 27, 2024 in the city of Belleville. His pretrial was set for Oct. 2, 2024 so he has time to hire an attorney. He was scheduled for an arraignment/pretrial on Dec. 30, 2024.

His Aug. 21, 2024 preliminary hearing on improper lane change, also on July 27 in the city of Belleville, was adjourned to Oct. 2. A pre-hearing was scheduled for Nov. 13. A pre-hearing set for Dec. 30 and then an arraignment/pre-trial/ appearance by zoom on Jan. 22, 2025. He pled guilty to allowing unlicensed driver to drive and was fined $345.

Wain Lee Bales

Wain Lee Bales, 51, of Van Buren Township was charged with three violations of technical requirement charges on Nov. 28, 2023. He was scheduled for trial several times over the last year and most recently on Aug. 22, 2024. The live bench trial was adjourned at the request of the defense attorney until Sept. 26. The defendant was in the Wayne County Jail.

He had been bound over to circuit court on a May 5 charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in Van Buren Township and did not show up for his arraignment on the information at circuit court on Aug. 7. He was due for his failure to appear arraignment on Aug. 22. He then was incarcerated and a calendar conference set for Sept. 6, 2024.

At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use-methamphetamine and he was sentenced to a fee of $1,178, two years of probation, and 90 hours of community service.

Bales was video-arraigned at 34th District Court while in custody on Feb. 3, 2025 on three 2023 bench warrants and one Feb. 1 charge, all in Van Buren Township.

The new charge is possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Feb. 1. His bond was set at $2,000/10% and a probable cause conference set Feb. 12. The preliminary exam was set for March 19.

The bench warrant on three charges for violating technical requirements on Nov. 28, 2023 brought a bond of $1,000/10% each and a pretrial on March 20. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 60 days of time-served. Case closed.

On March 20, he also was sentenced to pay $276 for impeding traffic on Sept. 23 in Huron Township.

Travis Blake-Walton St. Clair

Travis Blake-Walton St. Clair, 29, of Wayne and previously of Sumpter Township, on Aug. 27, 2024 was video-arraigned on bench warrants while in custody of the Huron Township Police. He had failed to appear for sentencing on Aug. 8 for an interfering with police charge from Jan. 1, 2023 in Sumpter. He also was arraigned on charges of failure to appear on charges of fleeing a police officer and driving while license suspended on Aug. 5 in Huron Township.

On the Sumpter charge he had been found guilty by a jury on April 22. Judge Oakley sentenced him to 12 months of probation and ordered him not to purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverage or controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, with random testing. The defendant also must continue medication as prescribed.

On the Huron charges, he was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 4, 2024 and given $20,000 personal bond. He must have a tether installed and go only from his mother’s house to court or medical treatments. Preliminary exam was held.

Richard Allen Graves

Richard Allen Graves, 61, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant on Aug. 26, 2024 for failure to appear on charges of possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person and two weapons charges on May 14, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4 and personal bond set at $10,000. Probable cause conference was set for Sept. 18 and preliminary exam for Oct. 30, changed to Dec. 11. The exam was held and the defendant bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 8, 2025 arraignment on the information. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Jazlyn Leeann Dufek

Jazlyn Leeann Dufek, 25, of Ypsilanti, was video-arraigned while in custody on Aug. 26, 2024 on a bench warrant of failure to appear for charges of breaking & entering a building with intent and larceny in a building on Dec. 16, 2023 in Sumpter Township. Her probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4 and personal bond set at $1,000. The defendant is currently staying with her grandmother due to her pregnancy and so her grandmother’s address will be used for court mailings.

A probable cause conference was held Sept. 11 and a live preliminary exam set for Oct. 23, 2024. She pled guilty to reduced charges misdemeanors of breaking and entering without the owner’s permission, and larceny, each with a fee of $345 and 18 months of probation.

On April 7, 2026 there was a violation of probation hearing and she failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued.

Keith Habib Malcom

Keith Habib Malcom, 47, of Ypsilanti, is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine and operating an unregistered vehicle on July 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14 and then Aug. 28 and then adjourned until Oct. 9. Bond was $2,500/10% and was posted.

On Oct. 9, the defendant pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of narcotic, and the original charge was dismissed, and pled to not having his vehicle registered. He was fined $500 and $225 for the violations. The sentence was delayed 18 months and a substance abuse evaluation ordered, with treatment if necessary. He also must work eight days on the court work program. The case will be dismissed after 18 months if there are no further violations.

Oliver Sterling Beck

Oliver Sterling Beck of Van Buren Township is charged with delivering / manufacturing drugs on March 17, 2021 in Canton Township. His arraignment / probable cause conference was Aug. 28, 2024 before Judge Oakley and his warrant was canceled. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 11 arraignment on the information, adjourned by the court to Sept. 20. A motion hearing was set for Nov. 15. Motion hearing is Dec. 5. Violation hearing was set for Feb. 21. The case was dismissed on Feb. 24, 2025.

Anthony James Signorelli

Anthony James Signorelli, 41, of Allen Park was video arraigned while in custody of the Van Buren Township Police by Judge Oakley on Sept. 6, 2024 on a charge of assault and battery on Sept. 5. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and his remote pretrial set for Sept. 18. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His final pretrial was set for Sept. 25 and the complaining victim must appear. On Sept. 25, the complaint was dismissed. Case closed.

Shawn Ryan Bussell

Shawn Ryan Bussell, 34, of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in September 2024 while in custody on a bench warrant stemming from a charge of larceny under $200 on Dec. 31, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a remote pretrial set for Sept. 19 but he did not appear, so a hearing will be set. He was ordered not to return to the place of the offense. A warrant was put out for his arrest.

He also is charged with interfering with Van Buren Police on Sept. 5. A remote arraignment-pretrial was set for Oct. 3, but he failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 7, 2024. He failed to appear and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Adam Holmer Martain-Doss

Adam Holmer Martain-Doss, 27, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned Sept. 5, 2024 while in custody on charges of assault to do physical harm less than murder, interfering with electronic communications, and domestic violence on Sept. 3, 2024 in Sumpter Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10% and his probable cause conference is Sept. 18. He is to have no contact with the victim or return to Holiday Woods or the place of the offense.

While in custody, he also was arraigned on a bench warrant for a June 30 charge of domestic violence in Sumpter Township and failing to appear at a July 16 hearing. His remote pretrial on this charge was Sept. 18 and personal bond $5,000. He is not to return to Holiday Woods.

On Sept. 18 his in-person preliminary exam was set for Sept. 25 on the felony charges and a remote pretrial set Oct. 30 on the domestic violence charge. On Sept. 25, everything was set for Oct. 2 and the Wayne County Jail computer system was down so it was reset to Oct. 9. The Jail computer was still down and he was not on camera. It was reset to Oct. 16. Then, the defense attorney failed to appear and the defendant could not be located at the Wayne County Jail. The probable cause conference was reset to Oct. 23, and he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court. On Nov. 21 he pled guilty to domestic violence and the other charges were dismissed.

On Feb. 5 he was sentenced to fees of $1,828, 40 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.

On Jan. 15, a remote show cause/pretrial was set for Jan. 29 on the June 30, 2024 domestic violence charge. At that time the warrant was recalled and a final pretrial set for Feb. 19. On Feb. 19 the domestic violence charge of June 30, 2024 was dismissed.

Jason Robert Stamp

Jason Robert Stamp, 38, of Trenton was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 5, 2024 on five bench warrants on failures to appear in court, including two cases from Belleville (reckless driving and driving while license suspended) and three from Huron Township including felony charges of larceny of weapons, prohibited person with weapons, larceny in a building, and two weapons charges on May 4. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 18 and his bond at $2,500/10%.

On Sept. 19, the Belleville reckless driving was discharged by the party and he pled guilty to fail to display driver’s license and was sentenced to 31 days of time-served. Cases closed.

On Sept. 23, he pled guilty as charged to Huron Township misdemeanor and civil charges on Oct. 11, 2021 and was given 31 days in jail with 31 days of credit for time served and fee of $1,212. Cases closed.

Nicholas Anderson Pesant

Nicholas Anderson Pesant of Sumpter Township was charged with aggravated stalking in Sumpter Township on July 14, 2023 and he failed to appear for a hearing. He was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 4, 2024 on a bench warrant. Bond is $5,000/10%. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 11 and at that time the case was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Dwayne Leon Jones

Dwayne Leon Jones, 43, of Detroit, is charged with identity theft, state ID card forgery and two drivers’ licenses or more on Aug. 20 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was Sept. 4, 2024. Bond was changed to personal $7,500 with a GPS tether for location only. The preliminary exam was set for Nov. 27. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which took place Dec. 11. A calendar conference was Dec. 19. A tether violation was found on Jan. 17, 2025 and a final conference set for Jan. 31 then continued to Feb. 25. At that time he pled guilty to identity theft and the other two charges were dismissed. Sentencing was March 21 continued to April 4 reset to April 16, adjourned to April 30, to May 16. He was sentenced to six months in jail, with credit for 112 days time served, two years of probation and a fee of $198.

Wanda Marie Crow

Wanda Marie Crow, 29, of Utica failed to appear for her probable cause conference on Sept. 4, 2024 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and open container in a vehicle on Dec. 17, 2023 in the city of Belleville. A bench warrant was issued and then recalled. The probable cause conference was reset for Sept. 18, 2024. At that time her live, preliminary exam was set for Sept. 25.

She pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use and open container and was turned over to probation for a recommendation on the sentencing. A review was set for Oct. 10. She failed to complete paperwork and a show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 4, 2024. She failed to appear so a warrant was put out for her arrest. On July 21, the warrant was recalled and she was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Aug. 4 and then a pre-sentence interview on Aug. 7. Sentencing was Sept. 9. She was fined $1,665 for use of controlled substance and 18 months of probation, with a delayed sentence. She was fined $270 for driving with an open container.

On Dec. 15, a file was entered on parole violations, including trying to use a fake urine sample at her drug and alcohol testing. She returned and tested positive for marijuana and cocaine. On Jan. 15, she pled guilty to violations and her probation was expanded in what she had to do.

On Feb. 11, was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on March 2. She had failed to appear for drug testing on certain dates and tested positive for cocaine. She also failed to enroll in substance abuse treatment. On Marcch 2 she was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Cameron Scott Tuoriniemi

Cameron Scott Tuoriniemi of Livonia was set for a remote pretrial on Sept. 4, 2024 on a domestic violence charge from Feb. 9, 2023 in Van Buren Township. The charge was then dismissed on a motion from the defense. Case closed.

Heather Jolene Booth

Heather Jolene Booth, 43, of Ypsilanti is charged with possession of narcotics and retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Aug. 13, 2024. She was video-arraigned while in custody on Aug. 14. Her probable cause conference was Aug. 28, 2024 and she failed to appear. Her second probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Sept. 4, a probable cause conference was set for Sept. 18. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 2.

On Oct. 2, her preliminary exam was set for Nov. 13. Pretrials were set for Oct. 17 on three Van Buren Township misdemeanors with personal bond of $1,000 for each charge: false information to police, driving while license suspended, and possessing narcotic paraphernalia on Nov. 16, 2023. She failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

On Nov. 13, she was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Nov. 21 and her warrant was recalled.

On Nov. 13, she waived her preliminary exam and arraignment on the information at circuit court was set for Nov. 27. A calendar conference was set for Dec. 5, a final conference for Jan. 29, 2025 reset to Jan. 24. Pretrial was March 11. On March 24, she pled guilty to possession of narcotics and the retail fraud charge was dismissed. On July 15 she was fined $198 and sentenced to 35 days of time served. She also was put on two years of probation.

On July 21, 2025 she was video-arraigned in custody on two new charges in Sumpter Township. She was charged with possession of narcotics and driving while license suspended on Jan. 7, 2025 and the same charges on June 16, 2024.

Her probable cause hearings were set for July 30 and then Aug. 6. At that time her exams were set for Aug. 13. A warrant was out for her arrest. She was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 22, 2025. She failed to appear so a show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 9. She failed to appear and a warrant was signed for her arrest.

Gene Laroy Carrier

Gene Laroy Carrier, 63, of Belleville was charged with operating while impaired on July 23, 2024 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was Sept. 4. His next remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 25. He was arraigned and his pretrial set for Oct. 9 and then Nov. 13. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Nov. 13, his case was adjourned a week to Nov. 20.

The prosecutor had wished to reduce the charge and Judge Oakley questioned whether it was allowed to reduce a drunk driving charge without dismissing the original charge and issuing a new ticket. He said it always has been his court’s policy not to reduce a drunk-driving charge. The prosecutor was to check whether it was allowed.

On Nov. 20 Carrier pled guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He told the judge he was driving in Belleville on July 23 and had something to drink causing him to drive recklessly.

Judge Oakley said he wanted an alcohol-related sentence. He sent the case to probation for a pre-sentence interview. The case was scheduled for review for Dec. 6 but they were waiting for paperwork and on Nov. 26 the judge issued a notice of non-compliance on the reckless driving charge and set a Jan. 16, show-cause hearing.

That was changed to a pre-sentence interview on Jan. 7, 2025. Sentencing was set for Feb. 13 and then March 13.

On March 13, Judge Oakley sentenced him to a fine of $2,000 for reckless driving and no probation.

Hector Manuel Aguilera

Hector Manuel Aguilera, 57, of Ann Arbor was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant by Judge Green on Sept. 9, 2024 for not appearing for court sessions on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended on Jan. 13, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pre-trial on Sept. 19, 2024. Bond was set at $950/10% on the first charge because he had $95 in hand to post the bond. On the second charge, bond was set at $10,000 personal. He failed to appear, so a bench warrant was issued.

Deante Jovan Edward Currie

Deante Jovan Edward Currie of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 13, 2024 by Judge Green on a charge of aggravated domestic assault on Sept. 11 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $10,000 and a remote pretrial was set for Sept. 25.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of domestic aggression and was sentenced to a fine of $480, 12 months of probation, batterer’s counseling, mental health evaluation and 12 hours of community service.

Chance Joseph Bonam

Chance Joseph Bonam, 28, of Ypsilanti was scheduled for his preliminary exam on July 17, 2024 before Judge Oakley on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township. He waived his preliminary exam.

The prosecutor asked the judge to revoke the defendant’s bond and remand him to jail because he had been violating the bond that ordered him not to return to the scene of the incident. Pictures on Ring camera were cited plus incidents. Judge Oakley revoked his bond for violation of the bond and remanded him to jail. The arraignment on the information at circuit court was set for July 24. The defendant said his wife kept inviting him to come over, but Judge Oakley said he still violated an order of the court.

On July 31 Bonam was charged with aggravated stalking on July 9 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned and his probable cause conference held on Sept. 11. The warrant for his arrest was canceled. A live exam was set for Oct. 23.

The exam was held and the charges dismissed.

David Troy Goerlitz

David Troy Goerlitz, 42, of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Sept. 1, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond is $2,000. A remote pretrial was held Sept. 11 and his final pretrial is Sept. 25. He is to have no contact with the complaining victim and is not to return to the scene of the incident.

On Sept. 25 the charge was dismissed because the complaining victim doesn’t wish to proceed. Case closed.

Frederick Lamar Griffin

Frederick Lamar Griffin of Ypsilanti was charged with speeding in a limited access area, driving while license suspended and a registration/plate violation on Aug. 4, 2024 in the city of Belleville. At his zoom pretrial, he received a plea deal. He pled responsible for speeding 1-5 mph over in a limited access area (reduced from the charge of 16-20 mph over the limit) and the other two charges were dismissed. Fine was $130.

Larry Mitchell Domogala

Larry Mitchell Domogala of Westland, had his arraignment/probable cause conference on Sept. 11, 2024 on a charge of aggravated stalking on Aug. 23 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 25 and personal bond set at $10,000. There is to be no contact with the victim. A live, in-person preliminary exam was set for Oct. 30. The case was dismissed when the complaining victim failed to appear.

Casey Lynn Bonds

Casey Lynn Bonds, 42, of Lincoln Park was set for a remote appearance on Sept. 11, 2024 on charges of no insurance, disobeying a traffic signal, and driving while license suspended in the city of Belleville on Aug. 14, 2024. She did not appear and a default judgment of $320 was levied for no insurance and $280 for disobeying a traffic signal and show-cause hearings set for Oct. 4. A show-cause hearing on driving while license suspended-second was Oct. 9, but she did not appear. On Oct. 17, 2024 a bench warrant was issued.

On Nov. 21, 2025, she was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Dec. 18, which was changed to Dec. 3.

On Dec. 3, she was present for the hearing. The charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed and she pled guilty to a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

Judge Oakley said she got all the citations on one day and they never heard from her. She owed the court $894 and she needs to set up a payment plan on that. He put her on 12-months non-reporting probation on her guilty plea, with no fine for that charge.

Brian Edward Gilson

Brian Edward Gilson, 32, of Van Buren Township was set for a preliminary exam on Sept. 11, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence-third offense on July 12 in Van Buren Township and he waived the exam. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 25 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Oct. 9. Final conference was Nov. 1 and a jury trial set Nov. 21. A plea of guilty was accepted on Nov. 15 and a sentencing was Dec. 13. He was fined $828, sentenced to six months in the Wayne County Jail, crediting three days of time-served. Probation is two years.

Nicholas Daniel Richards

Nicholas Daniel Richards, 35, of Sumpter Township was arraigned Sept. 18, 2024 on a charge of fleeing and eluding an officer-fourth degree in Van Buren Township on Feb. 25, 2023. Bond was set at $10,000/10% and his live preliminary exam set for Sept. 25. Then it was set for Oct. 30 and a writ to have him present was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections where he is incarcerated at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility serving time for identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.

On the fleeing and eluding charge, his exam was held Oct. 30 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Nov. 12. Final conference was set for Jan. 7, 2025 and then for Jan. 15, 2025. At that time he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing on Feb. 10 was a fine of $1,898, 40 hours of community service in lieu of some of the fees, 2-17 months in jail, and 18 months of probation.

Tyree Lee Jones

Tyree Lee Jones of Pontiac was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody on Sept. 19, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman. He is charged with unauthorized driving away of vehicle and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Dec. 17, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $20,000 personal and the probable cause conference set for Oct. 2. A preliminary exam was held Nov. 13 and the charges dismissed without prejudice.

Chaleece Marie Allix

Chaleece Marie Allix of Inkster was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Sept. 19, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman. She is charged with intent to pass false vehicle title on Dec. 8, 2021 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and her probable cause conference set for Oct. 2. Exam was set for Oct. 9 and the charge was dismissed without prejudice on a motion by her attorney.

David Luke Disney

David Luke Disney, of Rockwood and formerly of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 18, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman. He is charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation), possession of weapon by felon, four counts of felony firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two domestic violence, on Sept. 17 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 2. An exam was set for Nov. 13 and then adjourned at the request of the attorney until Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20 his exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 4 arraignment on the information. Final conference was set for Jan. 30. Pretrial is Feb. 28 and jury trial was set for March 31.

On March 17, he pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and the nine other charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled. On April 8 he was sentenced to two years of probation, 80 hours of community service and $1,498 in fees and costs. $1,300 in court costs is dismissed once community service is complete.

On June 8 he was arraigned on charges of police officer assault, domestic violence, and assault and battery on June 5 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for June 18. Personal bond is $5,000. Preliminary exam was July 23 and the charges were dismissed by the township attorney. No officers showed up to testify. Case closed.

Jason Richard Bush

Jason Richard Bush of Belleville was set for a show cause/arraignment pre-trial on Sept. 18, 2024 but did not appear.

He is charged with assault/assault and battery on July 3, 2023 in Belleville. He had failed to appear for a court date previously and a warrant was out for his arrest. On Aug. 21, 2024, he paid his bond of $5,000/10% and the warrant was canceled. He was slated to appear on Sept. 18. The post office reported that his court notice was unable to be delivered. A bench warrant was issued on Oct. 10 and he was video-arraigned while in custody on Oct. 31. He was scheduled for a show-cause/arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 6. At that time he pled guilty to the charge. A restitution hearing was set for Dec. 2. He was sentenced to complete a 12-hour anger management class within 30 days, fines of $280, and 12 months of probation.

Jordan Nathaniel Bell

Jordan Nathaniel Bell of Sumpter Township was present for his final pretrial on Sept. 18, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Aug. 20 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned while in custody on Aug. 22 and pled not guilty. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 18, he pled guilty to the charge and the case was scheduled for review on Sept. 24, moved to Oct. 15. The victim was advised of the sentencing. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,325, may not possess firearms (and any firearm he owns should be turned over to Sumpter police), 26 weeks of batterer’s counseling classes, 12 months of probation, with a delayed sentence so that if there are no further problems the case is removed from his record. But then on Oct. 17 it was noted the defendant violated his conditional bond by making contact with the victim. A show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 4. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. A show cause hearing was set for Dec. 2. Warrant was canceled from LEIN, he pled responsible, and partial payment made on supplementary fine.

Nicholas M. Edwards

Nicholas M. Edwards, 34, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 9, 2024 on two charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer on Sept. 8 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000. His probable cause conference was Sept. 18 and his preliminary exam was Sept. 25.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor police officer assault and was sentenced to a year of probation, 40 hours of community service, and an anger management class. This was under delayed sentence, so the charge will be dismissed if no other problems arise within the year.

Eric Edward Bartel

Eric Edward Bartel on Sept. 18, 2024 waived his preliminary exam on a charge of aggravated stalking in Van Buren Township on July 27, 2021. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 27 arraignment on the information, adjourned to Oct. 9. A calendar conference was set for Oct. 17 and a final conference Dec. 5 and then Dec. 13. Final conference was Jan. 10 and a jury trial Feb. 5. The jury trial was canceled and on Feb. 6, he pled guilty to the charge and was fined $848, sentenced to 1-5 years in prison, and was given 165 days credit for time served.

Lejon Marie Banks

Lejon Marie Banks, 54, of Van Buren Township was set for three bench warrants/arraignments and two arraignments/pretrials on May 29, 2024. He was rescheduled for a June 12 zoom presence following Judge Oakley getting a hospital note that the defendant currently is in the hospital. Charges ranged from occurring on Sept. 30, 2018 to May 5, 2024, all in Van Buren Township, and all concerned operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, forged license, and assault and battery.

On June 7 he was video-arraigned by Judge Martin on four bench warrants and one new felony while in police custody and his probable cause conferences on the felonies were set for June 12, along with his pretrial for the misdemeanor cases.

His court-provided defense attorney said he was concerned about his client getting his medications since his has serious high blood pressure and had to be rushed to the hospital last time he was arrested and spent a week in the hospital. He also has sleep apnea, he said. He said he hadn’t had his medication in two days. His client is laid off as a construction worker, lives with his mother, cares for his daughter, and can’t pay cash bond, if levied.

Van Buren police asked for cash bond for him because of his failures to appear. Judge Martin said because of his criminal history going back 20 years she will levy cash bond of $5,000/10% on each charge, with alcohol tether being required for release on some of the charges.

While his attorney asked for personal bond, the Van Buren officer on zoom said the defendant has another case for OWI in Wayne County, so even if Judge Martin gave him personal bond, he would be going to the Wayne County Jail anyway.

On June 12, 2024 he called to say he was waiting for the court clerk to call him back with a new court date. The court got proof he had been in the hospital and his next court date was set for June 26.

On June 26 all his cases were adjourned to Sept. 18, when he was scheduled for three preliminary exams and two pretrials.

The Wayne County Jail did not bring him to court on Sept. 18 and so all was adjourned until Oct. 9. On Oct. 9, the jail had computer problems, so his remote pretrial was reset for Nov. 7 and then the charges were dismissed by the prosecuting attorney. Case closed.

Timothy Andrew Troin

Timothy Andrew Troin of Wayne was video-arraigned by Judge Martin while in custody of Van Buren Police on one count of possession of narcotic or cocaine, less than 25 grams, on June 9, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Defense attorney Ron Ruark said he had been Troin’s personal attorney for ten years. He said his client has four kids, has been with his wife Becky for 14 years, and runs a business laying commercial and residential floors. He asked for personal bond and Judge Martin levied $5,000 personal bond. The defendant’s probable cause conference was set for Tuesday, June 18, by zoom. Then another probable cause conference was set for June 26. Then his preliminary exam was set for Aug. 7 and reset for Sept. 18, along with a pretrial. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A Nov. 11 final conference was set and then a jury trial for Feb. 13, 2025. The jury trial was canceled on Feb. 13 and a motion hearing set for March 26, which was reset to March 24. On March 24 the charge was dismissed.

Also on March 24, the defendant pled guilty to a charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine 25 to 49 grams from the 21st District Court and was fined $1,498 and sentenced to 2 years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

Rickey Joseph Streeter

Rickey Joseph Streeter, 21, of Southfield was present by zoom for his July 24, 2024 probable cause conference on three charges of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of identity theft, and three counts of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device on Aug. 10, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $25,000.

Judge Green set another probable cause conference for July 31. It was adjourned and another probable cause conference set for Aug. 7. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 18.

He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 2 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Oct. 21 and a final conference for Dec. 10. A jury trial was set for Jan. 8, 2025. He pled guilty to all nine charges and sentencing was held Jan. 22. The jury trial was canceled.

David Troy Goerlitz

David Troy Goerlitz, 42, of Van Buren Township had his final pretrial on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 1 in Van Buren Township. The charge was dismissed and the case closed when the victim did not wish to proceed with the prosecution.

Donald Lamont Lewis

Donald Lamont Lewis of Van Buren Township was present for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 11 on a charge of littering private property on Aug. 12 in the city of Belleville. A final pretrial was set for Sept. 25 and the victim was ordered to be in court. He was found to be responsible to a reduced charge of littering-civil infraction and was fined $100.

Jaylen Anthony McGraw

Jaylen Anthony McGraw, 22, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 18, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Parker Thomas Leonard

Parker Thomas Leonard, 36, of Wayne was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 to $20,000 on June 4, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 2. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of embezzlement and was disposed on a guilty plea. Sentencing by Judge Oakley was set for Nov. 21. He was sentenced to restitution of $14,974 to the court for dispersal to the victim, to serve 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, and shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages, controlled substances or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval.

Anis Amer Otaifah

Anis Amer Otaifah of Ypsilanti, was set for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 25, 2024 for a charge of furnishing tobacco to minors on July 22 in the city of Belleville. He pled guilty and was fined $300 and was given a delayed sentence of 12 months. If the fine has been paid and there are no further problems, the charge will be dismissed.

Michael Philip Smith

Michael Philip Smith, 49, of Canton was scheduled for his preliminary exam on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 and larceny $1,000 – $20,000 in Van Buren Township on Aug. 9, 2020. Another preliminary exam on Sept. 25 was on charges of breaking and entering of a building and larceny in Belleville on Sept. 3, 2020. On Sept. 25, 2024 the charges were dismissed and the case closed when the witnesses failed to appear.

Terry Allen Miracle

Terry Allen of Carleton was arraigned by Judge Green on Sept. 30, 2024 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, failure to report an accident, and driving while license suspended on June 11 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $10,000 and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 9 then reset to Oct. 30, then to Nov. 13 and adjourned to Nov. 27 for a diversion letter. A pre-exam hearing was held and then on Dec. 18 he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information set for Jan. 15, 2025.

At that time he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense and failure to report accident and driving while license suspended charges were dismissed. On Feb. 12 he was sentenced to fees totaling $998, local confinement in the Wayne County Jail with 2 days credit for time served, 60 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.

Carroll Franklyn Bradley, Jr.

Carroll Franklyn Bradley, Jr., 51, of Romulus is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd, driving while license suspended-2nd, and open alcohol container in vehicle on Dec. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

A warrant was out for his arrest and he was scheduled for an arraignment / probable cause conference on Oct. 2, 2024, but he was hospitalized. He was scheduled again for the arraignment/probable cause conference on Oct. 9. He was at the Wayne County Jail and the computer system was down and then reset. His arraignment/probable cause conference was reset for Oct. 16 and he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. On Oct. 31 he pled guilty to one charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and the other charges were dismissed. Sentencing was Nov. 21. He was fined $198 and sentenced to 18 months to 5 years, with credit for time served of 154 days.

Alicia Marie Kozub

Charges of interfering with a crime report and domestic violence on Sept. 24, 2022 in Sumpter Township were dismissed against Alicia Marie Kozub, 36, of Sumpter Township on Oct. 5, 2022. The victim stated she no longer wished to bring charges or cooperate with the prosecution.

Kozub, after turning 37, was present from the Wayne County Jail on Sept. 13, 2023 for a probable cause conference on her new charges dated Aug. 30, 2023 in Sumpter Township. She was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and aggravated domestic violence. She was being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Her live preliminary exam was set for 1 p.m., Oct. 25. Present by zoom for the preliminary exam was victim Robert Kozub in a wheelchair.

Judge Martin granted defense attorney Lauren Anderson’s request for a referral for a bond review and an evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility. Her case was scheduled for review on Dec. 6. A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 17, 2024 and reset for Jan. 24. Preliminary exam was set for March 13 then reset to March 20.

She pled guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic violence and the other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to probation and tethered to Naomi’s Nest for 90 days, where she was being treated.

On Sept. 25, 2024 she was video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of felonious assault in Sumpter and bond was set at $50,000/10%. Her probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9, at which time she was present by zoom from the jail. She fired her free court attorney. Judge Oakley told her she doesn’t appoint free attorneys, but he gave her the right to request a new attorney. The probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13. At that time a preliminary exam was set for Dec. 23.

The prosecutor said the defendant stabbed somebody.

The defendant told Judge Oakley that police took her knife, her phone, and purse and they weren’t in Belleville or Sumpter Township cars and they took her to Huron Township. She claimed she is being held unlawfully and they won’t call the FBI.

On Dec. 9, a show-cause hearing was held on aggravated domestic violence. She did not appear, but was given 60 days credit for time served in the Wayne County Jail and a fine of $1,806. The defendant was discharged from probation without improvement, the other charges set aside, and the case was closed.

On July 23, 2025, she was arraigned in custody on charges of disarming a firearm from a police officer, assaulting a police officer and two counts of assault or assault and battery on July 20 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6 and she failed to appear. Her mother advised she was hospitalized and the court needs proof of admission date. Bond is $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 8 and a preliminary exam for Oct. 15. This was changed to a probable cause conference on Oct. 22. A preliminary exam was set for Dec. 3. She waived her exam and was bound over for an arraignment on the information on Dec. 10. A motion hearing on bond was set for Dec. 17 and a final conference on Feb. 4, 2026.

Jonathon Edward Hughes

Jonathon Edward Hughes, 43, of New Boston had his bench warrant arraignment by zoom while in custody on Aug. 11, 2023 after not appearing to face Dec. 16, 2022 charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and receiving and concealing stolen property less than $200 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green set his pretrial for Sept. 7, 2023. Personal bond is $10,000. He failed to appear. On Sept. 11 a bench warrant was issued.

On Oct. 27 the defendant was in custody and arraigned on his bench warrant. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial by zoom on Nov. 16. On Nov. 13, he was arraigned on a Nov. 10 offense of fleeing police in a vehicle and possession of narcotics in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 22. A preliminary examination was set for Jan. 3, 2024 but the post office said the court notice could not be delivered and was returned. He failed to appear and so a bench warrant was issued.

On Sept. 26, 2024 he was video-arraigned while in custody by Magistrate Hindman on the bench warrant on the original charges. Bond was set at $3,000/10% and a remote pretrial set for Oct. 17.

He also was arraigned on a new charge of fleeing a police officer and possession of narcotic or cocaine on Nov. 10, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9 and bond set at $5,000/10%.

Another new charge was possession of narcotics or cocaine on Aug. 11, 2023, a charge brought by Western Wayne Narcotics. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9, 2024, as well, and bond set at $3,000/10%.

The Wayne County Jail computer system was down on Oct. 9, so the probable cause conferences were reset to Oct. 16. On that date he could not be located in the jail so the probable cause conferences were reset for Oct. 23, 2024. He failed to appear for his court date and a bench warrant was signed. A writ of habeas corpus was issued to him at Washtenaw County Jail and a probable cause conference was set for Oct. 8, 2025.

On Oct. 1 his probable cause conference was set for Van Buren Township and Western Wayne Narcotics offenses for Nov. 20, 2025. That was removed from the calendar and then a probable cause conference set for Nov. 12, 2025. He failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He was arraigned on the warrant on Jan. 27 and he was bound over on Feb. 3 to circuit court for a Feb. 10 arraignment on the information.

Brian David Reeves

Brian David Reeves of Plymouth and formerly of Van Buren Township was charged with two counts of domestic violence-3rd offense notice on Sept. 19 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 2, 2024 and bond set at $5,000/10%. At his preliminary exam on Oct. 9, the charges were dismissed by a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Maurice Deshaun Boyd

Maurice Deshaun Boyd of Van Buren Township was charged with operating with a high blood alcohol content-3rd offense and operating while intoxicated-3rd offense in Van Buren Township on June 10, 2023. He had similar charges on June 6, 2023 and Feb. 28, 2024. He was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 23, 2024. He was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Oct. 9, but the Wayne County Jail computer system was down so the conference was adjourned until Oct. 16 and then until Oct. 23, after the defendant’s attorney failed to appear. On Oct. 23, he waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A final conference was set for Dec. 4.

On Dec. 4, his pretrial was set for Jan. 10 and a review date for March 10, then canceled.

On Feb. 21, 2025 he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-3rd and the second charge was dismissed. He also pled guilty to like charges from the 16th and 35th district courts with some charges dismissed. The three cases were sentenced concurrently on March 24.

He was in the Wayne County Jail and credited with 38 days time served and once he is released he is to be transferred to the Salvation Army for six months of treatment. He also must do 60 days of community service and pay a fine of $766.

John Scott Seaman

John Scott Seaman, 67, who claims no current address, but who had lived in the city of Belleville, was charged with disturbing the peace on May 12, 2020 in the city of Belleville and failed to appear for his court date and a warrant was issued.

He also was charged with domestic violence on June 22, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Arraignment/pretrial was set for Oct. 9 and he did not appear, so a bench warrant was issued. His bench warrant arraignment was Oct. 30 and his pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 13 and a final pretrial for Nov. 27.

He was charged with a conditional bond violation on Nov. 16 and a hearing was held Nov. 19 and scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 27. Personal bond is $10,000. He is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to the protected address.

On Nov. 27, the domestic violence charge was dismissed by the victim and so was the disorderly charge. Case closed.

On July 23, 2025 he was arraigned on a charge of driving while license suspended on July 22 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000 and a remote pretrial set for Aug. 6. He failed to appear so a show-cause hearing was set for Sept. 3. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Nehemiah Everett Parker

Nehemiah Everett Parker of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence and animal cruelty-abandoning one animal on Aug. 9, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His arraignment was Aug. 12 and his remote pretrial set for Aug. 21, then for Sept. 18. His pretrial was adjourned until Oct. 9 for discovery. His final pretrial is Oct. 23 when the complaining victim must appear. On Oct. 23 the charges were dismissed.

Leonard Alan Rilett

Leonard Alan Rilett of Trenton is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams and retail fraud-3rd degree on Sept. 26 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Sept. 28, 2024 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was Oct. 9, but he failed to appear. He called the court to say he never received a notice to appear. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 30. He had trouble logging in for the zoom session. His live, in-person probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13 and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of narcotic use and guilty to retail fraud. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview. Sentencing was set for Jan. 16, 2025 but he failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On March 11 he was video-arraigned in custody on the warrant. Sentencing is April 23.

Rilett also was scheduled for a show-cause hearing for Jan. 2, 2025 on Van Buren retail fraud charges of Sept. 17, 18, and 19. But the notice was not able to be delivered by the post office so a warrant was put out for his arrest. On March 11, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody. Personal bond is $1,000 each charge and a remote show cause/pre-trial set for March 26.

Bradley Dale Cooper

Bradley Dale Cooper, 43, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to bring great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Sept. 26 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Sept. 28, 2024 and personal bond was set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9 and his preliminary exam Nov. 13. The charge was dismissed without prejudice.

He also was arraigned Oct. 9 on a warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended on Feb. 11 from Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for Nov. 7 and at that time the charge was reduced to failure to display license. He pled guilty to that and was fined $545.

Brenton Craig Fox

Brenton Craig Fox, 33, of Adrian is charged with domestic violence on July 9 and July 18 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial by zoom was set on both charges for Oct. 16, 2024. He was video arraigned in custody on July 11 on the first charge and bond was $5,000/10%. Next court date is pending on the charges.

He was video-arraigned while in custody out-county on Sept. 15 on a separate charge of aggravated stalking on Sept. 13 in Van Buren Township and bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety and surety was posted on Sept. 19. His probable cause conference was Sept. 25 and preliminary exam was held Oct. 30, 2024. Charge was dismissed.

Deshawn Groves

Deshawn Groves, 29, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 17, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman on a charge of domestic violence. Bond was set at $2,500/10% and the remote pretrial scheduled for Oct. 30. He is not to return to the place of the offense and to have no contact with the victim. His final pretrial was set for Nov. 13 and the charge was dismissed by the party.

He also was arraigned on bench warrants for driving while license suspended and registration/plate civil violation in Van Buren Township on July 14. A remote pretrial was set for Nov. 18 and personal bond set at $3,000 for the DWLS charge. For the registration/plate offense, he must pay the $50 warrant fee and $300 fine owed in full or set up a payment plan.

On Nov. 18, 2024 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and was fined $575.

Austin Tyler Bullock

Austin Tyler Bullock, 27, of Sumpter Township had a probable cause conference scheduled for Sept. 25, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder – strangulation, interfering with electronic communications, and domestic violence on Sept. 12 in Sumpter Township.

He was video-arraigned out county while in custody on Sept. 14. Personal bond was set at $10,000. He is to have no contact with the person or the address.

He was scheduled for his preliminary exam on Oct. 17, 2024 and at that time the cases were dismissed and closed.

Roy Jay Anderson

Roy Jay Anderson of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 22, 2024 by Judge Martin on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township on Oct. 21. His personal bond was set at $5,000 and a remote retrial set for Oct. 30. He may have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the location of the incident.

His live, in-person final pretrial was set for Nov. 13, 2024 and the prosecutor dismissed the charge when the victim dropped the complaint.

Curtis Thomas Harris

Curtis Thomas Harris, 46, of Taylor is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more on April 18, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for a court date so a remote, show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 23, 2024. The post office said the court notice could not be delivered at his given address. He did not appear Oct. 23 so a warrant was signed for his arrest.

On Nov. 21 a warrant recall was signed and his remote show-cause hearing set for Dec. 4 and a remote pretrial set for Dec. 18. At that time he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-2nd and the high BAC charge was dismissed. The file was sent to probation for a sentence recommendation and a date of Jan. 9, 2025 set for a review of the case. It was then scheduled for review on Jan. 21. The sentence on March 10 was a $1,771 fine, 18 months of probation, outpatient treatment, and compliance with all the orders of probation through the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Bosie Lee Smith

Bosie Lee Smith, 49, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation on Oct. 20, 2023 in Van Buren Township. She is a habitual offender/2nd offense notice. On Oct. 12, 2024 her warrant was canceled from LEIN and her out-county arraignment was held. Personal bond is $50,000. Her probable cause conference was set for Oct. 23, 2024. Her live preliminary exam was Nov. 27, 2024 and the charges were dismissed.

Dashawn Alan Haynes

Dashawn Alan Haynes of Ypsilanti is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting / resisting / obstructing / causing injury to a police officer, and felony firearm on Oct. 16 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county. on Oct. 20, 2024 and bond of $5,000 cash/surety/10% was set. He is not to purchase or possess a firearm or weapons.

His probable cause conference was held on Oct. 30 and Judge Martin set his live, in-person preliminary exam for Nov. 6. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Dec. 20 and jury trial set for Jan. 29, 2025. On Jan. 22, he pled guilty to all the charges. Sentencing was March 20 reset to April 23, 2025.

Joyce Anne Houston

Joyce Anne Houston of the city of Belleville was charged with assault or assault and battery on Oct. 20 in the city of Belleville. She was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 22, 2024 and personal bond was set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing was held Oct. 30 and she was scheduled for a final pretrial on Nov. 13. At that time, the victim did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Fred Nitz

Fred Nitz, 30, of Sumpter Township was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree (force or coercion) and one count of domestic violence on Oct. 16, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 18 and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 30. Personal bond is $10,000 and there is to be no contact with the victim. His preliminary exam was set for Dec. 11. Instead, a probable cause conference was held on Dec. 11 and the charges were dismissed when the complaining victim failed to appear. Case closed.

Demonique Tyrell Branch

Domonique Tyrell Branch of Romulus was charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee from $1,000 to $20,000 on Jan. 10, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 2, 2024 on a bench warrant and his probable cause conference set for Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and then for Nov. 6. The examination is set for Dec. 11`. Personal bond is $5,000 and he cannot return to the protected address. On Dec. 11 a hearing on a motion was held and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Ryann Elizabeth Parkes

Ryann Elizabeth Parkes, 34, of Taylor is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of narcotics on Nov. 21 in Van Buren Township. Her probable cause conference was set for March 20 but she failed to appear and on March 27 a bench warrant was issued.

On Oct. 28, 2024 she was in custody of the Wayne County Jail and her probable cause conference was set for Nov. 6. The jail did not log on with the defendant so the probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13. Her preliminary exam was set for Nov. 20. At that time she pled guilty to reduced charges of use of a controlled substance and a reduced charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Sentencing is deferred until after May 5, 2025. Sentencing was scheduled for May 15, then June 24.

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served in jail. Case closed.

Steve Ray Wilkins

Steve Ray Wilkins, 47, of Van Buren Township was charged with domestic violence in Van Buren Township on Dec. 7, 2023. He was arraigned Aug. 21, 2024 and $1,000 personal bond set. A remote pretrial was set for Sept. 18. A live, in-person bench trial was set for Nov. 6. A notice of disqualification was received from his attorney and so a remote pretrial, appearance by zoom, was set for Dec. 18. Final pretrial is set for Dec. 30. Then a remote pretrial was set for Feb. 12 and final pretrial for March 12, reset to March 19. A jury trial was set for May 19, changed to July 23.

On July 23, 2025 there was a motion hearing and the charge was dismissed without prejudice.

Torrance Deshawn Limmitt

Torrance Deshawn Limmitt, 26, of Van Buren Township was due for his examination on Nov. 6, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to inflict bodily harm less than murder/strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), Carrying dangerous weapons with unlawful intent, four counts of felony firearm and malicious destruction of personal property on Oct. 18 in Van Buren Township. The exam was held Nov. 6 and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. His final conference is Dec. 23 and his jury trial set for Jan. 27.

On Jan. 23, 2025, he pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and the other charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for March 28.

He also was scheduled for a Nov. 6, 2024 examination on a charge of disorderly person on Oct. 17 in Van Buren Township. He was rescheduled for a Nov. 21 remote arraignment/pretrial on the disorderly charge. He failed to appear so a show-cause hearing was set for Jan. 2. Pretrial was set for Feb. 6. Final pretrial was March 20, 2025. At that time it was dismissed by the party and the case closed.

William Oliver Wood

William Oliver Wood, 40, of Southgate was scheduled for a video-arraignment while in Wayne County Jail custody on Nov. 8, 2024 by Judge Oakley on bench warrants for failure to appear on four charges. He is charged with no insurance, driving while license suspended-II, and operating an unregistered vehicle on July 21, 2020 in the city of Belleville, and possession of narcotics on Oct. 6, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

He was unable to be arraigned on Nov. 8 or Nov. 12 but was arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on Nov. 14. His probable cause conference on the narcotics charge was Nov. 27, with $5,000 personal bond. On Nov. 27 the charges were dismissed. The three misdemeanors have their remote pretrials on Nov. 28 and two were dismissed and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and was sentenced to 30 days, time served in jail. Cases closed.

Ronald Alfred Evans

Ronald Alfred Evans, 60, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Ypsilanti, was scheduled for his show-cause/arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 6 on a charge of failure to stop after an injury accident on Sept. 11, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Jan. 6 a remote show-cause/arraignment/pre-trial was set for Jan. 22. His roommate called the court stating the defendant was in the hospital. Pending proof a bench warrant was issued. Bond of $5,000/10% was posted on Feb. 24. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause/arraignment on March 12. On March 5, the roommate called and said the defendant is out of the hospital and staying with a caregiver and still unable to communicate. The court directed the caregiver to get on zoom with the defendant.

On March 12 he failed to appear. The warrant was in place and his bond was forfeited. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on April 9, 2025. He then pled no contest to the charge and he was sentenced to a fee of $790.

Mann Dwayne Davis

Mann Dwayne Davis, 40, of Ypsilanti had his preliminary examinations on Nov. 6, 2024 on charges of first-degree retail fraud on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township and possession of narcotics and retail fraud on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Martin heard a motion and dismissed the case on first-degree retail fraud because the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney did not have evidence. Case was closed.

The charge of possession of narcotics was reduced to use of narcotics and he pled guilty to that. The retail fraud charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 45 days time served.

Gene Raymond Arnold

Gene Raymond Arnold, 58, of Detroit was video-arraigned while in custody on Nov. 8, 2024 for charges of breaking & entering a vehicle with damage to the vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle on Oct. 19, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is not to be released without a GPS tether. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13.

Before that he was video-arraigned while in custody on Oct. 22 on charges of home invasion-1st and having burglar tools and his bond set at $5,000/10%. He was labeled as a habitual offender, 4th offense notice. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 30. His in-person preliminary exam was held Nov. 6 by Judge Martin who dismissed the charges because the prosecutor was unable to proceed due to insufficient evidence. Those cases were closed.

On Nov. 8 he was arraigned on the new charges and he was scheduled for the Nov. 13 probable cause conference. His preliminary exam was set for Nov. 20. The exam was held and the case dismissed.

On Nov. 28, he was arraigned out-county on charges of home invasion first degree and having burglar tools on Oct. 19 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $25,000 and a probable cause conference set for Dec. 11. The preliminary exam was set for Dec. 18. The exam was conducted and the charges dismissed.

Kevin Matthew Rakestraw

Kevin Matthew Rakestraw of Oak Park was video-arraigned while in the custody of Van Buren Township Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd on Nov. 17 in Van Buren Township. On Nov. 19, 2024 Magistrate Al Hindman set personal bond of $20,000 and a probable cause conference for Nov. 27. A probable cause conference was then set for Dec. 11. The preliminary exam was set for Dec. 18. He is not to purchase, possess, or consume mood-altering substances. On Dec. 18, he waived his exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was set for Jan. 15. At that time he pled guilty to the charge. On Feb. 20 he was sentenced to a fine of $998, 180 hours of community service, and one year, six months of probation.

Ceanta Lamae Johnson

Ceanta Lamae Johnson, 24, of Van Buren Township was arraigned Nov. 19, 2024 on charges of domestic violence and malicious destruction of property on Nov. 17 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Nov. 27. Personal bond is $5,000. She cannot return to the incident location and must have no contact with the victim.

On Nov. 27 all counts were dismissed by the party.

Derrick Leon Hills

Derrick Leon Hills, of Detroit, is charged with malicious destruction of personal property ($1,000-$20,000), reckless use of firearms, and weapons/felony firearm on Dec. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Oct. 7, 2024 and personal bond set at $1,000. A probable cause conference was Oct. 16 and a live exam set for Oct. 23 and his attorney withdrew. Another probable cause was set for Nov. 20 and then a preliminary exam for Jan. 8, 2025. It was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 22. Final conference was March 12 and jury trial set for March 24. At that time, he signed for a bench trial instead, it was held, and then he pled no contest to the charges. A motion and order of nolle prosequi was signed and filed.

Kamari Lamar Poole

Kamari Lamar Poole, 21, of Warren was video-arraigned in custody by Judge Martin on Oct. 22, 2024 on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen vehicle on Oct. 19 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond was set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 30. Judge Martin set his live, in-person preliminary exam for Nov. 6. No officer was present so Judge Martin approved a motion to dismiss. Case closed.

On Nov. 12 he was arraigned again by Judge Martin on the same charge. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 20 and personal bond is $5,000. His exam was set for Dec. 23.

Then he waived his exam and he was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 6 arraignment on the information.

His case was dismissed at district court on Feb. 3, 2025.

Curtis Ray-Hill Mitchell

Curtis Ray-Hill Mitchell, 21, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in Huron Township police custody on Aug. 1, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman. The defendant is charged with throwing objects at trains or cars causing injury, throwing objects at trains or cars causing property damage, aggravated assault, and malicious destruction of property over $200 on July 30, 2024 in Sumpter Township.

Bond was set at $2,500/10% and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 14. A live probable cause conference then was set for Aug. 28. He is to have no contact with the victims, must not return to a New Boston address, and must not purchase, possess, or consume any mood-altering substance, including alcohol.

On Aug. 28 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 11 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Oct. 10. Final pretrial was Oct. 30 and final conference Dec. 13. Bond is $2,500/10%.

On Feb. 5, 2025, he pled guilty to all the charges. Sentence was a fine of $439, 40 hours of community service, 2 years of probation, local confinement in the Wayne County Jail, with credit of 32 days time-served.

He then was charged with domestic violence in Sumpter Township on Oct. 5. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 7 and a personal bond of $1,000 set.

His remote pretrial was set for Oct. 16 and then his final pretrial for Nov. 6. On Nov. 6 he emailed the court requesting a new court date but a warrant was put out for his arrest for failure to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 20, 2024 and he failed to appear.

As part of the bond, he can have no contact of any kind with the victim and he is not to return to the place of the offense.

On Jan. 30, 2025, he was video arraigned and a pretrial was Feb. 12, 2025. His final pretrial was Feb. 26, 2025 and he failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for March 19, 2025 and he failed to appear. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Eva Hiwot Gary

Eva Hiwot Gary, 28, of Sumpter Township, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence (second offense notice) on Nov. 9 in Sumpter Township. She was arraigned out-county on Nov. 11, 2024 and her probable-cause conference set for Nov. 20. Personal bond is $25,000. She appeared for the Nov. 20 court hearing. The court noted an agent from Child Protection Services called in regarding status of the case. A probable cause conference was set for Dec. 18. The preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22. It was held and the case dismissed. The complaining victim was not cooperating.

Taya Onae Blackmon

Taya Onae Blackmon, 30, of Ypsilanti, is charged with failure to display license and no insurance in the city of Belleville on April 26, 2023. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear on July 5, 2023. Her show-cause hearing was Nov. 2, 20240 and she pled guilty to failure to display license and was fined $285. The no-insurance charge was dismissed on a motion of the prosecuting attorney.

Jacob Alan Halfacre

Jacob Alan Halfacre, 36, of Sumpter Township is charged with assault and battery and domestic violence on Nov. 14, 2022 and domestic violence on Sept. 20, 2021, both in Sumpter Township.

He was video-arraigned while in custody on the 2022 charges on Nov. 15, 2022. He was to have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the Karr Road address. A bench warrant was issued Dec. 5, 2022 for failure to appear for the Nov. 23, 2022 pretrial.

He was arraigned on the 2021 domestic violence charge on Sept. 22, 2021 and a remote pretrial set for Oct. 20, 2021. He failed to appear so a warrant was put out. His pretrial was reset for Oct. 23, 2021 and another bench warrant was issued for failure to appear.

He was video-arraigned Nov. 6, 2024 while in custody on both bench warrants and scheduled for pretrials on Nov. 20. Personal bond of $3,000 was set. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Jianni Jevell Hardison

Jianni Jevell Hardison, 26, of Ypsilanti, is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer, operating while intoxicated, failure to report an accident, open intoxicant in vehicle, and driving while license suspended on Feb. 23, 2023 in Sumpter Township.

On Nov. 20, 2024 at his preliminary exam he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of attempting to assault/resist/obstruct a police officer and a reduced charge of failure to stop after a collision instead of failure to report an accident. The charge of DWLS was reduced to “let suspended person operate a vehicle.”

The charge of open intoxicants in a vehicle was dismissed by the party.

He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview with the probation department on Nov. 22 so a recommended sentence can be determined. He was scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 16.

His sentence included no probation and fines of $1,600. He agreed to participate in an enrichment program in lieu of fines and costs. The defendant has 264 hours of community service to a non-profit.

Alycia Nicole Olsen

Alycia Nicole Olsen of Ypsilanti was charged by Michigan State Police with the felony of carrying a concealed weapon on June 21 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned Nov. 6, 2024 and had probable cause conferences on Nov. 6 and Nov. 20. She pled guilty to a reduced charge of improper possession of a firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 20, she told Judge Oakley that she was on Rawsonville near Martz Road when police discovered a firearm in her car next to her glovebox. It was a pistol and she did not have a valid CPR.

She told Judge Oakley she had been a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections and she was in paramedics school, but dismissed from school when she was charged with CCW. She wants to get her life on track.

Judge Oakley sentenced her to one year of non-reporting probation.

Kenyetta Marketta Carter

Kenyetta Marketta Carter, 40, of Detroit is charged with operating while visibly impaired and letting a suspended person operate a vehicle on March 13, 2015 in the city of Belleville. Those charges had been reduced from operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old and driving while license suspended.

She failed to appear in court after the charges were reduced and so warrants were put out for her in 2015, 2019, and 2022. She was video-arraigned in custody of Van Buren Police on Nov. 26, 2024, on a bench warrant and a show-cause hearing set for Dec. 9. Personal bond is $5,000. The order to show cause hearing was held and there is supplemental sentencing. The defendant must appear within seven days to complete paperwork for PSI testing. She waived her right to speak with a MIDC lawyer.

On Dec. 13 she appeared at the counter to fill out paperwork. Case was scheduled for review on Dec. 20. A pre-sentence interview was set for Jan. 23. Sentencing on March 11 for operating while visibly impaired were fines of $1,330, six months of probation, and 48 hours of community service.

Sentencing for letting an unlicensed person operate a vehicle was a fine of $54, six months of probation, no alcoholic beverages, random testing, substance abuse treatment or alcohol education program.

Ebony Patrice Bates

Ebony Patrice Bates, 53, of Romulus was video-arraigned while in custody of Van Buren Township Police on Nov. 25, 2024 by Judge Martin. Bates was arraigned on a new charge of retail fraud first-degree and driving while license suspended on Nov. 22. Also, she was arraigned on new charges of retail fraud-first degree on Oct. 27, 2024 and Nov. 17, 2024.

She also was arraigned on five charges of retail fraud in June, July, and August, 2023.

Her probable cause conference for all the charges was set for Dec. 4 and personal bond set at $5,000 each. She is ordered not to return to Meijer’s in Van Buren Township and not to be freed from custody without a tether. She is labeled a habitual offender.

Her preliminary exam was set for Jan. 8, 2025. She waived her exams and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 23 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Jan. 29. Final conference was March 7 and pretrial was April 7, 2025. She failed to appear so a warrant is out for her arrest.

Katy Lynn Ford

Katy Lynn Ford, 29, of Van Buren Township is charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and failed to stop after accident on Oct. 29 in the city of Belleville. She was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 30, 2024 and her probable cause conference was Nov. 13, adjourned to Nov. 27 then set for Dec. 18. Personal bond is $20,000. She was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Dec. 30.

On Dec. 30 she pled no contest to a reduced charge of fleeing a police officer and the other charges were dismissed. Her fine is $505. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and five days of community service. Restitution was to be determined.

Autumn Rose Miller

Autumn Rose Miller, 36, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody by Magistrate Hindman on Nov. 27, 2024 on charges of identity theft, possession of a financial transaction device, and possession of controlled substance/analogue on Nov. 25 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $7,500/10% and her probable cause conference set for Dec. 11 and then for Jan. 8. She cannot return to the protected address. Her preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22 with her co-defendant, Lareshia Ann Jordan. Preliminary exam was set for Jan. 29 then April 16.

On April 16, the possession of a financial transaction device charge was dismissed and she was bound over to circuit court for an April 30 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was May 14 and a calendar conference set for May 21 then May 28 and then June 12. On June 16, she pled guilty and was sentenced to probation.

Larry Allen Reed

Larry Allen Reed of Ecorse was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024 by Judge Green on a bench warrant from Van Buren Township for breaking and entering of a building and larceny in a building. His probable cause conference was set for Dec. 11 and his bond at $25,000. When released, he is to be put on a Wayne County GPS tether.

He also had been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny in a building on Nov. 12 in Huron Township. On Nov. 18 he was arraigned on that charge and scheduled for a probable cause conference on Nov. 27, with personal bond of $5,000. The probable cause conference on those charges also were scheduled for Dec. 11. He is not to return to 19171 Huron River Dr., New Boston.

On Dec. 11, he waived his exams and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was held Dec. 18 and a calendar conference set for Jan. 3. A final conference was Jan. 31. Pretrials are Feb. 19, March 7, and March 19.

On March 7 he pled guilty to the charges and sentencing was March 28. The March 19 pretrial was canceled.

He was sentenced to be incarcerated for from 19 to 76 months, pay $266 in fees, to have no contact with Christoper Zannis and Michael Dauhenmeyer, probation of three years, and six months of in-patient treatment at Road to Recovery at Salvation Army starting March 28.

Keplin Wendell Myers

Keplin Wendell Myers, 30, of Detroit is charged with domestic violence in Van Buren Township on June 22, 2023. He was arraigned Sept. 18, 2024 and personal bond set at $5,000. Final pretrial was set for Oct. 23, then a trial for Nov. 27, and then a live bench trial for Dec. 4 and then changed to Jan. 15.

He was sentenced to a delayed sentence and 12 months of probation. The fine was added to his payment plan which now is $345. He also must attend a 12-week anger management program and shall serve 40 hours of community service, attend the Making Better Choices program (10 hours online), and shall have no contact with the complaining victim.

Michael Lawon McKay

Michael Lawon McKay, 26, of Jackson and formerly of Oak Park, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and five counts of organized retail fraud on Oct. 24, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He is being prosecuted by a special agent from the Attorney General’s office.

He was video-arraigned Nov. 22, 2024 in custody from the Wayne County Jail and bond set at $10,000/20%. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 4 and then moved to Dec. 18. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

His preliminary exam was held Jan. 20, 2025 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was Feb. 13. The final conference was April 3 and the jury trial April 14.

On April 11 he pled no contest to all the original charges. A new charge of attempting to conduct a criminal enterprise was added. The jury trial was canceled and the original charges dismissed. Sentencing was May 21 changed to May 29.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on a charge of retail fraud on May 3, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Bond for that was set at $5,000 and probable cause conference on Dec. 4 and then moved to Dec. 18.

He was scheduled for trial on Jan. 30, 2025. A preliminary exam was set for March 5. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and the case was sent to probation for an interview and recommendation on sentencing.

A charge of retail fraud on Feb. 16, 2024 was filed and he failed to appear for a court date. A show-cause hearing was set for May 2, 2024, and he failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. He was arraigned Nov. 22, 2024 and then failed to appear again. Another bench warrant was issued. On Feb. 4, 2025, the court received information that the post office was unable to deliver his court notice. It was scheduled for review on March 25, 2025. A show-cause hearing was set for June 9 to show why he shouldn’t be held in contempt. He failed to appear and so a bench warrant was issued.

Alexander Ryan Johnson

Alexander Ryan Johnson, 28, of Westland was present Dec. 5 for an evidentiary hearing before Judge Martin on two charges of assault with intent to murder, two computer charges, two weapon discharge in a building, four weapons, an assault charge, computer charge, motor vehicle tracking and domestic violence on July 20, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His exam was set for Dec. 19. On Dec. 5, Judge Martin narrowed discovery and agreed to protection of medical records and date of birth. His bond of $250,000/10% was posted by Detroit Bail Bonds.

His exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 13 arraignment on the information. Pretrial was set for Jan. 31 and a jury trial for March 6. The March 6 jury trial was canceled and a pretrial set for March 17 and a jury trial for April 14. The jury trial was canceled and on March 25 he pled guilty to weapon discharge in a building and felony firearm and all the other charges were dismissed. Sentencing was set for April 22.

He was sentenced to 4 to 15 years in state prison, plus 2 years on the firearm charge, and a fine of $1,566. Credit for time served was 43 days.

Timothy Allen Kosikowski

Timothy Allen Kosikowski is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and two domestic violence charges on Oct. 6. He was arraigned Oct. 7, 2024. His exam was set for Dec. 11 and two charges were dismissed. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 8, 2025. He pled guilty to a new charge of aggravated assault and the original charge was dismissed. He was fined $628 and put on one year of probation.

He was charged with failure to stop and identify after an accident with police department on Dec. 19 in the Huron-Clinton Metropark and also careless driving causing accident.. His arraignment / pretrial was Jan. 13. He hired an attorney and pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to report an accident and was fined and paid $345. In the second charge, he pled to a reduced charge of basic speed and paid $180.

Jordan Beverly Sepulveda

Jordan Beverly Sepulveda, 31, of Canton, is charged with retail fraud on Aug. 14 in Van Buren Township and failed to appear for his Sept. 11, 2024 remote arraignment/pretrial. A bench warrant was issued on Oct. 22 and on Dec. 17 he was video-arraigned while in custody. His personal bond was $1,000 and he was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 2, 2025. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued. He was not to purchase, possess or consume any mood-altering substances.

Deante Lawrence Watkins

Deante Lawrence Watkins, 36, of Canton was video-arraigned in custody on bench warrants Dec. 26, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman on a June 18 Romulus charge of failure to display license and a May 11 Van Buren Township charge of violation of instruction permit.

He failed to appear for a court session in August on the Romulus charge and a warrant was put out for his arrest. His remote pretrial was set for Jan. 16.

On the Van Buren charge, he failed to appear for a July court date and a bench warrant was issued. On Dec. 26, his pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 2, 2025. Personal bond is $3,000. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Hani Asem-Ihsan Samara

Hani Asem-Ihsan Samara, 25, of Ypsilanti was set for his arraignment/probable cause conference on Dec. 4, 2024 on a charge of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on Nov. 29 in the city of Belleville. On Dec. 4 the charge was dismissed by the party – nolle prosequi. Case closed.

James Daniel Patterson

James Daniel Patterson, 23, of Van Buren Township failed to appear for a probable cause conference on Oct. 10, 2024 on a charge of driving away of an auto, 2 charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle to steal property and 2 charges of illegal entry (one reduced to “attempted”). These charges were dated on Sept. 21 in Van Buren Township.

He walked up to the court counter on Dec. 4, 2024 to address his files. He failed to appear for his court date on Dec. 5 and the bench warrant was back in effect.

On Dec. 30 he was in custody for a video arraignment and was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 8, 2025 then set for Jan. 15, 2025. Personal bond is $5,000. He failed to appear, so a warrant was put out for his arrest.

The warrant was recalled on Feb. 12 and he pled guilty to the charges, with one reduced plea, with sentencing set for March 10.

On Jan. 6, 2025 he was scheduled for sentencing on malicious use of a phone in 2024 and two counts of retail fraud in Van Buren Township in 2023, but he failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Feb. 12, the warrant was recalled and his payment plan re-set.

On July 16, 2025 he was arraigned in custody on charges of destruction of property less than $200 and domestic violence on July 14 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000. His probable cause conference was set for July 30 and he is not to enter a protected address on Sondra Drive. He was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Sept. 3, 2025, but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the court received an email from a social worker at Trinity Health stating the defendant had been in the hospital since Dec. 5 and he thinks he may have missed a hearing. On March 17, he was scheduled for a March 31 remote show cause/pretrial, but the hospital called to say he has been in a zoom waiting room since 8:10 a.m. A pretrial was scheduled for May 5.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr., 38, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 8, 2025 by Magistrate Hindman on a charge of domestic violence on Jan. 6 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a remote pretrial by zoom on Jan. 22. He is not to return to the address of the incident and must have no contact with the victim. The defendant refused to sign the arraignment paperwork. Final pretrial was Feb. 12. The prosecutor was unable to proceed and the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Charles Lee Streater

Charles Lee Streater of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody by Magistrate Hindman on Jan. 8, 2025 on a bench warrant on a charge of fraudulent checks for $50 or less in Van Buren Township on Nov. 20, 2023. Personal bond was set at $3,000 and a pretrial was set for Feb. 6 and then March 20. He did not appear, so a show-cause / arraignment / pretrial was set for April 3. It was adjourned to identify the person in the video and his pretrial was reset for June 5. He failed to appear and a warrant was out for his arrest.

A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 9, 2025 and a pre-trial was held Nov. 6. The final pretrial was held Dec. 4 and Judge Oakley dismissed the charges on the request of the township attorney. Case closed.

Denise Lynn Komora

Denise Lynn Komora, 59, of Sumpter Township was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial appearance on Jan. 9 , 2025on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and speeding on Dec. 7 in Sumpter Township. She has been fined $150 for the speeding. On Jan. 9, she failed to appear and was set for a remote show-cause / arraignment / pre-trial on Feb. 7. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

She also has charges out of Van Buren Township on June 5, 2022 on a registration/plate violation and no proof of insurance. She had been fined $340 on the first charge and $478 on the second charge, but had failed to pay and a bench warrant is out for her arrest.

On Jan. 27, she was video-arraigned in custody of Van Buren Township, who said it was not opposed to personal recognizance, as long as she paid her fees. She was given a notice to appear Feb. 13 to prevent the warrants from being reissued, but she failed to appear.

On Jan. 24, 2025 she was charged with animal cruelty in Van Buren Township. Her in-person arraignment/pretrial was set for March 20. A notice to appear was generated. On April 24, she pled guilty and was fined $145. Sentencing is delayed 12 months and if the fine is paid and there are no further charges the charge will be removed from her record.

An arraignment/pretrial was set for May 12 on the Sumpter charges. On April 24 the warrant was recalled, the fees paid, and the case closed.

Sheldon Clifton Underwood

Sheldon Clifton Underwood, 26, of Ypsilanti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle-2nd degree and fleeing in a vehicle-3rd degree in Van Buren Township on Dec. 29, 2024. His probable cause conference was Jan. 8, 2025 and he was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Jan. 15. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 29 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Feb. 27 and then March 13 and then March 17.

On March 17, he pled guilty to fleeing third degree and the other charge was dismissed. Sentencing was May 2, reset to June 6 but he failed to appear so a warrant was signed for his arrest.

Stevland Dexter Davis

Stevland Dexter Davis, 39, of Canton and formerly of Plymouth, was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 6, 2025 on a bench warrant on a charge of failure to return rented property of $20,000 or more in value on June 23, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set his probable cause conference for Jan. 15 and personal bond at $5,000. According to court documents, he is listed as a habitual offender. His probable cause conference was set for Feb. 19. The zoom request was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections where he was waiting to be processed on two other sentences of probation. He was scheduled for a live preliminary exam on Feb. 26 and the charge was dismissed.

Kristina Ann Sitarenios

Kristina Ann Sitarenios of Dearborn Heights is charged with operating while intoxicated on Aug. 5 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for an arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 27, 2024 but her notice was unable to be delivered by the post office. She failed to appear and was scheduled for a remote show cause / arraignment/ pretrial on Jan. 15, but she failed to appear. She called the court saying she was not intoxicated and the phone call ended as the court tried to explain her options. A bench warrant was out for her arrest. On April 3 the warrant was canceled and an arraignment/pretrial set for April 30, 2025.

An in-person pretrial was set for June 11 before Judge Oakley. Then a remote pretrial was set for July 2.

At that time she pled guilty to a lesser charge of operating while visibly impaired and the original charge was dismissed. Her attorney said she was still affected by the Ambien she took the night before. The case was referred to the probation department for a recommendation on sentencing. Sentencing was Nov. 18. She was fined $1,440, put on 12 months of probation, 48 hours of community service, and outpatient treatment plan.

Deanna Gabriel Rogers

Deanna Gabriel Rogers, 51, of Sumpter Township is charged with having no insurance and speeding 1-5 over the limit on Dec. 11, 2024 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 15. She failed to appear and was fined a default judgment of $130 for speeding and a show-cause hearing on the charge was set for Jan. 31, 2025. She failed to appear for her court date on the insurance charge and so an in-person show-cause hearing was set for Feb. 5 on that charge. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Cameron Keith Nichols

Cameron Keith Nichols, 26, of Van Buren Township was charged with being in possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Jan. 1 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 3 and his probable cause conference set for Jan. 15 and then for Jan. 29. Personal bond is $1,000.

On Jan. 29, he pled guilty to the lesser charge of use of narcotics. On March 10 he was sentenced to a fine of $1,825.

His probable cause conference on a charge of unlawful driving away of auto in Romulus on June 5 also was set for Jan. 15 and then again for Jan. 29. On Jan. 29, he pled guilty to attempted unlawful driving away and on March 10 he was sentenced to $545.

Nathan Reynolds Spear

Nathan Reynolds Spear of Belleville was video-arraigned while in custody on Feb. 4 on a charge of domestic violence – second offense in Van Buren Township on Feb. 2. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and his pretrial set for Feb. 12. A remote pretrial was set for March 5 and that was adjourned by the attorney and held Feb. 26. Remote pretrial is March 12. Final pretrial was April 23 and a jury trial May 2. On April 23 the jury trial was canceled. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of domestic violence and sentencing was set for June 2 and then June 9. He was sentenced to pay $1,325 and have no contact with the victim. He must enroll in a 26-week batterers’ counseling class, not possess a firearm, and not possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or mind-altering controlled substances without the judge’s approval, and random testing.

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott of Ypsilanti is charged with a count of delivering / manufacturing controlled substances (narcotic or cocaine – less than 50 grams), a count of delivering / manufacturing controlled substance (GBL – less than 25 grams), a count of possession of GBL, a count of possession of narcotic or cocaine, and retail fraud-second degree on Dec. 10, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 12, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman and given $5,000 personal bond that includes that he cannot return to Walmart and there should be no drug use. At his probable cause conference on Dec. 23, 2024 a preliminary exam was set for Feb. 12, 2025.

On Jan. 22, 2025 the court was advised by the Washtenaw County Sheriff that the defendant was in custody with Washtenaw on new charges. He was present for a bond violation hearing by zoom from the Washtenaw County Jail and he was put on tether program.

He failed to appear for his preliminary exam and a bench warrant was issued.

Albert Jerry Kosis

Albert Jerry Kosis of Farmington Hills was set for a compliance review hearing on Feb. 5, 2025 on charges of failure to appear for court hearings on fleeing in a vehicle, retail fraud, and driving while license suspended on Nov. 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Information was emailed to the Oakland County Jail and he appeared by zoom on Feb. 5. He then was transferred to the Livingston County Jail and his information was sent on to him there.

His live court date was set for Feb. 12, when he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. He was arraigned on March 13 and a disposition conference was set for March 19. Bond is $5,000/10%. He pled guilty to all three charges and sentencing was set for April 9. On April 18 he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with credit for 73 days time served and a fee of $198.

Sharon Jones Hicks

Sharon Jones Hicks of Indianapolis, IN, was due for her probable cause conference on Feb. 12 on two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd on Aug. 30, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered on Sept. 18, 2024. A preliminary exam was set for March 26 and at that time the case was closed after a motion by the defendant because the prosecutor was unable to proceed.

Adam Hensley Watkins

Adam Hensley Watkins, 49, of Van Buren Township is charged with making a false report of a felony in Van Buren Township on Oct. 5, 2024. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 8 by Magistrate Hindman and his bond set at $2,500/10%. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 16 and then Oct. 23. He was labeled as a habitual offender with a third-offence notice. His preliminary exam was set for Nov. 27 and then changed to Dec. 4. A probable cause conference then was set for Dec. 11 and then the preliminary exam set for Jan. 22, 2025. Then it was a probable cause conference on Feb. 12. A preliminary exam was set for March 26 and then moved to May 7.

On May 7 the charges were dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Richard Troy Bowman

Richard Troy Bowman, 60, of Van Buren Township was charged with making a false report of a felony to Van Buren Township Police on Oct. 5, 2024. He was arraigned Oct. 8 by Magistrate Hindman and his bond set at $2,500/10%. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 18 and then changed to Oct. 16 and then Oct. 23 because no attorney had been assigned. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 6 and he failed to appear so a bench warrant was signed for his arrest. A show-cause hearing was set for Feb. 12, 2025 and he failed to appear. His bond was forfeited.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr., 39, of Sumpter Township was charged with domestic violence on Jan. 6, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 8 and personal bond set at $5,000. His final pretrial was scheduled for Feb. 12. The prosecution was unable to proceed so the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Gregory Alan Pugh

Gregory Alan Pugh of Southgate was charged with aggravated domestic violence on April 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Charges were entered Jan. 21, 2025. His remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Feb. 12 but he was in the Wayne County Jail, so it was postponed until Feb. 19. A remote pretrial was set for March 5 and then March 12. Final pretrial is March 19, then scheduled for April 30. Bond is $10,000/10%. Final pretrial was set for June 25 and the complainant must appear.

On June 25, the court was told the victim does not want to proceed and the charge was dismissed.

He was advised of April 17 court dates for Belleville charges of driving while license suspended and resisting arrest on Feb. 3, 2024. He pled no contest to the charges and was fined $545 and 2 days on the work program for resisting arrest and the other charge was dismissed by the city.

Michael Eugene Roseburgh

Michael Eugene Roseburgh, 50, of Ann Arbor is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Feb. 2, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 4 and $5,000 personal bond set. A probable cause conference was set for Feb. 12, 2025 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was signed for his arrest. On April 21, 2026, the defendant turned himself in. A probable cause conference was held on May 5 and a preliminary exam set for June 9.

Wain Lee Bales

Wain Lee Bales, 52, of Newport and previously of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned at 34th District Court while in custody on Feb. 3, 2025 on three 2023 bench warrants and one Feb. 1 charge, all in Van Buren Township.

The new charge is possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Feb. 1. His bond was set at $2,000/10% and a probable cause conference set Feb. 12. The preliminary exam was held March 19 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on March 26. He was sentenced May 6.

The bench warrant on three charges for violating technical requirements on Nov. 28, 2023 brought a bond of $1,000/10% each and a pretrial on March 20. At that time he pled guilty to one of the three charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and given credit for 60 days time served. The other two charges were dismissed by the party. Cases closed.

Robert Van Lake

Robert Van Lake of Maybee on Feb. 3, 2025 was video-arraigned while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a Dec. 27, 2021 charge of possession of methamphetamine / ecstasy in the city of Belleville.

Judge Patton set a $5,000/10% bond and an in-person probable cause conference on Feb. 12, if he is able to post bond and is released prior to the hearing date. A preliminary exam was set for March 19. At that time he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information which was set for April 11. A disposition conference was May 23, when the case was dismissed.

Andre Harris

Andre Harris of Van Buren Township is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and domestic violence on Jan. 29, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 30 and his probable cause conference set for Feb. 12. Bond is $2,500/10%. Preliminary exam was set for March 19 and a bond-modification hearing was set for Feb. 19. Bond specifies no contact with the victim except to coordinate care of the child in common. He cannot return to the place of the offense and there must be no firearms while on this bond and there is to be no mood-altering substance or alcohol without a doctor’s prescription.

On March 19, the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on April 2 and calendar conference April 8. A final conference was May 9 and a jury trial set for June 9. At that time, however, he pled guilty to both charges. On June 20 he was sentenced to fees of $831 and two years of probation, plus courses and recommended treatment.

Sandra Rose Tokarski

Sandra Rose Tokarski of South Lyon, previously of Van Buren Township, was scheduled for her preliminary exam on Feb. 26, 2025 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Dec. 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

She was video-arraigned in custody on Dec. 30 and personal bond was set at $10,000. Probable cause conference was Jan. 8. At that time, Judge Oakley gave her permission to travel to Florida for treatment.

On Feb. 26, the exam was adjourned until April 9, since she is in treatment. On April 9, the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant.

Knollis Wellesley King

Knollis Wellesley King of Jamaica, and previously of Van Buren Township, was set for a remote pretrial on March 5 on a charge of domestic violence on March 23, 2016 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 24, 2016 and personal bond set at $5,000. He was in St. Clair County custody on immigration issues when his pretrial was set and then when it was reset, he failed to appear. A warrant was out for his arrest. An attorney from Canada called in 2023 to see if the warrant was still valid.

His attorney filed on Feb. 10, 2025 and asked for a remote hearing since his client lives in Montego Bay. On March 5, the prosecutor said he has been unable to contact the complaining victim, so the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Robin Dee Nobles

Robin Dee Nobles of Boyne Fall and previously of Ann Arbor was charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on March 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been out for her arrest after failing to appear for a court date. The court was advised on Jan. 6, 2025 that she was in treatment at Bear River Health. She did not appear for an arraignment on March 5, 2025. A warrant is out for her arrest.

Taft Raeffer Lewis

Taft Raeffer Lewis, 47, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on a bench warrant by Judge Oakley on Aug. 5, 2024 while in custody of Van Buren Township police. Records show him labeled a habitual offender, fourth-offense notice. His warrant was canceled on the charge of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Oct. 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference on the charge was set for Aug. 14. Personal bond is $2,000. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 25 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was delayed until Oct. 9. An order for a copy of exam transcript was signed by the judge on Oct. 10. A calendar conference was Nov. 20. Final conference was Feb. 5, 2025, adjourned to March 6, 2025. At that time the case was dismissed.

Austin James Knox

Austin James Knox, 20, of Ypsilanti and previously of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned in custody on March 7, 2025 on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and assaulting/resisting a police officer on March 5 in Sumpter Township. His probable cause conference was set for March 19 and personal bond set at $5,000. The preliminary exam was set for April 30. He is to have no contact with the victims. On April 30, he waived his exam and it was bound over to circuit court for a May 14 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was set for May 28. Final conference is June 20 and at that time he pled guilty to the charges and the court accepted the guilty pleas. A no-contest plea was entered. Sentencing was July 25, 2025.

Kenneth James Cunningham

Kenneth James Cunningham, 34, of Garden City, was video-arraigned while in custody March 3 on a bench warrant on Nov. 6, 2021 charges of operating while intoxicated-third offense and failure to display a valid license in Van Buren Township. After sentencing for the offenses last fall, he failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant was put out for his arrest. An in-person hearing date had been set with Judge Oakley for March 13. Bond was set at $10,000/10%. The court received an ineligibility form from the Wayne County Jail that the defendant does not have an address to reside so a tether cannot be used. He was sentenced to continue to serve 93 days and the proposed probation was closed.

Alena Janay Eldridge

Alena Janay Eldridge, 36, of Detroit is charged with operating while intoxicated and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 on Oct. 17, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled for arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 20, 2024, but failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was Dec. 23, 2024 and she failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued. The arraignment/pretrial appearance by zoom was set for March 17, 2025 and then rescheduled for March 5. The warrant is in effect.

Zachary Taylor Graham

Zachary Taylor Graham, 30, of Belleville is charged with operating without security and a violation of registration plate on Jan. 24, 2025 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Feb. 19. This remote pretrial was set for March 12 and personal bond was $100. On March 12 a plea hearing was held and the charges were dismissed by the party and then by order of the court.

Lelani Juanita Latrina Aldridge

Lelani Juanita Latrina Aldridge, 25, of Belleville is charged with driving while license suspended, a registration / plate violation (civil infraction), and operating without security on Jan. 25, 2025 in the city of Belleville. Her remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Feb. 19 and then for March 12. At that time, the registration/plate violation and security failure charges were dropped by the court. The driving while license suspended charge was reduced to the misdemeanor of allowing unlicensed person to drive and she pled guilty to that. Total fines were $345.

Frederick LM Paige

Frederick LM Paige, 55, of Canton was charged with operating while intoxicated and operating an unregistered vehicle on June 7, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Entry of the charges was Jan. 29, 2025 and the remote arraignment/pretrial was Feb. 26. His remote pretrial was set for March 12. The pretrial was adjourned until April 9 to get video discovery. He then was scheduled for a remote pretrial on May 14 and then on July 16. A remote pretrial is Aug. 20. At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge and the second charge was dismissed. The case is scheduled for review on Sept. 19, but he failed to complete the necessary paperwork and a show cause session was set for Oct. 8. On Nov. 3 he was sentenced to fines of $1,375, three days of community service, and 12 months of probation.

Shalah Annette Gildon

Shalah Annette Gildon, of a shelter address in Ann Arbor, was arraigned March 13 on a bench warrant stemming from two charges on Dec. 7, 2022: domestic violence and illegal entry without owner’s permission in Sumpter Township. On Jan. 24, 2023 she was sentenced to fines and 12 months of probation, which was to end Jan. 24, 2024. She failed to pay her $440 fine and appear for court sessions and warrants had been issued.

On March 13, 2024, Judge Oakley removed her from probation supervision although all conditions of probation had not been fulfilled. He said she must fulfill the financial obligations or conditions imposed by this court or they can be pursued according to law. Partial payment was made.

Asim Akilwalsh Williams

Asim Akilwalsh Williams, 45, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant on March 14, 2025 by Judge Oakley. The warrant concerned violation of probation including failure to appear for testing on three occasions following sentencing on a July 1, 2024 domestic violence charge in Van Buren Township. Also, fines of $1,050 have yet to be paid.

On March 14, Judge Oakley put him back on reporting probation and he is to appear at the probation department where the case is to be reviewed.

On Nov. 17, 2025 he was video arraigned in custody on a bench warrant. A probation violation hearing was held on Dec. 11. The case is closed once the paperwork is received. Bond was $5,000/10%.

Jesse Daniel Doe

Jesse Daniel Doe, 31, of Belleville is charged with felonious assault on Dec. 17, 2024 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody on Dec. 18, 2024. Bond was $10,000/10%, but would change if he went into in-patient treatment. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 30. His preliminary exam was set for Feb. 5 and then for March 19. On March 19 a motion was made. Prosecution said it cannot proceed without the complaining victim so the case was dismissed. Case closed.

Daija Jenee Smith

Daija Jenee Smith, 31, of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody March 7. Her pretrial was set for March 19 for an assault and battery charge on Aug. 3, 2019 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was $5,000. Final pretrial was held March 26 and the charge was dismissed on a motion of the prosecuting attorney. Case closed.

Marquis Deaunte Brandon

Marquis Deaunte Brandon of Inkster appeared for court on March 19 for a motion to set aside his felony and misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence and malicious destruction of property in 2009 in Van Buren Township. He appeared at the counter on March 20 with the order to set aside the conviction.

Alec Jordan Larrair

Alec Jordan Larrair of Van Buren Township was set for a probable cause conference on March 19 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder (strangulation), domestic violence, and interfering with a crime report on March 6 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond is $100,000 and he is not to have contact with the victim or purchase or possess a weapon. His preliminary exam was set for April 30.

At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor domestic violence and the other two counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to a 12-month delay after which the charge would be dismissed if there were no further problems, counseling for batterer, and a mental health review. He said he makes videos for Jet’s Pizza. Fine was $150.

Lawrence Larenzo Wells

Lawrence Larenzo Wells, 47, of Brighton was set for his probable cause conference on March 19 on two charges of driving while intoxicated-3rd and one charge of driving while license suspended-2 on Oct. 8, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on March 10, 2025 and personal bond set at $5,000. On March 19 the probable cause conference was adjourned until April 30. At that time he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 13 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was May 21. A jury trial was Aug. 4. On July 10 he pled guilty to all the charges and the jury trial was canceled. Sentencing was July 3.

He was sentenced to two years time in the Michigan Department of Corrections, minus three days time served, a fine of $1,634, and two years of probation.

Michael Anthony Mayberry

Michael Anthony Mayberry of Ypsilanti was charged with possessing narcotics and driving while license suspended on March 9 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for March 19 and he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court. On April 2 he pled guilty to a new charge of attempt to possession narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams and the first two charges were dismissed. Sentencing on May 1 was fees of $198, 80 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.

Martin James Robinson III

Martin James Robinson III, 20, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence on March 16 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on March 18 and his probable cause conference set for March 26. His preliminary exam is May 7. He is to have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the incident location. On May 7 the charges were dismissed and the case closed.

Erica Danielle Mozdy

Erica Danielle Mozdy of Wayne is charged with malicious destruction of a building, $1,000 to $20,000, on Aug. 14, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charge was authorized on Nov. 22, 2024 and a warrant entered into LEIN. On Feb. 10, the warrant was canceled and she was scheduled for arraignment on March 26, 2025. She appeared for the hearing and her probable cause conference was set for April 30. Personal bond is $100.

On April 30 she pled guilty to a reduced charge and was charged $500 in fines and costs and given a 12-month delay in sentencing, when the charge would be dropped if there are no further problems.

She told Judge Oakley she broke the door in an argument with her mother. He asked her if they would go to counseling and she said they would.

Aaron Jamal Hurt

Aaron Jamal Hurt of Canton is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and possession of firearms while under the influence on March 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 18 and scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 26. Personal bond is $5,000. He appeared for the March 26 zoom hearing and was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 7. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI-2 and the original firearms charge. A pre-sentence interview was May 27. A probation module action was put in place and a case review held June 23.

On Aug. 12 Judge Oakley sentenced him to enter the 34th District drug treatment court and pay fines of $1,500 for the OWI-2 charge and $300 for the weapons charge.

Richard Anthony Schultz

Richard Anthony Schultz of Dearborn Heights is charged with stalking on July 22, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The charge was entered March 5, 2025. He retained an attorney and he was present by zoom on March 26 for his arraignment / pretrial. A final pretrial was set for April 23. Final pretrial was set for May 14 and then for May 21. The complaining victim must appear. Personal bond is $1,000. A remote pretrial then was set for June 4 and then June 18. The charge was dismissed by the party and case closed.

Alicia Joy Williams

Alicia Joy Williams of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on March 27 on a bench warrant for not showing up in court as scheduled on a charge of driving while license expired on Feb. 19, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. She was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on March 11, 2024, but she failed to appear. A remote show cause hearing was set for April 8, 2024 and she failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

On March 27, 2025, she was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 17, but she failed to appear and a warrant is out for her arrest. Her total fines due are $255.

Shannon Marie Fryover

Shannon Marie Fryover, 52, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and driving with an open container in vehicle on Aug. 23, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

She was scheduled for an arraignment / probable cause conference on Dec. 4 and her bench warrant was canceled. She was arraigned Dec. 20, 2024 and probable cause conferences were set for days in January, February, and March and finally on April 2. Her pre-sentence interview was March 24 and she met eligibility for Drug Treatment Court (formerly Sobriety Court).

On April 2, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and was referred to probation for a recommended sentence. She also pled guilty to open intoxicant and the file was also sent to probation. Sentencing was April 29. She was fined $1,500 on the first charge and $350 on the second charge.

Erick Anthony Goins

Erick Anthony Goins of Trenton is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams, on Jan. 28, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 29 and failed to appear for probable cause conferences on Feb. 12 and March 12. Personal bond is $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for April 2. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

Armeka Lazel Thomas

Armeka Lazel Thomas of Sumpter Township is charged with two counts of deliver/manufacture narcotics or cocaine less than 50 grams and weapons in possession of prohibited person on Feb. 27, 2025, charges brought by Western Wayne Narcotics. He was arraigned out-county on March 1 and personal bond is $25,000. Probable cause conference was set for March 12 and then held on April 2. A preliminary exam was set for May 14 and then changed to a probable cause conference. The exam was held Aug. 6 and the weapons charge dismissed. He was bound over on the other charges to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Aug. 20. A calendar conference was Sept. 8 and final conference set for Oct. 6 and jury trial Nov. 17. On Oct. 4, the weapons charge was dismissed and he pled guilty to the other three charges. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for Jan. 6, 2026, reset to Jan. 20.

Jelessa Mikolynn Burks

Jelessa Mikolynn Burks, 31, of Romulus is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and operating while intoxicated with a passenger 16 years of age or younger on June 5, 2022 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear for her show-cause hearing on March 12 and a warrant was put out for her arrest. Her show cause/arraignment pretrial was set for April 2. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest. A show-cause hearing was scheduled for June 18, but the post office said it was unable to deliver the 14-day notice. A warrant remains. On Sept. 8 it was noted the defendant was deceased and the case dismissed.

Ekaterina Laura Stacey

Ekaterina Laura Stacey, 31, of Ann Arbor was charged with fleeing and eluding a police office and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Jan. 28 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 29. Her bond was set at $2,500/10% and a probable cause conference on Feb. 12. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest. A show-cause hearing was set for April 2 and she failed to appear. A warrant was signed for her arrest.

Michaela Rose Stucky

Michaela Rose Stucky, 27, who was of Westland then homeless now of Jackson, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and interfering with a police report on Dec. 15, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on March 20. Bond is $25,000/10%. Probable cause conference was held April 2 and a competency exam set. The case was to be reviewed on June 25.

On June 25, she was present via video from the Wayne County Jail and her defense attorney stipulated to the report from Health and Human Services that she is competent to stand trial. Her preliminary exam was held July 2 and she was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on July 11. A motion hearing to reduce bond was denied. Competency hearing was Sept. 19 and jury trial set for Oct. 27 and then canceled.

On Nov. 10, she pled guilty to assault with intent and the other two charges were dismissed. On Nov. 25, 2025 she was sentenced to serving 2-10 years in the Michigan House of Corrections, with a credit of 250 days time served, and a fine of $1,498. She must have no contact at all with the victim.

Seth Patrick Deck

Seth Patrick Deck of Belleville is charged with unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence-3rd offense notice and interfering with electronic communications on March 23, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 25. Bond is $7,500/10%. Probable cause conference was held April 2 and the preliminary exam set for April 9. After a pre-exam hearing, he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 23 arraignment on the information.

Plea of guilty to domestic violence was accepted on June 12 and the other charges dismissed. On July 14 he was sentenced to a fine of $1,398 and two years of probation. The July 14 jury trial was canceled.

Lloyd Bernard Sanders

Lloyd Bernard Sanders of Canton is charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny between $1,000-$20,000 on July 31, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 21, 2025. A probable cause conference was held on April 2 and a preliminary exam set for May 14. Personal bond is $2,500 and there is to be no contact with Gardener’s Choice. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On May 23 a preliminary exam was set for July 2. Personal bond is now $10,000.

He failed to appear for the exam and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Bond was now $25,000 cash.

On Dec. 18, he was video-arraigned in custody and a probable cause conference set for Jan. 2, 2026 and a preliminary exam on Jan. 6, 2026. Bond is now $5,000/10%. The warrant was withdrawn.

On Jan. 2, the defendant said he was scheduled at another courthouse on Jan. 6, so the exam was changed to Jan. 20.

Dionte Kristopher Kelley

Dionte Kristopher Kelley of Roseville, and previously of Belleville, is charged with child abuse-4th degree on Oct. 20, 2021 in the city of Belleville. He failed to appear for court hearings, so a warrant was issued. On Jan. 2, 2025, the defendant was in custody for a video-arraignment and his remote pretrial was set for Jan. 15. Bond is $5,000/10/%. A probable cause conference was set for Feb. 5 and then reset as a pretrial for April 2 for the complaining victim to appear.

The Assistant Prosecuting Attorney failed to subpoena the witness. The case was dismissed by Judge Patton on a motion of the defendant.

James Michael Bellville

James Michael Bellville, 54, of Van Buren Township, was due Sept. 4, 2024 for probable cause conferences on charges of aggravated stalking and malicious use of telecommunication services on Aug. 1, 2024 and fleeing in a vehicle and driving while license suspended on Aug. 21, both in Van Buren Township, and arraignment on a new charge of aggravated stalking and malicious use of telecommunication service on Aug. 20 in Van Buren Township. He was present by zoom from the Wayne County Jail.

On Sept. 3, charges of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle-2nd degree and driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was added for Aug. 21, 2024, again in Van Buren Township.

Bond is $10,000/10%. Preliminary exam was set for Sept. 11, but a probable cause conference was held and the defendant was ordered to have a competency / responsibility evaluation. His case was to be reviewed on Nov. 27, 2024. A forensic exam was set for Jan. 8, 2025.

On Sept. 29 his bond was posted by Bail My Tail Bail Bond Agency. The case was scheduled for review on April 2 and that was changed from a review to a probable cause conference.

On April 1, his mother called to say the defendant was in the hospital at the time.

On April 7 a virtual hearing was held and he was rescheduled for a probable cause conference on May 14.

On May 8, his mother called the court to say her son was on a ventilator in the hospital and unable to be in court for his probable cause conference.

On May 14 his probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6, 2025. He called the court to say he has a trach and will get help with his zoom appearance. His probable cause conference was held on Sept. 17. Live preliminary exam was Oct. 29. That was changed to Nov. 5 for all three cases and he waived the exams and was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 12, 2025 arraignment on the information. A pretrial was Jan 7, 2026 and jury trial set for March 4. He pled guilty to one charge and the second was dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $198 and 23 days in jail, with 23 days time served credited. Review date is April 13.

On Nov. 7, 2025 he was charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving license suspended-2nd on July 27 in Huron Township. He failed to appear on Nov. 7 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Dec. 17 he was arraigned and a Jan. 6, 2026 exam was set. A new exam date was set for Jan. 20. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

On Feb. 6 he pled guilty to the operating while intoxicated-third, a felony, and the driving license violation was dismissed. On March 9 he was sentenced to a fee of $198, Wayne County Jail for 10 to 23 months (concurrent with another case) and credit for time served 23 days. Review date is April 13.

Arthur Lee Parker

Arthur Lee Parker, 68, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on April 7 on two counts of domestic violence on April 5 in Van Buren Township. Judge Patton set his personal bond at $5,000 and his remote pretrial for April 16. He is to have no contact of any kind with the victim, (later amended to no assaultive contact), and cannot return to the place of the offense. Judge Patton said it was OK for the defendant to contact Van Buren Police to arrange for a civil standby to retrieve belongings. Final pretrial was set for May 14 and at that time the charges were dismissed by the party.

Curtis Quartez Reed

Curtis Quartez Reed, 23, of Ecorse was set for his preliminary exam on April 9 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, second degree, and indecent exposure on Oct. 4, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

The charge was entered on Jan. 30, 2025 and a bench warrant for his arrest signed on Jan. 31. On Feb. 21 he was video-arraigned in custody on the warrant and bond set at $5,000/10%. His probable cause conference was March 5 and first charge was dismissed at the live exam on April 9. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 16 on the second charge. The charge was dismissed.

Todd Wilson Young

Todd Wilson Young, 40, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on March 24, 2025 on charges of assault on a police officer, domestic violence, and false report of a medical or other emergency on March 21 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set for $1,000 and there is to be no contact of any kind with the victim, he cannot return to the place of the offense, and he can use no alcohol/drugs or mood-altering substances of any kind while on this bond. A remote pretrial was set for April 9 and then a pretrial set for April 23. The final pretrial was set for May 21 and the complaining victim must appear. On May 21 the victim called and said they do not want to press charges and they were dismissed.

On Aug. 20, 2025 he was video-arraigned in custody on charges of attempted assault of a police officer, interfering with a crime report, domestic violence-Romulus and assault and battery of airport police on Aug. 19 in Van Buren Township. Bond is set at $5,000/10%. A pretrial was set for Sept. 3 and then for Oct. 22.

He also was arraigned in custody on violating conditions of his bond to return required paperwork from charges of attempted assault of a police officer, domestic violence, and false report of a medical or other emergency on March 21, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Show-cause hearing was held Sept. 9. Personal bond of $1,000 was reinstated. A pre-sentence interview was set for Sept. 15.

A competency exam was ordered and a review was set for Feb. 3, 2026. That was removed from the schedule and a Jan. 6 remote pretrial ordered. Sentencing was set for March 23.

A show-cause hearing was held Feb. 17 and he failed to appear on new charges of assaulting a police officer, interfering with a crime report, domestic violence, and assault or assault and battery on Aug. 19, 2025 in Van Buren Township. A warrant for his arrest was issued. He did not appear for a March 3, 2026 show-cause hearing.

On March 23, he posted bond and was scheduled for an April 7 remote pretrial / show cause. Warrant dismissed. On April 7 he failed to appear and a warrant was signed. He was scheduled for a show cause/pretrial on April 21.

Scott Allen James

Scott Allen James, 58, of Van Buren Township had a probable cause conference on April 9 on a charge of domestic violence – 3rd offense notice on March 23 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 26 and bond was set at $7,500/10%. His probable cause conference was held May 14 and his preliminary exam set for May 21. At that time it was dismissed by the party.

Harmond Darnell Rolland

Harmond Darnell Rolland, of Canton and previously of Sumpter Township, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to cause bodily harm less than murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and two weapons charges on June 3, 2024 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on June 5, 2024. Bond was set at $75,000/10%. Exam was conducted by Judge Tina Brooks Green on July 24, 2024 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

Court records said the original disposition in Court 1 was removed in error and the case was made non-public. On July 31 the case was reopened. The defendant posted surety bond of $18,750 from Wayne County Bail Bonds on Aug. 15 and the bond was transferred to Third Circuit Court.

On March 25, 2025, the court received notice that Circuit Court Judge Tracy E. Green remanded this case back to district court, with no reason attached. The previous disposition on the charges was set aside and the case was made public.

A probable cause conference at district court was set for April 9 before Judge Patton. The defendant failed to appear on April 9, but on April 10 appeared at the counter with his attorney. The probable cause conference was set for May 14. His preliminary exam was set for July 2.

It was adjourned until Sept. 17 so the defense attorney could locate a witness. On Sept. 17, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is Nov. 19 and jury trial Dec. 10. The jury trial was adjourned and a motion hearing set for Jan. 26 and a jury trial for Feb. 17. The jury trial was canceled and a pretrial set for March 20. A jury trial was set for April 13.

Tyler Alan Ladouceur

Tyler Alan Ladouceur, 28, of Van Buren Township is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine on June 21, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment / probable cause conference was held April 9 and preliminary exam set for May 21. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use, was fined $645, and sentenced to two years of probation. A sentence violation hearing was held in person on Feb. 17, 2026. A compliance hearing was March 23 and a compliance review will be May 12.

Matthew Lee Turner

Matthew Lee Turner, 23, of Ypsilanti is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, false pretenses and larceny $200-$1,000 on Feb. 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on April 1 and his probable cause conference held April 9. The preliminary exam was set for July 2. Personal bond is $10,000. The defendant had shoulder surgery so the exam was set for Aug. 6. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17 and he waived the exam. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is Nov. 19 and jury trial Jan. 22. On Dec. 15 he pled guilty to the first charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and other other charges were dismissed. On Jan. 22, the jury trial was canceled and he was sentenced to two months in the Wayne County Jail and a fine of $1,098, 20 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Michael Allen Jardine

Michael Allen Jardine, 43, of Farmington Hills is charged with operating with the presence of a controlled substance on Jan. 28, 2018 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for his arraignment pretrial on Jan. 2, 2019 and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On March 26, 2025 he posted $150 bond for the warrant to be recalled. His remote arraignment/pre-trial was held April 9. His remote pretrial was set for April 23. Personal bond is $5,000.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of allowing unlicensed driver to drive and he was fined $445.

On May 20 the plea was removed because he was incorrectly disposed. The fine is now $440. He was set for his final pretrial on May 21 and then on June 4.

He pled guilty to operating while visibly impaired and was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on June 24. Sentencing was Aug. 4. He was fined $560. The case was closed in error and was reopened until he serves five days on the work program.

Aaron David Griggs

Aaron David Griggs, 57, of Detroit and formerly of Inkster, had two bench warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear on retail fraud charges out of Van Buren Township on July 3, 2023 and Dec. 6, 2023.

He called 34th District Court on April 15, 2025 and told the court he was in the Wayne County Jail and wanted to be arraigned on the two outstanding charges out of Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on April 16 on the warrants on the two charges. Personal bond of $5,000 was set and he was scheduled for an April 30 probable cause conference, adjourned to May 14. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued. On Sept. 5 he was in custody at Wayne County for video arraignment on the original charges since he had yet to be arraigned on those charges, but the county would not zoom him in. A bench warrant was issued. On Sept. 8, he was video-arraigned in custody on the bench-warrant.

He pled guilty to the July 3, 2023 retail fraud charge and he was sentenced to 90 days time-served. Personal bond is $1,000 on the second charge. A probable cause conference on the Dec. 6, 2023 retail fraud charge is set for Sept. 17 and a preliminary exam for Sept. 24. He is not to return to the Meijer store on Belleville Road as part of the bond on the remaining case. He failed to appear for his Sept. 24 court date and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Justin Michael Goltowski

Justin Michael Goltowski, 34, of Melvindale was video-arraigned in custody on April 15 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and retail fraud on April 15 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for April 23 and he is not to return to Walmart. Personal bond is $5,000.

On April 23, his preliminary exam was set for May 28 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Arraignment was June 11. On June 24 a plea of guilty was accepted. Sentencing was Aug. 5.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a Nov. 10, 2022 charge of retail fraud in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000. A pretrial on that charge was set for May 13 and he then pled guilty. He was fined $1,153.41.

Octavius Lee Gardner

Octavius Lee Gardner, 35, of Van Buren Township was video arraigned in custody on April 2 on a charge of domestic violence third-offence notice in Sumpter Township on Oct. 27, 2024 and domestic violence on April 1, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conferences on the two charges were held April 16. Bond was set at $10,000/10% for the Sumpter charge and $5,000/10% for the Van Buren Township charge. A preliminary exam was set for April 29. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 8 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was held May 14 and he pled guilty to the charge. On June 6 he was sentenced to probation.

He was charged with domestic violence-third offense on July 19, 2025 and arraigned July 22. A probable cause conference was set for July 30. Preliminary exam was Sept. 10. Bond is $5,000/10%. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 24 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Dec. 5 and a jury trial set for Jan. 29. Charges were dismissed. He was charged with parole violation.

Sherlyn Marie Johnson

Sherlyn Marie Johnson of Van Buren Township is charged with assault or assault and battery on June 6, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Her remote arraignment/pretrial was held April 16 and she pled guilty. She was sentenced to a fine of $300.

Danny Ernest Miley

Danny Ernest Miley, 36, of Detroit is charged with retail fraud-first degree on July 20, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on April 2 and his probable cause conference set for April 16. At that time his preliminary exam was set for April 23 and reset for June 4. Then, an exam was set for July 16. Personal bond was set at $3,000 and he cannot return to Walmart. On July 16, the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Sept. 10. He pled guilty and was sentenced to probation.

Curtis Quartez Reed

Curtis Quartez Reed of Ecorse is charged with criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree (against person under 13) and indecent exposure on Oct. 4, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He had an in-custody, video-arraignment on a bench warrant on Feb. 21. A probable cause conference was March 5. Bond is $5,000/10%. At his preliminary exam on April 9, the CSC-2nd charge was dismissed and a remote pretrial held April 16 on the indecent exposure charge. At that time the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Arthur Lee Parker

Arthur Lee Parker of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence and domestic violence-2nd offense notice on April 5 in Van Buren Township. He had an in-custody video-arraignment on April 7. His remote pretrial was held April 16 and his final pretrial set for May 14. Personal bond is $5,000. He cannot return to the place of the event or have any contact with the victim, which was amended to no assaultive contact and he can return. On May 14 both charges were dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Lareshia Ann Jordan

Lareshia Ann Jordan of Ypsilanti is charged with identity theft and possession of a financial transaction device on Nov. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024 and a probable cause conference set for Dec. 11, 2024. Bond was $7,500/10%. Her probable cause conference was set for Jan. 8 and then a live preliminary exam set for Jan. 22 and then Jan. 29. At that time the exam was set for April 16. The exam was held and she was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on April 30. Disposition conference was May 14. Calendar conference was May 21 continued to June 12. On May 23 she pled guilty to identity theft and the financial transaction device charge was dismissed. Sentencing was July 22. A July 30 jury trial was canceled. She was ordered to pay $1,598 and to serve two years of probation.

Autumn Rose Miller

Autumn Rose Miller of Ypsilanti is charged with identity theft, possession of financial transaction device, and possession of analogues on Nov. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024 and her probable cause conference set for Dec. 11, which was adjourned to Jan. 8 for discovery. Bond is $7,500/10%. A preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22 and then Jan. 29 and then to April 16. At that time the examination was held and the charges dismissed.

Sifuentes Noe Uribe

Sifuentes Noe Uribe, 35, of Van Buren Township was charged with home invasion second degree and unlawful driving away of an auto on Feb. 15 in the city of Belleville. He was scheduled for a video arraignment in custody of the Taylor Police Department but Taylor was unable to arraign the defendant after he refused to sign the MIDC form and now wants a Spanish interpreter. It was possible he would be arraigned on Feb. 19. He is now in custody of Wayne County Sheriff.

He was arraigned Feb. 20 with a Spanish interpreter present and scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 5. The defendant also has an ICE hold. Bond is $10,000/10%. He cannot return to the place of the offense and is to have no contact with the victims.

He was present by video from the Wayne County Jail on March 5 and his probable cause conference was held March 12 with an interpreter and his preliminary exam set for April 16. There are no more court entries on his case.

Suzan Marwan Shimmary

Suzan Marwan Shimmary, 36, of Van Buren Township was charged with malicious destruction of personal property, $200-$1,000, and domestic violence on April 1 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on April 4. Personal bond was $1,000 and she must not return to the address of the incident. A remote arraignment/pretrial was held April 16. A plea was heard and an order of nolle prosequi entered. Case closed.

On Sept. 22, she was video-arraigned in custody on charges of operating while intoxicated – third offense, operating while intoxicated with occupant aged 16 or less – second time, and drove while license suspended on April 11, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 1 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 8. The exam was removed from the calendar and a probable cause conference was then set for Oct. 22 and preliminary exam for Oct. 26. At that time, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI-third offense and the other two charges were dismissed. The OWI-third charge was questioned and it was set for a Dec. 8 review and then scheduled for a Dec. 30 review. She was put in the probation module.

On March 20, 2026 she was present in custody for a hearing on violation of her conditional bond. A pre-sentence investigation was set for March 25 and a parole violation hearing set for April 23.

Sheena Morrow

Sheena Morrow, 40, of Van Buren Township and formerly of Romulus is charged with three counts of welfare fraud over $500 on March 1, 2019. The charges were entered by the attorney general’s office on Feb. 12, 2025 and she was arraigned March 12. Her probable cause conference was set for April 2. She did not appear for her court date and it was reset for April 23. Personal bond is $5,000.

On April 23, she pled guilty to a new charge of welfare fraud under $500 and the other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and payment of $10,424, with most of it restitution. She received a delayed sentence and the charge would be dismissed if there are no further charges and all the fees are paid at the end of the 12 months.

Cody Dade Mullis

Cody Dade Mullis, 39, of Ypsilanti and formerly of Belleville, is charged with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence on April 11, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned out-county on April 13, 2025 and his probable cause conference was set for April 23. His probable cause conference was held May 14 and a preliminary exam set for May 21. He was labeled a habitual offender. Personal bond is $50,000. On May 21, 2025 the complaining witness failed to appear and charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Mullis was video-arraigned in custody on May 20, 2026 on a charge of drove while license suspended and unlawful use of license plate/registration/title on Dec. 2, 2025 in the city of Belleville.

A remote pretrial was set for June 2 and personal bond set at $5,000. He failed to appear for that court session and so a show-cause hearing was set for June 16.

The defendant also has a May 18 malicious destruction of property charge out of Belleville, but that was not handled on May 20, since the city did not send the paperwork to the court. It later was scheduled for the June 2 hearing, but he failed to appear. He was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant for that charge on June 4. Now that pretrial is set for June 16. Bond is $10,000/10%.

On June 4, he was video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than death-strangulation, domestic violence, and drove while license suspended on June 1 in the city of Belleville. A bond of $50,000/10% was set. A probable cause conference was set for June 16 and a preliminary exam on June 23.

Siuol Sirron Beacham

Siuol Sirron Beacham, 44, formerly of Sumpter Township and now of Carleton, was scheduled for an April 23 motion to set aside his conviction of driving while license suspended in 2007 in Sumpter Township and convictions for interfering with a crime report, domestic violence, larceny less than $200, and malicious destruction of personal property in 2006, also in Sumpter.

His show-cause hearing for not appearing for an April 10 court date on a charge of blight on property was set for May 12. At that time he was scheduled for an arraignment/pre-trial on Sept. 15. At that time it was dismissed by the party and dismissed by the township attorney.

Michael Jardine Allen

Michael Jardine Allen of Farmington Hills pled guilty on April 23 to allowing person to drive in violation of the vehicle code, a reduced charge from driving with the presence of a controlled substance, on Jan. 28, 2018 in Van Buren Township. He was fined $445.

Craig Thomas Boyk

Craig Thomas Boyk of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on April 28 on a bench warrant for not appearing to face a charge of fail to stop at scene resulting in serious impairment/death on Oct. 20, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The entry date of the charge was March 10, 2025 and it was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network.

Judge Patton set personal bond at $5,000 and probable cause conference for May 7 later adjourned to June 4. The defendant retained an attorney, William M. Barnwell of Warren. On June 4, the preliminary exam was set for July 9. On July 9 there was a pre-exam hearing and he waived his exam and was bound over for an arraignment on the information on July 23. Calendar conference was set for Aug. 4. Final conference was Sept. 19 and a guilty plea was accepted. The Oct. 27 jury trial was canceled and he was sentenced to a fine of $1,258, three years of probation, and 80 hours of community service.

Anthony Tavares Graham

Anthony Tavares Graham, 40, of Warren was video-arraigned in custody April 28, 2023 on a bench warrant from a charge of larceny less than $200 on Dec. 10, 2022 in the city of Belleville. This had been reduced from the original charge of larceny in a building. He had been sentenced to probation and then charged with probation violation.

Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a probation violation hearing scheduled for May 13. At that time it was adjourned 30 days for compliance. On May 14, probation module action was taken and a compliance review set for June 10. He failed to appear and a warrant was signed.

Mariah Dene Brumfield

Mariah Dene Brumfield, 28, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on April 28 on failure to appear to face charges of interfering with police and failure to display license in Van Buren Township on June 17, 2024. A bench warrant was issued when she failed to appear for court on the charges in 2024. A remote pretrial was held May 13 and the license charge was dismissed by the party. Personal bond was $250.

The interfering with police charge was reduced to disorderly person and she was fined $300. The charge will be dismissed after six months of probation during which there are no more problems.

Brandon Kelly Lazere

Brandon Kelly Lazere, 43, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd on April 6, 2022 and four assault charges and four weapons charges on April 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township. At his probable cause conference on April 30, his preliminary exam was set for May 7 and then set for June 11 because his attorney was in trial.

He had been in custody for two weeks because his bond was set at $5,000/10% and $75,000/10% on arraignment. The defense attorney asked for a reduction in bond and Judge Oakley reduced the bonds to personal. He said he ordered the defendant to Team Jefferson, run by the Sheriff’s Department, and he was waiting for a bed for mental health treatment.

Kevin Joseph Adams

Kevin Joseph Adams, 34, of Ann Arbor and previously of Sumpter Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and failure to stop or identify after personal injury accident (a misdemeanor) on April 16, 2025 in the city of Belleville.

The charges were filed on April 25 and the warrant entered into LEIN. On May 1 he was video-arraigned in custody. His probable cause conference was set for May 14 and his bond set at $5,000/10%. He paid the 10% and said he has retained an attorney to replace the assigned counsel. A probable cause conference was set for May 21. He is not to return to the place of the offense. A preliminary exam was set for June 25. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Sept. 4 and jury trial was set for Oct. 16. A guilty plea was accepted and the charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to probation.

A motion hearing was held Jan. 5 on a charge of aggravated assault as the case was reinstated. A pretrial was set for Jan. 8 and then for Jan. 16. There was a call for a new attorney on Jan. 8. On Jan. 16 a pretrial was continued to Jan. 30, reset to Feb. 5. The defendant entered a no contest plea and he was sentenced to 20 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, and a fee of $128.

Elder Josue Baiza Lara

Elder Josue Baiza Lara of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on March 30 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on April 1 and personal bond set at $1,000. He can have no contact with the victim and must not return to the site of the incident. His remote pretrial was set for April 30.

At that time he was present with a Spanish interpreter and the case was adjourned until May 21 to obtain discovery. It was noted he has an interview with integration on May 14. On May 21, a motion hearing was held and the charges were dismissed on motion of the defense. Case closed.

Thomas Ray Jones

Thomas Ray Jones, 42, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence – Romulus on Dec. 31 and domestic violence on April 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

He was video arraigned in custody on April 17 and scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 30. Cash bond was set at $100,000 on the Dec. 31 charge and $100,000/10% on the April 17 charge. On April 30 his preliminary exam on the December charge and a pretrial on the April charge, were both set for May 7, then reset to May 28. A remote pretrial was set for July 9 on the April charge.

A new charge of criminal sexual conduct-3rd degree (force or coercion), two assault charges and two weapons charges was filed for Nov. 27, 2024 and a preliminary exam on that also was set for May 7 and then May 28.

Although the defense attorney asked for a reduction of bond, Judge Oakley left the bond in place for now on the original charges and reduced the bond on the new charge to personal bond of $1,000 and no contact with the complainant, who is his wife of 23 years.

On May 7 the pretrials were reset for May 28 and then July 9. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 8. Defense attorney said a global plea is now in progress. A motion hearing was set for Nov. 10. A jury trial was set for Jan. 23. Surety bond of $2,500 was posted.

On Jan. 23, a jury found him guilty and Judge Martin sent the case to probation for a sentencing recommendation and to get victim impact. Sentencing in person was set for March 2.

He was fined $1,185, given six months of probation, and batterer’s and mental health counseling. The tether was ordered removed.

Chiera Florence Palamar

Chiera Florence Palamar of Lincoln Park was arraigned out-county on April 21 on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police-third degree on April 17 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000 and probable cause conference was set for April 30. She failed to appear and a new court date was set for May 21. She was in treatment, so a probable cause conference was set for June 25. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

A probable cause conference was held July 16 and the warrant was recalled. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1 and reset for Nov. 12. Personal bond is $10,000.

On Nov. 12, there was a plea hearing and the receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle was dismissed by the party and she pled guilty to a new charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The fleeing police – 3rd degree was dismissed by the party and she pled guilty to a new charge of fleeing-4th degree and she also pled guilty to a new charge of assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer. Sentencing was to be Nov. 17 and the defendant was called by phone to alert her to the court session, but she called on Nov. 18 to say she missed the call. The attorney and the defendant were alerted to the meeting by U.S. Mail. This was to be worked out.

A sentence hearing was held on Jan. 15, 2026 on unlawful use and supplemental sentencing of $925 was ordered and 12 months of probation.

The sentence for fleeing in a vehicle had supplemental sentencing of $970 and 12 months of probation. Police officer assault is 12 months of probation.

Paula Marie Ashton

Paula Marie Ashton of Belleville was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense on April 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. The charge was entered on Jan. 16, 2025 and she was arraigned Feb. 5. Personal bond was $1,000.

Her pretrial was scheduled for March 19 and was adjourned for discovery to April 30. A jury trial was set for July 10. Retained defense attorney was Murray Duncan.

On July 9 a hearing was held on a motion by the defense attorney and Judge Oakley granted the motion. On July 10 the defendant pled guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She was fined $500 and put on 20 months of probation.

Sandra Coleman

Sandra Coleman, 45, of Sumpter Township was charged with operating while intoxicated-third on March 22, 2024 in Sumpter Township. She was arraigned April 30 and a probable cause conference held May 21. Personal bond is $1,000. A probable cause conference was set for June 11. Then a probable cause conference was set for July 9. At that time she pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI-2 and was disposed on the guilty plea. Her case was sent to probation for a recommendation on the sentencing. On July 15, she was fined $1,500, put on probation, ordered to engage in outpatient treatment, to attend twice weekly support group meetings, and to meet regularly with her probation officer and the judge, among other requirements. Retained defense attorney was Murray Duncan.

Steven Cole Stickler

Steven Cole Stickler, 45, of Palmyra, MI is charged with domestic violence-third offense in Van Buren Township on July 9, 2024. He was video-arraigned in custody on April 16, 2025. Probable cause conference was set for April 30 and personal bond set at $5,000. Preliminary exam was held June 11. He was bound over to circuit court for a June 25 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Sept. 4 and a jury trial was set for Jan. 20, 2026 and then adjourned to March 18.

The jury trial was adjourned and a motion hearing set for March 20. A pre-trial hearing is April 17.

Ebony Laydon Whitsett

Ebony Laydon Whitsett of Ypsilanti is charged with identity theft, possession of financial transaction device and possession of analogues on Nov. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 11, 2024 and bond was set at $7,500/10%. On Dec. 11, she waived her exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 18 arraignment on the information. The case was closed and the case made non-public.

The plea was removed on all three counts and the disposition removed and the case made public. It was returned to district court.

At district court it was scheduled for examination on Jan. 22, 2025 and the defendant failed to appear. Exam was set for Jan. 29 and the notice to appear was not deliverable at the address the court had. The exam was set for April 16.

At that time, the examination was conducted and the charges dismissed. Case closed.

She was video-arraigned in custody on May 7, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman on two counts of delivering/manufacturing drugs and one count of possession of analogues on March 7, 2024 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference set for May 21, adjourned for discovery to June 4. Then it was set for June 25. At that time it was adjourned until July 16 because there was a new defense attorney on the case. The July 16 exam was not properly set so a probable cause conference was held Aug. 27 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, a charge of possession of narcotics on April 12 in Van Buren Township was brought. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1.

An exam was held and she was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 10 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Dec. 17 and jury trial set for Feb. 5. On Jan. 22, 2026, a guilty plea was accepted and the jury trial canceled.

She was sentenced to a fine of $328, 20 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Anthony Deontrell Johnson

Anthony Deontrell Johnson, 33, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7 on a charge of domestic violence on Nov. 28, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The complaint issuance date was Feb. 25, 2025. On May 7 he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. A show-cause hearing was set for July 3 and he failed to appear. Another show-cause hearing was set for July 23, but he failed to appear. A bench warrant had been issued. When he came in on another charge on Aug. 14 he was arraigned on this charge. A pretrial was set for Aug. 27 and a final pretrial on Sept. 24. The complaining victim must appear. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 24 the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Timothy Ray Holloway

Timothy Ray Holloway of Wayne was due for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7, 2025 on a charge of domestic violence in Sumpter Township on Dec. 20, 2023. The complaint was issued April 17, 2025. He failed to appear on May 7 and a bench warrant was signed.

James Edward Kinser

James Edward Kinser of Van Buren Township was set for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7 on a charge of domestic violence on April 9 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned and a remote pretrial set for May 21. Personal bond is $5,000. A live bench trial was set for July 2 but the complaining witness failed to appear and the case was dismissed.

Andre Stephen Santure

Andre Stephen Santure of Sumpter Township was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7, 2025 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 23, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The complaint was issued on April 8, 2025. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Bryce Tan Truong

Bryce Tan Truong, 40, of Belleville was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7 on charges of operating with blood alcohol more than .17, operating while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended on Feb. 8 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $1,000 and a remote pretrial for June 4. Pretrial was June 18. At that time another pretrial was set for July 23 to give them time to apply for sobriety court. Then it was announced the defendant had been accepted into drug treatment court.

On July 23, the blood alcohol charge was dismissed and he pled guilty to the other two charges.

On July 23, he also was arraigned on charges of high blood alcohol content, operation while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended on April 2 in the city of Belleville. He pled guilty to operating while intoxicated and guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and the blood alcohol charge and DWLS charge was dismissed.

Sentencing on everything was Aug. 12. He was ordered to join the 34th District Court drug treatment program and pay $3,000 total in fees and fines.

Paul Elexander Furman

Paul Elexander Furman, 32, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 8 on a brand-new charge of possession of narcotic paraphernalia on May 8 and three bench warrants for failure to appear for possession of narcotic paraphernalia on Sept. 12, 2024, giving false information to police officer on Feb. 12, 2025, and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 12, 2025, all in the city of Belleville.

His bond was set at $3,000/10% and his remote pretrial is June 18 reset to July 17 because the defendant was in jail. On July 17 some of the charges were dismissed and he was deposed on a guilty plea on the narcotics paraphernalia charges and was given credit for 90 days served in jail. Cases closed.

Adam Hensley Watkins

Adam Hensley Watkins, 50, of Van Buren Township is charged with issuing a false report of a misdemeanor and controlled substance-sale of paraphernalia on Oct. 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary exam was set for May 7. He pled no contest to a reduced charge of false report and to controlled substance-sale of paraphernalia. A pre-sentence interview was set for May 29. Sentencing was July 22. He got 10 days on the work program for false report and probation for the other charge.

Nicholas James Lopus

Nicholas James Lopus, 32, of Van Buren Township is charged with aggravated stalking, unlawful posting of message with aggravating circumstance, and malicious use of telecommunications services on July 15, 2024 in Belleville. Charges were brought May 2, 2025. He is labeled a habitual offender. His warrant was lifted and he was arraigned out-county on May 4. Personal bond was set at $20,000. His probable cause conference was set for May 14, then set for May 28. An exam was set for June 4.

On June 4, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of stalking and his case was sent to probation for a recommendation of a misdemeanor sentence. The other two charges were dismissed by the party.

Tawni Marie Earles

Tawni Marie Earles, 33, of Lincoln Park was charged with retail fraud on Oct. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. After several failures to appear when being summoned by the court, on May 15 she was video-arraigned in custody and her remote pretrial set for June 10, but she failed to appear and a warrant was out for her arrest. Personal bond is $5,000. She must not return to Walmart.

On May 15, she also was video-arraigned in custody on Western Wayne Narcotics charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and retail fraud-third degree on Oct. 9, 2024. Her probable cause conference on these charges was set for May 28. Personal bond is $5,000 and she must not return to Meijer. Probable cause conference then was set for June 18. Preliminary exam was July 30 and she failed to appear. A warrant was out for her arrest.

On Nov. 5 she was video arraigned in custody on the two bench warrants. On Nov. 11, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of narcotics and a reduced charge of retail fraud. She was fined $345 and her case was sent to probation, but she failed to provide the paperwork needed. She has been ordered to appear on Jan. 15, 2026 and she failed to appear. A warrant is out for her arrest.

Devon Cordell Riggins

Devon Cordell Riggins of Detroit was video arraigned while in custody of Romulus police on a probation warrant on May 19 for four cases, two from Van Buren Township and two from Romulus.

He is charged with retail fraud on Dec. 16, 2024 and Jan. 12, 2025 in Van Buren Township and defrauding an innkeeper on July 16, 2024 and trespassing on Oct. 31, 2024, both in Romulus

On the VBT charges, he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 10, with personal bond of $500. He cannot return to Meijer in Belleville. He failed to appear, so a bench warrant was issued.

On the Romulus charges he is held on probation violation warrants after pleading guilty to the two charges last year. He failed to appear on court dates after that.

Shane Lee Hill

Shane Lee Hill of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 19 on charges of assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation and domestic violence on May 17 in Van Buren Township.

Bond was set at $2,500/10% and a probable cause conference set for May 28. He must not return to the place of the offense, unless the court receives information the victim has moved out and no longer lives there. There is to be no contact of any kind with the victim. Preliminary exam was set for July 9.

The exam was held and Judge Martin dismissed the charges.

Mystic May-Joy Mandelka

Mystic May-Joy Mandelka of Monroe is charged with domestic violence on May 11, 2023 in Sumpter Township. She was video-arraigned while in custody on May 12, 2023 and her pretrial set for May 24. She is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to the Judd Road address. Personal bond was $1,000.

Final pretrial was set for June 21, 2023 and then adjourned to July 19, 2023. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. She was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Nov. 20, 2024. At that time her pre-trial was set for Dec. 30, 2024. She failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for Jan. 6. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued. On Feb. 5 she was present in person and her final pretrial set for March 18. Jury trial was set for May 19.

On May 15, a plea hearing was held and she was disposed on a guilty plea. She was sentenced to a fine of $500, 12 months of probation and a delayed sentence where the charge would be dismissed in 12 months if there were no further charges. The jury trial was canceled.

Christopher Farid Taiman

Christopher Farid Taiman, 36, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 21, 2025 on a bench warrant for not appearing on a charge of fleeing and eluding an officer, a 3rd-degree felony, on May 17, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He is labeled an habitual offender, 2nd offense notice.

Personal bond was set at $10,000 and a probable cause conference on June 4, 2025. He is not to purchase, possess or consume mood altering substances of alcohol while on bond.

On June 4, 2025, his probable cause conference was set for June 25. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Antonio Angel Ortega

Antonio Angel Ortega of Belleville was video-arraigned while in custody on May 6 on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township on May 3. His bond was set at $500 and a remote pretrial was set for May 21. A final pretrial where the victim must appear was set for June 4.

On June 4, the charge was dismissed by the party and the case closed.

Ashley Danielle Heim

Ashley Danielle Heim, 38, of Ypsilanti was due for an arraignment/probable cause conference on May 21 on charges of breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on July 31, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been out for her arrest for failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail until June 27 and was to be released to Harbor Light in Monroe. The Washtenaw County Jail will put a tether on her when released. The notice to appear was emailed to the defendant and her attorney. A preliminary exam was set for July 2.

She failed to appear for the exam and a bench warrant was issued. The defense attorney and court clerk contacted Harbor Light and the defendant was not there.

Alejandro Jose Perez-Gomez

Alejandro Jose Perez-Gomez, 24, of Detroit was charged with a registration/plate violation, no insurance, and failure to show insurance information on April 24, 2025 in the city of Belleville. At her remote arraignment/pretrial on May 21 a plea deal was arranged and all of the charges were dismissed, with a $150 fee for the registration/plate offense. Cases closed.

Christopher James Waldecker

Christopher James Waldecker of New Boston was video-arraigned in custody on May 22 on a charge of fleeing a police officer-4th degree on May 24, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His warrant was canceled from LEIN, personal bond set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference set for June 4. The probable cause was adjourned until June 25 because of the possible double jeopardy. The probable cause conference was set for July 9 and then scheduled for July 23.

At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of fleeing and eluding police. He was sentenced to a fee of $600, 12 months of non-reporting probation, and 40 hours of community service.

Mark Richard Labby

Mark Richard Labby of Van Buren Township was arraigned in custody on a bench warrant for stalking on May 13 in Van Buren Township. He is to have no contact with the victim or return to Life Time Fitness and is not to be released without a GPS tether.

Bond was set at $20,000/10% and a pretrial scheduled for June 11. At that time a bench trial was set July 30. The trial was held and Judge Oakley found him not guilty. 90% of bond returned. Case closed.

Dylan James Roth

Dylan James Roth, 20, of Van Buren Township was due for preliminary exams on April 2 on charges of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree (multiple variables) on April 20, 2023 and criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree (force or coercion) and domestic violence on Oct. 15, 2023, both in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 11, 2025 and his probable cause conference was held Feb. 19. Personal bond is $5,000 and there is to be no contact with the victim.

On April 2 the exam was adjourned until May 14 for discovery and then until May 22. At that time he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on June 5. A motion hearing was July 22. At that time the charges were dismissed.

Scott Allen James

Scott Allen James of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence-3rd offense notice on March 23 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 26. Bond was set at $7,500/10% and a probable cause conference on April 9. The preliminary exam was May 21. The complaining witness was present and the charge was dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Wendell Lee Maddox II

Wendell Lee Maddox II, 48, of Taylor is charged with domestic violence-2nd offense notice on May 25, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 27 and personal bond set at $500. His pretrial was set for June 11. Remote pretrial is July 9. Then set for Aug. 13. A pretrial was set for Sept. 3 and then it was announced this case would be set for a jury trial on Jan. 15, 2026. On that date, the prosecutor had no victim and the case was dismissed.

Aaron Richard Hunter

Aaron Richard Hunter, 44, of Sumpter Township is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, operating while intoxicated, fleeing & eluding, driving while license suspended II, and reckless driving in Sumpter Township on July 7, 2024. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 27 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was June 4 and a preliminary examination set on July 9. On July 9 it was reset for July 16. It was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on July 30. Calendar conference was Aug. 7. Final conference is Sept. 30. A jury trial is set for Oct. 29.

On Oct. 3 he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four months in the county jail, fees of $1,358, 60 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Benjamin Richard Williams

Benjamin Richard Williams, 47, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Garden City, was video-arraigned in custody on May 27, 2025 on charges from Metro Airport and Van Buren Township. He was arraigned for larceny and larceny in a building charges on Oct. 7, 2022 at the airport. He was arraigned on two bench warrants from Van Buren Township, one involving receiving and concealing a vehicle and police officer assault on Feb. 21, 2023 and one for retail fraud on Oct. 7, 2022.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on the felony charges on June 4 with bail of $5,000/10% on each charge. A preliminary exam was set for July 9. His attorney was in circuit court so the exam was reset for July 16. The pretrial on retail fraud was June 10 with personal bond of $3,000. He pled guilty to the charge and it was dismissed for time served in jail. That case was closed.

His preliminary exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a July 23, 2025 arraignment on the information. He failed to appear, so a bench warrant was ordered. On April 6, 2026, he was arraigned on his failure to appear. His disposition conference is April 17. Meanwhile bond is $10,000/10% and he must wear a GPS tether.

David Michael Fuester

David Michael Fuester, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Ann Arbor, is charged with two assaults with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence on May 17 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 20. His probable cause conference was set for May 28. Personal bond is $10,000. A preliminary exam was set for July 9.

The exam was held and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for a July 23 arraignment on the information. At that time a felonious assault plea of guilty was accepted and the other two charges dismissed. On Aug. 28 he was sentenced to a fee of $498, 50 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Husyn Zackry Hamka

Husyn Zackry Hamka, 21, of Dearborn is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and operating while intoxicated on Nov. 19, 2023 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered April 24, 2025 at which time a warrant was issued. On May 2 he was scheduled for an arraignment/probable cause conference on May 28. The warrant was withdrawn. At that time the probable cause conference set for June 16. Personal bond is $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for July 16 and then for July 23.

On July 23, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use and a reduced operating while intoxicated charge to operating while impaired. Sentencing was set for Sept. 11 and then for Oct. 9. On Nov. 20 he was sentenced to a fine of $1,000, 10 days of community service, and 24 months of probation.

Brian Cordell Roberts

Brian Cordell Roberts, 31, of Van Buren Township is charged with blood alcohol content over 0.17-2nd, operating while intoxicated-2nd, and operating with open intoxicant in vehicle on Dec. 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Entry date was May 8. His remote arraignment/pretrial was held May 28. A remote pretrial was set for June 18 and then adjourned until June 25 when the attorney was unable to make the first date. Personal bond is $5,000.

On June 25, the first two original charges were dismissed and he pled guilty to driving while visibly impaired and open intoxicant. His case was sent to the probation department for a review and he was sentenced to a fine of $1,250.

Alexander Lee Darrow

Alexander Lee Darrow, 30, formerly of Ann Arbor and now of Chicago, is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd on April 13, 2025 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was held May 28 and a remote pretrial set for June 25. At that time the case was adjourned for discovery and reset for July 16 and then until July 30. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Aug. 20. He advised the court he was moving to Illinois within two days for a new job. The final pretrial was set for Oct. 1.

On Oct. 22, 2025 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2026 to a fine of $1,715, 18 months of probation, and 48 hours of community service, along with not purchasing, possessing or consuming any alcoholic beverage, with random testing.

On March 12, 2026 there was a notice of noncompliance with payments and time was extended. A probation violation led to a change in probation on April 6. The defendant will replace the twice a month random drug testing with 60 days on the alcohol monitor and follow all other requirements of his probation.

On April 30 a notice of probation violation was submitted to the court, saying the defendant failed to enroll in a substance abuse program, failed to begin community service, and failed to maintain his payment plan. A probation violation hearing was held June 1 and he pled guilty. A compliance review will be held July 9.

Laura Lynn Lewis

Laura Lynn Lewis, 35, of Webberville was video-arraigned in custody on April 8 on two counts of possession of narcotics or cocaine (less than 25 grams) on June 22, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and her probable cause conference set for April 16. Her attorney said she will be in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff until April 17, so her conference will be by zoom. Her exam was set for May 28. Personal bond is $5,000. She was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on June 11, but she failed to appear and a warrant was issued. She was arraigned on her failure to appear on June 18 and a calendar conference was set for June 24. A final conference was set for Aug. 8 and she pled guilty to the first charge and the second was dismissed. On Sept. 5 she was sentenced to pay a fine of $1,498 or 180 hours in lieu of fees, and two years of probation. There was a long list of other stipulations, as well. The jury trial set for Sept. 24 was canceled.

Demarcus Jermaine Thompson

Demarcus Jermaine Thompson, 34, of Sumpter Township is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle-2nd degree, fleeing police in a vehicle-3rd degree and reckless driving on Jan. 1, 2023 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody April 8 and personal bond is $5,000. His probable cause conference was held April 16. And his preliminary exam set for May 28. On May 27, the defense attorney said his client is in the Macomb County Jail. On May 28, Danielle Green called to say she just received her subpoena that day and could not be present in person but only remotely. She was told that failure to appear could be considered contempt. She said she had an attorney and the subpoena was not valid because it wasn’t signed by a judge and then hung up the phone. A notice to appear was sent as a writ for the defendant. Preliminary exam was set for July 9.

On July 9, the exam was held and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for a July 23 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 8. Final conference is Sept. 10. A jury trial was set for Sept. 30. On Sept. 9, he pled guilty to fleeing police in a vehicle – third degree and the other charges were dismissed. On Oct. 1 he was sentenced to a fine of $198 and put on two years of probation.

Alyssa Jean Alexander

Alyssa Jean Alexander, 24, of Van Buren Township is charged with false report of a felony on June 23, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on April 4 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was held April 16 and a show-cause hearing set for April 23. Her preliminary exam was held May 28 and the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Paris Nicole Jackson

Paris Nicole Jackson, 53, of Inkster was set for her probable cause conference on March 12 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Feb. 26 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned while in custody on Feb. 28 and personal bond was set at $5,000. On March 12, her probable cause conference was set for April 2. At that time her probable cause conference was set for April 23. A violation of conditional bond was sent from 35th District Court and she is in custody on that charge. On April 23, her preliminary exam was set for May 28. She was bound over to circuit court for a June 6 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference is July 11. A plea of guilty was accepted to operating-third offense and the high BAC was dismissed. Sentencing was Aug. 15. She was fined $2,398 and local confinement with 19 days of credit for time served and three years of probation.

Renia Broughton

Renia Broughton, 47, of Wayne and previously of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned in custody on April 16 on a charge of domestic violence on April 14 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and pretrial on April 30. At that time she called the court and said there is no way she can get there and the remote pretrial was set for May 21. A final pretrial was set for June 4 and the victim must appear. On June 4, the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Karon Jihad Journey

Karon Jihad Journey of Warren is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and drove while license suspended on Oct. 28, 2023 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody March 24, 2025. Personal bond was set at $5,000. Probable cause conferences were held May 14 and June 4. The preliminary exam was held Aug. 27 and she was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 10 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was Sept. 23. On Nov. 18 a plea of guilty was accepted on driving while intoxicated-third notice and the other charge was dismissed. On Jan. 9, 2026, she was sentenced to a fine of $1,298, 60 hours of community service, one month in the Wayne County Jail (credit of 10 days time served), and two years of probation.

Matthew Paul Kroger

Matthew Paul Kroger of Westland was charged with domestic violence on May 3 in Van Buren Township and was video-arraigned in custody on May 5. Personal bond was $1,000 and the remote pretrial was set for May 14. Final pretrial was June 4 and charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Niko Wardell Harrell

Niko Wardell Harrell, 34, of Romulus is charged with driving while unlicensed or without cycle endorsement on May 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on June 3 on four bench warrants. He was scheduled for a pretrial on June 23 on the cycle charge. He failed to appear for a June 25 hearing and a remote show-cause was set for July 21. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

On June 3 he also was video-arraigned on a bench warrant on a charge of domestic violence on July 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a pretrial on June 11 and personal bond is $5,000. He then was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on June 25. Final pretrial was set for July 16 and the victim must appear. The defendant failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

He also was video-arraigned on a bench warrant on a Romulus charge of driving while license suspended on Sept. 14, 2023 and was scheduled for pretrial on July 7 and personal bond is $1,000. He also was video-arraigned on a Romulus bench warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended on Sept. 22, 2024. Pretrial is July 7. Final pretrial is July 16, 2024. Personal bond is $1,000. He did not appear in court on July 16 and a warrant was issued. On June 3, 2025 he was video-arraigned in custody and scheduled for a pretrial on June 11, 2025. Personal bond was $5,000. He failed to appear for his final pretrial on the charges and a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause hearing on April 14, 2026 and failed to appear.

James Clifton Norman

James Clifton Norman, 55, of the city of Belleville was video-arraigned in custody on June 5 on two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd and one charge of driving while license suspended on Dec. 1, 2024 in the city of Belleville. He was labeled a habitual offender-2nd offense notice. A probable cause conference was set for June 18 and he failed to appear. A preliminary exam was set for July 30 and a notice to appear issued. Personal bond is $1,000. He failed to appear for his exam and a bench warrant was issued.

Mohamed L Cherif

Mohamed L Cherif, 38, of Ann Arbor was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 4, 2025 on a bench warrant in connection with a charge of malicious destruction of police property on Jan. 21 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $1,000. His arraignment/pretrial was set for Feb. 20 and then adjourned to March 20. Final pretrial was set for April 17 and was adjourned for the complaining victim to appear. A bench trial was set for June 5, but the defendant failed to appear. A remote show-cause hearing was set for July 17. A remote pretrial was set for Aug. 18. A trial was set for Sept. 22. A bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear.

He appeared for an Oct. 9 hearing and pretrial was set for Nov. 6. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 18 and he was scheduled for trial on Feb. 9, 2026. The trial was held and he was found guilty as charged. The was fined $600, instead of three days of community service in lieu of jail time he can serve 20 hours of community service, and 12 months of non-reporting probation.

Kameren Axzavier Wilson

Kameren Axzavier Wilson, 19, of Canton Township, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and domestic violence on July 6 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on July 8 and bond was set at $5,000/10%. Probable cause conference was set for July 16 and then for Aug. 6. The preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17 and a probable cause conference was held. The charges were dismissed on a motion of the defendant.

Brandon Patrick Sims

Brandon Patrick Sims, 21, formerly of Sumpter Township and now of Flint, is charged with domestic violence on Oct. 29, 2024 in Sumpter Township. The charge was entered June 3. He was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on June 18, but he failed to appear and a warrant was issued. A remote show-cause hearing was set for July 16. Final pretrial was set for Aug. 6 and he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On Aug. 14 he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Aug. 27. Final pretrial was Sept. 24. He told the court he is homeless and living in his friend’s garage.

He also was charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property on May 8 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned July 28 and pled guilty to both charges. He was sentenced on Aug. 14 to fines and fees of $250 for each charge, two days of community service in lieu of jail time, work program and 12 months of non-reporting probation.

Doren Segis Garcia

Doren Segis Garcia, 32, of Sumpter Township was arraigned in custody on July 24 on charges of domestic violence and assault and assault or assault and battery on July 21 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000 and a remote pretrial for Aug. 6. A final pretrial was set for Aug. 27 and the victim must appear. On Aug. 27 the case was dismissed by the party.

Zachary Thomas Pauley

Zachary Thomas Pauley of Sumpter Township is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in Sumpter Township on June 11. He was arraigned on June 12 and a probable cause conference set for June 25. Personal bond is $5,000. On June 25 his preliminary exam was set for Aug. 6. He waived the exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 22 arraignment on the information. He pled no-contest to the charge and on Oct. 17 he was sentenced to fees of $198, 80 hours of community service in lieu of fees, and two years of probation.

Sean Eric-Woodson Covington

Sean Eric-Woodson Covington, 36, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on July 24, 2025 on charges of assault to do great physical harm less than murder and domestic violence on July 22 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $1,000 and the probable cause conference was held Aug. 6 and preliminary exam on Aug. 13. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Aug. 27. He is to have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the incident location. A calendar conference was set for Sept. 11, final conference for Oct. 16, and a jury trial for Nov. 20. The court then moved the jury trial date to include a pretrial on Dec. 4 and the jury trial on Dec. 17. The jury trial date was adjourned by the court to Feb. 2. On Feb. 3 the jury found him not guilty.

Jennifer Nicole Evans

Jennifer Nicole Evans, 35, of Lincoln Park is charged with uttering and publishing and larceny in a building on Sept. 19, 1917 in Van Buren Township. In 2020, a warrant was put out for her arrest. On July 28, 2025 she was arraigned and a probable cause conference was held for Aug. 6 and an exam set for Aug. 13. At the request of the defense attorney, a probable cause conference was set for Aug. 20. Personal bond is $1,000. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1 and at that time the case was dismissed.

Davon Demetres Davis

Davon Demetres Davis, 27, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on June 18 concerning charges of fleeing in a vehicle, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and driving while license suspended on Nov. 14, 2023 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for July 2 and personal bond set at $10,000.

A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 6, the defendant had a death in the family so it was reset for Sept. 17, when the fleeing a police officer charge was dismissed. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

A calendar conference was held Oct. 21 and a motion hearing on Nov. 21. The case was then dismissed.

Derric Rondell Woods

Derric Rondell Woods of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on June 24, 2025 on charges of organized retail crime and retail fraud second degree on Aug. 11, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference for July 2. At that time his preliminary exam was held Aug. 6 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information set for Aug. 25. Calendar conference was Sept. 5, final conference set for Oct. 16 and a jury trial was set for Nov. 20.

On Oct. 31 pled guilty to attempted organized retail fraud and the other charge was dismissed. He was fined $328 and sentenced to 80 hours of community service and three years of probation.

Erick Lee Charlesworth

Erick Lee Charlesworth, 48, of the city of Belleville had his arraignment/pretrial on June 18 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 21 in the city of Belleville. A remote pretrial was set for July 9 and personal bond at $5,000. An in-person pretrial was set for July 23, so the defense attorney has time to resolve a pending felony. A remote pretrial was set for Aug. 13 on the domestic violence charge, adjourned to Sept. 17. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 8. At that time the charge was dismissed by the party and the case closed.

Samir Mohamed-Ahmed Saad

Samir Mohamed-Ahmed Saad, 50, of Detroit is charged with improper disposal of used oil in the city of Belleville on June 20. He was scheduled for his remote arraignment and pretrial on July 16. A remote pretrial is Aug. 13 and final pretrial Aug. 20. Personal bond was $1,000. On Aug. 20 the charge was dismissed by the city after the complaining victim failed to appear.

Deshaun Marques Draughn

Deshaun Marques Draughn of Detroit is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder (felonious assault) on July 30 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was held Aug. 13 and his preliminary exam set for Aug. 20 and then Sept. 24 when the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Jury trial was Jan. 7. After trial the case was dismissed.

Barbara Marcelle Troyer

Barbara Marcelle Troyer, 50, of Sumpter Township is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence on July 30 in Sumpter Township. Her probable cause conference was Aug. 13 and her preliminary exam set for Sept. 24. Personal bond is $5,000. A probable cause conference was held Sept. 24 and the charges dismissed. Case closed.

Scott Eric Crittenden

Scott Eric Crittenden, 59, of Jackson was video-arraigned in custody on July 25 on two charges of first-degree retail fraud on March 29 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10% each charge. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6 and a preliminary exam on Aug. 13.

Also on July 25, he was video-arraigned on two bench warrants for failure to appear in court on two charges of retail fraud, one on Feb. 2 and one on March 28.

The March 28 charge later was dismissed by the party and that case closed. Probable cause conferences were set for Aug. 7. Personal bond is $500 each. Probable cause conferences set for Aug. 13. He is not to return to Meijer on Belleville Road. Preliminary exams are set for Sept. 24.

On Sept. 24 he called the court to say he is in a care home and cannot make the court session live. He asked for permission to go on zoom. Preliminary exam was set for Oct. 24 and then for Dec. 10.

He was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Dec. 10 on a charge of retail fraud on Feb. 1, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He pled guilty on Aug. 25 and was given 30 days jail and given credit for time served in jail.

Zachary Jacob-Hayes Thompson

Zachary Jacob-Hayes Thompson, 29, of Sumpter Township had been charged with operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more on March 9 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned on June 12, hired an attorney, and pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. On Aug. 14, Judge Oakley sentenced him to fines and fees of $1,300, four days of community service in lieu of serving a jail term, and six months of probation.

Gianni Anthony Hopkins

Gianni Anthony Hopkins, 27, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Romulus was arraigned on a bench warrant by Judge Tina Brooks Green on Aug. 2, 2022 while he was in custody at Van Buren Township police lockup. She set bond at $3,000/10% and a probable cause conference for Aug. 10, 2022. The defendant’s mother called the court on Aug. 4 saying she wants to dismiss the cases.

On Aug. 10 a probable cause conference was set for Aug. 17 and then adjourned to Aug. 24 when the defendant tested positive for COVID. Then the live preliminary exam was set for Aug. 31.

He had been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle with damage and unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle in Van Buren Township on June 28, 2019.

On Aug. 31, he failed to appear and his appointed attorney suggested he didn’t know when he was supposed to appear. But, Judge Martin said the previous week she made it crystal clear on the time and date. She said he had 48 hours to turn himself in or a bench warrant would be issued. The defendant’s brother called the court and the probable cause conference was reset for Sept. 7 and then to Sept. 14.

On Sept. 14 he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued Sept. 21. According to court records, his brother called and was advised of the warrant. A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 12 and he failed to appear.

On Oct. 27, 2019 he was arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody at Van Buren Township police department. Bond was reinstated at $3,000/10% and was posted. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 9, but he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued on Nov. 23. A show-cause hearing for bond was set for Dec. 21, but he failed to appear. The notice sent to him by the court was undeliverable by the post office. On Dec. 28 his bail bond was forfeited.

On Aug. 15, 2025 he was video-arraigned in custody on the 2019 charges. A probable cause conference was held Aug. 27. Exam set for Sept. 3. Bond is $10,000/10%. On Sept. 3 the charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Erick Xavier Rosado

Erick Xavier Rosado of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 2 on a charge of domestic violence on Aug. 30 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000 and a remote pretrial set for Sept. 17. He was then disposed on a guilty plea and the file sent to probation for a recommended sentence. Sentence was $180. Case closed.

Noah Lee Nielsen

Noah Lee Nielsen, 23, previously of Belleville and now of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 15 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder / strangulation in Van Buren Township on Aug. 13 and domestic violence-Romulus. While he was in custody, he also was arraigned on two misdemeanor bench warrants from 2021 in Van Buren Township, both with default judgments: failure to stop at a property damage accident ($45) and violation of basic speed law accident ($448). Remote pretrial was held Aug. 27 and fines added to his payment agreement.

The probable cause conference also was held Aug. 27 and preliminary exam set for Sept. 3. Personal bond is $1,000. He is not to return to the protected address.

On Sept. 3, the preliminary exam was adjourned until Sept. 10 for discovery. The prosecution found it could not proceed, so the charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Cassandra Leigh Johnson

Cassandra Leigh Johnson, 28, of Toledo was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 15 on three bench warrants out of Van Buren Township: driving while license suspended and possession of narcotic paraphernalia on Nov. 19, 2024 and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest at airport, and driving while license suspended on April 16, 2025.

Bond was set at $5,000/10% and a probable cause conference held Aug. 27. Preliminary exam was held Sept. 3 and she was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 10 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was held Sept. 22 by video from the Washtenaw County Jail. A jury trial was set for Jan. 8. An arraignment on an extradition warrant on being a fugitive from justice was held Sept. 23 and the case disposed Oct. 21.

She pled guilty to the paraphernalia charge on Sept. 19 and was given credit for 3 days time served. That case was closed. She also pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display a valid license instead of the original driving while license suspended charge. Case closed.

Pretrial in the other cases was Oct. 28, final conference Dec. 4, and jury trial Jan. 8, 2026. She failed to appear for a final circuit court , 2025conference on Jan. 5 or her jury trial Jan. 8 which was canceled. A warrant is out for her arrest.

Austin David Gutierrez

Austin David Gutierrez of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 15 on a charge of domestic violence-second offense on Aug. 12 in Van Buren Township. His pretrial was scheduled for Sept. 3. Personal bond is $1,000 and he is to have no contact with the protected party. He was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Aug. 26.

He was also charged on June 30 with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence-second offense on June 26 in Van Buren Township. Cash or surety bond of $50,000 was set.

On Sept. 3 a pretrial by zoom was set for Oct. 8 on the August charge and a probable cause conference on Oct. 8 on the June charges. Then a preliminary exam was set for Nov. 12. The June charge was dismissed after an exam on Jan. 6.

Final pretrial on the August charge was set for Oct. 22. A jury trial was set for April 9, 2026. The victim called and said she would not testify and so the charge was dismissed without prejudice.

Kenneth Tyler Tucker

Kenneth Tyler Tucker, 28, of Sumpter Township, was video arraigned in custody on Aug. 20, 2025 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy on Aug. 18 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 3 and a preliminary exam on Sept. 10. Personal bond is $5,000. He failed to appear on Sept. 3 so a bench warrant was issued and the Sept. 10 exam canceled.

On March 2, he was video-arraigned in custody on the bench warrant. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 10 and a preliminary exam on March 17. Bond is $5,000/10%. There is to be no mood-alterating substances used without a doctor’s prescription while on this bond. On March 10 the defendant was in the Wayne County Jail and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use. The case was sent to the probation department for a recommendation on sentencing and the March 17 exam was removed from the calendar.

On March 2, 2026 he also was video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of retail fraud-2nd degree on Feb. 28 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for March 10. Bond is $5,000/10%. On March 10 he pled guilty to the charge and the file was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. Sentencing is April 7, 2026.

He was fined $825 and 12 months of probation for the drug charge, along with 12 days on the court work program, shall attend a theft awareness program, and shall engage in substance abuse treatment.

For the retail fraud, he was fined $825 and 12 days of community service in lieu of serving jail time. Twelve months of probation.

Muntatha Abd-Al-Adheem Al-Shareef

Muntatha Abd-Al-Adheem Al-Shareef of Dearborn is charged with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on Feb. 6, 2024 in Van Buren Township. It was noted he is a habitual offender – 2nd offense notice. He was arraigned in custody with Wayne County on Sept. 3 and a probable cause conference was held on Sept. 10. Preliminary exam was held Sept. 17. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 2. A calendar conference was Oct. 9. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is to remain on his GPS tether from Redford and cannot return to NAPA Auto Parts, 1136 Sumpter Rd.

A final conference was set for Nov. 14 and a jury trial on Jan. 22. The trial was canceled and another Dec. 21, 2022 larceny and false pretences case disposed when he pled guilty to the Feb. 6, 2024 larceny. Sentencing was Feb. 13, adjourned to March 23. He was sentenced to two years of probation, $7,502.74 in restitution and other fees, and 100 hours of community service in lieu of fees. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and was credited with 20 days times served.

Michael Joseph Hustyi

Michael Joseph Hustyi of, 40, Ypsilanti is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer and drunk and disorderly person on Aug. 26 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 27. Personal bond is $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 10 and preliminary exam for Sept. 17. The defendant failed to appear for the probable cause conference and his attorney said they will go straight to the exam. On Sept. 17, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of police officer assault and the two charges went to probation for a sentencing recommendation. A pre-sentence interview was set for Oct. 30 and then for Nov. 10. On Jan. 13 he was sentenced to a fine of $925 and 12 months of probation for assaulting a police officer and $270 and 12 months of probation for disorderly drunk.

Devin Michael Vaught

Devin Michael Vaught of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Aug. 14 and personal bond set at $1,000. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 27 and held again on Sept. 10 and a preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17 and changed to Oct. 15. At that time the People were unable to proceed and the case was dismissed.

Andree Duval Bradford

Andree Duval Bradford, 63, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 12, 2025 on charges of operating while intoxicated/impaired/controlled substance – third offense, operating while intoxicated, drove while license suspended/revoked/denied – second offense, and open intoxicants in vehicle on July 26 in Sumpter Township. Bond is $10,000/10%. Probable cause conference was Sept. 24 and preliminary exam was Oct. 1. The exam was held and he was bound over for an Oct. 15 arraignment on the information. He cannot be released without alcohol tether. Calendar conference was Oct. 22 and final conference set for Dec. 17. A jury trial was set for March 9.

He also was video-arraigned on Sept. 12, 2025 on two bench warrants, one for failing to appear for a violation of probation on an operating while intoxicated charge on June 5, 2024 and failure to appear for violation of open burning sentence on May 14, 2019, both in Sumpter. A probation violation hearing was set for Oct. 9. A writ for tax garnishment was filed for the unpaid fees.

Jeremy Javier Anderson

Jeremy Javier Anderson of Detroit was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny on July 22, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for court date on Aug. 20 and a warrant was put out for his arrest. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17. He also is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle and driving while license suspended on July 22 in the city of Belleville. His preliminary exam was also Sept. 17. On Sept. 17 his warrant was lifted and a pretrial set for Oct. 9 on the Van Buren charges. At that time, a pretrial was set for Nov. 6 and then for Dec. 4. He failed to appear on Dec. 4 and a warrant was out for his arrest.

On March 17, 2026 he was scheduled for a remote show cause/pretrial on April 9. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

On May 5, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody for a bench warrant concerning a charge of assault and battery on Van Buren Police on July 23, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 25. Personal bond is $1,000.

Courtney Joy Hardrick

Courtney Joy Hardrick of Romulus is charged with operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or higher and operating while intoxicated-third on March 28 in the city of Belleville. Her probable cause conference was set for Sept. 17. Then her attorney asked for time to seek a deviation and an Oct. 1 court date was set. At that time, she pled guilty to reduced charges and her cases were sent to the probation department for a recommendation on sentencing. The cases were set for review on Oct. 10. A notice of non-compliance on intoxicated-2nd and review set for Oct. 30. She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18 and will be in the 34th District Court Drug Treatment program. She was sentenced to $350 and $1,400 in fines and is required to check in with the probation department.

Joe David Beltran

Joe David Beltran of Jackson is charged with retail fraud second degree on March 29, 2025 in Van Buren Township. A remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 17 and he failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 9 and then rescheduled for Oct. 8, when he failed to appear. A bench warrant is out for his arrest.

He also is charged with retail fraud – first-degre on April 25, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed on July 10, 2025 and a warrant put out for his arrest.

John William Dutton

John William Dutton, 36, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence – second offense on Sept. 4, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $100/10%. His remote pretrial was set for Sept. 17 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant has been issued.

He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on March 10, 2026. On Marcch 12 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of domestic violence. His sentence was 60 days in jail and he was given credi for time served. Case closed.

Jamie Leanne Golden

Jamie Leanne Golden, 30, of Highland, MI is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated and one charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger 16 years old or younger on May 26 in the city of Belleville. Her arraignment/probable cause conference was held Sept. 17. Personal bond is $10,000 and a probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and then for Oct. 8. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 15.

She pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated with a 16 year old or younger in the vehicle and the other two charges were dismissed. File was sent to probation for paperwork for sentencing on Nov. 18.

At that time she was sentenced to sobriety court at 51st district court, a fine of $1,000, and 24 months of probation.

Michael David McDaniel

Michael David McDaniel, 26, of Van Buren Township, is charged with intent to do great bodily harm less than death (strangulation) and assault on a pregnant person on Jan. 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Feb. 19 and adjourned until March 12 for discovery. Preliminary exam was April 23 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was July 17 and final conference Sept. 4. A tether violation was cited on Sept. 15 and he was remanded. A final conference was Sept. 24 and a jury trial set for Oct. 27.

On April 14 he was arraigned in custody out county on charges of operating while intoxicated, having a high blood alcohol content and driving while license suspended in Van Buren Township on Jan. 17. A probable cause conference was set for April 30 and then adjourned to June 4. On June 4, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and was fined $445 on the license charge.

His probable cause conference on a charge of felonious assault and domestic violence on Sept. 5 in Van Buren Township was held Sept. 17. A live exam was set for Sept. 24 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was Oct. 8.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 10 on charges of assault to commit murder, assault to commit injury less than murder/strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and two weapon charges on Sept. 7 in Sumpter Township. Bond was set at $500,000 And, he is not to be released without a GPS tether from the Wayne County tether program. No contact with the three victims/witnesses. Surety bond of $125,000 was posted by A1 Bail Bonds on Sept. 18.

Probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and preliminary exam for Oct. 1. He was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 8 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to domestic violence and the assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed. On Oct. 21 he was sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $500.

Tyarius Travonte Bryant

Tyarius Travonte Bryant of Romulus and previously of Sumpter Township is charged with assault or assault and battery in the city of Belleville on Dec. 12, 2022. He had failed to appear for a court date in 2023 so a warrant was out for his arrest. On Sept. 4, 2025, he posted bond of $150 and the warrant was canceled and his remote show cause/arraignment was held Sept. 24. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 1. Final pretrial is Oct. 22. At that time the complaining victim did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Omar Tyree Bell

Omar Tyree Bell of Detroit was arraigned out-county on Sept. 13 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than death/strangulation and domestic violence on Sept. 10 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and at that time the complaining victim was unwilling to proceed and the case was dismissed.

John C Clark

John C Clark, listed as homeless on court documents, was set for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 on two charges of identity theft and one charge of false pretenses (between $1,000 and $19,999.99) on Sept. 10 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Sept. 14 and cash/surety bond set at $9,500. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 8 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to identity theft and the other two charges were dismissed. On Nov. 13 was sentenced to a fine of $198, two years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

Jennifer Elaine Kroger

Jennifer Elaine Kroger, 51, of Belleville was arraigned out-county on Sept. 14 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 11 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $2,500. A remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 24. While she was waiting to speak to the judge, her phone died. She had a remote pre-trial on Oct. 8 and a pretrial was set for Oct. 22. Then a final pretrial was set for Nov. 5 and the complaining victim is to appear. Meanwhile, she is not to beat, wound, or threaten Matthew Kroger. If he returns to the address, she shall vacate. On Nov. 5, a jury trial was set for Jan. 29, 2026.

On Sept. 30 the complaining victim called in to the court asking for information on the no-contact order. On Oct. 1, the defendant called in on the same subject. She was given a notice to appear on Oct. 8. On Oct. 15, she was in custody for a violation of conditional bond hearing. She was told to have no contact with the complainant. On Nov. 5, a jury trial on this charge was set for Jan. 29.

On Jan. 29, the prosecutor was unable to proceed and the case was dismissed. Case Closed.

On Oct. 15, she was also video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of larceny under $200 on Oct. 11 in Van Buren Township. A pretrial was set for Oct. 27. Bond is $2,500/10%. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 18 and the complaining victim must appear. At that time the charge was dismissed by the party.

Delorean Timothy Lee

Delorean Timothy Lee of Ypsilanti is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving, and open intoxicant in vehicle on Sept. 12 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Sept. 14 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was held Sept. 24 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 1. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Oct. 15 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was set for Oct. 24. Final conference was Nov. 13. On Nov. 11, he pled guilty to reckless driving and improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle and the other two charges were dismissed.

On Dec. 15 he was sentenced to fines of $778 or community service of 80 hours in lieu of fees and two years of probation.

Crystal Shenea Hester

Crystal Shenea Hester of Columbus, OH is charge with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-3rd in Sumpter Township on Jan. 11, 2024. She was arraigned on Sept. 3, 2025 and her probable cause conference set for Sept. 24 and then for Oct. 22. The defendant was in treatment and was to request the court appearance by zoom. Personal bond is $1,000. Her total fine is $1,189 which she is paying off in installments.

Stephen Boyd Wiley

Stephen Boyd Wiley of Belleville was arraigned on Aug. 25 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (felonious assault) and assault or assault and battery on Aug. 23 in Sumpter Township. He was assigned bond of $5,000/10% and is to have no contact with the complaining parties and not return to the address of the incident. Probable cause conference was held Sept. 3 and a preliminary exam was set for Sept. 10. The first charge of assault was dismissed by the party. A remote pretrial on the second charge was set for Sept. 24. A remote pretrial was held Oct. 8 and a final pretrial set for Nov. 5. A jury trial was set for March 26, 2026, but that charge also was dismissed by the party.

Lynnie Alfonzo Roberson

Lynnie Alfonzo Roberson of Willis is charged with domestic violence-third on July 12 in Van Buren Township. The warrant for his arrest was canceled on Sept. 23 because he was video-arraigned in custody. His bond is $5,000/10%. Probable cause was set for Oct. 1 and preliminary exam for Oct. 8. But a probable cause conference was held and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Latonya Ann Seberry

Latonya Ann Seberry, 41, of Ypsilanti was set for a probable cause conference Oct. 1 on charges of carrying dangerous weapons with unlawful intent, felony firearm – pneumatic gun, felony firearm – loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, and two counts of assault or assault and battery on Sept. 13 in Van Buren Township. Her preliminary exam was set for Oct. 8. That was removed and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 15 and then adjourned to Oct. 22 because the defense attorney had to attend a funeral. Personal bond is $5,000. On Oct. 22, the defendant called the court to say she would be 20 minutes late. The probable cause conference was set for Oct. 29 and the preliminary exam for Nov. 26. At that time she waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 10 arraignment on the information. Pretrial was Jan. 23 continued to Feb. 6 and a jury trial was March 16.

After a guilty plea to the brandishing a weapons charge the jury trial was canceled. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and the other charges dismissed. She was sentenced to two years of probation, a fee of $328 and an order not to have contact with the two victims or Parkwood complex.

Clint Anthony Ousley

Clint Anthony Ousley, 37, of Ypsilanti was set for an Oct. 1 probable cause conference for a charge of fleeing police in a vehicle on Aug. 18, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Preliminary examination was set for Oct. 8 and then a probable cause conference was held Oct. 8. Personal bond is $10,000. A warrant had been out for his arrest and he was arraigned in custody on Sept. 22, 2025. A motion hearing and probable cause conference was held on Nov. 12. The preliminary exam was held Nov. 19 and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Scott Cleveland Turner III

Scott Cleveland Turner III, 45, of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 19, 2025 on a charge of retail fraud – first degree in Van Buren Township on Sept. 1, 2024. A probable cause conference was held Oct. 1 and a preliminary exam was set for Nov. 12. Personal bond is $5,000 and he is not to return to Meijer on Belleville Road. On Nov. 12, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud with restitution. Sentencing was March 2.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a fine of $145. No probation. Case closed.

Joseph Eugene Edward

Joseph Eugene Edward of Sumpter Township was charged with failure to register as a sex offender on Oct. 31, 2012 in Sumpter Township A warrant for his arrest was entered into LEIN on Dec. 12, 2014. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for Oct. 1, 2025 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 8. His appointed attorney left the court before his case was called on Oct. 1. A writ was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections concerning his Oct. 8 court date, which which was set as an arraignment/probable cause conference and then changed to Oct. 22. The preliminary exam was then set for Dec. 3 when he was disposed on a guilty plea to a reduced charged and sentenced to 93 days already served in jail. Case closed.

Crystal Latrice Simmons

Crystal Latrice Simmons of Detroit and previously of Van Buren Township had her remote pretrial on Oct. 8 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 20 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 22. Final pretrial was Nov. 12, when it was dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Travis Moore

Travis Moore of Oak Park was video arraigned in custody on Oct. 24 on a bench warrant concerning charges of organized retail crime and retail crime-second offense on Aug. 11, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered on June 3, 2025.

His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 5 and his preliminary exam for Nov. 12. On Nov. 5, his preliminary exam was rescheduled to Nov. 19 and then on Nov. 19, rescheduled to Dec. 22. Bond was changed from $5,000/10% to $2,000/10%.

On Dec. 22, the first charge was dismissed by the party and he pled guilty to a reduced second charge of retail fraud. It was sent to the probation department for a recommended sentencing. On Jan. 15 he was sentenced to a fee of $1,777.85, which includes restitution.

Khiiron Darnell Woods

Khiiron Darnell Woods of New Orleans, LA, is charged with aggravated domestic violence on April 28 in Van Buren Township. His remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Nov. 5 and he failed to appear. A remote show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 26, adjourned to Dec. 10. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lisa Marie Stocks

Lisa Marie Stocks, 59, of Detroit was charged with assault and battery on Nov. 2 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 5. Remote pretrial was set for Nov. 19. Personal bond is $1,000. She is not to return to the protected address. On Nov. 19 a final pretrial was set for Dec. 10 and the complaining victim must appear. A remote pretrial was then set for Jan. 2. At that time a remote pretrial was set for Jan. 20. Also, the bond was amended to allow her to return to 119 Peachtree in Van Buren Township. A live bench trial was set for March 3.

On March 3 she was found guilty as charged and the case turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. A pre-sentence interview was March 16. Sentencing is May 12.

Fred Allen Stocks

Fred Allen Stocks of Belleville is charged with assault to inflict bodily harm less than murder (strangulation), malicious destruction of personal property ($200-$1,000), and assault or assault and battery on Nov. 2 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on Nov. 5. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 19 and preliminary exam for Nov. 26. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Nov. 26 he pled no contest to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and the other two charges were dismissed. The file was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. Review was Dec. 19 and sentencing was set for Jan. 22. He was sentenced to 12 months delayed sentencing where the charge will be dropped if there are no further problems. Also, there is restitution of $329, 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and take an anger-management class.

Richard Louis Hollie

Richard Louis Hollie of Detroit is charged with retail fraud – first degree on Sept. 4, 2022 in Van Buren Township. A bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear for a Oct. 25, 2022 court date. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 15, 2025. At that time a probable cause conference was set for Oct. 29. He retained an attorney and his retained attorney failed to appear. His probable cause conference was reset to Nov. 5 and held and then another probable cause conference set for Nov. 12.

A probable cause conference was set for Dec. 3. A motion to dismiss was received by the court on Nov. 24 from the defense attorney. On Dec. 3, a preliminary exam was set for Feb. 10, 2026. On Feb. 10, he pled guilty to a reduced retail fraud charge. He was given credit for 90 days served in jail and the case closed.

Javonte Reanee Alston

Javonte Reanee Alston of Sumpter Township was scheduled for arraignment/probable cause conference on Nov. 5 on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams, and drove while license suspended/revoked or denied on Oct. 13, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned and the preliminary exam set for Dec. 3. Personal bond is $15,000.

On Dec. 3, the three charges were dismissed and he pled guilty to two additional lesser misdemeanor charges of using the drugs. Judge Oakley referred him for a pre-sentence interview after which a sentencing date was set for March 19. He was fined $1,200 plus six days on the work program for each of the two charges along with an order for a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days.

Geremy Michael Tyler

Geremy Michael Tyler of Detroit is charged with false pretences $1,000 to $19,999.99 on Sept. 9, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He is labeled an habitual offender, fourth-offense notice. A warrant was out for his arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment/probable cause conference on Nov. 5, 2025 and at that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 17 arraignment on the information. Final conference is Jan. 16 and a jury trial set for Feb. 25. On Jan. 16 he pled guilty to the charge and the trial was cancelled.

He was sentenced on Feb. 20 to a total fee of $10,704, which includes $9,106 in restitution, and was put on two years of probation.

Brooke Ashley Andrzejewski

Brooke Ashley Andrzejewski of Van Buren Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 28, 2025. She is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more, operating while intoxicated, and open alcohol container in vehicle on Oct. 26 in Van Buren Township. Her personal bond was set at $10,000, her probable cause conference set for Nov. 5, and her preliminary exam scheduled Nov. 12. Judge Oakley said he was not issuing a no-contact order at this time due to lack of context. The officer in charge was not present at the arraignment to give additional information.

On Nov. 12, the exam was waived and she was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 26 arraignment on the information. A pretrial was set for Jan. 2 and a jury trial for Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, she pled no contest to assaulting a police officer and operating with a high blood alcohol content and the rest of the charges were dismissed. Sentencing was March 11.

Harold Eugene Robinson

Harold Eugene Robinson of Belleville was video arraigned in custody on Oct. 21 on a charge of home invasion-first degree on Oct. 18 in the city of Belleville. Bond is $50,000/10%. A probable cause conference was held Oct. 29 and his preliminary exam set for Nov. 5. At that time he waived his exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is Jan. 12 and jury trial March 2. A plea of guilty was accepted on Feb. 12 and the jury trial cancelled. He was sentenced on March 5 to 2-15 years in jail with credit for 3 days served, a fine of $858, and he must complete any mental health and substance abuse treatment as recommended by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Dedra Ann Jackson

Dedra Ann Jackson of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 10 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Nov. 9 in Van Buren Township. Judge Oakley set her personal bond at $5,000. Her probable cause conference was Nov. 19 and her preliminary exam was Nov. 26. At that time the charge was dismissed because there was no complaining victim present.

Nahsja Denise McCullough

Nahsja Denise McCullough, 27, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to inflict bodily harm less than murder and assault or assault and battery on Sept. 25 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned outcounty on Sept. 27. Personal bond was set at $50,000. Probable cause conference was Oct. 8 and preliminary exam set for Oct. 15 and then changed to Nov. 12. She was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Jan. 14 and jury trial Feb. 24. On Feb. 24, the jury trial was cancelled and a final conference set for March 27 and continued to April 10. A jury trial was set for Sept. 14.

Sydney Jade Pree

Sydney Jade Pree of Van Buren Township was arraigned Oct. 29 on charges of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams, police officer assault and operating while intoxicated-2nd on Oct. 4, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Her attorney called the court and said she wanted to turn herself in. Her probable cause conference was set for Nov. 12 and personal bond set at $10,000. It was adjourned for discovery and to review the prosecutor’s offer.

On Nov. 13 she pled no contest to a reduced charge of using narcotics and a reduced charge of assault on a police officer. She also pled no contest to the OWI-2 charge.

The charges were sent to probation for a pre-sentence interview on Dec. 11. Sentencing was Jan. 15: for controlled substance use it was a fine of $670 and 18 months of probation. For the police officer assault charge it was $795 and 18 months probation. For the OWI-2 charge it was $810 and 18 months of probation.

Shawn Michael Ludeman

Shawn Michael Ludeman, 37, of Sumpter Township was video arraigned in custody on Oct. 29 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle-3rd degree and refusing to give a DNA sample on Oct. 28 in the city of Belleville. His personal bond is $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 12 and his preliminary exam for Nov. 19.

On Nov. 19 the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 3 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Dec. 10 reset to Dec. 18. Final conference is Feb. 5 and jury trial was April 29.

A jury found him guilty of fleeing police and not-guilty of the DNA sample charge. Sentencing is June 4.

Rajanea Zela Walker

Rajanea Zela Walker, 32, of Sumpter Township was charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Oct. 23, 2022 in Sumpter Township. She was arraigned March 13, 2025 and pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. She was sentenced to a fine of $1,225 on July 8, 2025, along with eight days of community service, six months of probation, and other stipulations. A notice of non-compliance was posted on Aug. 14, 2025. It was alleged she failed to appear for drug/alcohol testing on Aug. 12. On Jan. 13 she was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on March 23.

At that time she was found in compliance, the probation was stopped, and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Angelia Denise Price

Angelia Denise Price of Livonia, formerly of Romulus, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus at 3:59 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

After weeks of back and forth activity with the court and problems with coming to court because of previous doctor appointments and rejection of a possible plea deal, a default judgment of $245 was ordered on Jan. 21, 2026 when she failed to appear for a court date. She was advised that amount needed to be posted by Feb. 5. The case was scheduled for review on Feb. 27 and on Jan. 27 that was removed from the calendar. A motion was scheduled for March 2 to set aside the judgment. On March 2, she failed to appear for her court date.

She was re-sent information on self-help resources and encouraged to speak with an attorney for legal advice on her options. She asked for a new hearing without posting bond based on her fixed income, disability, and belief she was being racially profiled. The court advised her to get an attorney for legal options.

On April 21 a partial payment of $50 was made on her $195 fine and a payment plan set up.

Amber Deborah George

Amber Deborah George, 27, of Sterling Heights was scheduled for three show cause hearings on Jan. 15 and she failed to appear.

One of those was for not appearing for a Van Buren Township charge of 6-10 mph over the speed limit on June 12, 2023. Total default judgment on that charge was $240.

The two other show-cause charges were from Huron Township on Oct. 22, 2024 for not following through on the enrichment programs for impeding traffic and no proof of insurance. Fines of $276 and $303, respectively, also were not paid. The court will follow through to collect the fines.

Thulani Pharico Moyo

Thulani Pharico Moyo of Ann Arbor was charged with violation of probation at a hearing on Jan. 13. He was fined $375 and an amended probation ordered that includes 40 hours of community service and continued drug/alcohol testing without any positives or misses.

He had pled guilty to a charge of operating while visibly impaired on Aug. 19, 2023 in Van Buren Township. This had been reduced from a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A violation of probation hearing was held Feb. 17. He was placed back on reporting probation with the next report date of March 30. He is to continue treatment, complete 40 of 80 hours of community service, continue drug/alcohol testing with no fails or misses, and continue with all original orders of probation.

Tyrese Terrell Luckett

Tyrese Terrell Luckett, 26, was scheduled to be present on Jan. 15 for a showcause hearing for not appearing on three charges out of Van Buren Township. He was fined $200, $270, and $200 and the case was disposed.

Jameson Nathaniel-Justice Mitchell

Jameson Nathaniel-Justice Mitchell of Lincoln Park was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 30 for a domestic violence, third-offense, charge on Jan. 29 in Sumpter Township. Bond is $5,000/10%. The probable cause conference was held Feb. 10 and the preliminary exam was scheduled for Feb. 17. There is to be no contact with the protected party or the protected address.

On Feb. 10, the bond was changed to $5,000 personal bond.

On Feb. 17, the charge was dismissed when the prosecutor was unable to proceed. Case closed.

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings of Allen Park was video arraigned in custody on Jan. 29 on a charge of failing to return rented property worth $20,000 or more on May 16, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $5,000/10%. The probable cause conference was set for Feb. 10 and the preliminary exam for Feb. 17. On Feb. 10, the attorney asked for the probable cause conference to be reset. It would be Feb. 24. The exam that had been set was removed from the calendar. On Feb. 24, the exam was set for March 17.

The exam was waived and the case bound over to circuit court for a March 25 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was April 14.

Madison Rose McKee

Madison Rose McKee of Monroe was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 2 concerning July 19, 2025 charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated in Sumpter Township.

Her probable cause conference was set for Feb. 10 and a preliminary exam for Feb. 17. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Feb. 10, she pled guilty to reduced charges of use of a controlled substance and operating while impaired. The Feb. 17 exam was removed from the calendar and her case turned over to probation for an interview and recommendation on a sentence. A review was scheduled for Feb. 25. On March 3 a notice of non-compliance was issued on the operating while intoxicated plea. She was scheduled for probation. A review of the case was set for March 31. She is scheduled for sentencing on May 14.

Marrell Avantis Pulley

Marrell Avantis Pulley of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 4 on a charge of interfering with Van Buren Township police on Feb. 3. A remote pretrial was set for Feb. 26. Personal bond is $1,000. A remote pretrial was set for April 23. He was disposed on a guilty plea and sentenced to a fine of $445.

Jacqueline Annetta Smith

Jacqueline Annetta Smith, 55, of Canton Township was video-arraigned in custody on two bench warrants on Jan. 12. She had failed to appear for court sessions on the cases.

On May 10, 2025 she is charged with assault and battery on a Romulus Police Officer in Van Buren Township. On Jan. 12 she was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Feb. 12. Bond of $1,000/10% was posted. A new hearing date is being set.

She also is charged with missing court appearances on a retail fraud case in Van Buren Township on July 21, 2019. This also was to be be handled in a remote pretrial on Feb. 12. Bond is $1,000/10%.

She failed to appear on Feb. 12. She contacted the court within 48 hours and a show-cause/arraignment/pre-trial was set for March 26.

On March 26, the retail fraud case was dismissed, but she is not to return to Tim Horton on Haggerty. She pled guilty to assault on a police officer and was fined $400 and given 12 months of probation and a delayed sentence.

Jalen Richard Gray

Jalen Richard Gray of Detroit was present Feb. 17, 2026 for a show-cause/arraignment pretrial surrounding a charge of operating while intoxicated/impaired/controlled substance – 2nd offense, reduced to intoxicated-2nd in Van Buren Township on May 7, 2015. He had failed to appear for a court hearing and there was a warrant. The warrant was canceled and a remote pretrial was held on March 10, 2026. A remote pretrial was set for April 7. Personal bond is $5,000.

On April 7, he pled guilty to the reduced charge and his file was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing, which is scheduled for June 1. The defendant failed to appear for sentencing and it was rescheduled for July 9, 2026.

Steven Lester Gagosian

Steven Lester Gagosian, previously of Belleville and now of Bushnell, FL, is charged with operating while intoxicated, driving with no license/multiple licenses, and driving with open intoxicant on May 25, 2015 in the city of Belleville. He had failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant had been out for his arrest. On Feb. 17, 2026 the warrant was canceled and an arraignment/pretrial set for March 3.

On March 3, a remote pretrial was set for March 24. Personal bond is $10,000. On March 24, he retained defense attorney Murray Duncan and a motion hearing was set for May 5. At that time the charges were dismissed. Sentence was a fine of $60. Case closed.

Nathaniel Henry Goode

Nathaniel Henry Goode of Westland was present for his Feb. 17 arraignment/probable cause conference on a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee ($1,000-$20,000) on July 10, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He had been video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 28. On Feb. 17, his probable cause conference was rescheduled for Feb. 24. At that time his preliminary exam was set for March 17. At that time the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Darius Malik Fluellen

Darius Malik Fluellen of Detroit was video arraigned in custody on Jan. 8 on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen goods worth $20,000 or more on Jan. 5 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $10,000/10% and it was noted he is a habitual offender/third offense.

A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 20 and a preliminary exam for Jan. 27. Defense attorney Randall Upshaw was retained, so the probable cause conference was set for Feb. 17 for discovery. Judge Martin ordered no contact of any kind with the two complaining witnesses and cannot return to Ditch Witch Sales (Howell).

On Feb. 17 the probable cause conference was set for March 17. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. The arraignment was canceled and a disposition conference set for April 8 and then April 14. Sentencing was set for May 5 and adjourned until May 19.

Jason Allen Malmsten

Jason Allen Malmsten of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Feb. 5 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned outcounty on Feb. 11. He was set for his probable cause conference on Feb. 17 and preliminary exam on Feb. 24. On Feb. 17, his probable cause conference was adjourned for discovery until March 10 and the exam date removed from the calendar. The preliminary exam was held April 7 and he was bound over to circuit court for a April 21 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was April 21, calendar conference was May 1, and final conference is May 22 with a jury trial set for Aug. 19.

Dewan Franklin Banks

Dewan Franklin Banks of Sumpter Township was sentenced on Feb. 17 after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while visibly impaired on Jan. 18, 2025 in Sumpter Township. The charge had been reduced on Nov. 13, 2025 from a charge of operating while intoxicated with his guilty plea to the lesser charge.

He was fined $1,325, 12 months of probation, 48 hours of community service, and outpatient treatment.

Lynn Ann Caudill

Lynn Ann Caudill of Van Buren Township pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving while visibly impaired on Oct. 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township. That had been reduced on Dec. 12, 2024 from the original charge of operating while intoxicated. She was sentenced.

On Aug. 18, 2025 probation violations were filed by the probation department and after many court sessions a probation violation hearing was set for Feb. 17, 2026 and she was ordered to appear in person. On Feb. 17 she was placed back on reporting probation and ordered to pay her fees by March 30, including the $1,130 on this case.

Shane William-Clyde Duzan

Shane William-Clyde Duzan, 22, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Tecumseh was present for his remote pretrial on July 1, 2024 before Judge Martin on a charge of operating while intoxicated and interfering with police on Jan. 15, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000. A remote pretrial was set for July 18. On that day it was noted the discovery is outstanding and the remote pretrial was adjourned until Aug. 12, 2024.

On Oct. 3, 2024 he pled nolo contendere to the charge and later was sentenced. He was scheduled for a violation of probation hearing on Feb. 17, 2026.

At that time his probation was extended by three months and he must continue treatment. He was to meet with probation via zoom on March 30.

Anthia Kimberley Brooks

Anthia Kimberley Brooks of Detroit was set for a jury trial before Judge Patton on Oct. 30, 2025 on a charge of malicious destruction of property on April 26, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Instead of the trial, she pled guilty to the charge and was immediately ordered to pay a $1,500 fee on a payment plan and given six months of probation for a delayed sentence.

The case was reopened and a probation of violation hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17, 2026 because she was behind in her payments. On Feb. 9 she made a partial payment of $10.

On April 7, 2026 there was a compliance review hearing and she paid another $10. The court extended her probation for six months and said he had to pay more than $10 at a time on the restitution part of the fine. She also must provide proof of taking the anger management program. She can do community service in lieu of cash payments on the fine.

Tyler James Laeder

Tyler James Laeder of Van Buren Township is charged with one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, two counts of using computers/internet to communicate with another to commit a crime, and one count of distributing obscene matter to children on June 27, 2023. The charges were filed by the Michigan State Police on Nov. 20, 2025 and a warrant was out for his arrest.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the defendant appeared at the court counter to clear up the warrant and he was told he had to turn himself in to the MSP at the South Post. He did and the warrant was canceled.

He then was arraigned while in custody of the MSP. A probable cause conference was set for March 3 and a preliminary exam for March 10. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 3, the exam was rescheduled for March 17. On March 17, the court received a call stating the prosecuting attorney on this case was ill and could not appear in person. The preliminary exam was rescheduled for March 24 and he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 7 arraignment on the information. Final conference is June 5 and a jury trial is set for July 27.

Nickky Dionna Smith

Nickky Dionna Smith of Brownstown was video arraigned in custody on Feb. 20 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 17 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Remote pretrial was held March 3 and the final pretrial set for March 24. At that time the case was adjourned until April 14 for a plea. On April 14 the pretrial was held and a jury trial set for July 30.

Paul Howard Goldman

Paul Howard Goldman of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 20, 2026 on a charge of domestic violence – second-offense notice on Feb. 18 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. A remote pretrial was set for March 10. He is to have no contact with the victim or return to the incident location. The pretrial was held March 10 and a live bench trial set for April 21. On April 21, the charge was dismissed by the party because the defendant is deceased. Case closed.

Deavyn Niwandae McCaskle

Deavyn Niwandae McCaskle of Inkster was video arraigned in custody at the Wayne County Jail on Feb. 20 on one count of larceny in a building, two counts of stealing/retaining financial transaction device, and one count of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device on Sept. 18, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

He also was arraigned in custody at Wayne County Jail on Feb. 20 on three counts of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device and two counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device on Aug. 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

Bond was set at $5,000/10% on each of the charges and a probable cause conference on the two charges on March 3. He is not to return to Meijer or Planet Fitness.

On March 3 a probable cause conference was held and then a probable cause conference set for March 10 on the request of the defense attorney. On March 10 he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A calendar conference had been set for April 2. Another calendar conference was April 16.

On May 6, he pled guilty to the first three Sept. 18, 2025 charges and the fourth charge was dismissed. Sentencing is May 21.

On the Aug. 13, 2025 charges, a calendar conference was set for May 6 and a motion hearing May 21.

Octavius Terrell Smith

Octavius Terrell Smith of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 11 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended on Feb. 11 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was held Feb. 24 and his preliminary exam set for March 3. Personal bond is $1,000.

On March 3, he pled guilty to reduced charges of improperly possessing firearm in or on a motor vehicle and failed to display a valid license. He was sentenced to a fine of $270 for the driver’s license charge and $325 for the firearm charge.

Phillip Edward Gordon

Phillip Edward Gordon of Westland is charged with operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and driving while license suspended on Nov. 10, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charges were filed March 3, 2025. On Feb. 4, 2026, he no longer was in the Wayne County Jail, so he was set for a Feb. 24 arraignment/probable cause conference. But he failed to appear. A warrant was put out for his arrest.

On June 26, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody. He now lives in Detroit. A probable cause conference is July 7 and preliminary exam on July 14. A personal bond of $5,000 was set.

Jordan Bailey Reuter

Jordan Bailey Reuter of Cottreville, MI, was due for his probable cause conference on Feb. 10 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct – 2nd degree (multiple variables) on Nov. 29, 2024 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Jan. 28, 2026. Bond is $20,000/10% and was posted on Feb. 4.

Probable cause conference was held Feb. 10 and the preliminary exam set for Feb. 17. On Feb. 10, the exam was removed from the calendar and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 24. On Feb. 24, the in-person preliminary exam was set for March 13. At that time, the prosecutor had a medical emergency and the exam was adjourned. The preliminary exam was waived on April 7 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is June 17 and jury trial is July 22.

Amber Marie McWatters

Amber Marie McWatters, previously of Sumpter Township and now of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 11 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 10, 2026 in Sumpter Township. A remote pretrial was set for Feb. 24 and personal bond set at $1,000. She is not to return to the location of the offense or any contact the complaining victim.

A final pretrial was held March 3 and the complaining victim appeared. It was adjourned until April 14 for discovery. At that time she pled guilty. A presentence interview was set for May 11.

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings of Allen Park is charged with failure to return rental property valued $20,000 or more on May 16, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been entered into LEIN. She was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 29, 2026 and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 10 and exam for Feb. 17. Bond is $5,000/10%.

On Feb. 10, the exam date was removed from the calendar and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 24. At that time, the preliminary exam was set for March 17. The exam was held and she was bound over to circuit court for a March 25 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was set for April 14.

Jevon William Edwards

Jevon William Edwards of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 24, 2026 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts of operating with open intoxicants in a vehicle, interfering with police, and violation of license restrictions on Feb. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote, show-cause pretrial on March 12. Personal bond is $1,000. He is going to be in the Wayne County Jail on a parole violation from another court.

On March 26 he pled guilty to those charges and his file was sent to probation.

Also in 34th Court he was charged with the Feb. 21, 2026 offenses of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence in Romulus. On March 19, those charges were dismissed.

He also was arraigned on June 24 on two June 21, 2024 Romulus charges: driving while license suspended and open intoxicants in a vehicle. A remote show-cause/pretrial on those charges was set for March 19, 2026. He did not appear. He is incarcerated and said he never got notice. He is scheduled for a remote/show cause hearing on April 13 since he was still in jail. Personal bond is $5,000. A warrant was issued for his arrest because he did not appear.

Nicholas Steven Wren

Nicholas Steven Wren of Milan is charged with domestic violence and malicious destruction of personal property on Sept. 20, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He was present for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 24, 2026. Personal bond is $5,000. A remote pre-trial was held March 3 and a remote pre-trial set for April 14. A bench trial was set for June 2 and then July 7.

Patricia Lynne Corser

Patricia Lynne Corser, formerly of Belleville and Ann Arbor and now in a homeless shelter, was charged with possession of a narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Feb. 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. A warrant had been entered into LEIN and she was arraigned on Feb. 10, 2026. A preliminary exam before Judge Oakley was set for Feb. 24 and she is to have no mood-altering drugs without a doctor’s prescription. On March 2, the defendant called in to request a new court date. She was scheduled for an in-person probable cause conference on March 17 and a preliminary exam on March 24. On March 24, the exam was rescheduled for April 14 because the prosecuting attorney said the officer was not available.

On April 14, the defendant was in the hospital and the defendant’s attorney was sick. The exam was adjourned until May 5.

At that time she pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of controlled substance. She was fined $355 and that was added to her payment plan.

Jacquelyn Lee Marker

Jacquelyn Lee Marker of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence on Jan. 28, 2026 in Sumpter Township. Her pretrial was set for Feb. 10 before Judge Oakley. Bond is $5,000/10% and she cannot return to the protected address.

On Feb. 10, this misdemeanor was paired with two felony counts of assaulting a police officer on the same day so the pretrial and the preliminary exam on the felony charges were all set for in person on Feb. 24.

At that time she pled no contest to a reduced charge of attempted police office assault and Judge Oakley sentenced her to 24 months of reporting probation. There is no court fee, but she shall obtain a mental health evaluation within 30 days. She shall not purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverages or controlled of mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, with random testing.

She failed to appear for a March 2 violation of probation hearing and a warrant was put out for her arrest. On March 13 the court received a call from a staff member at Stonecrest Center informing the court’s probation officer that she was in-patient there. It was noted she is already on probation. She was charged with $50 bond costs.

Jacklyn Annette Murray

Jacklyn Annette Murray, 38, of Ann Arbor was video-arraigned while in custody of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department on May 29, 2025 on four outstanding warrants. She was arraigned on a charge of retail fraud-2nd degree on May 31, 2019; two additional charges of retail fraud on March 13, 2020 and Feb. 17, 2021; and a charge of possession of narcotic paraphernalia on Feb. 17, 2021. She was scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 11 on the first charge and $5,000 personal bond. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

The three other charges were scheduled for a remote pretrial on July 3, 2025 with $3,000 personal bond on each of those charges. She remained in Washtenaw County custody. The defendant failed to appear on July 3, 2025 and a warrant was issued.

On Feb. 24, 2026, a plea hearing was held and the charge reduced. She pled guilty and per the plea was credited with 90 days spent in jail. Judge Martin closed the case.

Omar Morano Smith

Omar Morano Smith, 44, of Taylor is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle on May 11, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He was free on $2,000 personal bond, but failed to appear in court on Sept. 29, 2020 so bond of $10,000/10% was set. He said he was hospitalized on Sept. 17 but had no documentation.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference before Judge Tina Brooks Green on Nov. 9, 2020 but failed to appear. Judge Green asked if there was verification he’s at the Salvation Army. His attorney Valerie Albright of Neighborhood Defender Service of Detroit explained he went to the Salvation Army for treatment right from the jail and the officers told her that’s where they delivered him. She said he pled to a misdemeanor on the same event as this VBT charge and, “He’s getting help.” She said she would like to see the charge dismissed.

But Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith said the police officers do not want the charge dismissed. Judge Green adjourned the preliminary exam until Jan. 11, 2021 but the post office was unable to deliver the notice to the defendant, so the exam was removed from the calendar. It was reset for April 28, 2021 and the defendant failed to appear. A warrant was issued.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 13, 2026 on the bench warrant and bond was set for $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was held Feb. 24 and preliminary exam set for March 3. Bond was changed to $5,000 personal bond.

On March 3 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of fleeing and he was given credit for 60 days in jail. Case closed.

Peter Lucas Potts

Peter Lucas Potts, formerly of Van Buren Township and now living in Detroit, was charged with domestic violence on Oct. 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 3 and his remote pretrial set for Jan. 13, 2026. Personal bond is $1,000. He retained an attorney and his remote pretrial was set for Feb. 10, reset until Feb. 24. At that time a jury trial was set for June 4. He was found not-guilty by a jury and the case was closed.

Eric Jason Gasser

Eric Jason Gasser of Van Buren Township is charged with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on Feb. 9, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Feb. 15 and personal bond set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was held Feb. 24 and his exam held March 3. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was March 24 and the final conference set for July 24. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Dereck Austin Radecki

Dereck Austin Radecki of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Dec. 19, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned outcounty on Dec. 21. Bond is $50,000 cash, surety or 10%. Probable cause conference set for Jan. 6 and exam Jan. 13. Exam was changed to Jan. 27. At that time the charges were dismissed by the defendant after the complaining victim failed to appear. Case closed.

Michele Leona Boykin

Michele Leona Boykin of Canton is charged with possession of methamphetamine/cstasy on Oct. 3, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned outcounty on Feb. 15, 2026. Personal bond is $5,000. Her probable cause conference was held Feb. 24. Her exam was set for March 3 and then reset for March 17. At that time the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Christopher Michael Kreutzer

Christopher Michael Kreutzer, 39, of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 21, 2025 for interfering with police on Oct. 19 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000 and he is not to be released without a GPS. Probable cause conference was Nov. 20. He was being scheduled for a bench trial. On Dec. 11, he was in the Wayne County Jail on a violation of conditional bond and was arraigned in custody. He missed a court date and showed proof he was in a Wellness Center. He was set for a live bench trial on Feb. 26. At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly person and was fined $395.

Nathaniel Eugene Bradford

Nathaniel Eugene Bradford of Sumpter Township is charged with fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and drove while licensed suspended on June 22, 2024 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody at the Wayne County Jail on Feb. 27, 2026. Probable cause conference was set for March 10 and preliminary exam for March 17.

On March 10 his probable cause conference was held and another probable cause conference set for April 14. The March 17 exam was removed from the calendar.

On April 14 the probable cause conference was held and the preliminary exam held April 21. The defendant, who remains in the Wayne County Jail, has opted to represent himself so his attorney was removed. He was bound over to circuit court for an April 28 arraignment on the information, but he failed to appear. He was arraigned on his failure to appear on April 30. Jury trial is set for July 7.

Sheree Ann Gardner

Sheree Ann Gardner of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated on Oct. 6, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 27. A remote pretrial was set for April 13 and then April 23. A remote pretrial was then set for May 28.

Alvin Tyrone Jones

Alvin Tyrone Jones of Detroit is charged with retail fraud on June 20, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for a court date so a warrant was issued. He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 27, 2026 and scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 13 and then April 23. Bond is $5,000/10%.

He also was arraigned on bench warrants surrounding charges of giving false information to police and retail fraud on Oct. 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial is set for April 13 and then April 23. Bond is $5,000/10%.

He failed to appear for his court date and a warrant was signed for his arrest.

Rebecca Martell

Rebecca Martell of Westland was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances on April 24, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody at 34th district court on Jan. 2, 2026 and a Jan. 13 probable cause conference and a Jan. 27 preliminary exam set. Personal bond was set at $5,000. On Jan. 13, she pled guilty to reduced counts of use of controlled substances. Her file was sent to probation for an interview and a recommendation on sentencing. Did did not complete the necessary paperwork for probation. The court was unable to reach her and a show-cause hearing was set for March 2. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

Sabrina Srivastava

Sabrina Srivastava of Canton was charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township. She pled guilty to a reduced charge of operated while visibly impaired. Personal bond was $1,000.

She retained an attorney and pled not guilty and was scheduled for a pretrial on Nov. 20. A plea hearing was held on Jan. 22 where she pled guilty to the reduced charge. Sentencing was March 2.

Fine was $1,070 and she must enter 35th District Court Sobriety Court. Payment was due April 2.

Drake Allen Sluder

Drake Allen Sluder of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 16 on a charge of being in possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Jan. 14, 2026 in Van Buren Township.

His probable cause conference was set for Jan. 27 and his preliminary exam for Feb. 3. Personal bond was $5,000.

He failed to appear on Jan. 27 and a bench warrant was issued.

A probable cause conference was set for March 3 and at that time the warrant was cancelled and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of using a controlled substance. The case was sent to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation. The court did not get the paperwork required from him. The case was scheduled for review on March 30. A showcase hearing is set for May 12.

Jeffrey Michael Beiser

Jeffrey Michael Beiser of Belleville was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Jan. 23, 2026 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned on Jan. 26 and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 3 and an exam for Feb. 10. On Feb. 3, the probable cause conference was adjourned at the request of the defense attorney until March 4. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 4 the probable cause conference was held and was set again for March 10 for a possible misdemeanor plea. On March 10, the assault charge was dismissed by the party and he was disposed on a guilty plea to domestic violence. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on April 6. On March 26, the court tried calling the defendant, but he said it can be processed at this time and hung up. A notice to appear was generated.

He was arraigned April 20 on a charge of assaulting/resisting/assaulting a police officer in Sumpter Township on April 18. On April 28 there was a probable cause conference on the charge. Probable cause was adjourned to May 26 for discovery and then to June 2. The defendant pled guilty to a lesser charge of police officer assault. The file was turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing.

Neko Quinn Robinson

Neko Quinn Robinson of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm (strangulation) and domestic violence on Feb. 16, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Feb. 18. A probable cause conference was set for March 3 and a preliminary exam for March 10. Personal bond is $5,000. He failed to appear for his March 3 court date and the March 10 exam was removed from the calendar. A warrant was issued with bond of $10,000/10%.

He called the court and said he didn’t get the notice to appear. He was told to contact Van Buren police to turn himself in on the warrant. Once he is in custody, the warrant will be canceled and he will be arraigned via video from the police department.

Steven Tyrone Mallard

Steven Tyrone Mallard, 40, of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on March 5 on a bench warrant for failure to appear for an August 2025 court date. He is charged with driving while license suspended on March 1, 2025.

A remote show cause/pretrial was set for March 26. Personal bond is $500. On April 21, he failed to appear for a court date and a bench warrant was issued. On March 5, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody on the warrant. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/pre-trial on March 26. At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of failure to display license. Sentence as $595.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant out of Romulus for failure to appear on a charge of police officer assault on June 9, 2025. On this charge his probable cause conference was set for March 17, 2026 and preliminary exam on March 24, 2026. Bond is $5,000/10%, which was posted. On March 17, he pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of police office assault. Sentence was six months probate, $200, plus four days on the work program.

John Robert Stepansky

John Robert Stepansky of Adrian was scheduled for his sentencing on March 4, but he failed to appear at court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with receiving and concealing stolen goods of $200 or less, which later was dismissed by the party, and possession of controlled substance in Van Buren Township on Nov. 18, 2025.

He pled guilty to the controlled substance charge on Jan. 22, 2026 and was due for sentencing on March 2. He called probation and was advised to have the warrant removed he needs to post $150 bond. He now is scheduled for sentencing on April 16.

He was given a notice to appear March 4 on the probation from the stolen goods charge and he failed to appear, so a bench warrant was issued. Bond on that is $5,000/10%. He posted bond on March 12 and the warrant was recalled.

Crystina Shara Blevins

Crystina Shara Blevins, 30, of Van Buren Township was charged with speeding 11-15 mph over the limit and no proof of insurance on Sept. 19, 2025 in the city of Belleville.

On Oct. 2, 2025, she admitted responsibility to speeding and was fined $110. She failed to appear for a court date so a default judgment was set for $220 on the speeding and $270 on the insurance. On Jan. 26 a motion was filed to set aside the default judgments and the court date set for March 2 to hear the motion. She failed to appear. On March 4, she emailed the court saying her son had emergency hand surgery at University of Michigan Musculoskeletal-Orthopedic Surgery, Brighton, and was seen in the office on March 2, making it impossible for her to get to court. The court emailed her to get a note from the doctor explaining what the visit was for, when it was scheduled and what time it was for. She is to have that to the court by March 9.

On May 5 she was due for show cause hearings on the two charges. She failed to appear and a $50 penalty was added to her default sentence on speeding.

Eisa Dawud Abusida

Eisa Dawud Abusida of Sumpter Township was charged with fail to use due care and caution for stationary emergency responder on Jan. 26, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He emailed the court saying he wished to dispute the ticket and he was given information on how to do that. An informal hearing was set for March 2. At that time, he accepted responsibility and pled guilty to a reduced charge of impeding traffic. He was sentenced to a fee of $200 by March 16.

Eboni Nicole Church

Eboni Nicole Church of Redford was charged with speeding 11-15 mph over the limit on Jan. 4, 2026 in Van Buren Township. A plea hearing was held March 2 and she pled responsible to a reduced charge of double parking. She was fined $150.

Angelia Denise Price

Angelia Denise Price of Livonia was charged with failed to stop for school bus on Sept. 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The default judgment was $245, with $50 added when she failed to appear for a Jan. 21 court date. A motion to set aside the judgment was set for March 2, but she failed to appear for the court date.

She called the court on March 6 and said she never received a notice to appear. She was emailed the process and an action date of March 7. On March 17 she called to ask for a new hearing. She was re-sent the self-help/MILegal help options. She asked for a new hearing without posting bond due to her fixed income, disability, and her belief that she was racially profiled. The due date for a motion/bond was March 17. It was recommended she should contact an attorney for legal assistance. On April 21, her default judgment was $245. She paid $50 with a credit card and the rest was added to her payment plan at the court, with the next payment due May 21.

James Michael Methric

After an informal hearing on March 2, 2026 a charge of disobeying a traffic signal in Van Buren Township on Nov. 13, 2025 against James Michael Methric of St. Clair Shores was reduced to impeding traffic and a fine of $250 levied.

On Dec. 30, 2025, the defendant was told how to provide proofs. He stated the owner of the truck he was driving has the proofs and the owner would be in Venezuela until late February, so he was unable to provide proofs. The court asked the defendant to write an explanation letter. There were other tickets to the company that were not his.

Jeffery Allan Green

Jeffery Allan Green, 57, of Belleville and formerly of Ypsilanti was charged with larceny under $200 on Oct. 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for several court dates and then wanted a jury trial, which was set for March 3, 2026 and then set for March 10. On March 10 he was arraigned and had his pre-trial. Then, he pled guilty to the charge. Judge Oakley sentenced him to six months delayed sentence and the case will be dismissed as long as the payment of restitution has been paid. He will pay $950 in restitution to the court for disbursement to the victims, serve six days on the 34th District Court work program in lieu of jail, shall not purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverages/controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval (with testing), and any form of disrespect to the court staff or other agencies is a direct violation of probation.

Tiwan Torntito Browning

Tiwan Torntito Browning of Ypsilanti is charged with two counts of child abuse-4th degree, drove while license suspended, reckless driving, two counts of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle and failure to stop at a property damage accident on Aug. 1, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

He failed to appear for a court date in 2025 and a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment on March 10, 2026. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

James Allen Patillo

James Allen Patillo of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), malicious destruction of personal property ($1,000-$20,000), and domestic violence on Oct. 19, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The complaint was issued Feb. 24, 2026 and a warrant issued. On Feb. 28 he was arraigned in custody outcounty and personal bond set at $10,000. A probable cause conference was held March 10 and an exam set for March 17. On March 17 the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a March 31 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was April 13 and final conference is June 16. Jury trial is set for Sept. 16.

On April 28 he was video-arraigned in custody on a charge of robbery unarmed on April 26 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for May 12 and a preliminary exam on May 19. Personal bond is $10,000.

Benjamin David Mee

Benjamin David Mee of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Oct. 31, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed Feb. 18, 2026. He was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial on March 10, 2026, but failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for March 24. On March 20, the court received the notice to appear it sent to the defendant back from the post office with a notice that it was undeliverable. He failed to appear and on March 24 a warrant was put out for his arrest. Bond is $5,000/10%.

Aaron Thomas Swihart

Aaron Thomas Swihart of Newport, MI, is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, retail fraud – 2nd degree, and drove while license suspended on Aug. 24, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant was entered into LEIN. He was scheduled for arraignment / probable cause conference on March 10, 2026. A preliminary exam was scheduled for March 17. He is in the Monroe County Jail. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use, a reduced charge of retail fraud, and the DWLS was dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was credited for 90 days served. Case closed.

Jay Stephen Sarnovsky

Jay Stephen Sarnovsky of Van Buren Township is charged with assault or assault and battery on Dec. 20, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed Feb. 24, 2026 and a remote arraignment/pre-trial was held March 10. Personal bond is $10,000. A pretrial was set for March 17 and the complaining witness must appear.

On March 17, the proseuctor was unable to move forward and the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Ryan Michael Dell

Ryan Michael Dell of Flint was video-arraigned in custody on March 13 on a charge of retail fraud – 1st degree on Oct. 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charge was entered June 3, 2025 and he was labeled habitual offender/4th degree notice. A warrant had been put out for his arrest. Personal bond was set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was set for March 24 and preliminary exam for March 31. On March 24, the probable cause conference was reset for March 31 and the exam removed from the calendar. On March 31, the exam was set for June 23 after it was learned the defendant was in 60 days of in-patient treatment.

Thomas Gerald Knapp

Thomas Gerald Knapp of Westland was video-arraigned in custody on March 18, 2026 on a charge of possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Oct. 25, 2024 in Sumpter Township. The complaint was filed Oct. 1, 2025.

A probable cause conference was set for March 31 and preliminary exam for April 7. Personal bond is $1,000. The defendant had been in custody for 21 days elsewhere at the time of this arraignment.

On March 31 the defendant joined the court with audio only. The probable cause conference was rescheduled for April 14. Plea negotiations were ongoing. The defendant failed to appear on April 14 and a bench warrant was issued.

Ethan Paul Stewart

Ethan Paul Stewart, 21, of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on March 17 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of personal property between $200 and $1,000 / domestic relation on March 14, 2026, in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $10,000. Probable cause conference was held March 31 and at the preliminary exam on April 7, the charges were dismissed without prejudice. Case closed.

Lawrence Jamal Mosley

Lawrence Jamal Mosley of Taylor was video-arraigned in custody on March 17, 2026 on a bench warrant on a charge of driving without a motorcycle endorsement on March 2, 2025 in Van Buren Township and then failing to show up for a court date.

He also was video-arraigned in custody March 17 on charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of felony firearm on March 13, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was named a repeat offender, second offense notice. Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety/10%.

Probable cause conference was set for March 31 and preliminary exam for April 7. He is not to be released from custody without a GPS tether. The defendant may go to work. Surety bond of $12,500 was posted on March 30 by a bail bond agency. The court was informed he is ineligible for a tether because of a hearing set in another court.

On March 31, his defense attorney said she was in trial and so the April 7 exam was reset to April 14. On that date the exam was adjourned until May 12 to stay with the co-defendant, Kahlil Alexander Williams.

Kahlil Alexander Williams

Kahlil Alexander Williams of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on March 17 on charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, possession of firearms by prohibited person, and three counts of felony firearms on March 13 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for March 31 and preliminary exam for April 7. Cash/surety/10% bond was set for $50,000.

On March 31, the exam was reset for April 14 because the appointed defense attorney had three exams on April 7 in 25th District Court. On April 14, an attorney had been retained and the exam was adjourned until May 12 to stay with the co-defendant, Lawrence Jamal Mosley.

Kauovi Guerin-Chapsal Montilus

Kauovi Guerin-Chapsal Montilus of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on March 16 on a charge of domestic violence on March 14 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000. A March 24 in-person pretrial was scheduled and the defendant failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Bond is $5,000/10%. A remote show cause/pretrial was set for April 14 and he failed to appear, so the warrant remains.

Eric Allen Brackman

Eric Allen Brackman, 51, of New Boston failed to appear for three preliminary exams on Feb. 3 and so a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence-third offense notice, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Nov. 16, 2024 in Huron Township; and possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 13, 2024 in Huron Township.

On March 31 he was scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 14 on the two Huron charges.

On March 20, he was video-arraigned in custody on four bench warrants for failure to appear. A probable cause conference was set for March 31 and a preliminary exam for April 7. Bond is $30,000/10%. When released a GPS tether is required. He is to use no mood-altering substance.

On March 31 his probable cause conference was set for April 14. The court was advised he has a preliminary exam on April 7 in 33rd District Court. He currently was in the Wayne County Jail. On April 14 the probable cause conference was held and a preliminary exam set for April 28.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant concerning a Dec. 4, 2024 charge of malicious use of a telephone in Huron Township. Bail is $10,000/10%. A pre-trial conference was set for March 26, 2026 and then for May 14.

Frances Kate Quiney

Frances Kate Quiney, 88, of Sumpter Township was charged with blight on property and violation of technical requirements on Dec. 19, 2024 in Sumpter Township. She was due for an 11 a.m. trial on March 23. She pled responsible to the first charge and was fined $200. The second charge was dismissed. Sumpter prosecutor was Michael Hurley. Case closed.

Kyliyah Annya Williams

Kyliyah Annya Williams of Ypsilanti is charged with domestic violence on March 4, 2026 in Sumpter Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on March 6 and personal bond set at $5,000. A pretrial was set for March 24, but she failed to appear and bond was reset to $10,000/10%. A bench warrant was generated and she was present for a remote pretrial on April 14. A final pretrial was set for May 12 and the complaining victim does not need to appear. The defendant explained she had been in the hospital on March 24.

Nicholas Michael Gory

Nicholas Michael Gory of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on March 26 on a charge of domestic violence on March 24 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 7. Personal bond is $5,000. He is not to be released without a GPS tether, he must have no contact of any kind with the victim, and cannot return to the place of the offense.

On April 7, a final pretrial was set for April 28 and at time the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Antonio Terrill Burton-Laboda

Antonio Terrill Burton-Laboda of Belleville is charged with stalking on Oct. 20, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned on March 10, 2026. Personal bond is $10,000. After a remote pretrial on March 31, an in-person pretrial was set for May 5. That was changed to June 9.

Jordan Dejuan Winn

On March 22, Jordan Dejuan Winn of Sumpter Township was arraigned out-county in custody on a charge of weapons-firearms / careless discharge causing injury or death on March 18 on Edgedale Drive within Rawsonville Woods mobile home community in Sumpter Township. Police found a 20-year-old female lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her chest.

He was given personal bond of $100,000 and must wear a tether. He must not purchase or possess firearms or any weapons. His probable cause court date was March 31 in 34th District Court. He waived his preliminary exam on April 7 and was bound over to circuit court for an April 21 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference is April 24 changed to May 6 and then to May 8.

Tyrel Lance Dumas

Tyrel Lance Dumas, 27, of Westland is charged with intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material on June 16, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was entered March 16, 2026. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pre-trial on March 31 and was sent a notice to appear and he failed to appear for his court date. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause/arraignment/pretrial hearing on April 14 but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

On May 4 he appeared for remote show cause/arraignment and he has proof of treated from March 31 to April 13 added to the file. He was arraigned May 12 and a remote pretrial set for May 19, then a remote pretrial was set for May 26. The case was adjourned for discovery.

Danny Ray Phaup

Danny Ray Phaup of Inkster was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 12, 2025 on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, alter / forge / falsify vehicle document of license plate, and drove while license was suspended/revoked/denied on May 23, 2025 in Van Buren Township. It was noted he was a habitual offender. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 1. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 22, the court received a notice that the post office was unable to deliver his court notice. He failed to appear on Sept. 24 and on Sept. 25 a bench warrant was issued.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 31, 2026 and a preliminary exam on April 7. The defendant was in the Macomb County Jail. On April 7 plea hearings were held on the three charges.

The possession charge was reduced to use of a controlled substance and he pled guilty to that. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was credited for time served. The license charge was dismissed by the party and $45 was the fine. The third charge was reduced to failure to display license, which he pled guilty to and he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for time served. The cases were closed.

Melissa Renee Depalma

Melissa Renee Depalma of Flat Rock is charged with first-degree retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Oct. 18, 2024. The charge was filed June 3, 2025. She failed to appear for her Oct. 1, 2025 court date and a warrant was issued.

On April 1, 2026, she was video-arraigned in custody. A probable cause conference was set for April 14 and a preliminary exam for April 21. Bond of $5,000/10% was levied.

On April 14 a probable cause conference was held and the preliminary exam rescheduled for May 5 because the defense attorney was not available for the April 21 date set.

At that time, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and it was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation.

Kellie Jo Grubaugh

Kellie Jo Grubaugh of Whittaker is charged with retail fraud on July 28, 2021 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear for a court date and a warrant was out for her arrest. On April 2, 2026 she was video arraigned while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff. Personal bond is $5,000. She is scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 11.

The court noted the defendant has a case out of another court with conditions on that case that she must be in treatment upon release. Her upcoming court date on that other case was April 10.

Stacey Anne Watson

Stacey Anne Watson, 47, of Belleville is charged with operating while intoxicated on Aug. 31, 2025 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned on Oct. 16, 2025 and personal bond set at $5,000. An attorney was appointed.

A remote pretrial was held Oct. 20 and a motion hearing set for Dec. 18. A remote motion hearing was set for Feb. 19. On Feb. 5, the prosecution opposed the defendant’s motion to suppress PBT results. An evidentiary hearing was held April 2 and the defendant’s motion to dismiss the PBT and all evidence therefrom was granted. The charge was dismissed and the case closed.

James Donavon Lewallen

James Donavon Lewallen of Taylor is charged with fleeing police officer in a vehicle-4th degree, operating while intoxicated, resisting arrest – airport, drove while license suspended/revoked/ denied on Oct. 25, 2024 in Sumpter Township. It was noted he is a habitual offender/fourth offense notice. A warrant was entered into LEIN.

On April 2, 2026 the defendant was in custody with Sumpter police at a hospital. He was video-arraigned in custody and a probable cause conference set for April 14 and a preliminary exam for April 21. Personal bond is $10,000. The probable cause conference was held and the exam reset for May 5, 2026. At that time, he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

Michael Lee Crane

Michael Lee Crane of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on April 9 on a charge of domestic violence on April 7 in Sumpter Township. Probable cause conference was set for April 21 and held. Preliminary exam is April 28. Bond is $5,000/10%.

No mood-altering substances while on this bond or have any contact with the victim or the place of the offense. He must not possess firearms or weapons and if he has them he must surrender them.

Curtis Eugene Lee

Curtis Eugene Lee of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on April 9 for failing to appear for a charge of interfering with a police officer on Feb. 20, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The defendant was in custody with Romulus on new charges.

Judge Martin set his personal bond at $5,000. Remote arraignment/pretrial was set for June 11.

He was also video-arraigned in custody on new charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), felony firearm, and domestic violence on March 29, 2026 in Romulus. Probable cause conference was set for April 21 and preliminary exam for April 28. Bond is $10,000/10%. On April 28 the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a May 5 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference is May 12.

Tony Cecilio DePriest

Tony Cecilio DePriest of Romulus wasvideo-arraigned in custody on April 10 on charges of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 5 grams and operating while intoxicated on Sept. 1, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The entry date of the charges was Feb. 23, 2026. He is considered a habitual offender – 4th offense notice.

Personal bond was set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was April 21 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on April 10 on a bench warrant concerning failure to appear on charges of driving while license suspended on July 25, 2025 in Romulus. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on May 8. Personal bond is $5,000.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on April 10 on a bench warrant for failure to appear for charges of drove while license suspended on April 16, 2025 by the Wayne County Sheriff. Personal bond is $5,000. Pre-trial conference is May 8.

Fred Lee Davis, Jr.

Fred Lee Davis, Jr., 60, of Warren was scheduled for court on April 9 on a charge of retail fraud on Sept. 22, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He had failed to appear, later saying he was in the hospital and then on bed rest. He failed to appear for a Feb. 9, 2026 court date and a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on April 9. On April 9 he was handed an order for fingerprinting by Van Buren Township and he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 27. Personal bond is $2,500. The court was advised his notice to appear was undeliverable by the post office and the pretrial was reset to May 28. At that time the case was reset to June 22 because he may hire counsel. A show cause hearing was then scheduled for July 9.

Sidney Kevin Vanarsdale

Sidney Kevin Vanarsdale, 32, of Sumpter Township is charged with driving without care causing accident and driving while intoxicated on Feb. 17, 2026 in Sumpter Township. He was scheduled for an April 9 remote pre-hearing on the first charge and a remote pre-trial on the second. The first charge was dismissed.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. His file was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation. A pre-sentence interview was April 30. Sentencing on June 1 was a fine of $910, 24 hours of community service, six months of probation, and enrollment in an outpatient treatment program. He also shall not purchase / possess / consume any alcoholic beverages without the judge’s consent and random testing.

Jeremiah David Blazer

Jeremiah David Blazer, 44, of Belleville is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on March 26 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned outcounty on March 29. A second-offense notice was issued. His probable cause conference was set for April 7 and preliminary exam for April 14.

On April 14, a probable cause conference was held and the charges dismissed. Case closed.

Anthony Ellis Devore

Anthony Ellis Devore of Sumpter Township was scheduled for five bench warrant arraignments on April 7.

He was video-arraigned in custody for retail fraud on Sept. 27, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, and Oct. 21 (twice), all in 2025 and all in Van Buren Township

Remote pretrials are set for June 11 on the charges along with a show-cause hearing for one of the charges.

Personal bond is $5,000 for each charge.

He failed to appear for the court session and a bench warrant was issued.

Joseph Allen Craanen

Joseph Allen Craanen of Monroe was video-arraigned in custody on April 7 on a warrant concerning a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on April 6 in Sumpter Township. His probable cause conference was held April 21 and his preliminary exam set for April 28. Personal bond is $5,000. On April 21 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 5 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty and sentencing was June 10.

John Victor Grillo, Jr.

John Victor Grillo, Jr., 40, of St. Clair Shores was video-arraigned on Nov. 17, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman while in custody at Van Buren Township police lockup. He is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle in Van Buren Township on Nov. 17, 2023. His bond was set at $2,500/10% and his probable cause conference set for Nov. 29, 2023. On Nov. 29, 2023, his probable cause conference was adjourned until Dec. 13.

The post office returned the court notice as undeliverable and his probable cause conference was adjourned until Jan. 3, 2024. His attorney said his client was in the Macomb County Jail. His probable cause conference then was set for Feb. 7, but on Feb. 5, the court got a notice that his court notice was undeliverable. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 7, 2026 he was scheduled for a probable cause conference, but the court was alerted that the defendant was in the Oakland County Jail awaiting sentencing and he would be in a Michigan Department of Corrections facility.

His probable cause conference was adjourned until May 12. On April 28, the prosecution filed a motion of nolle pros and the charge was dismissed.

Arthur Alexander Roe

Arthur Alexander Roe of Leslie is charged with domestic violence on Nov. 26, 2025 in Van Buren Township. On Dec. 17, 2025 he was disposed on a guilty plea to a reduced charge of domestic violence. The defendant missed his original appointment with probation. His mother called on Jan. 15 and said her son went inpatient and will be there for from two weeks to 30 days. Sentencing was scheduled for March 19 and the rest for April 7. His sentence was a $1,325 fee, 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, batterer’s counseling and no contact with the complaining victim.

Tara Lynn Griggs

Tara Lynn Griggs of Canton is charged with operating while intoxicated on March 28, 2017 in Van Buren Township. That was reduced from operating while intoxicated – occupant less than 16.

On April 7, she was arraigned on a bench warrant concerning not paying the fines. She paid $1,000 and set up a payment plan for the rest.

Joseph Raymond Cox

Joseph Raymond Cox of Van Buren Township is charged with interfering with a crime report/threaten to kill or injure in Van Buren Township and domestic violence in Romulus on April 14. He was video-arraigned in custody on April 15. Probable cause conference was set for April 28 and preliminary exam on May 5. Bond is $10,000/10%. Michigan State Police are handling the case.

On April 28, the probable cause conference was held and the preliminary exam reset for May 12. At that time the charges were dismissed and the case closed.

Christopher Aaron Nichols

Christopher Aaron Nichols of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on March 4, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 6 and bond set at $5,000/10%. On March 17, bond was changed to $5,000 personal. Final pretrial was set for April 14. At that time he pled guilty and the case was referred to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. The defendant was in the Wayne County Jail. Sentencing is July 27.

Yolynda Jean Bean

Yolynda Jean Bean, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Pontiac, is charged with domestic violence on April 2, 2026 in Van Buren Township. Her remote pretrial was April 14. Final pretrial was May 12 changed to June 2 and the complaining witness did not need to appear. On June 2 she pled no contest and the file was sent to probation for a recommendation. The case was scheduled for review on June 29.

Roderick Jamaul Bruce

Roderick Jamaul Bruce of Dearborn Heights is charged with first-degree retail fraud on Jan. 24, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He is labeled a repeat offender – fourth offense notice. A warrant was out for his arrest and he was arraigned outcounty on April 5. Personal bond is $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for April 14 and preliminary exam April 21. The probable cause conference was reset for April 28 and then adjourned until May 5, to give an attorney time to file an appearance. At that time, the preliminary exam was set for May 26. At that time he pled guilty to an amended charge of retail fraud. He was sentenced not to return to any Meijer in Wayne County, pay restitution of $3,658.19, fines of $700, 24 hours of community service, and serve six months of probation.

Javontae Derrick Jackson-Norman

Javontae Derrick Jackson-Norman of Romulus was charged with assault and battery – Van Buren PD, disorderly person, and malicious destruction of property on Feb. 9, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned in custody on Feb. 10, 2021. He was to have no contact with the complaining victim or to return to Burger King. He failed to appear for a court date in May, 2021, and a warrant was entered into LEIN. He was arraigned on a bench warrant on April 1, 2022, but then failed to appear for a court date. He failed to appear for another court date on Oct. 21, 2024 and a warrant was entered. This was repeated in 2025.

Judge Oakley sentenced him in 2025 to 12 months of probation. He failed to appear for a court date in 2026 and was arraigned April 14, 2026 on a bench warrant and scheduled for a parole violation hearing on May 14, 2026. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Carlonte Charvez Marks

Carlonte Charvez Marks, 30, of Willis, is charged with driving while license suspended on June 21, 2022 in Van Buren Township, driving with a license not valid or improper license on Feb. 24, 2022 in Sumpter Township, and driving while license suspended on Feb. 24, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on April 16, 2026 on three failure-to-appear bench warrants and was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 27. Personal bond is $500 for the Van Buren charge in 2022, 2,500/10% for the Sumpter charge in 2022, and $5,000/10% on the Van Buren charge in 2024.

On April 27, the Van Buren charge from 2022 was dismissed by the party with a plea deal and he pled guilty to the driving while license suspended charge and was fined $545. Those two cases were closed.

The Sumpter improper license case in 2022 was set for a pretrial on May 28.

David Lee Gray

David Lee Gray of Belleville is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd offense on Dec. 22, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was video arraigned in custody on Feb. 18. Personal bond is $10,000. Probable cause conference was March 3 and preliminary exam was March 10.

On March 3, those dates were removed from the calendar and the probable cause conference reset to March 31.

The preliminary exam was held April 14 and he was bound over to circuit court for an April 28 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was May 12. Calendar conference set for May 19. Final conference was June 26 and the jury trial set for June 30.

Kyliyah Annya Williams

Kyliyah Annya Williams, previously of Sumpter Township and now of Ypsilanti, was video arraigned in custody on March 6 on a charge of domestic violence on March 4 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. An in-person pretrial was set for March 24. She was ordered to have no contact with the complaining victim.

On March 24, she failed to appear and a warrant was signed for her arrest. A remote pretrial was set for April 14 and it was held. She was scheduled for a final pretrial on May 12. She said she was in the hospital on March 24.

Alontez Lamont Gee-Bey

Alontez Lamont Gee-Bey, 21, of Dearborn Heights was video-arraigned in custody on March 5 on a charge of retail fraud-first degree and receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 in value on Sept. 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

A probable cause conference was set for March 17 and a preliminary exam for March 27. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 24, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and was ordered to pay restitution of $1,026.84. The file was sent to probation for a recommendation on further sentencing.

The stolen property charge was dismissed by the party.

On April 2, the defendant failed to show up for a pre-sentence interview and a show cause hearing was set for June 18. He was scheduled for sentencing on July 27.

Anthony Deshaun Brown

Anthony Deshaun Brown of Romulus was video arraigned in custody on April 13 on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on April 12 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $5,000/10%.

Probable cause conference was held April 21. Preliminary exam was April 28 and he was bound over to circuit court for a May 12 arraignment on the information. Final conference is June 30 and a jury trial for Oct. 22.

Steven Michael Komora

Steven Michael Komora, 32, of Sumpter Township is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer and operating while intoxicated on March 22, 2025 in Sumpter Township.

The charge was entered on Oct. 1, 2025 and a warrant put out for his arrest. He was scheduled for an arraignment / probable cause conference on Dec. 10. Personal bond was set at $5,000. Then a probable cause conference was held on Dec. 17 and the warrant withdrawn. The notice to appear had been emailed to the Washtenaw County Jail. It was found the defendant is in Sharhouse Rehabilitation in Detroit. A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 6 and then Jan. 27.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. A pre-sentence interview was set for Feb. 10 and then Feb. 18. A notice of non-complying with the drinking probation scheduled him for review on March 5 and then April 1. Sentencing was set for May 12 and then changed to April 22, but he was not available to appear in person. Then sentencing was set for May 20 including a probation module for the police officer assault charge. A sentence hearing was set for June 3 and he was sentenced to a fine of $500, eight days of community service in lieu of jail time and 24 months probation. He also shall attend meeting with the probation officer and/or judge as required. He shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages with random testing and a minimum of twice per week screening.

Terry Tyrone Smith, Jr.

Terry Tyrone Smith, Jr., of Lathrup Village is charged with malicious destruction of property on Nov. 9, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He was schedule for arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 1 and then Feb. 12, when it was adjourned for discovery until March 12 and then April 23. Arraignment was held and personal bond set at $1,000. Final pretrial was set for May 28 and the charge was dismissed by the party. Partial restitution has been paid to the complaining victim.

Jordan Leman Richerson

Jordan Leman Richerson of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on April 28 on a charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on April 27 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference is May 12 and preliminary exam May 19.

He also was video-arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle in Romulus on Feb. 17, 2025. He is scheduled for a pretrial on May 8. Personal bond is $1,000.

Titus James Bell IV

Titus James Bell IV of Wyandotte was arraigned April 28 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Oct. 21, 2024. He is scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 22. Personal bond is $1,000. The pretrial was adjourned for discovery and now is set for Aug. 13.

Shawn Michael Norris

Shawn Michael Norris, formerly of Belleville and now of Toledo, OH, was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of larceny under $200 on Aug. 17, 2023 in the city of Belleville. A pretrial was set for May 8 and personal bond is $1,000. Pretrial was set for Sept. 1.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disorderly person on June 28, 2022 in the city of Belleville. Pretrial is May 8 and personal bond is $1,000. Pretrial was set for Sept. 1.

He also was arraigned on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended-2nd on Dec. 20, 2022 in the city of Belleville and possession of narcotics on July 29, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Misdemeanor charges were dismissed on Jan. 23, 2024 and those cases closed.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 12 on the other charges and a preliminary exam on May 19. Bond was $10,000/10%. That was changed to probable cause conference held on June 2. Preliminary exam was June 23. At that time, on the narcotics charge, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use.

Troy Michael Logsdon

Troy Michael Logsdon, 52, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence on Sept. 17, 2025 in Sumpter Township. The entry date of the charge is April 6, 2026. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on April 21. That was reset to May 5 so the defendant could hire an attorney.

On May 5 the arraignment was held and he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 2. Personal bond is $1,000. There is to be no contact with the victim except visitation. The remote pretrial was adjourned for discovery until June 30.

Virginia Michelle Slayden

Virginia Michelle Slayden, 36, of Garden City is charged with operating while intoxicated on April 27, 2021 in Van Buren Township. That was reduced to operating while visibly impaired, to which she pled guilty. She failed to appear for a court date and a warrant was issued. She was video-arraigned in custody on May 1, 2026 on the bench warrant. A probation violation hearing was set for June 18. She failed to appear so a warrant was issued.

Also on May 1, 2026 she was video-arraigned in custody on charges of using computers to commit a crime, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult (between $1,000 and $19,999), and financial transaction device-forgery, alteration, counterfeit on Feb. 12, 2024 in Romulus. A warrant had been entered into LEIN. On May 1, she was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 12 and a preliminary exam on May 19. She failed to appear on May 12, so a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Joseph Emanuel Fonville

Joseph Emanuel Fonville of Ypsilanti is charged with first degree retail fraud on April 29, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 1, 2026 and scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 12 and preliminary examination on May 19. At that time the charge was dismissed and the case closed. He is on parole, so he will be going back for prison time, the judge said.

Michael James Przytula

Michael James Przytula of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 4, 2026 for a registration or plate violation – misdemeanor on April 8, 2023 in the city of Belleville. He is scheduled for an in-person pretrial on June 18. Personal bond is $1,000.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on May 4 on a charge of domestic violence on May 1 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $1,000. Remote pretrial was set for May 19. The final pretrial is June 2 and the complaining victim must appear. The victim failed to appear and the case was closed.

Suzan Marwan Shimmary

An in-custody, video arraignment was held May 4 for Suzan Marwan Shimmary of Van Buren Township for violation of probation surrounding a charge of operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense on April 11, 2025. She had pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated / impaired / controlled substance and the two other charges of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 and drove while license suspended were dismissed.

On May 4 the hearing was held on operating while intoxicated-2nd and she was scheduled for sentencing on May 14. At that time she was fined $1,020, 10 days of community service in lieu of serving a jail term, 18 months of probation, shall engage in substance abuse treatment, and shall not purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverages/controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval with random testing as directed by probation.

Zackary Lynn Middleton

Zackary Lynn Middleton of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 6, 2026 on refiled charges of operating with a high alcohol blood content causing accident with serious injury with prior conviction, reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function, operating while license suspended – serious injury, and operating while intoxicated / impaired / controlled substance – third offense on Oct. 25, 2021 in Van Buren Township.

His probable cause conference was set for May 19 and his preliminary exam for May 26. Personal bond is $5,000. He is not to be released from custody without an ALC tether. Probable cause conference was changed to May 26.

His preliminary exam was held June 2 and he was bound over to circuit court for a June 5 arraignment on the information. A final conference is July 24.

Sandra Ann Hasselbach

Sandra Ann Hasselbach of Southgate is charged with first-degree retail fraud on May 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township and a warrant was out for her arrest.

She was video-arraigned in custody on April 27, 2026. Probable cause conference was held May 5 and a preliminary examination set for May 12. At that time it was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Michael Lee Jackson

Michael Lee Jackson of Ecorse is charged with retail fraud-first degree on Nov. 9, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He is labled a habitual offender-4th degree offense notice. A warrant was out for his arrest.

On April 27, 2026 he was video-arraigned in custody and personal bond set at $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for May 5, but the defendant failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for contempt of court.

On May 8, his attorney said he was in the Wayne County Jail and has a hearing in Southgate on May 12. A probable cause conference for the defendant was set for May 19 and at that time a preliminary exam set for June 9.

On June 9 he was bound over to circuit court for a June 23 arraignment on the information. At that time an order for transcript production was approved. Calendar conference was set for July 2.

Ronald Dale Dodd II

Ronald Dale Dodd II, 47, of Howell is charged with no proof of insurance and registration/plate violation on April 12, 2026 in the city of Belleville. He failed to appear for a pre-hearing and arraignment/ pretrial on the charges on May 5, 2026. His default judgment on the insurance offense was $270, plus $50 fine. The registration/plate violation is a misdemeanor. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause/ arraignment / pretrial on May 19. The post office said his notice to appear was undeliverable. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Derrick Wayne Houchlei

Derrick Wayne Houchlei, 46, of Napolean, MI, was arraigned May 12, 2022 on charges of home invasion first degree, unarmed robbery, and aggravated assault on June 24, 2021 in Van Buren Township. His bond was set at $10,000/10%.

A warrant was entered into LEIN on July 26, 2021 and a nationwide extradition was set. The warrant was canceled on May 11, 2022 and he was arraigned the next day. His probable cause conference was set for May 25, 2022 but he did not appear. He had paid $1,000 for his $10,000/10% bond and that was forfeited. A new warrant was signed and entered into LEIN. His bond stipulated he was not to enter an address on Holly Lane or contact the complaining victim.

An in-custody, video arraignment was held April 24, 2026 on a bench warrant. Probable cause conference was held May 5 and a preliminary exam set for May 12. He is not to be released without a GPS tether. Bond is $25,000/10%.

Houchlei, now of Jackson, was charged with possession of controlled substance and assaulting a police officer on April 23, 2026 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was held May 5 and a preliminary exam set for May 12. Defendant was in the Wayne County Jail.

On May 12, he pled guilty to reduced charges of use of a controlled substance and police officer assault. He was put on probation for 18 months. He also must get a mental health evaluation, as well as a substance abuse evaluation, with documentation of in-patient treatment.

William Christopher Singleton

William Christopher Singleton of Oak Park pled guilty to a charge of failed to display a valid license, reduced from driving while license suspended, on April 7, 2026 in the city of Belleville.

His arraignment/pretrial was May 5, 2026. He was sentenced to a fine of $200 plus 50 hours of community service by June 30. This was added to his payment plan.

Brian Jeffery Straight

Brian Jeffery Straight, 44, of Monroe and previously of Van Buren Township, is charged with uttering and publishing on Oct. 15, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned outcounty on April 25, 2026 and personal bond set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was held virtually on May 5 and his preliminary exam set for May 12. On that date the charge was dismissed without prejudice. The complaining victim does not wish to proceed.

Kellee Marie Ripple

Kellee Marie Ripple, 44, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 8, 2026 on a charge of weapons-dangerous weapon-miscellaneous on May 6 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for May 19 and preliminary exam for May 26. Personal bond is $5,000. She failed to appear for the May 19 conference and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. After a call from the defendant, on June 1 a probable cause conference was set for June 9. She was bound over to circuit court for a June 23 arraignment on the information. The arraignment was adjourned until July 7.

Philip Keith Bean

Philip Keith Bean of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 11 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, police officer assault, and prohibited use of a chemical agent on May 7 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000.

Probable cause conference was held May 19 and he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 2 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference is June 15. At that time, he pled guilty to all charges. Sentencing is July 17.

Tony Randolph Turner

Tony Randolph Turner of Boyne Falls, MI, is charged with retail fraud – first degree on July 21, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed March 31, 2025. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 6, 2026 and his probable cause conference set for May 19 and his preliminary exam for May 26. Bond is $5,000/10%.

The preliminary exam was changed to June 2 and bond changed to $5,000 personal. He is not to be released without a tether to Team Jefferson.

On June 2, the preliminary exam was changed to June 9 because a necessary witness was unavailable. That was adjourned to June 30.

Jennifer Shanai Harbour

Jennifer Shanai Harbour, 32, of Dearborn is charged with operating while intoxicated, drove while unlicensed or without cycle endorsement, and drove with open container of alcohol in vehicle on April 26, 2026 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned on May 19. A remote pretrial was set for June 23, but she failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for July 7. Personal bond is $1,000 on each charge.

Deveaux Alexander King

Deveaux Alexander King of Monroe was video-arraigned in custody May 19, 2026 on a charge of domestic violence on May 17 in Sumpter Township. A remote pretrial was held June 2 and a final pretrial set for June 30 and the complaining witness needs to appear. Personal bond is $5,000.

Eric Deon Birton

Eric Deon Birton of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 19 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on May 16 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for June 2 and a preliminary exam for June 9. Personal bond is $5,000. On June 2, the probable cause conference was adjourned until June 9 for discovery and then to June 23 and then to July 14.

Jaizon Amir Brooks

Jaizon Amir Brooks of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 22 on a charge of malicious destruction of personal property, $1,000-$20,000 on May 21 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond was set at $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for June 2 and his preliminary exam for June 9. He is not to be released without a GPS tether.

He was in the Washtenaw County Jail on June 2 and his attorney told the court he is being released. The probable cause conference was reset to June 9.

The defendant had been sentenced on May 15, to original charges of assault with intent to do bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, assaulting a police officer, and domestic violence/assault of a pregnant individual-2nd offense notice on Feb. 28, 2026 in Romulus. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of police officer assault and guilty to domestic violence and the first assault charge was dismissed by the party.

He was sentenced to a fine of $1,365, eight days on the work program and 18 months of probation and tethers for alcohol and GPS were removed.

Gabriel Farraj

Gabriel Farraj of Melvindale was video arraigned in custody on June 3, 2026 on a charge of driving while license suspended smf registration/plate violation on Jan. 1, 2020 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial was set for July 23 and personal bond at $500. He also was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery on Romulus Police on Aug. 31, 2020. Remote pretrial on that charge was set for Sept. 3 and personal bond is $1,000.

Rich Mosiac

Rich Mosiac of Detroit is charged with home invasion-2nd degree on May 15, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 20 on a warrant and bond was set at $5,000/10% and posted.

He was present for his probable cause conference on June 2. Preliminary exam was set for June 9.

Javin Tyse Grisham

Javin Tyse Grisham of Ypsilanti was charged with domestic violence and operating while intoxicated-2nd on Dec. 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

His OWI charge was reduced to operating while intoxicated. He pled guilty on Jan. 29, 2025 and his file was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation.

He was sentenced on May 5, 2025. On May 15, 2025, a notice of noncompliance was presented to the court. A probation violence hearing was held on June 9, 2025 and adjourned for 30 days. He was scheduled for sentencing July 7, 2025.

Over the months there were probation violations, hearings, and more hearings.

On June 1, 2026, a probation violation hearing was held and the defendant failed to appear.

The court ordered a discharge from probation supervision and any unfulfilled financial obligations or conditions of the sentence imposed by this court can be pursued according to law. On June 3 a credit card was tendered and a payment made of $74.

Tripti Marhatta

Tripti Marhatta of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on June 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated – 2nd offense in Van Buren Township on June 14. The defendant was given a remote pretrial date of July 7 and personal bond set at $1,000. There should be no use of mind-altering drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

Beth Ann Melton

Beth Ann Melton of Taylor was video-arraigned in custody on two bench warrants on June 17. She was arraigned on the bench warrant surrounding Van Buren Township charges of possession of controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine) and driving while license suspended on Oct. 18, 2024. She is a habitual offender/fourth offense notice. Her probable cause conference was set for June 30 and her preliminary exam for July 7. Personal bond is $1,000.

She also was video-arraigned in custody on June 17 on a charge stemming from the charge of driving while license suspended on Feb. 4, 2019 in the city of Romulus. She was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Aug. 14. Personal bond is $1,000.

Heather Leann Reed

Heather Leann Reed of Dearborn turned herself in to the court on a warrant and then to Sumpter PD on June 15. She was video arraigned in custody on June 17 on charges of possession of narcotics, operating while intoxicated, and open intoxicant in vehicle on Dec. 19, 2025 in Sumpter Township. A probable cause conference was set for July 7 and a preliminary exam for July 14. Personal bond is $1,000.

Victoria Lynn Marrow

Victoria Lynn Marrow of Whittaker was video arraigned in custody June 17 on a charge of operating while intoxicated on June 17 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for July 23. Personal bond is $1,000.

John Marcus Williams

John Marcus Williams of Romulus was video arraigned in custody on June 16 on nine bench warrants out of the Michigan State Police, Romulus, and Van Buren Township.

The Van Buren Township charges surrounded May 6, 2020 when he is charged with disobeying an order in a state of emergency, operating while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended. A June 30 remote pretrial was set. Bond is $1,000/10% for each charge.

Charges from the other venues included disorderly, high blood alcohol content, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, registration/plate violations, and driving while unlicensed or without cycle endorsement.

Taylor Leeaner Randolph

Taylor Leeaner Randolph of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on June 18 on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township on June 16. A remote pre-trial was scheduled for June 30 and personal bond set at $1,000. He is to have no contact with the protected party and cannot return to the protected address.

Owen James Hahn

Owen James Hahn of Westland was video-arraigned in custody on June 22 on a warrant for fleeing and eluding 4th degree (felony) on July 15, 2025 in Van Buren Townshp. His probable cause conference was set for June 30 and his preliminary exam for July 7. Bond is $2,500/10%.

Bert Edward Brabo

Bert Edward Brabo, 48, of Taylor was video-arraigned in custody on June 24 on five charges, ranging in dates from May 25 to June 23, all in Van Buren Township.

He was charged with retail fraud on May 25, June 10, and twice on June 12. A charge for June 23 was possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Personal bond is $5,000 on each charge and a pre-hearing was set for July 23. He is not to return to Meijer.

Jayejuan Gee Neeley Bey

Jayejuan Gee Neeley Bey, 21, of Flat Rock was sentenced on June 25 to 12 months of probation for possession of an unlicensed firearm on Oct. 28, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He failed to appear for a court date in December and in January a bench warrant was issued.

In February he pled guilty and he was set for sentencing on April 23 and then June 25. There were no fines or costs levied.

On June 25, he also was sentenced on a reduced charge of failure to produce a valid license on Nov. 11 in Huron Township. That charge was reduced from driving while license suspended. Sentence also was 12 months probation with no fines or costs.

Roneshia Renee Revels

Roneshia Renee Revels of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on June 26 on three charges of assault and battery/Van Buren Police and one charge of interfering with Van Buren Police, all on June 25.

A pretrial conference was set for July 23 and personal bond set at $5,000. There is to be no contact with the victims.

Cynthia Lynn Beale

Cynthia Lynn Beale of Sumpter Township had been scheduled for sentencing June 25 on a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired on Dec.14 in Sumpter Township. She had been charged with operating with a blood alcohol level of more than .17.

On June 25, Judge Oakley adjourned the case for evaluation before sentencing on Aug. 20.

Kyla Blaze Burke

Kyla Blaze Burke of Van Buren Township was video arraigned in custody on June 29 on a charge of discharging a firearm on June 28, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear for a court date and a show cause hearing was set and then a warrant for her arrest when she did not appear. A pretrial was set for July 23 before Judge Oakley.

Court Watching:

Laron Deshawn West

Laron Deshawn West of Detroit was scheduled for his probable cause conference for Feb. 14 on two charges of larceny from a motor vehicle on Feb. 2, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Feb. 3 and personal bond was set at $50,000. He is not to return to an address on Oak Lane in Van Buren Township. Preliminary exam was set for March 20. At that time he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 3 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to one charge and the other was dismissed. Sentencing was May 17, adjourned to June 13, then adjourned to July 15. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,668 and two years of probation.

Jessica Ann Hartman

Jessica Ann Hartman, 40, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for her probable cause conference on Feb. 14, 2024 on charges of possession of methamphetamine / ecstasy and possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on April 5, 2021 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned out-county on Feb. 3, 2024 and personal bond of $25,000 set. A warrant had been out for her arrest for failure to appear in court. On Feb. 14, 2024 she failed to appear again and a bench warrant was issued. Bond of $25,000/10% will be allowed.

Douglas Louis Bumgardner

Douglas Louis Bumgardner of Ecorse is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, three counts of police officer assault, a charge of driving while license suspended, and reckless driving on Oct. 23, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment was Feb. 6 and his bond set at $10,000/10%. His probable cause conference was Feb. 14 and he waived his preliminary exam. He was bound over to circuit court for a Feb. 21 arraignment on the information and a March 22 pretrial.

His probable cause conference on a charge of failure to return rented property worth $20,000 or more was pending from an Oct. 18, 2023 incident in the city of Belleville. He also waived his exam on that charge and was bound over for the Feb. 21 arraignment on the information. Pretrial was March 22 and then April 26. Jury trial was set for Aug. 12, 2024 but it was cancelled when on May 10 he pled guilty to fleeing a police officer and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $198 and 3 years, six months to 10 years in prison, with 113 days of credit for time served.

Darnay Jason Ventus

Darnay Jason Ventus of Livonia was arraigned while in custody of Van Buren Police on Feb. 13 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in Van Buren Township on Feb. 11. VBT Police asked for bond of $5,000/10%, but his temporary defense attorney Royce Nunley said his client drives a garbage truck for Priority Waste and this is his only offense on record. Judge Martin set personal bond at $5,000.

On Feb. 21, at his probable cause conference, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of obtaining a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor, and the CCW felony was dismissed. He was sentenced to three months of probation, a fine, and an order to not possess a gun while on probation. He forfeited his gun to Van Buren Township and will submit to random testing for alcohol or other mood-altering substances.

Douglas Lynn Flippo

Douglas Lynn Flippo, of Jackson, is charged with aggravated assault on July 27 in Van Buren Township and was due for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 14 before Judge Green. His final pretrial was set for March 6 and a trial set for April 24 and then March 13. On March 13, the prosecutor said the complaining victim did not wish to proceed and the charge was dismissed.

Nicholas Alexander Barnett

Nicholas Alexander Barnett, 30, of Sumpter Township was arraigned on Feb. 23 by Judge Martin while in custody at the Van Buren Township Police Department.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon on Feb. 21. He also was scheduled for a March 6 and then March 27 probable cause conference. His preliminary exam was set for May 1. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Personal bond is $5,000. A pretrial was set for June 24 and a jury trial for Sept. 10.

On Aug. 14 the charge was reduced to the misdemeanor of improper possession of a firearm in or around a motor vehicle and a guilty plea was accepted. The jury trial was canceled. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation and a fine of $778.

Ernest Zubah Lewis

Ernest Zubah Lewis, 38, of Westland, was arraigned Feb. 21 on a bench warrant for failure to complete 30 hours of community service as sentenced for a Jan. 8, 2020 charge from Van Buren Township that was reduced from drive while license suspended, revoked, denied to fail to display valid license.

Lewis claimed he did the community service and turned over the paper on it to the court. Judge Martin amended his sentence to 15 hours of community service in the next 90 days. “I cut it in half,” Judge Martin said.

He also had a Feb. 21 hearing on two charges through the Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 24. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of failed to display a valid license (reduced from driving while license suspended), with a fine of $345, and admitted being responsible to the second reduced charge of speeding 1-5 over the limit (reduced from speeding in a limited access area), with a fine of $130.

Jimmie Lanier Thompson

Jimmie Lanier Thompson, 47, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Feb. 21 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, driving while license suspended, and driving with open intoxicants on Feb. 7, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The probable cause conference was adjourned to March 6 at the request of the newly appointed defense attorney Andrew Fanta who was unavailable on Feb. 21. Bond is $5,000/10% and was posted. A probable cause conference was set for March 20 and then the preliminary exam was waived. He was bound over to circuit court for an April 3 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference also was held April 3. He pled guilty to all three charges and his sentencing was set for May 31 and adjourned to June 28. He was sentenced to a $500 fine and 2.5 years of probation.

Aleah Abdellatif

Aleah Abdellatif, 36, of Van Buren Township was due for a show-cause/arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 21, 2024 on a Jan. 1, 2024 charge of being drunk and disorderly in Van Buren Township. His arraignment was held and personal bond set at $1,000. A remote pretrial was set for Feb. 28, 2024. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued. A remote pretrial was set for March 27, 2024 but he failed to appear.

He was video-arraigned in custody on April 17 on his warrant. A remote pretrial was set for May 14 and personal bond is $5,000. A source on May 15 reported he showed up at Team Jefferson treatment center in Detroit. On May 19, he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 4.

On June 4, 2024 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of jostling and was fined $600 and sentenced to six months in treatment and 12 months of probation.

Cornel Cheraru

Cornel Cheraru of Detroit had his remote pretrial on Feb. 21 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 5, 2025 in Sumpter Township. His final pretrial with all witnesses to appear was set for Feb. 28 and at that time no witnesses appeared and so charges were dismissed.

Chinel Danyel Griffin

Chinel Danyel Griffin, 42, of Ypsilanti, on Feb. 28 was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on March 13, 2024 following a preliminary exam before Judge Martin. A disposition conference was set for March 20 and then a calendar conference for April 1 reset by the court to April 5, 2024. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

She is charged with retail fraud-first degree on Aug. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. She is a habitual offender and a fourth-offense notice was filed.

Judge Martin had complimented Griffin at her probable cause conference for keeping at work at her job in a hospital surgical unit while waiting for her case to be called. The defendant was visible doing this via Zoom.

Eric James Comstock

Eric James Comstock, 34, of Van Buren Township was arraigned while in custody at Van Buren Township Police Department on Feb. 14, 2024 on four charges of criminal sexual contact-first degree (relationship) on Feb. 8 in Van Buren Township.

34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman set cash bond of $100,000 and scheduled his probable cause conference for Feb. 28. He is to have no contact with the victim and is not to be released without a GPS tether.

On Feb. 28 he was present by Zoom from the Wayne County Jail and waited an hour for the prosecutor to be present. Judge Martin said she did not want to hold the jail up by keeping the prisoner on camera to wait longer and so his attorney scheduled the preliminary exam for March 19. That was reset for April 1.

The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an April 8 arraignment on the information. His final conference was set for May 28 and his jury trial was set for July 15, but those dates were later canceled. He pled guilty on June 7 to two new charges of child sexually abusive commercial activity and criminal sexual conduct – second degree (relationship) and the original charges were dismissed. He was fined $1,996, sentenced to 10-20 years in prison and was credited with 137 days of time served.

Joshua Kavon Patton

Joshua Kavon Patton, 26, of Van Buren Township, was due for probable cause conferences on March 6 for unauthorized driving away of an auto on Feb. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Feb. 22 in Van Buren Township. He also is charged with retail fraud on Feb. 25 in Van Buren Township. A competency hearing was ordered. The next court date will be based on when the report is complete. The case was scheduled for review on April 17 then re-scheduled for July 10, pending paperwork on the hearing. Bond is $10,000/10%. On July 10 a hearing on all three cases was set for Oct. 9 and then another hearing set for Nov. 20 and then scheduled for review Dec. 30 and then Feb. 5, 2025. It was scheduled for review April 30 and then July 30. The defendant was waiting for a bed.

Matthew Ryan Durkin

Paul Nathaniel Durkin

Brothers Matthew Ryan Durkin of Brighton and Paul Nathaniel Durkin, 23, of Pinckney were set for their preliminary exams before Judge Oakley on March 6, 2024.

Matthew Durkin waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a March 20 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for March 26. He is charged with home invasion first degree on Nov. 19, 2023 in Sumpter Township. Bond of $20,000 continues. He pled guilty to the charge and sentencing was May 2, 2024.

Paul Durkin is charged with home invasion first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, and weapons-felony firearm-pneumatic gun on the same date in Sumpter Township. He waived his preliminary exam and was set for a March 20, 2024 arraignment on the information in circuit court. A disposition conference was set for March 26, final conference April 15, and jury trial on May 9. Bond continued at $25,000/10% and a $6,250 surety bond was posted.

On May 2, he pled nolo contendere to the charges of home invasion-1st degree and entering without owner’s permission and the other charges were dismissed. Sentencing was May 30. Jury trial was canceled. Fees totaled $1,966, Wayne County Jail time was from 10 to 23 months, with 11 days credit for time served. Two years of probation with supervision.

Christian Jacob Little

Christian Jacob Little, 34, of Sumpter Township was set for his preliminary exam on March 6, 2024 for felonious assault and domestic violence on Dec. 6, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The exam was conducted and he was bound over to circuit court for a March 20 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for March 28. Final conference is May 8. Bond continues at $20,000/10%. A jury trial was set for Oct. 9 and then canceled. On Sept. 25, 2024 he pled guilty to felonious assault and the domestic violence charge was dismissed. Sentencing was Oct. 24. He was fined $398 and put on two years of probation.

Kaytlyn Marie Disney-Gilbert

Kaytlyn Marie Disney-Gilbert, 22, of Van Buren Township was set for her pretrial on March 6, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on May 15, 2022 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear and so a warrant for her arrest was issued.

John Lerrad Lawrence Brown

John Lerrad Lawrence Brown, 49, of Ypsilanti is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and brandishing a weapon in public on Dec. 10 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for March 6. The arraignment was held and a probable cause conference set for March 27. Personal bond was $5,000.

On March 27 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of purchasing a pistol without a license (and the carrying concealed weapon charge was dismissed) and pled guilty to brandishing a weapon. He was fined $395 for each charge and will be on non-reporting probation for 12 months. He also shall serve 80 hours of Community service, attend 10 anger management classes, and forfeit his gun to Van Buren Police.

Gary Sujae Newman

Gary Sujae Newman, 55, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant by Judge Oakley on March 11, 2024 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 3 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference was March 20 and then set for April 3.

On April 3, his defense attorney said she was seeking consultation with an immigration attorney and so the case was adjourned until April 17.

At that time she said she still has to consult with an immigration attorney and there is an open offer at this time, but issues need to be worked out. The probable cause conference was adjourned until May 15.

On May 15, 2024 his original felony charge was reduced to disturbing the peace. His firearm was forfeited to the police and he was put on nine months of probation and he cannot possess a firearm while on probation. Also, he was fined $845 and 20 hours of community service. Judge Martin was told the charge was filed after a traffic stop.

Jason Alan Shepherd

Jason Alan Shepherd, 48, of Van Buren Township had his pretrial on March 13, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on March 1 in Van Buren Township. Final pretrial was set for April 3. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 21 he was in custody at Van Buren Township police department and came to court by video on a charge he violated his conditional bond at 11:30 a.m. on March 20 when he harassed the victim. He was told to have absolutely no contact with the victim. A hearing on this will be set.

On April 3, he pled guilty as charged to domestic violence and was fined $600. His sentencing was delayed six months and he needed to have an alcoholic assessment and treatment as necessary and take an anger management course. He is not to return to the address on S. Ponderosa Trail. His defense attorney Dan Bitar said he can’t go back to his mother’s house, so he may be homeless. Judge Martin agreed to community service instead of the $600 cash bond.

Patricia Kathleen Lewis

Patricia Kathleen Lewis, 38, of Ypsilanti is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd, possession of narcotics, driving while license suspended-2nd, and open intoxicants on Jan. 9, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Her probable cause conference was March 20 and another probable cause conference on April 10.

On April 10, she was present by Zoom from the Michigan Department of Corrections. Her case was adjourned until May 1 and then May 15 to allow time for her defense attorney Nancy Richards to make a deviation request. On May 15, her exam was set for July 3. On May 29, her exam was waived and she was bound over to circuit court for a June 5 arraignment on the information.

On June 24, 2024 she pled guilty to the first charge and the others were dismissed. She was fined $978 and was credited with two days of time served.

John Cleeve Johnson

John Cleeve Johnson, 42, previously of Flint and now of Ann Arbor, is charged with malicious destruction of property and malicious destruction of a building on Dec. 22, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He was due for his remote arraignment/pretrial on March 20, 2024 but he failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for April 17 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued. On June 9, 2025 the warrant was recalled and a show-cause hearing set for July 10 changed to July 23.

At that time, his remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 3 and then for Oct. 22. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 3 and the complaining victim must appear. On Dec. 3, the charges were dismissed without prejudice by the prosecution.

Wayne A. Oswald

Wayne A. Oswald, 50, of Sumpter Township, was due for his probable cause conference on March 20, 2024 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and open intoxicant on Feb. 27 in Sumpter Township. A probable cause conference was set for April 10 and then adjourned until April 24 and then to May 22.

On May 22 he pled guilty to a reduced charge and the case was referred to the probation department for recommended sentencing. On May 28 the case was set for a June 14 review. A pre-sentence interview was set for June 17 and June 27. Scheduled for review July 9. Sentencing was set for July 23.

On July 23, Judge Green fined him $1,495 for the reduced charge of operating while intoxicated-2nd and $70 for the open container. He was put on probation for 24 months, must participate in the Drug Treatment Court, and must be in a drug treatment program.

Kenneth James Cunningham

Kenneth James Cunningham, 33, of Westland was due for his arraignment/probable cause conference on March 20, 2024 on refiled charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended on Nov. 6, 2021 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for April 10. At that time, he failed to appear but the defense attorney had been in court trying to track down his client. The probable cause conference was adjourned until April 17 and then April 24. The defendant’s absence was waived since he would be in rehab. His April 24 probable cause conference was adjourned to June 5 because he was in rehab.

On June 5, he pled no contest to reduced charges of operating while intoxicated and failure to display license and the original charges were dismissed. Judge Oakley sent him to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation and he guaranteed the defense attorney his client would get treatment or jail. He told the defendant to put himself in treatment before the court makes him do it. “I’m going to do everything I can to save your life,” Judge Oakley told him. Judge Oakley said the defendant was less in control of himself than anyone he’s ever seen. The case was scheduled for review on June 21. Sentencing was set for Aug. 8, adjourned to Sept. 19. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,500, eight days of work on the court work program in lieu of jail time, and 18 months of probation. Also, he is to engage in in-patient treatment, followed by sober living within 21 days, among other directives.

On Nov. 26, 2024 a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear in court and on Nov. 27, 2024, a notice of noncompliance with his probation was issued.

On March 13, 2025 he was before Judge Oakley on a bench warrant arraignment and a probation violation hearing was held. Judge Oakley sentenced him to 105 days in jail, with credit for 105 days time served. He was discharged from probation without improvement. His file was sent to the probation department to set up a new payment plan.

Teondra Denise Davis

Teondra Denise Davis of Atlanta, GA was due for her remote pretrial on March 20 on a charge of assault and battery on March 3, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The final pretrial was set for April 10 when the victim is ordered to appear.

On April 10, 2024 Van Buren Township Detective Mike Long said he intended to serve a subpoena on the victim but received no response. The prosecution was unable to proceed and the charge was dismissed.

Glenn Scott Patton

Glenn Scott Patton, 54, of Van Buren Township is charged with two counts of uttering and publishing on June 16, 2023 in Sumpter Township. His probable cause conference was March 20, 2024 and his preliminary exam set for March 27. A probable cause conference was held instead and, because the defendant was in the Oakland County Jail, the exam was first set for April 3 and then moved to April 10.

On April 10 he was present by Zoom from the Oakland County Jail when he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 17 arraignment on the information, reset for April 25 reset for April 30. A calendar conference was set for May 23 and he pled guilty to one charge and the other was dismissed. On June 7, 2024 he was sentenced to jail time to be served concurrently with the Oakland County Jail sentence, with credit for 89 days served. Fine was $1,898. Probation of two years started June 7, 2024.

Diajajuan Marquel Walker

Diajajuan Marquel Walker, 20, of Ann Arbor, is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, police officer assault and driving while license suspended on July 23, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was present for his arraignment/probable cause conference on March 20, 2024 and his preliminary exam was set for May 1. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 15 arraignment on the information. Bond is $10,000/10%. Calendar conference was set for May 22 and then reset for May 31. A jury trial was set for Aug. 22.

On July 30, he pled guilty to fleeing police and police officer assault and the driving while license suspended charge was dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for Sept. 17, but he failed to appear, so a warrant was signed.

On Feb. 14, 2025 he was arraigned on a failure to appear charge. Sentencing was set for Feb. 21 and then to April 4.

He was then sentenced to pay fines of $816, do 120 hours of community service in lieu of fees, and three years of probation

Ayden Tyeler Clark

Ayden Tyeler Clark, 29, of Van Buren Township was due for his calendar conference in circuit court on March 27, 2024 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 30, 2021 in the city of Belleville. Final conference was set for May 21 and a jury trial for June 24.

On June 10, 2024 he pled guilty to being a disorderly person who was drunk, a reduced misdemeanor charge, and the drug possession charge was dismissed. He was fined $728, put on 18 months of probation and ordered to do 120 hours of community service. The jury trial was canceled.

Jacey Lin Owens

Jacey Lin Owens, 32, of Carleton was scheduled for her March 27 probable cause conference on charges of retail fraud and driving while license suspended on Feb. 19 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. She failed to appear, so a warrant was issued.

On May 15 she was in Wayne County Jail and then transferred to St. Clair County Jail. Her attorney asked to adjourn her probable cause conference until May 22 so her different charges could be sorted out. On May 22, she waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 29 arraignment on the information. Her defense attorney said they hoped to settle this case and the other case already at circuit court. A motion hearing was held June 5 and a pretrial set for June 26, reset by the court to July 9, 2024. At that time, both cases were dismissed.

John Edward Svoboda

John Edward Svoboda, 52, of Belleville, was video-arraigned by Judge Oakley on Feb. 28, 2024 while in custody on charges of home invasion-first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, and assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on Feb. 25 in the city of Belleville.

A probable cause conference was set for March 6 and then for March 20. The preliminary exam was held March 27 and then he was bound over to circuit court for an April 10 arraignment on the information, reset for April 12. A calendar conference was set for April 23, pretrial for May 13, and a jury trial for July 22. Bond first had been set at $50,000 cash or surety and then changed to $10,000/10%. When released he is to wear a tether, have no contact with the victim or the protected address.

On May 13, 2024 the defendant pled nolo contendere to home invasion 3rd degree and the other two charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing was set for June 4. He was sentenced to 1 to 5 years in the Michigan House of Corrections, concurrent with his present MDOC sentence, with credit for 92 days time served. Fee is $192 and restitution will be determined.

Alexander Greene

Alexander Greene, 24, of Ypsilanti was present for his final pretrial March 27, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on March 1 in Van Buren Township. At that time the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant and the case was closed.

Charlese Lashawn Riggs

Charlese Lashawn Riggs, 27, of Canton was due March 27, 2024 for her remote arraignment pretrial on charges of driving while license suspended-2nd and no insurance on March 5, 2024 in the of Belleville and a Zoom preliminary hearing on a charge of registration/plate violation (civil infraction) on the same day city. Her remote pretrial on the first two charges and pre-hearing on the third were all set for May 15, 2024. Personal bond is $10,000. She failed to show up for her May 15 court date, so a show-cause hearing will be held and the registration/plate violation ordered in default.

She failed to show up for her June 5, 2024 show-cause hearings and so a warrant was put out for her arrest.

Samantha Lynn Hopson

Samantha Lynn Hopson, 36, of Belleville was arraigned on March 27, 2024 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and operating while intoxicated with high blood alcohol content-3rd on July 15 in the city of Belleville. A probable cause conference was set for April 3. Bond of $150 was posted.

On April 3, her attorney Kerry Martin said he wanted to prepare a misdemeanor reduction request and the case was adjourned until May 1 and then set for a preliminary exam on June 12. At that time she waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information changed to July 5. A calendar conference is July 10. Final conference was set for Aug. 28 and a jury trial for Oct. 15. The jury trial was canceled on Sept. 26, 2024 when she pled guilty to the first offense and the second was dismissed. Sentencing was on Oct. 30. She was fined $2,458, four months in the Wayne County Jail, and two years of probation.

Tahalas Jervon Taylor

Tahalas Jervon Taylor, 27, of Westland, was charged having no insurance on Jan. 22, 2021 in the city of Belleville. Her show cause/arraignment/pretrial was set for March 27, 2021. A warrant had been entered into LEIN when she failed to appear for a court date in 2021. She failed to appear on March 27, 2024 so she remains in warrant status.

Lonnie Joseph Shumaker

Lonnie Joseph Shumaker of Westland, was present by Zoom for his arraignment/probable cause conference on April 3, 2024 for a June 16, 2023 charge of uttering and publishing in Sumpter Township.

He was present virtually from a Jackson County prison facility and his attorney asked for time to review the discovery. The case was adjourned until April 24. Attorney Rita Young said he was serving three years presently and had a federal sentence as well. Personal bond of $5,000 was set.

On April 24, his probable cause conference was reset for May 8. The defendant had been transferred to a different prison. On May 8 he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 22 arraignment on the information, reset by the court to June 5 and then to June 10. On June 11, 2024. he pled guilty to the charge and sentencing was set for July 12. He was fined $598 and sentenced to 18 months to 14 years in prison, with 158 days credit for time served.

Marquise Thomas

Marquise Thomas, 27, of Sumpter Township had his probable cause conference on April 3, 2024 to face charges of fleeing police in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated with a person aged 16 and under in the vehicle, and open intoxicant in a vehicle on March 24 in Sumpter Township.

The case was adjourned until April 17 because his attorney Jonathan Cohen said there was a possibility of a settlement. Thomas was to appear in person before Judge Oakley on April 17, but his attorney said he had a problem with transportation and would like to do it by Zoom. Judge Martin told the attorney to reach out to Judge Oakley’s office with that request, which the judge granted.

On April 17, the probable cause conference was set for May 1 and a deviation request was pending. A preliminary exam was held June 12 and then continued to June 18. At that time the exams were held and he was bound over to circuit court for a July 2 arraignment on the information on the fleeing in a vehicle and open intoxicant charges and the operating while intoxicated with a person less than 16 years of age charge was reduced. On July 2 an order was signed for the exam transcript. Final conference was Sept. 9, adjourned by the court to Oct. 11. On Oct. 21, 2024 he pled guilty to the alcohol charges and the fleeing charge was dismissed. He was fined $581 and allowed to do community service for 360 hours (45 days/8 hours per day) in lieu of the fees. Also, there are two years of probation.

Paul Thomas Hurley

Paul Thomas Hurley, Jr., 33, of Van Buren Township was present for his arraignment/pre-trial April 3, 2024 on charges of domestic violence and interfering with a crime report on March 19 in Van Buren Township.

The final pretrial was set for April 17, 2024 and the victim must appear. The complainant did not appear, so the case was dismissed by the judge following a motion of the prosecution.

Christopher Joshua Westphal

The preliminary exam set for Christopher Joshua Westphal, 39, of Dearborn Heights had been set for April 3, but it was adjourned until April 17.

Westphal was facing charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and fleeing police in a vehicle on Nov. 16, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

It was learned that law enforcement was on its way to pick up Westphal, who was an inmate of a jail, but they learned the officer who needed to testify would not be available, so the exam needed to be adjourned.

Defense attorney Kerry Martin said this was the second preliminary exam date set for the case and on Feb. 21 they were unable to bring him to court. Judge Martin said that was because Livingston County came and picked him up first.

Attorney Martin objected to adjourning the exam again, but Judge Martin set the April 17 date and said the officers who were traveling to get Westphal needed to be called off.

On April 17, the exam was waived and the defendant was bound over to circuit court for an April 24 arraignment on the information reset for May 2. Disposition conference was set for May 7, adjourned until May 14. Final conference was set for May 28 and then adjourned to June 6. At that time he pled guilty to both charges and on June 21, 2024 was sentenced to a fee of $1,966, three years of probation, 19-76 months in the Wayne County Jail, but that may be waived if in compliance with Oakland County JAWS program.

Moses Richard Emmanuel

Moses Richard Emmanuel, 40, of Detroit, was scheduled for his preliminary examination on April 3, 2024 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle, police officer assault, and reckless driving on Dec. 2, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 10, 2024 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for April 17 then a pretrial for May 1 and a final conference for May 16 which was continued to May 23 reset by court to May 24. A jury trial was set for Sept. 30 and then canceled.

On July 18, 2024 he pled guilty to fleeing a police officer and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced on Aug. 8 to two years of probation and $198 fine.

Anthony Barnes, Jr.

Anthony Barnes, Jr., 27, of Detroit, was set for his remote pre-trials on April 3, 2024 on two misdemeanors, a registration and/or plate violation and no insurance on May, 17, 2023 in the city of Belleville.

On April 3, he pled guilty to reduced charges of no proof of insurance and no registration, civil infractions, with strong warnings. His fine was $360 and he needs to pay within 30 days. He was warned to start paying the $1,176 he already owed the court.

Aaliyah Mariah Finklea

Aaliyah Mariah Finklea, 18, of Sumpter Township, was due for her probable cause conference on April 3, 2024 on charges of home invasion-1st degree, domestic violence, and assault & battery on March 19 in Sumpter Township.

Her defense attorney said the discovery was incomplete, so a probable cause conference was set for April 17. At that time, the case was dismissed by the judge after a motion by the defense for a lack of evidence.

Raynard Moncrief

Raynard Moncrief, 67, of Detroit was due for his probable cause conference on April 10, 2024 on charges of possession of controlled substance-2nd and operated while intoxicated-2nd on July 13, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was present by Zoom from the Macomb County Jail where he was incarcerated pending charges.

His defense attorney Klodiya Tawfik was present by Zoom from Australia. She asked that his case be adjourned and Judge Martin reset the probable cause conference to May 1 to give the attorney time to get back and review the discovery.

The attorney asked the judge to set personal bond for her client, since he was being held in the Macomb County Jail because of bond in the 34th and 48th district courts and he could be released to a treatment facility if the courts set personal bond. Elmhurst Home has a bed for him, she said. Tawfik also said her client needs to see a medical doctor.

Judge Martin reduced bond to $5,000 personal, with the stipulation he is transferred to a treatment facility by Macomb County Jail. A preliminary exam was set for May 8, 2024.

On that date, the controlled substance charge was dismissed on a motion by the prosecuting attorney and he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-2nd. He was sentenced to 180 days credit for time served in jail and the case was closed.

Maxwell Arthur Jewell

Maxwell Arthur Jewell, who is homeless, is charged with larceny in a building on Nov. 28, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was due for his arraignment / probable cause conference on April 10, 2024. Judge Martin set $5,000 personal bond and the probable cause conference was adjourned until May 1, so the defense attorney D.T. Williams could get discovery. A probable cause conference was held May 22 and he pled guilty to a reduced larceny charge. The case was referred to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation and a letter to the complaining victim regarding compensation. He was fined $445 and paid the fine on July 22, 2024.

Ivory Nicole Gilyard

Ivory Nicole Gilyard, 32, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on April 18, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman while in custody of Van Buren Township Police. She is charged with three counts of child abuse-4th degree on April 16 in Van Buren Township.

Personal bond was set at $5,000. She cannot possess any mood-altering substances include alcohol while on this bond or have contact of any kind with children until the Child Protective Services investigation is complete. A remote pretrial was set for May 1 and then adjourned to May 15.

On May 15, 2024 she pled guilty to three counts of child abuse 4th degree. She told Judge Martin she left a controlled substance in a motor vehicle with three kids unattended in the motor vehicle. There was to be a delayed sentence for eight months.

Kadella Josette Anderson

The arraignment/pretrial of Kadella Josette Anderson of Van Buren Township was April 17, 2024 before Judge Oakley. She is charged with assault or assault and battery on March 29 in Van Buren Township. She posted $500 bond. The final pretrial was set for May 15 so the complaining victim could appear. At that time, she pled guilty to the charge. She was fined $600 and sentenced to 40 hours of community service, 10 hours of anger management, 12 months of probation, and a delayed sentence.

Kameron Nasir Larry

Kameron Nasir Larry of Ypsilanti is charged with larceny between $200 and $1,000 and assault or assault and battery in Van Buren Township on March 29, 2024. He paid $500 for bond and was set for an April 17 arraignment/pretrial before Judge Oakley. A May 15 final pretrial was set and then reset until May 22 and the victim must appear.

On May 22, 2024 the victim did not appear and the charges were dismissed.

Gary Michael-James Taylor

Gary Michael-James Taylor, 42, of Van Buren Township, was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Dec. 13, 2023 but the court documents were unable to be delivered by the post office because there was no such address. He failed to appear for a Nov. 15 court date on a charge of operating while intoxicated on May 10, 2022 in Van Buren Township. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arraigned on the bench warrant on Feb. 20, 2024 and his remote pretrial set for Feb. 28 and then a remote pretrial set for March 20. And then it was set for April 3.

On that date it was noted that the defense attorney on his felony drug cases, brought by Western Wayne Narcotics, was different that the one for his drunk driving misdemeanor case, brought by Van Buren Township. Judge Martin adjourned all the cases until April 17 and the warrant was left in place until the bond is posted, as specified by Judge Green.

On April 17, Judge Oakley set preliminary exams on both cases for June 5, 2024. Bond is $10,000/10% in each case.

On June 5, the officer for one case, possession of narcotics on May 3, 2022, was not available, so the case was dismissed by the prosecutor. The four other charges in the other case, 24-0261, were adjourned until Aug. 21 and Officer Rollette, who now works three hours away, will have to come in person. The defense attorney said she may waive the exam before then, but if not, she wanted the witness present in person.

On Aug. 21, 2024 the three officers necessary for witnesses were not present so Judge Oakley dismissed the cases without prejudice, which means they could be refiled.

Destin Devon Russell

Destin Devon Russell of Belleville was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial April 17, 2024 on a charge of no insurance on July 9, 2022 in the city of Belleville. His warrant was cancelled when he posted $200 cash bond. A remote arraignment/pretrial was set for May 15 and he waived an attorney and asked for one more week to provide proof of insurance. The case was adjourned until May 22, 2024. At that time, he presented a valid document and the charge was dismissed.

Lucile Maxine-Pickett Evans

Lucile Maxine-Pickett Evans of Van Buren Township was present for her pretrial on April 17, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 7, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Her final pretrial was set for April 24 and the complaining victim must appear. On April 24, a jury trial was set for June 4. On June 4, a jury heard the case before Judge Oakley and found the defendant not guilty. Case closed.

Andrew Edward Jacobson

Andrew Edward Jacobson of Sumpter Township was set for a live pretrial on April 24, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on April 11 in Sumpter Township. His remote pretrial was adjourned to May 8 to allow time for his attorney to get discovery. A final pretrial was set for May 22 and the victim must appear.

On May 22, 2024 the victim did appear, and the defendant pled guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a fine of $845, psychotic evaluation, batterer’s counseling, no alcohol during probation, random screening, and no contact with the victim. Visitation for the children will be set up.

Mark Kerry Carter

Mark Kerry Carter of Romulus was present for his probable cause conference on April 24, 2024 on a charge of interfering with a criminal case by bribing or intimidating witnesses, on Sept. 16, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The preliminary exam was set for June 10 before Judge Oakley. The exam was held and Judge Oakley bound him over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for July 9. A final conference was set for Aug. 27 and then for Sept. 19. Final conference is Oct. 2 reset to Nov. 4 and adjourned to Dec. 19 and then Feb. 3, 2025. A jury trial was set for April 7, 2025. Then, the jury trial was canceled and a final conference set for April 7. At that time, he pled guilty to a new charge of malicious use of telecommunications services and the first charge was dropped. Sentencing was June 13, adjourned to Oct. 7. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,428 and six months of probation.

Jermele Shamar Lee

Jermele Shamar Lee, 47, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence and assault/assault and battery on April 14, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His pretrial was set for April 24 before Judge Oakley. Bond is $5,000/10%. On May 29, the complaining victim failed to appear and the charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Bradley Jamesthomas Pomo

Bradley Jamesthomas Pomo, 29, of Sumpter Township, pled guilty to a charge of disorderly person before Judge Green on April 25, 2024 which had been the date for a trial. He pled to a reduced charge from the original assault and battery of Nov. 27, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Green fined him $400 and six months of probation with a delayed sentence which would result in the charge being dismissed if he paid the fine and there were no further problems. A restitution hearing could be requested.

Justin Devon Perkins

Justin Perkins, 23, of Inkster, was video arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in police custody on May 1 on charges of entry without breaking with intent and larceny in a building on April 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for May 15 and personal bond set at $5,000. He is to have no contact with the victim. On May 15, he was not present and his preliminary exam was set for July 3, 2024. He failed to appear so a warrant was issued.

Victor Keith Grisson

Victor Keith Grisson, 55, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in police custody on May 1 by Magistrate Hindman on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / by strangulation and domestic violence on Feb. 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was identified as a habitual offender. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 15 and personal bond was set at $20,000. He is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to the address of the incident. On May 15, his preliminary exam was set for July 3.

His exam was held before Judge Martin and she bound him over to circuit court for a July 17, 2024 arraignment on the information. She emphasized that the defendant have no contact at any time with the victim, his wife. It was reported that he followed her into the court house and sat next to her and tried to talk before the exam. She said if he tries to contact her again, circuit court would be sure to put him in the Wayne County Jail for the rest of the case. A calendar conference was set for July 23, 2024 at circuit court. A final conference was Sept. 4 and a jury trial Oct. 2. That was reset for a final conference Dec. 6 and a jury trial Feb. 19, 2025. He was found not guilty by the jury on Feb. 20, 2025.

to the location of the incident. He failed to appear on April 24 and a warrant was signed for his arrest.

On May 2 he was video-arraigned while in police custody by Magistrate Hindman. A remote pretrial was set for May 15 and personal bond at $5,000. A final pretrial at which the victim must appear was set for May 29, 2024. When both complaining witnesses did not appear, the charges were dismissed.

Derrick Duane Davis

Derrick Duane Davis, 39, of Wayne was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in police custody on May 1 and charged with organized retail fraud and retail fraud second-degree on April 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for May 15 and his bond set for $5,000/10%. He may be released only on a GPS tether. He was not present on May 15, but his attorney asked for a preliminary exam. The date set was June 26.

On June 26, as part of a plea deal the first charge was dismissed by the party, and he pled guilty to retail fraud. His case was sent to probation for a sentence recommendation. When he failed to provide information to the court and did not attend a review of his case on July 11, a show-cause hearing on why he should not be held in criminal contempt of court was set for Aug. 5. Then a review was set for Aug. 12. Sentencing was Sept. 9.

He was sentenced to 30 days in the Wayne County Jail and a fine of $345.

Amanda Rae Sims

Amanda Rae Sims now of Inkster is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on April 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township and was video-arraigned while in police custody by Magistrate Hindman on May 2. A probable cause conference was set for May 15 and personal bond at $5,000. On May 15 the court date was adjourned until May 29, so a plea deal could be finalized.

On May 29, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of crack cocaine when police contacted her at Walmart. She agreed to be put on four months of probation. Judge Oakley sent the case to probation for an investigation for future sentencing. She failed to provide the requested paperwork and could not be contacted. A show-cause conference was set for Aug. 8 and she failed to appear. A warrant was signed.

On Oct. 30, the court was advised by Washtenaw County that she would be released from their jail on Nov. 13. On Jan. 28, 2025 she was given credit for time served in jail. She was given probation module action and case was closed.

Aaron Brent Fromm

Aaron Brent Fromm, 48, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on May 2, 2024 while in police custody on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, license plates/documents forgery, and driver’s license forged-having 2 or more on April 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for May 15 and bond set at $5,000/10%. On May 15 he was present from the Wayne County Jail and waived his preliminary exam. He was bound over to circuit court for a May 22 arraignment on the information. This was adjourned by the court to June 7 and then to June 10. He failed to appear, so a warrant was signed and then he was rearrested. He was to be arraigned on the information on Sept. 10 and then it was adjourned to Sept. 13. A calendar conference was Oct. 28 reset to Nov. 13 reset to Jan. 22, 2025. On Jan. 29 he pled guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and the other two charges were dismissed. Sentencing was March 21.

He was sentenced to a fine of $1,998 which included restitution, a no contact-order, and three years of probation, with 30 months of supervision fees.

Henry Lee Flakes

Henry Lee Flakes, 43, of Taylor was set for his arraignment and probable cause conference for May 1, 2023 on charges of retail fraud-1st degree and fleeing police in a vehicle on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township. That was adjourned until May 8 when he was due to appear by Zoom from the Parnell Correctional Facility of the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was serving time 1-15 years for similar crimes in Oakland County. On May 8, 2024 the charges were dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Ryan Joseph Ballman

Ryan Joseph Ballman, 37, of Ann Arbor was scheduled for his arraignment/probable cause conference on May 1 on two charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, accident and failure to stop after collision, and driving while license suspended on March 1, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Arraignment was held and a probable cause conference set for May 29. Personal bond is $10,000.

At that time the case was adjourned to June 5 because of a medical issue.

He also was scheduled on May 29 for arraignment/probable cause conference on charges of high blood alcohol contest, operating while intoxicated-3rd, and no license/multiple licenses on Nov. 13, 2022 in Van Buren Township. This also was adjourned to June 5.

On June 5, he waived his preliminary exams and both cases were bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. Final conference is July 31 and a jury trial set for Sept. 3, reset to Nov. 6. On Nov. 1, 2024 he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-3rd and the other charges were dismissed and the jury trial canceled. He was sentenced to fines of $1,198, 60 hours of community service, 30 days in the Wayne County Jail, and two years of probation.

Malik Omari-Sincere Steele

Malik Omari-Sincere Steele, 21, of Van Buren Township was set for a probable cause conference on May 1, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder and domestic violence on April 18 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. The probable cause conference was adjourned until May 8. The preliminary exam was set for June 12, 2024 and at that time was dismissed by Judge Green after a motion by the defendant.

Jalen Amari Bynum

Jalen Amari Bynum, 20, of Detroit was video-arraigned in police custody on May 6, 2024 by Judge Green on charges of organized retail fraud and receiving and concealing stolen property between $200 and $1,000 on May 3 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for May 15 and bond is $10,000/10%. The case was adjourned for review of discovery until May 29. A probable cause conference was set for June 5. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. This case was being kept with a companion case with defendant Ataveon Lewis. A calendar conference was July 3 when a plea of guilty was accepted.

Ataveon Phillip Vandero Lewis

Ataveon Phillip Vandero Lewis, 21, of Detroit was video-arraigned in police custody on May 6, 2024 by Judge Green on charges of using computers to commit a crime (max imprisonment 4-10 years), organized retail crime, and receiving and concealing stolen property between $200-$1,000 on May 3, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for May 15 and his bond set at $10,000/10%. He was not to be released without a GPS tether.

On May 15, his case was adjourned until June 5 for discovery because the video is needed. On June 5, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. Judge Oakley ordered removal of the GPS tether because it interferes with his work in a restaurant downtown, according to his defense attorney. Calendar conference was July 10 reset to July 25.

On July 25, 2024 he pled guilty to receiving stolen property, which was reduced to a misdemeanor, and the other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $628, 160 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Nikolina McClain

Nikolina McClain of Lincoln Park was due for her probable cause conference May 8, 2024 on a charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd on June 5, 2022 in Sumpter Township. She was video-arraigned April 23 while in police custody and her probable cause conference set for May 1 and then re-scheduled for May 8. Bond was set at $2,500/10%. The preliminary exam was held June 12 and she was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference is July 5. Final conference was set for Aug. 14, 2024 and a jury trial for Sept. 9, reset for Oct. 7 reset for Oct. 23 and then the case was dismissed.

Tyrone Anthony Richardson

Tyrone Anthony Richardson, 49, of Detroit is charged with fleeing a Van Buren police officer in a vehicle, third degree, on April 27, 2024. He was video-arraigned while in custody by Judge Martin on April 29. His probable cause conference was held May 8 and bond set at $5,000/10%, which he posted. The preliminary exam was set for June 12 then June 18 and then July 24. On July 24, he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 8 arraignment on the information. A pretrial was set for Aug. 13 and then Sept. 17 at which time he pled guilty. On Oct. 17 he was sentenced to $848 in fees, 40 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Adam Christopher Adkins

Adam Christopher Adkins, 39, of Whittaker is charged with possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm on Feb. 21, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary exam was set for May 8. Personal bond is $5,000.

On May 8, he waived his preliminary exam on the drug charge and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on May 22. The other two charges were dismissed on a motion of the prosecution. Disposition conference was held May 30, 2024. Jury trial was set for July 25 and then was canceled when he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing was set for Aug. 6, reset to Sept. 17 and then reset to Sept. 20, 2024. At that time he was sentenced to a fee of $958 and two years of probation.

Amanda Rae Smith

Amanda Rae Smith, 39, of Ypsilanti is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and failure to return rented property up to $20,000 in value on July 19, 2022 in the city of Belleville. Her probable cause conference was set for May 8, 2024 and then for May 22. On May 22 the case was adjourned for two weeks to June 5 for discovery issues. The attorney still needs digital discovery, but the preliminary exam was set for July 17. Personal bond is $1,000.

On July 17, Judge Oakley adjourned the exam for another probable cause conference before Judge Green on July 31 so the prosecutor could check something with Washtenaw County. The failure to return rented property was dismissed by the party. On July 30, 2024 the other charge was also dismissed by the party because of prosecution by Washtenaw County. Case closed.

Myrian-Vontrell Devon Peoples

Myrian-Vontrell Devon Peoples, 44, of Ypsilanti on May 8, 2024 pled guilty to a charge of allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code, which was reduced from driving while license suspended, on July 5, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was sentenced to a fine of $405.

Rebecca Christena Barrett

Rebecca Christena Barrett, 36, of Westland was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in police custody on May 8, 2024 for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Sept. 11, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

Her probable cause conference was set for May 22 and personal bond set at $5,000. She is to enter a mental health facility for treatment. Probable cause conference was adjourned until July 24 for a competency exam. On July 24 she failed to appear so a warrant was issued.

She also was arraigned on a bench warrant on charges of retail fraud on June 7, 2023 in Romulus. Her remote pretrial by zoom on that charge was June 20 with personal bond set at $3,000. A warrant for failure to appear also was issued in this case.

On Nov. 18, Judge Green video-arraigned her on the bench warrant while she was in custody of Van Buren police. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 27. Personal bond of $10,000 was set.

The attorney and defendant did not appear on Nov. 27 because the defendant was before the court in person at 20th District Court. The probable cause conference was reset for Dec. 4 and then for Dec. 11. On Dec. 19, 2024 a pretrial was held and the charge was dismissed by the township attorney.

Kobe Leon Langford

Kobe Leon Langford, 22, of Van Buren Township, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon on May 4, 2024 in Sumpter Township. At his probable cause conference on May 15, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 29 arraignment on the information. Bond is $5,000/10%. Disposition conference was June 20 and he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing was July 25, adjourned to July 31.

Judge Martin also pointed out that there were warrants out for him on failure to stop to identify after a 2020 accident in the city of Belleville and distracted driving, no proof of insurance, and failure to display a license in the city of Romulus in 2023. She recalled the warrants, set $3,000 personal bond on each charge and a court date of June 20. He was told to contact court collections regarding remaining unpaid fines. On June 19, he was cleared by Secretary of State per the Criminal Justice Reform Acts of 2020.

He told the judge he had worked for Tornado’s Pizza for eight months making deliveries.

Megan Moses

Megan Moses, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Jackson, was video arraigned by Magistrate Al Hindman on May 16, 2024 while in custody of Van Buren police. She is charged with domestic violence on May 15 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. A pretrial was set for June 5 and she must have no contact of any kind with the victim and cannot return to the place of the offense. A final pretrial was set for June 26 and the complainant must appear.

On June 26, there was no complaining witness, so the charge was dismissed.

Kenneth Edson Hurst

Kenneth Edson Hurst, 42, of Van Buren Township, was charged with gun possession while intoxicated and reckless use of a gun on Jan. 1, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $1,000. His pretrial was set for June 5 and that was adjourned. His probable cause conference was set for June 22 adjourned to June 26. A final pretrial was set for July 10 and the victim must appear.

On July 10, 2024 he pled no contest to the charges and was given 12 months delayed sentence with a dismissal if all the payments are made and there are no violations. Total fines were $800 and he paid with a credit card.

Casimir Jaimar Nickerson

Casimir Jaimar Nickerson, 24, of Detroit, is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, and police officer assault on June 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He appeared for his probable cause conference on July 10 from the Wayne County Jail. His exam was set for July 17. His defense attorney asked that he be marked “medical” and Judge Oakley agreed to the request.

On July 19, the fleeing a police officer charge was dismissed and he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a July 26 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was set for July 31. Final conference was set for Sept. 25. Jury trial was set Nov. 11. That was canceled and the case disposed. Sentencing was Nov. 14, 2024 and the case was dismissed.

Brian Timothy Bielski

Brian Timothy Bielski, 42, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned May 23, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman while in custody of Sumpter police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in Van Buren Township on May 21. His probable cause conference was set for June 5 and bond is $5,000/10%.

He was advised that he has warrants out for him because of the balances he owes from previous cases from Van Buren Township. He was told to appear at court to set up payment arrangements.

On June 5, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 26 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to controlled substance use, which is a misdemeanor, and the original charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to probation.

On June 18 he was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Sept. 23, 2024 by Western Wayne Narcotics. A preliminary exam was set for July 23 with $1,000 personal bond. On July 23 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on July 29. He was sentenced on Oct. 9 to a $900 fine, eight days on the court work program in lieu of a jail term, and 12 months of probation.

Cody Michael Lazette

Cody Michael Lazette, 29, of Romulus was video-arraigned on three bench warrants while in police custody. Magistrate Hindsman arraigned him on a case from Sumpter for driving with an invalid license on Oct. 7, 2024 and set a pretrial for June 13, 2024. Personal bond is $1,000. That charge was dismissed on June 13.

He also was arraigned on an April 3, 2017 bench warrant out of Van Buren Township for driving while license suspended. The pretrial on this was June 20, 2024. Personal bond is $1,000. Payments on that charge were worked out as well as community service hours.

He also was arraigned on a case from the Michigan State Police on Nov. 6. He is charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, with maximum imprisonment of 4-10 years. Personal bond is $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for June 5 on this case. A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 21. He was cautioned to have no contact with minors or the internet while on bond. On Aug. 21, 2024 the exam was conducted and the charges dismissed.

Brandon Charles Johns

Brandon Charles Johns, 37, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on May 31, 2024 while in the custody of Van Buren Police. He is charged with false pretenses – less than $200 and driving while license suspended on May 30. Bond was set at $2,000/10% and his pretrial was June 20. He failed to appear and a remote show cause/pretrial was set for July 18, 2024. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

Thomas Walter-Eugene Vasher

Thomas Walter-Eugene Vasher, 44, of Ypsilanti, is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and retail fraud on Oct. 12, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was present for his May 2024 arraignment/probable cause conference by zoom from the Washtenaw County Jail. Personal bond is $10,000 and his preliminary exam was set for July 10. Judge Oakley allowed personal bond because his pending cases at Washtenaw County involves drug treatment and he will have to be able to be released for that.

On July 10, 2024 he pled no contest to count two (retail fraud) and count one (possession of methamphetamine) was dismissed. Judge Oakley said he should work with the Washtenaw County plan for him and do 60 hours of community service at the treatment center he will be at. He was credited for 90 days served. Also, he was put on 18 months of non-reporting probation. Judge Oakley said: “Just stay out of trouble.” On June 24, Washtenaw County had sentenced him to two years of probation and one year in the Washtenaw County Jail with treatment.

James Allen Williams

James Allen Williams, of Romulus, was arraigned out-county on June 8, 2024 on a charge of first-degree retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Jan. 13, 2024. He is labeled a fourth-degree habitual offender and his personal bond was set at $50,000. He is not to return to Walmart in Belleville or any other Walmart store.

He was scheduled for a June 18, 2024 probable cause conference and at that court session he was scheduled for another probable cause conference on June 26, 2024. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

An arraignment on the bench warrant was held Dec. 29, 2025 and a probable cause conference set for Jan. 6, 2026. The exam was set for Jan. 13. Bond is $5,000/10%. On Jan. 6, the probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 13. Then, the preliminary exam was set for Feb. 3, 2026 and motion to amend bond denied.

Nicholas Adam Battle

Nicholas Adam Battle, 41, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned June 18, 2024 on a warrant from a Feb. 15, 2016 charge of operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended-2nd in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on July 3, then another remote pretrial on July 31. On July 30, the case was dismissed by the complaining party. Case closed.

Dion Fitzgerald Davis

Dion Fitzgerald Davis, 30, of Plymouth and previously of Van Buren Township, is charged with three counts of uttering and publishing in Van Buren Township on Nov. 8, 2023. He had a probable cause conference on June 12, 2024 and was set for a second probable cause conference on June 18. Personal bond is $20,000.

His live preliminary exam was set for July 24, 2024. It was conducted and Judge Green granted the defendant’s motion to dismiss the charges. Case closed.

Gary Michael-James Taylor

Gary Michael-James Taylor, 42, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated on May 10, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on a bench warrant on Feb. 20, 2024 and his remote pretrial was set for Feb. 28 and then scheduled for March 20 and then for April 3 and April 17. His remote pretrial was then set for June 18. At that time, he was given time to handle his felony files and the pretrial was rescheduled for June 26.

His MIDC (Michigan Indigent Defense Counsel) attorney Medina failed to appear again for the defendant and attorney Samir Jadallah was assigned.

On June 26, the defendant failed to appear and a bench warrant was announced. Jadallah said he would try to contact his client and get him to come in.

On July 1, the defendant called in and then came in, stating he had the dates mixed up. The bench warrant was lifted. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial by zoom on July 24.

On July 24, 2024 he pled guilty to the reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired and the case was turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. The case is scheduled for review on Aug. 1, adjourned to Aug. 12 and then Aug. 28. The defendant still needs paperwork so a review was set for Sept. 12.

He was arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Feb. 9 and scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Feb. 17, 2026.

A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 21, 2024 on Western Wayne Narcotics charges of delivery/manufacture of drugs, delivery of methamphetamine, and two weapons charges. The three police officer witnesses were unavailable so these charges were dismissed without prejudice by Judge Oakley.

Kevin Frederick Vlodyka

Kevin Frederick Vlodyka, 44, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on June 26, 2024 while in custody of the Van Buren Township Police. He is charged with domestic violence on June 25. Bond was set at $5,000/10%. His pretrial was scheduled for July 10 and he cannot return to the address of the incident and must have no contact with the victim. He is not to possess/use alcohol or mood-altering substances and must not be released without a GPS tether. On July 10, he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On July 26 his ex-wife called in to get information. He came in to pay bond and a remote show-cause/pretrial was set for Aug. 7. Final pretrial was set for Aug. 21 and then for Sept. 4.

At that time the complaining victim was unable to proceed and the case was dismissed without prejudice.

On June 29, 2026 he was video-arraigned in custody on two bench warrants. One was for not appearing for his court dates on a charge of malicious use of a telephone on both April 9, 2025 and Aug. 12, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

The pretrials were set for July 23, 2026.

Michael Ibrahim Fayz

Michael Ibrahim Fayz, 34, of Dearborn was before Judge Martin on July 3, 2024 for his probable cause conference on charges of possession of ammunition and weapons by a prohibited person, reckless use of firearms, and possession of firearms while under the influence on June 16 in Van Buren Township. Another probable cause conference was set for July 17. The defendant waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a July 31 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 9. A final conference was set for Oct. 4 and a jury trial for Dec. 11. On Oct. 22, he pled guilty to reckless use of weapons and possession under the influence, reduced to misdemeanor, and the two other charges were dismissed. Jury trial was dismissed. He was fined $681 and put on one year of probation.

Eric Edward Bartel

Eric Edward Bartel, 37, of Whittaker was before Judge Martin on July 3, 2024 for his probable cause conference on a charge of aggravated stalking on July 27, 2021 in Van Buren Township. The notice was mailed to the Washtenaw County Jail where he is incarcerated. His examination was set for Sept. 18 and he waived the exam. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Sept. 27, adjourned to Oct. 9. A calendar conference is Oct. 17. Final conference is Dec. 5. Final conference is Jan. 10, 2025 and jury trial set for Feb. 5. The jury trial was canceled and on Feb. 6 he pled guilty to the charge. He was fined $848 and sentenced to 1-5 years in state prison, given credit for time served of 167 days.

Pharoah Demothiss Blewett II

Pharoah Demothiss Blewett II, 28, of Detroit was video-arraigned while in custody with Wayne County on July 1, 2024 on a charge of driving while license suspended on April 7, 2022 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial by zoom was set for July 18 and his personal bond set at $3,000. He failed to appear so a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Aug. 12 his remote show cause/pretrial was set for Sept. 9. He pled guilty to a reduced charge and was fined.

Julius Termaine Turner

Julius Termaine Turner of Detroit was set for his preliminary exam before Judge Green on July 24, 2024 on 11 charges on May 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He has ten weapons charges and one charge of larceny in a building. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 7, 2024 arraignment on the information. Final conference was set for Sept. 11 and then for Oct. 11. He failed to appear on Jan. 10, 2025. On Feb. 3, he was arraigned on the failure to appear and the warrant was set aside. Pretrial was set for Feb. 21 and then March 13 and then March 24, when a plea of guilty was accepted to the larceny in a building charge and the other charges dismissed. The jury trial set for June 23, 2025 was canceled.

On April 21, 2025 he was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison with credit of four days for time served and fees of $198.

He was arraigned on April 14, 2026 on ten charges for controlled substance and weapons on Aug. 9, 2023 by Western Wayne Narcotics and a preliminary examination set for April 21. He retained an attorney and his probable cause conference was set for May 5. The defendant did appear from the Michigan Department of Corrections where he is incarcerated.

Brenton Craig Fox

Brenton Craig Fox, 33, of Adrian was present for his remote arraignment/pretrial on July 24, 2024 before Judge Green on one charge of domestic violence on July 9 and another one on July 18, both in Van Buren Township. A second arraignment/pretrial on the charges was set for July 31, along with a motion hearing. On July 31, he was arraigned and the bond set at $10,000 personal. A final pretrial was set for Aug. 14 and the victim must appear. A final pretrial was then set for Sept. 11. Personal bond is $10,000. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 16 and a final pretrial on Oct. 30, but the complaining victim was unable to attend.

A charge of aggravated stalking on Sept. 13 in Van Buren Township was added. His probable cause conference was Sept. 25 and then the preliminary exam set for Oct. 30. The complaining victim said he/she was unable to attend the Oct. 30 session. The exam was held and the charge dismissed.

Larry Mitchell Domogala

Larry Mitchell Domogala, 40, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Westland, was present for his probable cause conference July 31, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than death, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of property on July 22 in Van Buren Township. Bond of $5,000/10% was posted. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14.

On Aug. 14, the victim dismissed the first two charges and he pled guilty to the charge of malicious destruction of property. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing.

On Sept. 25 a new charge of aggravated stalking on Aug. 23 in Van Buren Township had its probable cause conference. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 30. Personal bond was $10,000.

On Oct. 30, the complaining victim failed to appear so the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Alicia Deann Maupin

Alicia Deann Maupin, 45, of Van Buren Township was set for a pretrial on July 10, 2024 on charges of assault or assault and battery on June 30 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled for a final pretrial on July 31 and the victim must appear. Personal bond is $5,000. On July 31, the pretrial was adjourned for an in-person hearing on Aug. 21, 2024.

At that time, she pled guilty to assault and battery and she was given a six-month delayed sentence. She told the judge her 18-year-old daughter didn’t come home, so she grabbed her arm. The daughter has moved out and Maupin is in counseling at Dawn Farms addressing other issues. Judge Oakley ordered a report from Dawn Farms within 30 days, no further problem with the daughter, and a $500 fine.

On July 23, 2025, she was in court for show-cause on an operating while intoxicated charge brought by the Michigan State Police on Feb. 24, 2025 and a violation of probation hearing from Van Buren Township. She had failed to appear on the operating while intoxicated charge. On July 23, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. Her file was sent to probation for a recommendation for sentencing and a pre-sentence interview was set for July 31. On Oct. 9 she was sentenced to $1,400 in fines, eight days on the court work program in lieu of jail, 12 months of probation, and substance abuse treatment.

The violation of probation charge from June 30, 2024 was handled at the same time.

Anthony Paul Tyler

Anthony Paul Tyler, 34, of Detroit is charged with larceny between $1,000-$20,000 and larceny in a building on Nov. 28, 2022 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for July 10, 2024 before Judge Oakley. He was scheduled for a preliminary examination on July 17. Bond is $10,000/10%. He is in the Calhoun County Jail and the court will try to writ him out and get him to 34th court for the exam.

On July 17 a probable cause conference was held by zoom and the exam was reset for noon on July 31 before Judge Green. The defense attorney pointed out the case was from 2022 and the defendant is in custody. The complainant has to be flown in from out of state.

On July 31 the exam was held and the case bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 7 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 15. An order for an exam transcript was signed. Final conference is Oct. 3 and jury trial is Oct. 24. The jury trial was canceled Oct. 10 when he pled guilty to the first charge and the second charge was dismissed. On Oct. 28, 2024 he was sentenced to two years of probation, fees of $3,063.73, with community service in lieu of fees, 7-21 months in Wayne County Jail, with credit for 112 days served.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, Jr.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, Jr., 32, of Van Buren Township, was present for his probable cause conference on July 17, 2024 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, drove while license suspended, and open alcohol container in vehicle on Aug. 27, 2020 in Van Buren Township.

The defendant appeared in court for a bench warrant arraignment on July 9 and was present for his probable cause conference on July 17 and it was adjourned until July 31. Personal bond is $5,000. His defense attorney Ken Riggins said they may have this resolved by then.

On July 31, he pled guilty to the reduced charges of purchasing a pistol without a license (sentenced to 12 months of probation), letting a suspended person operate a vehicle (sentenced to $45 fine), and the full charge of open alcohol container in a vehicle (sentenced to $45 fine).

Eric Adrian Wyche

Eric Adrian Wyche, 69, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody of Van Buren Police on July 22, 2024 before Judge Martin. He was charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on June 3 in Van Buren Township. He was given $5,000 personal bond and his probable cause conference was held July 31. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 11.

On Sept. 11 he pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of use of a narcotic or cocaine. His fine is to be $545 and 12 months of probation. He needs a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and to follow all recommendations, with documentation to probation. He shall serve 10 hours of community service and no purchase/possess/consume alcoholic beverages or controlled substances, with random testing.

Brandon Travis Bielski

Brandon Travis Bielski of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial before Judge Martin on July 1, 2024 on a charge of retail fraud on May 21 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for his court date, so a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial was set for Aug. 1.

On Aug. 1, he pled guilty and he was sentenced to pay $395.

Mark Alan Stewart

Mark Alan Stewart, 44, of Ann Arbor was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial on July 1 on a charge of malicious use of a phone on June 8, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear so he was set for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 1. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Nov. 7 he was arraigned and a pretrial appearance by zoom was set for Dec. 12. Personal bond is $10,000. On Dec. 11 the charge was dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Steven Wayne-Patrick Hughes

Steven Wayne-Patrick Hughes, 43, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his probable cause conference July 31, 2024 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle and domestic violence in Van Buren Township on July 17. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 14 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 21. Final conference is Oct. 9 and jury trial Nov. 6. On Nov. 4 he pled guilty to domestic violence, operating while intoxicated, and attempt to commit a crime and the charge of fleeing was reduced. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing was Dec. 5 reset for Dec. 10. He was fined $1,581 and probation of one year, six months. Community Service in lieu of fees for 10 days is permitted.

Elijah Rashaad Favors

Two motion hearings to destruct biometric data and arrest record were set July 31, 2024 by Elijah Rashaad Favors, 26, of Van Buren Township on charges of assault to do great physical harm less than death and domestic violence on Oct. 15, 2020 (dismissed by the party) and domestic violence and malicious destruction of property ($1,000-$20,000) on Feb. 15, 2021 (dismissed by the party), both in Van Buren Township.

On Aug. 7, the order regarding the destruction of biometric data and arrest records was generated.

Stephen Richard Nadeau

Stephen Richard Nadeau, 43, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his probable cause conference on July 31, 2024 on five charges of surveilling an unclothed person, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of failure to comply with sex offender reporting duties in Van Buren Township on Sept. 30, 2023. There is to be no contact with the victims. Personal bond is $20,000.

On July 31, his probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14. Then, another probable cause conference for Sept. 4. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 18 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Sept. 26. Final conference was set for Nov. 7 and a jury trial set for Jan. 16, 2025.

On Nov. 7, he pled guilty to surveilling an unclothed person and the other charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for Jan. 8, 2025. He was sentenced to fees totaling $1,498, 12 months in the Wayne County Jail, with credit time for one day, and 5 years of probation starting Jan. 8.

Robert John Robertson

Robert John Robertson, 52, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for his arraignment/probable cause conference on July 3, 2024 on two charges of operating while intoxicated-third, and driving while license suspended-second on July 30, 2022 in Sumpter Township.

Bond was set at $10,000/personal and the preliminary examination set for Sept. 11. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 25 arraignment on the information. A plea of guilty on the first count of driving while intoxicated-third was accepted at circuit court and sentencing set for Oct. 25 with the other two counts dismissed. Sentencing was reset to Dec. 4, reset to Jan. 10, 2025. Fees were $698, with two years of probation.

Scott Allen James

Scott Allen James, 58, of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence – third offense notice – in Van Buren Township on June 7, 2024. He was arraigned out-county on June 9 and his probable cause conference was set for June 18. Personal bond is $25,000.

He also is charged with aggravated stalking on June 12 in Van Buren Township and was arraigned on June 15. On June 18 he was scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 26. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is not to be released without a tether.

On June 26 his preliminary exam was set for July 3. He was tethered to the Salvation Army with no contact with the victim.

The defendant previously had a probable cause conference set for Jan. 24, 2024 for domestic violence-third offense notice which occurred on Jan. 14 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $50,000. A preliminary exam was set for March 6. On that date a probable cause conference was held and the charge was dismissed because the victim failed to appear.

On July 3, 2024 James called from the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. He told district court that the Salvation Army freed him to walk over to the wrong courthouse. His attorney waived his preliminary exam on both the aggravated stalking and the domestic violence-3rd and an arraignment on the information was set for July 10 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Judge Martin ordered him to walk back to the Salvation Army as soon as possible, and definitely by 4 p.m.

On July 10, a calendar conference was set for July 19 at circuit court. Final conference was Sept. 6, adjourned to Sept. 20. Final conference was Oct. 22, 2024 and the case was dismissed.

Christian Alexander Lee

Christian Alexander Lee, 21, of Dearborn Heights, was video arraigned while in custody on July 30, 2024 by Judge Martin. He is charged with trespassing, interfering with police, and assault and battery on July 26 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Martin set his remote pretrial for Aug. 12 and personal bond at $5,000. Another remote pretrial was set for Sept. 11. A remote pretrial was then set for Oct. 3 and then for Nov. 7. The defendant will receive mental health treatment. He missed the Nov. 7 hearing and asked for a new date. His remote show-cause/arraignment/pretrial was Nov. 21 then changed to Dec. 5, 2024.

On Dec. 5, the trespassing charge and assault and battery charge were dismissed and he pled guilty to interfering with police. He was fined $400 and a delayed sentencing if he is without charges over the next 12 months.

William David Wade, Jr.

William David Wade, Jr., 22, of Garden City was due for his jury trial before Judge Oakley on July 29, 2024 but the victim was sick and so the jury trial was reset until Sept. 16 and then dismissed without prejudice that day.

Wade is charged with larceny under $200 on Aug. 13, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He was fined $135 restitution and a jury charge.

Eric Ryan Gelnett

Eric Ryan Gelnett, 32, of the city of Belleville, was scheduled for this remote arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 7, 2024 before Judge Martin on a charge of violation of an ignition interlock device on June 20 in Belleville. He missed his Aug. 7 date and said he would request a new hearing date. The court informed him he will receive a show-cause notice to appear in the mail. The show-cause hearing was Aug. 28.

He pled guilty to the charge and delayed sentence for eight months and if the fee of $300 is paid, the charge will be dismissed. This fee will be added to his present payment plan. He told Judge Oakley that he got into someone else’s car and drove it without an ignition device and he was supposed to drive only with ignition device.

Centrelle Iyanna Pitts

Centrelle Iyanna Pitts, 27, of Inkster was due for an Aug. 7, 2024 zoom preliminary hearing on a charge of registration/plate violation and a remote arraignment/pretrial on a charge of driving while license suspended, both on Feb. 11, 2024 in the city of Belleville. She failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for Aug. 28, 2024. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued. A default judgment was generated for $250 on the registration and plate violation.

Matthew Grissell Parks

Matthew Grissell Parks, 65, of Milan held his probable cause conference on Aug. 7, 2024 on charges of possession of narcotics, driving while license suspended and refusing to be fingerprinted on July 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 11. The preliminary exam was set for Nov. 27 and he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, Dec. 11. Final conference was Feb. 6, 2025 and jury trial set for March 6.

On Feb. 11, he pled guilty to being in possession of controlled substances and the other two charges were dismissed. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation. Sentencing was March 25 and was a fine of $198, 2 to 17 months in jail and two years of probation.

Brandy Rose Ortiz

Brandy Rose Ortiz, 42, of Sumpter Township was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 7, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on April 14, 2023 in Sumpter Township. She did not appear. A show-cause hearing was set for Aug. 28.

At that time a final pretrial was set for Oct. 2 and the victim must appear. On Oct. 2, 2024 the charge was dismissed by the party.

Jason Charles Smith

Jason Charles Smith, 49, of Ypsilanti, who was in the Washtenaw County Jail, was present by zoom for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Aug. 7, 2024 on a charge of illegal license plate on Nov. 25, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

Smith pled guilty to the charge and Judge Martin sentenced him to 90 days in jail – time served – to close the case.

Randall Scott Bond

Randall Scott Bond of Milan was arrested on possession of methamphetamine on July 19, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The charge was reduced to use of methamphetamine and he pled guilty. He failed to appear for his sentencing and a show-cause hearing and a bench warrant was put out for his arrest.

On Aug. 8, 2024 he was arraigned by zoom on the bench warrant while in custody of Jackson County.

Judge Oakley was advised Bond needs to clear his record to get into treatment in Jackson County. Judge Oakley canceled the warrant from LEIN and then gave supplemental sentencing of 12 months of non-reporting probation. He warned Bond not to violate his sentencing in Jackson County.

Jo Anne Phillips

Jo Anne Phillips, 61, of Romulus and formerly of Belleville, was video-arraigned by Magistrate Hindman while in custody of the Sumpter Township Police at the Huron Township lockup, on June 27, 2024. She is charged with driving while intoxicated-3rd on April 14, 2023 in Sumpter Township.

A probable cause conference was set for July 10. Bond was set at $3,000/10%. Another probable cause conference was set for July 31 to give the defense attorney time to get discovery.

On July 31, she waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 14 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Aug. 21. Final conference is Oct. 11, adjourned to Oct. 25, adjourned to Nov. 8. Final conference is Dec. 16 and jury trial set for Jan. 13, 2025. On Dec. 16, she pled nolo contendere to the charge and the jury trial was canceled. Sentencing on Jan. 31 was a total fine of $1,298, confinement in the Wayne County Jail with one day of credit, 60 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Julian David Roberts

Julian David Roberts of Van Buren Township was charged with third-degree child abuse on July 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of child abuse-four and his file was turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. He was ordered not to assault, harass, intimidate, beat, wound, or threaten the victim. Sentencing was set for Sept. 9. He was fined $1,465, anger management and parenting programs, 24 hours of community service, and 18 months of probation.

James Alvin Richmond

James Alvin Richmond of Laingsburg, MI is charged with domestic violence on Aug. 3 in Van Buren Township. The remote pretrial was Aug. 14, 2024. The defendant told Judge Martin that he is homeless and his address is old. He was scheduled for a final pretrial on Sept. 4 and all witnesses must be present.

Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 4, the complaining witness failed to appear so the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Kerry Wayne Winn

Kerry Wayne Winn, 56, of Van Buren Township and then Ypsilanti, was charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Sept. 2, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He has a habitual offender-fourth-offense notice. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14, but the Washtenaw County Jail, where he was in custody, did not appear on zoom as requested. His cash bond was set for $100 and the probable cause conference scheduled for Aug. 28.

On Aug. 28, his preliminary exam was set for Oct. 9. He was unable to pay the $100 bond and so he has stayed in the Wayne County Jail. His attorney asked for bond to be reset to $1, so he can afford to pay it and can go to the VA for treatment. The Battle Creek VA will have a bed for him soon. The attorney said that personal bond wouldn’t be good there because when you have to pay for a bond, the time served mounts up. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Nov. 1 and he failed to appear so a warrant was out for his arrest. On Dec. 3 he was arraigned on the failure to appear warrant. On Dec. 17 was his pretrial and he pled guilty to possession of controlled substances. A jury trial had been set for March 3 and was canceled. Sentencing was Jan. 23. His fine is $438 with three years of probation.

Judge Oakley had pointed out there were two misdemeanor files from 2022 and 2023 from Van Buren Township and so he set pretrials of Sept. 19, 2024 and $1,000 personal bond. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 3. Final pretrial was set for Nov. 7. He failed to appear and he was due to be released from Washtenaw Jail soon. On Feb. 4, 2025 his notice to appear was returned by the post office since it could not be delivered. Failure to comply with judgment was issued. A bench warrant was signed. On July 17 he pled guilty to the charge and he was sentenced to 30 days of time served.

He was scheduled for arraignment / probable cause conference on July 10 on a new charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Oct. 31, 2024. This charge was approved May 15, 2025. The arraignment/probable-cause conference was then set for July 23. On July 17, the charge was dismissed. Cases closed.

Christopher William Thomas

Christopher William Thomas, 25, of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Aug. 3 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial was set for Aug. 14, 2024 and then the final pretrial set for Sept. 11. At that time the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Hadi Haydar Moussa

Hadi Haydar Moussa of Dearborn Heights is charged with furnishing tobacco to minors at 2:23 p.m. on July 22, 2024 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Aug. 14. His remote pretrial, appearance by zoom, was set for Sept. 4. Personal bond is $200.

On Sept. 4 he pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to pay $300 and was given a 12-month delayed sentence. The case will be dismissed if there are no further problems and if the fine is paid.

Joshua Lee Dowell

Joshua Lee Dowell of Inkster was present by zoom for his probable cause conference on July 24, 2024 before Judge Green on a charge of receiving and concealing a vehicle on March 6 in Van Buren Township. Another probable cause conference was set for July 31 and then because he was in custody on an unrelated charge, reset to Aug. 14. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 30 and paperwork sent to the Wayne County Jail where he was incarcerated. Personal bond is $5,000.

He was bound over to circuit court on another like charge and final conference was set for Jan. 15, 2025 and then Feb. 6. He failed to appear, so a warrant is out for his arrest.

Edward Dominic Cortez-Villa

Edward Dominic Cortez-Villa of Detroit is charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree (person 13-15) on May 7, 2023 in Sumpter. He was in custody of the Huron Township Police for Sumpter Police on Aug. 19 and was arraigned. Bond was set at $50,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 28 and then adjourned to Sept. 25, and then to Oct. 9 and then Oct. 30. The exam was waived and he was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 13 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Nov. 22 and he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing was Jan. 7, 2025.

Jeffrey Asafu

Jeffrey Asafu, 37, of Van Buren Township is charged with aggravated indecent exposure in the city of Belleville on Feb. 2, 2023. On Aug. 19, 2024 he was in custody at the Van Buren Police Department for a video arraignment. His probable-cause conference was set for Aug. 28. He appeared by zoom from the Wayne County Jail and his exam was set for Oct. 2. Personal bond is $10,000 and he cannot return to the place of offense. He is not to be released without a GPS tether for location only.

He was bound over to circuit court on Oct. 2 and an arraignment on the information was Oct. 16. A calendar conference was Oct. 23. A competency hearing Dec. 12 found he was competent to stand trial. On Dec. 17 he pled guilty. Sentencing on Jan. 23 was a fine of $1,898, two years of probation, two months confinement in the Wayne County Jail with 158 days credit for time served, so there is no additional jail time.

Sean Arthur Charnley

Sean Arthur Charnley, 38, of Ypsilanti was charged with possession of narcotics on Nov. 27, 2020 and retail fraud-second degree Aug. 11, 2024 both in Van Buren Township. His probable cause and arraignment/pretrial were set for Aug. 21, 2024 and he failed to appear. He was set for a show cause hearing on Sept. 18, 2024. He has a history of failure to appear. Personal bond is $10,000.

Another charge of retail fraud was charged for May 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear in court for that charge and so a warrant was issued. A bench warrant arraignment with the defendant in custody was held Aug. 13, 2024 and his remote pretrial was Sept. 19. Personal bond is $10,000. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Nehemiah Everett Parker

Nehemiah Everett Parker, 27, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence and animal cruelty on Aug. 9, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His pretrial was set for Aug. 21. A remote pretrial was set for Sept. 18.

Additional discovery was outstanding so a pretrial was scheduled for Oct. 9, 2024. Final pretrial was set for Oct. 23 and at that time the cases were dismissed. Case closed.

Steven Joseph Purdue

Steven Joseph Purdue of Van Buren Township was present for his pretrial on July 17, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on July 5 in Van Buren Township. The final pretrial was set for Aug. 21 and the victim must appear. Personal bond is $5,000. On Aug. 21, the complainant did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Hassan Christopher Clark

Hassan Christopher Clark, 55, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned by Judge Lisa Martin while in custody of Van Buren Township Police. He is charged with second-degree arson and breaking & entering (illegal entry) on June 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He is considered a habitual offender. Judge Martin set bond of $20,000/10% and scheduled the probable cause conference for July 10. The preliminary exam was set for Aug. 21.

At that time, a plea hearing was held and the arson charge was dismissed by a motion of the prosecuting attorney. The defendant pled guilty to the breaking & entering charge and was given a delayed sentence. The charge will be dismissed after 12 months if the $500 fine is paid and there are no other problems.

He is to obtain a mental health evaluation within 30 days and shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages or controlled/mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, with random testing as directed by probation.

Garland Terrence Reid

Garland Terrence Reid of Detroit was charged with operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence on July 17 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment/pretrial was held on Aug. 21, 2024 before Judge Oakley. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired and the CCW charge was dismissed. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on Aug. 29. Sentencing was Oct. 10.

Judge Oakley sentenced him to a $570 fine, community service of nine days in lieu of jail time, and nine months of probation.

Marco John Bonasera

Marco John Bonasera, 34, of Dundee was present Aug. 21, 2024 by video for his probable cause conferences on two bench warrants: One for a Van Buren charge of possessing methamphetamine on Dec. 20, 2022 and another on a Sumpter Township charge of home invasion-second degree.

A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 2. Although police had requested $5,000/10% bond, Judge Oakley set it at $5,000 personal bond. He said he has been incarcerated for five months in Washtenaw County and he could be released if this warrant was cleared up. He said he had worked for Clean Tech in Dundee for almost a year.

On Oct. 2 the possession was pled down to “use” and the home invasion was dismissed without prejudice. He was to be dismissed from the Washtenaw Jail the next day. A pre-sentence interview was set and sentencing was Nov. 21. He was fined $625, sentenced to 12 months of probation and six days of community service in lieu of serving jail time.

Jeremy Allan Peterson

Jeremy Allan Peterson, 48, of Romulus was scheduled for an Aug. 21, 2024 show-cause hearing for failure to appear July 10, 2024 on charges of retail fraud and removal of theft detection device on April 12, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear on Aug. 21 and a bench warrant was issued.

Mann Dwayne Davis

Mann Dwayne Davis, 40, of Ypsilanti was scheduled for probable cause conferences on Aug. 21, 2024 on charges of retail fraud on Aug. 11 and possession of controlled substance and retail fraud, also on Aug. 11, both in Van Buren Township.

The defendant failed to appear for his court date and the defense attorney was going to try to locate him. Another probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4. Personal bond is $10,000. It was noted he is a habitual offender.

On Sept. 4 he failed to appear so a warrant was signed for his arrest. On Oct. 24 he was video arraigned in custody and his probable-cause conference was set for Oct. 30. Judge Martin scheduled him for a preliminary exam on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 6 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of a controlled substance and the other charge was dismissed. Credit for 45 days served in jail. Case closed.

Deja Marie Hall

Deja Marie Hall, 26, of Ypsilanti, is charged with driving while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age on Aug. 13, 2023 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for her remote arraignment and pretrial on Nov 15, but she failed to appear. A warrant was issued and on July 18, 2024 she was arraigned while in custody. On Aug. 21 a final show cause session was set for Oct. 2. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. A show cause hearing was set for Nov. 6 and the warrant recalled. A remote pretrial was held Nov. 20 and Judge Oakley asked her why she wasn’t in court in person, as required. She said she lives far away, in Ypsilanti, and doesn’t have a way to get to court. Her new attorney asked for time to review the case. Judge Oakley told Hall she had to come to her next pretrial on Dec. 30 in person and she argued with the judge, saying she has no friends to bring her. Judge Oakley said she needed to be in his courtroom on Dec. 30 in person. She complained about his attitude and it was stated she was nasty to court clerks, as well.

On Dec. 30 she was present as directed and was scheduled for a remote pretrial by zoom on Jan. 15. At that time, the charge of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age was dismissed by the party and she pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. The case was sent to probation for a recommendation for sentencing. On April 8 she was sentenced to 9 months probation, 24 hours community service, attend a level 1 alcohol education program or engage in a substance abuse treatment and pay a total of $1,600 in fines.

Stephen John Klobucar

Stephen John Klobucar, 63, of Sumpter Township, was scheduled for an Aug. 21, 2024 arraignment/pretrial on a charge of driving while license suspended-2 on July 27, 2024 in the city of Belleville. His pretrial was set for Oct. 2, 2024 so he has time to hire an attorney. He was scheduled for an arraignment/pretrial on Dec. 30, 2024.

His Aug. 21, 2024 preliminary hearing on improper lane change, also on July 27 in the city of Belleville, was adjourned to Oct. 2. A pre-hearing was scheduled for Nov. 13. A pre-hearing set for Dec. 30 and then an arraignment/pre-trial/ appearance by zoom on Jan. 22, 2025. He pled guilty to allowing unlicensed driver to drive and was fined $345.

Wain Lee Bales

Wain Lee Bales, 51, of Van Buren Township was charged with three violations of technical requirement charges on Nov. 28, 2023. He was scheduled for trial several times over the last year and most recently on Aug. 22, 2024. The live bench trial was adjourned at the request of the defense attorney until Sept. 26. The defendant was in the Wayne County Jail.

He had been bound over to circuit court on a May 5 charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in Van Buren Township and did not show up for his arraignment on the information at circuit court on Aug. 7. He was due for his failure to appear arraignment on Aug. 22. He then was incarcerated and a calendar conference set for Sept. 6, 2024.

At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use-methamphetamine and he was sentenced to a fee of $1,178, two years of probation, and 90 hours of community service.

Bales was video-arraigned at 34th District Court while in custody on Feb. 3, 2025 on three 2023 bench warrants and one Feb. 1 charge, all in Van Buren Township.

The new charge is possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Feb. 1. His bond was set at $2,000/10% and a probable cause conference set Feb. 12. The preliminary exam was set for March 19.

The bench warrant on three charges for violating technical requirements on Nov. 28, 2023 brought a bond of $1,000/10% each and a pretrial on March 20. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited with 60 days of time-served. Case closed.

On March 20, he also was sentenced to pay $276 for impeding traffic on Sept. 23 in Huron Township.

Travis Blake-Walton St. Clair

Travis Blake-Walton St. Clair, 29, of Wayne and previously of Sumpter Township, on Aug. 27, 2024 was video-arraigned on bench warrants while in custody of the Huron Township Police. He had failed to appear for sentencing on Aug. 8 for an interfering with police charge from Jan. 1, 2023 in Sumpter. He also was arraigned on charges of failure to appear on charges of fleeing a police officer and driving while license suspended on Aug. 5 in Huron Township.

On the Sumpter charge he had been found guilty by a jury on April 22. Judge Oakley sentenced him to 12 months of probation and ordered him not to purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverage or controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, with random testing. The defendant also must continue medication as prescribed.

On the Huron charges, he was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 4, 2024 and given $20,000 personal bond. He must have a tether installed and go only from his mother’s house to court or medical treatments. Preliminary exam was held.

Richard Allen Graves

Richard Allen Graves, 61, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant on Aug. 26, 2024 for failure to appear on charges of possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person and two weapons charges on May 14, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4 and personal bond set at $10,000. Probable cause conference was set for Sept. 18 and preliminary exam for Oct. 30, changed to Dec. 11. The exam was held and the defendant bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 8, 2025 arraignment on the information. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Jazlyn Leeann Dufek

Jazlyn Leeann Dufek, 25, of Ypsilanti, was video-arraigned while in custody on Aug. 26, 2024 on a bench warrant of failure to appear for charges of breaking & entering a building with intent and larceny in a building on Dec. 16, 2023 in Sumpter Township. Her probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4 and personal bond set at $1,000. The defendant is currently staying with her grandmother due to her pregnancy and so her grandmother’s address will be used for court mailings.

A probable cause conference was held Sept. 11 and a live preliminary exam set for Oct. 23, 2024. She pled guilty to reduced charges misdemeanors of breaking and entering without the owner’s permission, and larceny, each with a fee of $345 and 18 months of probation.

On April 7, 2026 there was a violation of probation hearing and she failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued.

Keith Habib Malcom

Keith Habib Malcom, 47, of Ypsilanti, is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine and operating an unregistered vehicle on July 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Aug. 14 and then Aug. 28 and then adjourned until Oct. 9. Bond was $2,500/10% and was posted.

On Oct. 9, the defendant pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of narcotic, and the original charge was dismissed, and pled to not having his vehicle registered. He was fined $500 and $225 for the violations. The sentence was delayed 18 months and a substance abuse evaluation ordered, with treatment if necessary. He also must work eight days on the court work program. The case will be dismissed after 18 months if there are no further violations.

Oliver Sterling Beck

Oliver Sterling Beck of Van Buren Township is charged with delivering / manufacturing drugs on March 17, 2021 in Canton Township. His arraignment / probable cause conference was Aug. 28, 2024 before Judge Oakley and his warrant was canceled. He waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 11 arraignment on the information, adjourned by the court to Sept. 20. A motion hearing was set for Nov. 15. Motion hearing is Dec. 5. Violation hearing was set for Feb. 21. The case was dismissed on Feb. 24, 2025.

Anthony James Signorelli

Anthony James Signorelli, 41, of Allen Park was video arraigned while in custody of the Van Buren Township Police by Judge Oakley on Sept. 6, 2024 on a charge of assault and battery on Sept. 5. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and his remote pretrial set for Sept. 18. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. His final pretrial was set for Sept. 25 and the complaining victim must appear. On Sept. 25, the complaint was dismissed. Case closed.

Shawn Ryan Bussell

Shawn Ryan Bussell, 34, of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in September 2024 while in custody on a bench warrant stemming from a charge of larceny under $200 on Dec. 31, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a remote pretrial set for Sept. 19 but he did not appear, so a hearing will be set. He was ordered not to return to the place of the offense. A warrant was put out for his arrest.

He also is charged with interfering with Van Buren Police on Sept. 5. A remote arraignment-pretrial was set for Oct. 3, but he failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 7, 2024. He failed to appear and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Adam Holmer Martain-Doss

Adam Holmer Martain-Doss, 27, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned Sept. 5, 2024 while in custody on charges of assault to do physical harm less than murder, interfering with electronic communications, and domestic violence on Sept. 3, 2024 in Sumpter Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10% and his probable cause conference is Sept. 18. He is to have no contact with the victim or return to Holiday Woods or the place of the offense.

While in custody, he also was arraigned on a bench warrant for a June 30 charge of domestic violence in Sumpter Township and failing to appear at a July 16 hearing. His remote pretrial on this charge was Sept. 18 and personal bond $5,000. He is not to return to Holiday Woods.

On Sept. 18 his in-person preliminary exam was set for Sept. 25 on the felony charges and a remote pretrial set Oct. 30 on the domestic violence charge. On Sept. 25, everything was set for Oct. 2 and the Wayne County Jail computer system was down so it was reset to Oct. 9. The Jail computer was still down and he was not on camera. It was reset to Oct. 16. Then, the defense attorney failed to appear and the defendant could not be located at the Wayne County Jail. The probable cause conference was reset to Oct. 23, and he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court. On Nov. 21 he pled guilty to domestic violence and the other charges were dismissed.

On Feb. 5 he was sentenced to fees of $1,828, 40 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.

On Jan. 15, a remote show cause/pretrial was set for Jan. 29 on the June 30, 2024 domestic violence charge. At that time the warrant was recalled and a final pretrial set for Feb. 19. On Feb. 19 the domestic violence charge of June 30, 2024 was dismissed.

Jason Robert Stamp

Jason Robert Stamp, 38, of Trenton was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 5, 2024 on five bench warrants on failures to appear in court, including two cases from Belleville (reckless driving and driving while license suspended) and three from Huron Township including felony charges of larceny of weapons, prohibited person with weapons, larceny in a building, and two weapons charges on May 4. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 18 and his bond at $2,500/10%.

On Sept. 19, the Belleville reckless driving was discharged by the party and he pled guilty to fail to display driver’s license and was sentenced to 31 days of time-served. Cases closed.

On Sept. 23, he pled guilty as charged to Huron Township misdemeanor and civil charges on Oct. 11, 2021 and was given 31 days in jail with 31 days of credit for time served and fee of $1,212. Cases closed.

Nicholas Anderson Pesant

Nicholas Anderson Pesant of Sumpter Township was charged with aggravated stalking in Sumpter Township on July 14, 2023 and he failed to appear for a hearing. He was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 4, 2024 on a bench warrant. Bond is $5,000/10%. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 11 and at that time the case was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Dwayne Leon Jones

Dwayne Leon Jones, 43, of Detroit, is charged with identity theft, state ID card forgery and two drivers’ licenses or more on Aug. 20 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was Sept. 4, 2024. Bond was changed to personal $7,500 with a GPS tether for location only. The preliminary exam was set for Nov. 27. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which took place Dec. 11. A calendar conference was Dec. 19. A tether violation was found on Jan. 17, 2025 and a final conference set for Jan. 31 then continued to Feb. 25. At that time he pled guilty to identity theft and the other two charges were dismissed. Sentencing was March 21 continued to April 4 reset to April 16, adjourned to April 30, to May 16. He was sentenced to six months in jail, with credit for 112 days time served, two years of probation and a fee of $198.

Wanda Marie Crow

Wanda Marie Crow, 29, of Utica failed to appear for her probable cause conference on Sept. 4, 2024 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and open container in a vehicle on Dec. 17, 2023 in the city of Belleville. A bench warrant was issued and then recalled. The probable cause conference was reset for Sept. 18, 2024. At that time her live, preliminary exam was set for Sept. 25.

She pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use and open container and was turned over to probation for a recommendation on the sentencing. A review was set for Oct. 10. She failed to complete paperwork and a show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 4, 2024. She failed to appear so a warrant was put out for her arrest. On July 21, the warrant was recalled and she was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Aug. 4 and then a pre-sentence interview on Aug. 7. Sentencing was Sept. 9. She was fined $1,665 for use of controlled substance and 18 months of probation, with a delayed sentence. She was fined $270 for driving with an open container.

On Dec. 15, a file was entered on parole violations, including trying to use a fake urine sample at her drug and alcohol testing. She returned and tested positive for marijuana and cocaine. On Jan. 15, she pled guilty to violations and her probation was expanded in what she had to do.

On Feb. 11, was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on March 2. She had failed to appear for drug testing on certain dates and tested positive for cocaine. She also failed to enroll in substance abuse treatment. On Marcch 2 she was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Cameron Scott Tuoriniemi

Cameron Scott Tuoriniemi of Livonia was set for a remote pretrial on Sept. 4, 2024 on a domestic violence charge from Feb. 9, 2023 in Van Buren Township. The charge was then dismissed on a motion from the defense. Case closed.

Heather Jolene Booth

Heather Jolene Booth, 43, of Ypsilanti is charged with possession of narcotics and retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Aug. 13, 2024. She was video-arraigned while in custody on Aug. 14. Her probable cause conference was Aug. 28, 2024 and she failed to appear. Her second probable cause conference was set for Sept. 4. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Sept. 4, a probable cause conference was set for Sept. 18. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 2.

On Oct. 2, her preliminary exam was set for Nov. 13. Pretrials were set for Oct. 17 on three Van Buren Township misdemeanors with personal bond of $1,000 for each charge: false information to police, driving while license suspended, and possessing narcotic paraphernalia on Nov. 16, 2023. She failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

On Nov. 13, she was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Nov. 21 and her warrant was recalled.

On Nov. 13, she waived her preliminary exam and arraignment on the information at circuit court was set for Nov. 27. A calendar conference was set for Dec. 5, a final conference for Jan. 29, 2025 reset to Jan. 24. Pretrial was March 11. On March 24, she pled guilty to possession of narcotics and the retail fraud charge was dismissed. On July 15 she was fined $198 and sentenced to 35 days of time served. She also was put on two years of probation.

On July 21, 2025 she was video-arraigned in custody on two new charges in Sumpter Township. She was charged with possession of narcotics and driving while license suspended on Jan. 7, 2025 and the same charges on June 16, 2024.

Her probable cause hearings were set for July 30 and then Aug. 6. At that time her exams were set for Aug. 13. A warrant was out for her arrest. She was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 22, 2025. She failed to appear so a show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 9. She failed to appear and a warrant was signed for her arrest.

Gene Laroy Carrier

Gene Laroy Carrier, 63, of Belleville was charged with operating while impaired on July 23, 2024 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was Sept. 4. His next remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 25. He was arraigned and his pretrial set for Oct. 9 and then Nov. 13. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Nov. 13, his case was adjourned a week to Nov. 20.

The prosecutor had wished to reduce the charge and Judge Oakley questioned whether it was allowed to reduce a drunk driving charge without dismissing the original charge and issuing a new ticket. He said it always has been his court’s policy not to reduce a drunk-driving charge. The prosecutor was to check whether it was allowed.

On Nov. 20 Carrier pled guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He told the judge he was driving in Belleville on July 23 and had something to drink causing him to drive recklessly.

Judge Oakley said he wanted an alcohol-related sentence. He sent the case to probation for a pre-sentence interview. The case was scheduled for review for Dec. 6 but they were waiting for paperwork and on Nov. 26 the judge issued a notice of non-compliance on the reckless driving charge and set a Jan. 16, show-cause hearing.

That was changed to a pre-sentence interview on Jan. 7, 2025. Sentencing was set for Feb. 13 and then March 13.

On March 13, Judge Oakley sentenced him to a fine of $2,000 for reckless driving and no probation.

Hector Manuel Aguilera

Hector Manuel Aguilera, 57, of Ann Arbor was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant by Judge Green on Sept. 9, 2024 for not appearing for court sessions on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while license suspended on Jan. 13, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pre-trial on Sept. 19, 2024. Bond was set at $950/10% on the first charge because he had $95 in hand to post the bond. On the second charge, bond was set at $10,000 personal. He failed to appear, so a bench warrant was issued.

Deante Jovan Edward Currie

Deante Jovan Edward Currie of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 13, 2024 by Judge Green on a charge of aggravated domestic assault on Sept. 11 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $10,000 and a remote pretrial was set for Sept. 25.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of domestic aggression and was sentenced to a fine of $480, 12 months of probation, batterer’s counseling, mental health evaluation and 12 hours of community service.

Chance Joseph Bonam

Chance Joseph Bonam, 28, of Ypsilanti was scheduled for his preliminary exam on July 17, 2024 before Judge Oakley on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township. He waived his preliminary exam.

The prosecutor asked the judge to revoke the defendant’s bond and remand him to jail because he had been violating the bond that ordered him not to return to the scene of the incident. Pictures on Ring camera were cited plus incidents. Judge Oakley revoked his bond for violation of the bond and remanded him to jail. The arraignment on the information at circuit court was set for July 24. The defendant said his wife kept inviting him to come over, but Judge Oakley said he still violated an order of the court.

On July 31 Bonam was charged with aggravated stalking on July 9 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned and his probable cause conference held on Sept. 11. The warrant for his arrest was canceled. A live exam was set for Oct. 23.

The exam was held and the charges dismissed.

David Troy Goerlitz

David Troy Goerlitz, 42, of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Sept. 1, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond is $2,000. A remote pretrial was held Sept. 11 and his final pretrial is Sept. 25. He is to have no contact with the complaining victim and is not to return to the scene of the incident.

On Sept. 25 the charge was dismissed because the complaining victim doesn’t wish to proceed. Case closed.

Frederick Lamar Griffin

Frederick Lamar Griffin of Ypsilanti was charged with speeding in a limited access area, driving while license suspended and a registration/plate violation on Aug. 4, 2024 in the city of Belleville. At his zoom pretrial, he received a plea deal. He pled responsible for speeding 1-5 mph over in a limited access area (reduced from the charge of 16-20 mph over the limit) and the other two charges were dismissed. Fine was $130.

Larry Mitchell Domogala

Larry Mitchell Domogala of Westland, had his arraignment/probable cause conference on Sept. 11, 2024 on a charge of aggravated stalking on Aug. 23 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 25 and personal bond set at $10,000. There is to be no contact with the victim. A live, in-person preliminary exam was set for Oct. 30. The case was dismissed when the complaining victim failed to appear.

Casey Lynn Bonds

Casey Lynn Bonds, 42, of Lincoln Park was set for a remote appearance on Sept. 11, 2024 on charges of no insurance, disobeying a traffic signal, and driving while license suspended in the city of Belleville on Aug. 14, 2024. She did not appear and a default judgment of $320 was levied for no insurance and $280 for disobeying a traffic signal and show-cause hearings set for Oct. 4. A show-cause hearing on driving while license suspended-second was Oct. 9, but she did not appear. On Oct. 17, 2024 a bench warrant was issued.

On Nov. 21, 2025, she was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Dec. 18, which was changed to Dec. 3.

On Dec. 3, she was present for the hearing. The charge of driving while license suspended was dismissed and she pled guilty to a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

Judge Oakley said she got all the citations on one day and they never heard from her. She owed the court $894 and she needs to set up a payment plan on that. He put her on 12-months non-reporting probation on her guilty plea, with no fine for that charge.

Brian Edward Gilson

Brian Edward Gilson, 32, of Van Buren Township was set for a preliminary exam on Sept. 11, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence-third offense on July 12 in Van Buren Township and he waived the exam. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 25 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Oct. 9. Final conference was Nov. 1 and a jury trial set Nov. 21. A plea of guilty was accepted on Nov. 15 and a sentencing was Dec. 13. He was fined $828, sentenced to six months in the Wayne County Jail, crediting three days of time-served. Probation is two years.

Nicholas Daniel Richards

Nicholas Daniel Richards, 35, of Sumpter Township was arraigned Sept. 18, 2024 on a charge of fleeing and eluding an officer-fourth degree in Van Buren Township on Feb. 25, 2023. Bond was set at $10,000/10% and his live preliminary exam set for Sept. 25. Then it was set for Oct. 30 and a writ to have him present was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections where he is incarcerated at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility serving time for identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.

On the fleeing and eluding charge, his exam was held Oct. 30 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Nov. 12. Final conference was set for Jan. 7, 2025 and then for Jan. 15, 2025. At that time he pled guilty to the charge. Sentencing on Feb. 10 was a fine of $1,898, 40 hours of community service in lieu of some of the fees, 2-17 months in jail, and 18 months of probation.

Tyree Lee Jones

Tyree Lee Jones of Pontiac was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody on Sept. 19, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman. He is charged with unauthorized driving away of vehicle and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Dec. 17, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $20,000 personal and the probable cause conference set for Oct. 2. A preliminary exam was held Nov. 13 and the charges dismissed without prejudice.

Chaleece Marie Allix

Chaleece Marie Allix of Inkster was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Sept. 19, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman. She is charged with intent to pass false vehicle title on Dec. 8, 2021 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and her probable cause conference set for Oct. 2. Exam was set for Oct. 9 and the charge was dismissed without prejudice on a motion by her attorney.

David Luke Disney

David Luke Disney, of Rockwood and formerly of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 18, 2024 by Magistrate Al Hindman. He is charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation), possession of weapon by felon, four counts of felony firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two domestic violence, on Sept. 17 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 2. An exam was set for Nov. 13 and then adjourned at the request of the attorney until Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20 his exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 4 arraignment on the information. Final conference was set for Jan. 30. Pretrial is Feb. 28 and jury trial was set for March 31.

On March 17, he pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and the nine other charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled. On April 8 he was sentenced to two years of probation, 80 hours of community service and $1,498 in fees and costs. $1,300 in court costs is dismissed once community service is complete.

On June 8 he was arraigned on charges of police officer assault, domestic violence, and assault and battery on June 5 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for June 18. Personal bond is $5,000. Preliminary exam was July 23 and the charges were dismissed by the township attorney. No officers showed up to testify. Case closed.

Jason Richard Bush

Jason Richard Bush of Belleville was set for a show cause/arraignment pre-trial on Sept. 18, 2024 but did not appear.

He is charged with assault/assault and battery on July 3, 2023 in Belleville. He had failed to appear for a court date previously and a warrant was out for his arrest. On Aug. 21, 2024, he paid his bond of $5,000/10% and the warrant was canceled. He was slated to appear on Sept. 18. The post office reported that his court notice was unable to be delivered. A bench warrant was issued on Oct. 10 and he was video-arraigned while in custody on Oct. 31. He was scheduled for a show-cause/arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 6. At that time he pled guilty to the charge. A restitution hearing was set for Dec. 2. He was sentenced to complete a 12-hour anger management class within 30 days, fines of $280, and 12 months of probation.

Jordan Nathaniel Bell

Jordan Nathaniel Bell of Sumpter Township was present for his final pretrial on Sept. 18, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Aug. 20 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned while in custody on Aug. 22 and pled not guilty. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 18, he pled guilty to the charge and the case was scheduled for review on Sept. 24, moved to Oct. 15. The victim was advised of the sentencing. He was sentenced to a fine of $1,325, may not possess firearms (and any firearm he owns should be turned over to Sumpter police), 26 weeks of batterer’s counseling classes, 12 months of probation, with a delayed sentence so that if there are no further problems the case is removed from his record. But then on Oct. 17 it was noted the defendant violated his conditional bond by making contact with the victim. A show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 4. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. A show cause hearing was set for Dec. 2. Warrant was canceled from LEIN, he pled responsible, and partial payment made on supplementary fine.

Nicholas M. Edwards

Nicholas M. Edwards, 34, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 9, 2024 on two charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer on Sept. 8 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000. His probable cause conference was Sept. 18 and his preliminary exam was Sept. 25.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor police officer assault and was sentenced to a year of probation, 40 hours of community service, and an anger management class. This was under delayed sentence, so the charge will be dismissed if no other problems arise within the year.

Eric Edward Bartel

Eric Edward Bartel on Sept. 18, 2024 waived his preliminary exam on a charge of aggravated stalking in Van Buren Township on July 27, 2021. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 27 arraignment on the information, adjourned to Oct. 9. A calendar conference was set for Oct. 17 and a final conference Dec. 5 and then Dec. 13. Final conference was Jan. 10 and a jury trial Feb. 5. The jury trial was canceled and on Feb. 6, he pled guilty to the charge and was fined $848, sentenced to 1-5 years in prison, and was given 165 days credit for time served.

Lejon Marie Banks

Lejon Marie Banks, 54, of Van Buren Township was set for three bench warrants/arraignments and two arraignments/pretrials on May 29, 2024. He was rescheduled for a June 12 zoom presence following Judge Oakley getting a hospital note that the defendant currently is in the hospital. Charges ranged from occurring on Sept. 30, 2018 to May 5, 2024, all in Van Buren Township, and all concerned operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, forged license, and assault and battery.

On June 7 he was video-arraigned by Judge Martin on four bench warrants and one new felony while in police custody and his probable cause conferences on the felonies were set for June 12, along with his pretrial for the misdemeanor cases.

His court-provided defense attorney said he was concerned about his client getting his medications since his has serious high blood pressure and had to be rushed to the hospital last time he was arrested and spent a week in the hospital. He also has sleep apnea, he said. He said he hadn’t had his medication in two days. His client is laid off as a construction worker, lives with his mother, cares for his daughter, and can’t pay cash bond, if levied.

Van Buren police asked for cash bond for him because of his failures to appear. Judge Martin said because of his criminal history going back 20 years she will levy cash bond of $5,000/10% on each charge, with alcohol tether being required for release on some of the charges.

While his attorney asked for personal bond, the Van Buren officer on zoom said the defendant has another case for OWI in Wayne County, so even if Judge Martin gave him personal bond, he would be going to the Wayne County Jail anyway.

On June 12, 2024 he called to say he was waiting for the court clerk to call him back with a new court date. The court got proof he had been in the hospital and his next court date was set for June 26.

On June 26 all his cases were adjourned to Sept. 18, when he was scheduled for three preliminary exams and two pretrials.

The Wayne County Jail did not bring him to court on Sept. 18 and so all was adjourned until Oct. 9. On Oct. 9, the jail had computer problems, so his remote pretrial was reset for Nov. 7 and then the charges were dismissed by the prosecuting attorney. Case closed.

Timothy Andrew Troin

Timothy Andrew Troin of Wayne was video-arraigned by Judge Martin while in custody of Van Buren Police on one count of possession of narcotic or cocaine, less than 25 grams, on June 9, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Defense attorney Ron Ruark said he had been Troin’s personal attorney for ten years. He said his client has four kids, has been with his wife Becky for 14 years, and runs a business laying commercial and residential floors. He asked for personal bond and Judge Martin levied $5,000 personal bond. The defendant’s probable cause conference was set for Tuesday, June 18, by zoom. Then another probable cause conference was set for June 26. Then his preliminary exam was set for Aug. 7 and reset for Sept. 18, along with a pretrial. At that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A Nov. 11 final conference was set and then a jury trial for Feb. 13, 2025. The jury trial was canceled on Feb. 13 and a motion hearing set for March 26, which was reset to March 24. On March 24 the charge was dismissed.

Also on March 24, the defendant pled guilty to a charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine 25 to 49 grams from the 21st District Court and was fined $1,498 and sentenced to 2 years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

Rickey Joseph Streeter

Rickey Joseph Streeter, 21, of Southfield was present by zoom for his July 24, 2024 probable cause conference on three charges of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of identity theft, and three counts of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device on Aug. 10, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $25,000.

Judge Green set another probable cause conference for July 31. It was adjourned and another probable cause conference set for Aug. 7. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 18.

He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 2 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Oct. 21 and a final conference for Dec. 10. A jury trial was set for Jan. 8, 2025. He pled guilty to all nine charges and sentencing was held Jan. 22. The jury trial was canceled.

David Troy Goerlitz

David Troy Goerlitz, 42, of Van Buren Township had his final pretrial on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 1 in Van Buren Township. The charge was dismissed and the case closed when the victim did not wish to proceed with the prosecution.

Donald Lamont Lewis

Donald Lamont Lewis of Van Buren Township was present for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 11 on a charge of littering private property on Aug. 12 in the city of Belleville. A final pretrial was set for Sept. 25 and the victim was ordered to be in court. He was found to be responsible to a reduced charge of littering-civil infraction and was fined $100.

Jaylen Anthony McGraw

Jaylen Anthony McGraw, 22, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 18, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Parker Thomas Leonard

Parker Thomas Leonard, 36, of Wayne was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 to $20,000 on June 4, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 2. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of embezzlement and was disposed on a guilty plea. Sentencing by Judge Oakley was set for Nov. 21. He was sentenced to restitution of $14,974 to the court for dispersal to the victim, to serve 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, and shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages, controlled substances or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval.

Anis Amer Otaifah

Anis Amer Otaifah of Ypsilanti, was set for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Sept. 25, 2024 for a charge of furnishing tobacco to minors on July 22 in the city of Belleville. He pled guilty and was fined $300 and was given a delayed sentence of 12 months. If the fine has been paid and there are no further problems, the charge will be dismissed.

Michael Philip Smith

Michael Philip Smith, 49, of Canton was scheduled for his preliminary exam on Sept. 25, 2024 on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 and larceny $1,000 – $20,000 in Van Buren Township on Aug. 9, 2020. Another preliminary exam on Sept. 25 was on charges of breaking and entering of a building and larceny in Belleville on Sept. 3, 2020. On Sept. 25, 2024 the charges were dismissed and the case closed when the witnesses failed to appear.

Terry Allen Miracle

Terry Allen of Carleton was arraigned by Judge Green on Sept. 30, 2024 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd, failure to report an accident, and driving while license suspended on June 11 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $10,000 and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 9 then reset to Oct. 30, then to Nov. 13 and adjourned to Nov. 27 for a diversion letter. A pre-exam hearing was held and then on Dec. 18 he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information set for Jan. 15, 2025.

At that time he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense and failure to report accident and driving while license suspended charges were dismissed. On Feb. 12 he was sentenced to fees totaling $998, local confinement in the Wayne County Jail with 2 days credit for time served, 60 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.

Carroll Franklyn Bradley, Jr.

Carroll Franklyn Bradley, Jr., 51, of Romulus is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd, driving while license suspended-2nd, and open alcohol container in vehicle on Dec. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

A warrant was out for his arrest and he was scheduled for an arraignment / probable cause conference on Oct. 2, 2024, but he was hospitalized. He was scheduled again for the arraignment/probable cause conference on Oct. 9. He was at the Wayne County Jail and the computer system was down and then reset. His arraignment/probable cause conference was reset for Oct. 16 and he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. On Oct. 31 he pled guilty to one charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and the other charges were dismissed. Sentencing was Nov. 21. He was fined $198 and sentenced to 18 months to 5 years, with credit for time served of 154 days.

Alicia Marie Kozub

Charges of interfering with a crime report and domestic violence on Sept. 24, 2022 in Sumpter Township were dismissed against Alicia Marie Kozub, 36, of Sumpter Township on Oct. 5, 2022. The victim stated she no longer wished to bring charges or cooperate with the prosecution.

Kozub, after turning 37, was present from the Wayne County Jail on Sept. 13, 2023 for a probable cause conference on her new charges dated Aug. 30, 2023 in Sumpter Township. She was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and aggravated domestic violence. She was being held on $100,000 cash bond.

Her live preliminary exam was set for 1 p.m., Oct. 25. Present by zoom for the preliminary exam was victim Robert Kozub in a wheelchair.

Judge Martin granted defense attorney Lauren Anderson’s request for a referral for a bond review and an evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility. Her case was scheduled for review on Dec. 6. A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 17, 2024 and reset for Jan. 24. Preliminary exam was set for March 13 then reset to March 20.

She pled guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic violence and the other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to probation and tethered to Naomi’s Nest for 90 days, where she was being treated.

On Sept. 25, 2024 she was video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of felonious assault in Sumpter and bond was set at $50,000/10%. Her probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9, at which time she was present by zoom from the jail. She fired her free court attorney. Judge Oakley told her she doesn’t appoint free attorneys, but he gave her the right to request a new attorney. The probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13. At that time a preliminary exam was set for Dec. 23.

The prosecutor said the defendant stabbed somebody.

The defendant told Judge Oakley that police took her knife, her phone, and purse and they weren’t in Belleville or Sumpter Township cars and they took her to Huron Township. She claimed she is being held unlawfully and they won’t call the FBI.

On Dec. 9, a show-cause hearing was held on aggravated domestic violence. She did not appear, but was given 60 days credit for time served in the Wayne County Jail and a fine of $1,806. The defendant was discharged from probation without improvement, the other charges set aside, and the case was closed.

On July 23, 2025, she was arraigned in custody on charges of disarming a firearm from a police officer, assaulting a police officer and two counts of assault or assault and battery on July 20 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6 and she failed to appear. Her mother advised she was hospitalized and the court needs proof of admission date. Bond is $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 8 and a preliminary exam for Oct. 15. This was changed to a probable cause conference on Oct. 22. A preliminary exam was set for Dec. 3. She waived her exam and was bound over for an arraignment on the information on Dec. 10. A motion hearing on bond was set for Dec. 17 and a final conference on Feb. 4, 2026.

Jonathon Edward Hughes

Jonathon Edward Hughes, 43, of New Boston had his bench warrant arraignment by zoom while in custody on Aug. 11, 2023 after not appearing to face Dec. 16, 2022 charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and receiving and concealing stolen property less than $200 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green set his pretrial for Sept. 7, 2023. Personal bond is $10,000. He failed to appear. On Sept. 11 a bench warrant was issued.

On Oct. 27 the defendant was in custody and arraigned on his bench warrant. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial by zoom on Nov. 16. On Nov. 13, he was arraigned on a Nov. 10 offense of fleeing police in a vehicle and possession of narcotics in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 22. A preliminary examination was set for Jan. 3, 2024 but the post office said the court notice could not be delivered and was returned. He failed to appear and so a bench warrant was issued.

On Sept. 26, 2024 he was video-arraigned while in custody by Magistrate Hindman on the bench warrant on the original charges. Bond was set at $3,000/10% and a remote pretrial set for Oct. 17.

He also was arraigned on a new charge of fleeing a police officer and possession of narcotic or cocaine on Nov. 10, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9 and bond set at $5,000/10%.

Another new charge was possession of narcotics or cocaine on Aug. 11, 2023, a charge brought by Western Wayne Narcotics. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9, 2024, as well, and bond set at $3,000/10%.

The Wayne County Jail computer system was down on Oct. 9, so the probable cause conferences were reset to Oct. 16. On that date he could not be located in the jail so the probable cause conferences were reset for Oct. 23, 2024. He failed to appear for his court date and a bench warrant was signed. A writ of habeas corpus was issued to him at Washtenaw County Jail and a probable cause conference was set for Oct. 8, 2025.

On Oct. 1 his probable cause conference was set for Van Buren Township and Western Wayne Narcotics offenses for Nov. 20, 2025. That was removed from the calendar and then a probable cause conference set for Nov. 12, 2025. He failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

He was arraigned on the warrant on Jan. 27 and he was bound over on Feb. 3 to circuit court for a Feb. 10 arraignment on the information.

Brian David Reeves

Brian David Reeves of Plymouth and formerly of Van Buren Township was charged with two counts of domestic violence-3rd offense notice on Sept. 19 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 2, 2024 and bond set at $5,000/10%. At his preliminary exam on Oct. 9, the charges were dismissed by a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Maurice Deshaun Boyd

Maurice Deshaun Boyd of Van Buren Township was charged with operating with a high blood alcohol content-3rd offense and operating while intoxicated-3rd offense in Van Buren Township on June 10, 2023. He had similar charges on June 6, 2023 and Feb. 28, 2024. He was video-arraigned while in custody on Sept. 23, 2024. He was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Oct. 9, but the Wayne County Jail computer system was down so the conference was adjourned until Oct. 16 and then until Oct. 23, after the defendant’s attorney failed to appear. On Oct. 23, he waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A final conference was set for Dec. 4.

On Dec. 4, his pretrial was set for Jan. 10 and a review date for March 10, then canceled.

On Feb. 21, 2025 he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-3rd and the second charge was dismissed. He also pled guilty to like charges from the 16th and 35th district courts with some charges dismissed. The three cases were sentenced concurrently on March 24.

He was in the Wayne County Jail and credited with 38 days time served and once he is released he is to be transferred to the Salvation Army for six months of treatment. He also must do 60 days of community service and pay a fine of $766.

John Scott Seaman

John Scott Seaman, 67, who claims no current address, but who had lived in the city of Belleville, was charged with disturbing the peace on May 12, 2020 in the city of Belleville and failed to appear for his court date and a warrant was issued.

He also was charged with domestic violence on June 22, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Arraignment/pretrial was set for Oct. 9 and he did not appear, so a bench warrant was issued. His bench warrant arraignment was Oct. 30 and his pretrial was scheduled for Nov. 13 and a final pretrial for Nov. 27.

He was charged with a conditional bond violation on Nov. 16 and a hearing was held Nov. 19 and scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 27. Personal bond is $10,000. He is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to the protected address.

On Nov. 27, the domestic violence charge was dismissed by the victim and so was the disorderly charge. Case closed.

On July 23, 2025 he was arraigned on a charge of driving while license suspended on July 22 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000 and a remote pretrial set for Aug. 6. He failed to appear so a show-cause hearing was set for Sept. 3. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Nehemiah Everett Parker

Nehemiah Everett Parker of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence and animal cruelty-abandoning one animal on Aug. 9, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His arraignment was Aug. 12 and his remote pretrial set for Aug. 21, then for Sept. 18. His pretrial was adjourned until Oct. 9 for discovery. His final pretrial is Oct. 23 when the complaining victim must appear. On Oct. 23 the charges were dismissed.

Leonard Alan Rilett

Leonard Alan Rilett of Trenton is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams and retail fraud-3rd degree on Sept. 26 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Sept. 28, 2024 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was Oct. 9, but he failed to appear. He called the court to say he never received a notice to appear. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 30. He had trouble logging in for the zoom session. His live, in-person probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13 and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of narcotic use and guilty to retail fraud. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview. Sentencing was set for Jan. 16, 2025 but he failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On March 11 he was video-arraigned in custody on the warrant. Sentencing is April 23.

Rilett also was scheduled for a show-cause hearing for Jan. 2, 2025 on Van Buren retail fraud charges of Sept. 17, 18, and 19. But the notice was not able to be delivered by the post office so a warrant was put out for his arrest. On March 11, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody. Personal bond is $1,000 each charge and a remote show cause/pre-trial set for March 26.

Bradley Dale Cooper

Bradley Dale Cooper, 43, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to bring great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Sept. 26 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Sept. 28, 2024 and personal bond was set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for Oct. 9 and his preliminary exam Nov. 13. The charge was dismissed without prejudice.

He also was arraigned Oct. 9 on a warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended on Feb. 11 from Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for Nov. 7 and at that time the charge was reduced to failure to display license. He pled guilty to that and was fined $545.

Brenton Craig Fox

Brenton Craig Fox, 33, of Adrian is charged with domestic violence on July 9 and July 18 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial by zoom was set on both charges for Oct. 16, 2024. He was video arraigned in custody on July 11 on the first charge and bond was $5,000/10%. Next court date is pending on the charges.

He was video-arraigned while in custody out-county on Sept. 15 on a separate charge of aggravated stalking on Sept. 13 in Van Buren Township and bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety and surety was posted on Sept. 19. His probable cause conference was Sept. 25 and preliminary exam was held Oct. 30, 2024. Charge was dismissed.

Deshawn Groves

Deshawn Groves, 29, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 17, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman on a charge of domestic violence. Bond was set at $2,500/10% and the remote pretrial scheduled for Oct. 30. He is not to return to the place of the offense and to have no contact with the victim. His final pretrial was set for Nov. 13 and the charge was dismissed by the party.

He also was arraigned on bench warrants for driving while license suspended and registration/plate civil violation in Van Buren Township on July 14. A remote pretrial was set for Nov. 18 and personal bond set at $3,000 for the DWLS charge. For the registration/plate offense, he must pay the $50 warrant fee and $300 fine owed in full or set up a payment plan.

On Nov. 18, 2024 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and was fined $575.

Austin Tyler Bullock

Austin Tyler Bullock, 27, of Sumpter Township had a probable cause conference scheduled for Sept. 25, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder – strangulation, interfering with electronic communications, and domestic violence on Sept. 12 in Sumpter Township.

He was video-arraigned out county while in custody on Sept. 14. Personal bond was set at $10,000. He is to have no contact with the person or the address.

He was scheduled for his preliminary exam on Oct. 17, 2024 and at that time the cases were dismissed and closed.

Roy Jay Anderson

Roy Jay Anderson of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 22, 2024 by Judge Martin on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township on Oct. 21. His personal bond was set at $5,000 and a remote retrial set for Oct. 30. He may have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the location of the incident.

His live, in-person final pretrial was set for Nov. 13, 2024 and the prosecutor dismissed the charge when the victim dropped the complaint.

Curtis Thomas Harris

Curtis Thomas Harris, 46, of Taylor is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more on April 18, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for a court date so a remote, show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 23, 2024. The post office said the court notice could not be delivered at his given address. He did not appear Oct. 23 so a warrant was signed for his arrest.

On Nov. 21 a warrant recall was signed and his remote show-cause hearing set for Dec. 4 and a remote pretrial set for Dec. 18. At that time he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated-2nd and the high BAC charge was dismissed. The file was sent to probation for a sentence recommendation and a date of Jan. 9, 2025 set for a review of the case. It was then scheduled for review on Jan. 21. The sentence on March 10 was a $1,771 fine, 18 months of probation, outpatient treatment, and compliance with all the orders of probation through the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Bosie Lee Smith

Bosie Lee Smith, 49, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation on Oct. 20, 2023 in Van Buren Township. She is a habitual offender/2nd offense notice. On Oct. 12, 2024 her warrant was canceled from LEIN and her out-county arraignment was held. Personal bond is $50,000. Her probable cause conference was set for Oct. 23, 2024. Her live preliminary exam was Nov. 27, 2024 and the charges were dismissed.

Dashawn Alan Haynes

Dashawn Alan Haynes of Ypsilanti is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting / resisting / obstructing / causing injury to a police officer, and felony firearm on Oct. 16 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county. on Oct. 20, 2024 and bond of $5,000 cash/surety/10% was set. He is not to purchase or possess a firearm or weapons.

His probable cause conference was held on Oct. 30 and Judge Martin set his live, in-person preliminary exam for Nov. 6. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Dec. 20 and jury trial set for Jan. 29, 2025. On Jan. 22, he pled guilty to all the charges. Sentencing was March 20 reset to April 23, 2025.

Joyce Anne Houston

Joyce Anne Houston of the city of Belleville was charged with assault or assault and battery on Oct. 20 in the city of Belleville. She was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 22, 2024 and personal bond was set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing was held Oct. 30 and she was scheduled for a final pretrial on Nov. 13. At that time, the victim did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Fred Nitz

Fred Nitz, 30, of Sumpter Township was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct-third degree (force or coercion) and one count of domestic violence on Oct. 16, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 18 and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 30. Personal bond is $10,000 and there is to be no contact with the victim. His preliminary exam was set for Dec. 11. Instead, a probable cause conference was held on Dec. 11 and the charges were dismissed when the complaining victim failed to appear. Case closed.

Demonique Tyrell Branch

Domonique Tyrell Branch of Romulus was charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee from $1,000 to $20,000 on Jan. 10, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 2, 2024 on a bench warrant and his probable cause conference set for Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and then for Nov. 6. The examination is set for Dec. 11`. Personal bond is $5,000 and he cannot return to the protected address. On Dec. 11 a hearing on a motion was held and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Ryann Elizabeth Parkes

Ryann Elizabeth Parkes, 34, of Taylor is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of narcotics on Nov. 21 in Van Buren Township. Her probable cause conference was set for March 20 but she failed to appear and on March 27 a bench warrant was issued.

On Oct. 28, 2024 she was in custody of the Wayne County Jail and her probable cause conference was set for Nov. 6. The jail did not log on with the defendant so the probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13. Her preliminary exam was set for Nov. 20. At that time she pled guilty to reduced charges of use of a controlled substance and a reduced charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Sentencing is deferred until after May 5, 2025. Sentencing was scheduled for May 15, then June 24.

She was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served in jail. Case closed.

Steve Ray Wilkins

Steve Ray Wilkins, 47, of Van Buren Township was charged with domestic violence in Van Buren Township on Dec. 7, 2023. He was arraigned Aug. 21, 2024 and $1,000 personal bond set. A remote pretrial was set for Sept. 18. A live, in-person bench trial was set for Nov. 6. A notice of disqualification was received from his attorney and so a remote pretrial, appearance by zoom, was set for Dec. 18. Final pretrial is set for Dec. 30. Then a remote pretrial was set for Feb. 12 and final pretrial for March 12, reset to March 19. A jury trial was set for May 19, changed to July 23.

On July 23, 2025 there was a motion hearing and the charge was dismissed without prejudice.

Torrance Deshawn Limmitt

Torrance Deshawn Limmitt, 26, of Van Buren Township was due for his examination on Nov. 6, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to inflict bodily harm less than murder/strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), Carrying dangerous weapons with unlawful intent, four counts of felony firearm and malicious destruction of personal property on Oct. 18 in Van Buren Township. The exam was held Nov. 6 and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. His final conference is Dec. 23 and his jury trial set for Jan. 27.

On Jan. 23, 2025, he pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and the other charges were dismissed. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for March 28.

He also was scheduled for a Nov. 6, 2024 examination on a charge of disorderly person on Oct. 17 in Van Buren Township. He was rescheduled for a Nov. 21 remote arraignment/pretrial on the disorderly charge. He failed to appear so a show-cause hearing was set for Jan. 2. Pretrial was set for Feb. 6. Final pretrial was March 20, 2025. At that time it was dismissed by the party and the case closed.

William Oliver Wood

William Oliver Wood, 40, of Southgate was scheduled for a video-arraignment while in Wayne County Jail custody on Nov. 8, 2024 by Judge Oakley on bench warrants for failure to appear on four charges. He is charged with no insurance, driving while license suspended-II, and operating an unregistered vehicle on July 21, 2020 in the city of Belleville, and possession of narcotics on Oct. 6, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

He was unable to be arraigned on Nov. 8 or Nov. 12 but was arraigned by Magistrate Hindman on Nov. 14. His probable cause conference on the narcotics charge was Nov. 27, with $5,000 personal bond. On Nov. 27 the charges were dismissed. The three misdemeanors have their remote pretrials on Nov. 28 and two were dismissed and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and was sentenced to 30 days, time served in jail. Cases closed.

Ronald Alfred Evans

Ronald Alfred Evans, 60, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Ypsilanti, was scheduled for his show-cause/arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 6 on a charge of failure to stop after an injury accident on Sept. 11, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Jan. 6 a remote show-cause/arraignment/pre-trial was set for Jan. 22. His roommate called the court stating the defendant was in the hospital. Pending proof a bench warrant was issued. Bond of $5,000/10% was posted on Feb. 24. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause/arraignment on March 12. On March 5, the roommate called and said the defendant is out of the hospital and staying with a caregiver and still unable to communicate. The court directed the caregiver to get on zoom with the defendant.

On March 12 he failed to appear. The warrant was in place and his bond was forfeited. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on April 9, 2025. He then pled no contest to the charge and he was sentenced to a fee of $790.

Mann Dwayne Davis

Mann Dwayne Davis, 40, of Ypsilanti had his preliminary examinations on Nov. 6, 2024 on charges of first-degree retail fraud on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township and possession of narcotics and retail fraud on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Martin heard a motion and dismissed the case on first-degree retail fraud because the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney did not have evidence. Case was closed.

The charge of possession of narcotics was reduced to use of narcotics and he pled guilty to that. The retail fraud charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 45 days time served.

Gene Raymond Arnold

Gene Raymond Arnold, 58, of Detroit was video-arraigned while in custody on Nov. 8, 2024 for charges of breaking & entering a vehicle with damage to the vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle on Oct. 19, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is not to be released without a GPS tether. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 13.

Before that he was video-arraigned while in custody on Oct. 22 on charges of home invasion-1st and having burglar tools and his bond set at $5,000/10%. He was labeled as a habitual offender, 4th offense notice. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 30. His in-person preliminary exam was held Nov. 6 by Judge Martin who dismissed the charges because the prosecutor was unable to proceed due to insufficient evidence. Those cases were closed.

On Nov. 8 he was arraigned on the new charges and he was scheduled for the Nov. 13 probable cause conference. His preliminary exam was set for Nov. 20. The exam was held and the case dismissed.

On Nov. 28, he was arraigned out-county on charges of home invasion first degree and having burglar tools on Oct. 19 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $25,000 and a probable cause conference set for Dec. 11. The preliminary exam was set for Dec. 18. The exam was conducted and the charges dismissed.

Kevin Matthew Rakestraw

Kevin Matthew Rakestraw of Oak Park was video-arraigned while in the custody of Van Buren Township Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-3rd on Nov. 17 in Van Buren Township. On Nov. 19, 2024 Magistrate Al Hindman set personal bond of $20,000 and a probable cause conference for Nov. 27. A probable cause conference was then set for Dec. 11. The preliminary exam was set for Dec. 18. He is not to purchase, possess, or consume mood-altering substances. On Dec. 18, he waived his exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was set for Jan. 15. At that time he pled guilty to the charge. On Feb. 20 he was sentenced to a fine of $998, 180 hours of community service, and one year, six months of probation.

Ceanta Lamae Johnson

Ceanta Lamae Johnson, 24, of Van Buren Township was arraigned Nov. 19, 2024 on charges of domestic violence and malicious destruction of property on Nov. 17 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Nov. 27. Personal bond is $5,000. She cannot return to the incident location and must have no contact with the victim.

On Nov. 27 all counts were dismissed by the party.

Derrick Leon Hills

Derrick Leon Hills, of Detroit, is charged with malicious destruction of personal property ($1,000-$20,000), reckless use of firearms, and weapons/felony firearm on Dec. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Oct. 7, 2024 and personal bond set at $1,000. A probable cause conference was Oct. 16 and a live exam set for Oct. 23 and his attorney withdrew. Another probable cause was set for Nov. 20 and then a preliminary exam for Jan. 8, 2025. It was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 22. Final conference was March 12 and jury trial set for March 24. At that time, he signed for a bench trial instead, it was held, and then he pled no contest to the charges. A motion and order of nolle prosequi was signed and filed.

Kamari Lamar Poole

Kamari Lamar Poole, 21, of Warren was video-arraigned in custody by Judge Martin on Oct. 22, 2024 on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen vehicle on Oct. 19 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond was set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 30. Judge Martin set his live, in-person preliminary exam for Nov. 6. No officer was present so Judge Martin approved a motion to dismiss. Case closed.

On Nov. 12 he was arraigned again by Judge Martin on the same charge. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 20 and personal bond is $5,000. His exam was set for Dec. 23.

Then he waived his exam and he was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 6 arraignment on the information.

His case was dismissed at district court on Feb. 3, 2025.

Curtis Ray-Hill Mitchell

Curtis Ray-Hill Mitchell, 21, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in Huron Township police custody on Aug. 1, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman. The defendant is charged with throwing objects at trains or cars causing injury, throwing objects at trains or cars causing property damage, aggravated assault, and malicious destruction of property over $200 on July 30, 2024 in Sumpter Township.

Bond was set at $2,500/10% and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 14. A live probable cause conference then was set for Aug. 28. He is to have no contact with the victims, must not return to a New Boston address, and must not purchase, possess, or consume any mood-altering substance, including alcohol.

On Aug. 28 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 11 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Oct. 10. Final pretrial was Oct. 30 and final conference Dec. 13. Bond is $2,500/10%.

On Feb. 5, 2025, he pled guilty to all the charges. Sentence was a fine of $439, 40 hours of community service, 2 years of probation, local confinement in the Wayne County Jail, with credit of 32 days time-served.

He then was charged with domestic violence in Sumpter Township on Oct. 5. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 7 and a personal bond of $1,000 set.

His remote pretrial was set for Oct. 16 and then his final pretrial for Nov. 6. On Nov. 6 he emailed the court requesting a new court date but a warrant was put out for his arrest for failure to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 20, 2024 and he failed to appear.

As part of the bond, he can have no contact of any kind with the victim and he is not to return to the place of the offense.

On Jan. 30, 2025, he was video arraigned and a pretrial was Feb. 12, 2025. His final pretrial was Feb. 26, 2025 and he failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for March 19, 2025 and he failed to appear. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Eva Hiwot Gary

Eva Hiwot Gary, 28, of Sumpter Township, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence (second offense notice) on Nov. 9 in Sumpter Township. She was arraigned out-county on Nov. 11, 2024 and her probable-cause conference set for Nov. 20. Personal bond is $25,000. She appeared for the Nov. 20 court hearing. The court noted an agent from Child Protection Services called in regarding status of the case. A probable cause conference was set for Dec. 18. The preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22. It was held and the case dismissed. The complaining victim was not cooperating.

Taya Onae Blackmon

Taya Onae Blackmon, 30, of Ypsilanti, is charged with failure to display license and no insurance in the city of Belleville on April 26, 2023. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear on July 5, 2023. Her show-cause hearing was Nov. 2, 20240 and she pled guilty to failure to display license and was fined $285. The no-insurance charge was dismissed on a motion of the prosecuting attorney.

Jacob Alan Halfacre

Jacob Alan Halfacre, 36, of Sumpter Township is charged with assault and battery and domestic violence on Nov. 14, 2022 and domestic violence on Sept. 20, 2021, both in Sumpter Township.

He was video-arraigned while in custody on the 2022 charges on Nov. 15, 2022. He was to have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the Karr Road address. A bench warrant was issued Dec. 5, 2022 for failure to appear for the Nov. 23, 2022 pretrial.

He was arraigned on the 2021 domestic violence charge on Sept. 22, 2021 and a remote pretrial set for Oct. 20, 2021. He failed to appear so a warrant was put out. His pretrial was reset for Oct. 23, 2021 and another bench warrant was issued for failure to appear.

He was video-arraigned Nov. 6, 2024 while in custody on both bench warrants and scheduled for pretrials on Nov. 20. Personal bond of $3,000 was set. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Jianni Jevell Hardison

Jianni Jevell Hardison, 26, of Ypsilanti, is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer, operating while intoxicated, failure to report an accident, open intoxicant in vehicle, and driving while license suspended on Feb. 23, 2023 in Sumpter Township.

On Nov. 20, 2024 at his preliminary exam he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of attempting to assault/resist/obstruct a police officer and a reduced charge of failure to stop after a collision instead of failure to report an accident. The charge of DWLS was reduced to “let suspended person operate a vehicle.”

The charge of open intoxicants in a vehicle was dismissed by the party.

He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview with the probation department on Nov. 22 so a recommended sentence can be determined. He was scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 16.

His sentence included no probation and fines of $1,600. He agreed to participate in an enrichment program in lieu of fines and costs. The defendant has 264 hours of community service to a non-profit.

Alycia Nicole Olsen

Alycia Nicole Olsen of Ypsilanti was charged by Michigan State Police with the felony of carrying a concealed weapon on June 21 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned Nov. 6, 2024 and had probable cause conferences on Nov. 6 and Nov. 20. She pled guilty to a reduced charge of improper possession of a firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 20, she told Judge Oakley that she was on Rawsonville near Martz Road when police discovered a firearm in her car next to her glovebox. It was a pistol and she did not have a valid CPR.

She told Judge Oakley she had been a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections and she was in paramedics school, but dismissed from school when she was charged with CCW. She wants to get her life on track.

Judge Oakley sentenced her to one year of non-reporting probation.

Kenyetta Marketta Carter

Kenyetta Marketta Carter, 40, of Detroit is charged with operating while visibly impaired and letting a suspended person operate a vehicle on March 13, 2015 in the city of Belleville. Those charges had been reduced from operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years old and driving while license suspended.

She failed to appear in court after the charges were reduced and so warrants were put out for her in 2015, 2019, and 2022. She was video-arraigned in custody of Van Buren Police on Nov. 26, 2024, on a bench warrant and a show-cause hearing set for Dec. 9. Personal bond is $5,000. The order to show cause hearing was held and there is supplemental sentencing. The defendant must appear within seven days to complete paperwork for PSI testing. She waived her right to speak with a MIDC lawyer.

On Dec. 13 she appeared at the counter to fill out paperwork. Case was scheduled for review on Dec. 20. A pre-sentence interview was set for Jan. 23. Sentencing on March 11 for operating while visibly impaired were fines of $1,330, six months of probation, and 48 hours of community service.

Sentencing for letting an unlicensed person operate a vehicle was a fine of $54, six months of probation, no alcoholic beverages, random testing, substance abuse treatment or alcohol education program.

Ebony Patrice Bates

Ebony Patrice Bates, 53, of Romulus was video-arraigned while in custody of Van Buren Township Police on Nov. 25, 2024 by Judge Martin. Bates was arraigned on a new charge of retail fraud first-degree and driving while license suspended on Nov. 22. Also, she was arraigned on new charges of retail fraud-first degree on Oct. 27, 2024 and Nov. 17, 2024.

She also was arraigned on five charges of retail fraud in June, July, and August, 2023.

Her probable cause conference for all the charges was set for Dec. 4 and personal bond set at $5,000 each. She is ordered not to return to Meijer’s in Van Buren Township and not to be freed from custody without a tether. She is labeled a habitual offender.

Her preliminary exam was set for Jan. 8, 2025. She waived her exams and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 23 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was Jan. 29. Final conference was March 7 and pretrial was April 7, 2025. She failed to appear so a warrant is out for her arrest.

Katy Lynn Ford

Katy Lynn Ford, 29, of Van Buren Township is charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and failed to stop after accident on Oct. 29 in the city of Belleville. She was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 30, 2024 and her probable cause conference was Nov. 13, adjourned to Nov. 27 then set for Dec. 18. Personal bond is $20,000. She was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Dec. 30.

On Dec. 30 she pled no contest to a reduced charge of fleeing a police officer and the other charges were dismissed. Her fine is $505. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and five days of community service. Restitution was to be determined.

Autumn Rose Miller

Autumn Rose Miller, 36, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody by Magistrate Hindman on Nov. 27, 2024 on charges of identity theft, possession of a financial transaction device, and possession of controlled substance/analogue on Nov. 25 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $7,500/10% and her probable cause conference set for Dec. 11 and then for Jan. 8. She cannot return to the protected address. Her preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22 with her co-defendant, Lareshia Ann Jordan. Preliminary exam was set for Jan. 29 then April 16.

On April 16, the possession of a financial transaction device charge was dismissed and she was bound over to circuit court for an April 30 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was May 14 and a calendar conference set for May 21 then May 28 and then June 12. On June 16, she pled guilty and was sentenced to probation.

Larry Allen Reed

Larry Allen Reed of Ecorse was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024 by Judge Green on a bench warrant from Van Buren Township for breaking and entering of a building and larceny in a building. His probable cause conference was set for Dec. 11 and his bond at $25,000. When released, he is to be put on a Wayne County GPS tether.

He also had been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny in a building on Nov. 12 in Huron Township. On Nov. 18 he was arraigned on that charge and scheduled for a probable cause conference on Nov. 27, with personal bond of $5,000. The probable cause conference on those charges also were scheduled for Dec. 11. He is not to return to 19171 Huron River Dr., New Boston.

On Dec. 11, he waived his exams and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was held Dec. 18 and a calendar conference set for Jan. 3. A final conference was Jan. 31. Pretrials are Feb. 19, March 7, and March 19.

On March 7 he pled guilty to the charges and sentencing was March 28. The March 19 pretrial was canceled.

He was sentenced to be incarcerated for from 19 to 76 months, pay $266 in fees, to have no contact with Christoper Zannis and Michael Dauhenmeyer, probation of three years, and six months of in-patient treatment at Road to Recovery at Salvation Army starting March 28.

Keplin Wendell Myers

Keplin Wendell Myers, 30, of Detroit is charged with domestic violence in Van Buren Township on June 22, 2023. He was arraigned Sept. 18, 2024 and personal bond set at $5,000. Final pretrial was set for Oct. 23, then a trial for Nov. 27, and then a live bench trial for Dec. 4 and then changed to Jan. 15.

He was sentenced to a delayed sentence and 12 months of probation. The fine was added to his payment plan which now is $345. He also must attend a 12-week anger management program and shall serve 40 hours of community service, attend the Making Better Choices program (10 hours online), and shall have no contact with the complaining victim.

Michael Lawon McKay

Michael Lawon McKay, 26, of Jackson and formerly of Oak Park, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and five counts of organized retail fraud on Oct. 24, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He is being prosecuted by a special agent from the Attorney General’s office.

He was video-arraigned Nov. 22, 2024 in custody from the Wayne County Jail and bond set at $10,000/20%. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 4 and then moved to Dec. 18. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

His preliminary exam was held Jan. 20, 2025 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was Feb. 13. The final conference was April 3 and the jury trial April 14.

On April 11 he pled no contest to all the original charges. A new charge of attempting to conduct a criminal enterprise was added. The jury trial was canceled and the original charges dismissed. Sentencing was May 21 changed to May 29.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on a charge of retail fraud on May 3, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Bond for that was set at $5,000 and probable cause conference on Dec. 4 and then moved to Dec. 18.

He was scheduled for trial on Jan. 30, 2025. A preliminary exam was set for March 5. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and the case was sent to probation for an interview and recommendation on sentencing.

A charge of retail fraud on Feb. 16, 2024 was filed and he failed to appear for a court date. A show-cause hearing was set for May 2, 2024, and he failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. He was arraigned Nov. 22, 2024 and then failed to appear again. Another bench warrant was issued. On Feb. 4, 2025, the court received information that the post office was unable to deliver his court notice. It was scheduled for review on March 25, 2025. A show-cause hearing was set for June 9 to show why he shouldn’t be held in contempt. He failed to appear and so a bench warrant was issued.

Alexander Ryan Johnson

Alexander Ryan Johnson, 28, of Westland was present Dec. 5 for an evidentiary hearing before Judge Martin on two charges of assault with intent to murder, two computer charges, two weapon discharge in a building, four weapons, an assault charge, computer charge, motor vehicle tracking and domestic violence on July 20, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His exam was set for Dec. 19. On Dec. 5, Judge Martin narrowed discovery and agreed to protection of medical records and date of birth. His bond of $250,000/10% was posted by Detroit Bail Bonds.

His exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 13 arraignment on the information. Pretrial was set for Jan. 31 and a jury trial for March 6. The March 6 jury trial was canceled and a pretrial set for March 17 and a jury trial for April 14. The jury trial was canceled and on March 25 he pled guilty to weapon discharge in a building and felony firearm and all the other charges were dismissed. Sentencing was set for April 22.

He was sentenced to 4 to 15 years in state prison, plus 2 years on the firearm charge, and a fine of $1,566. Credit for time served was 43 days.

Timothy Allen Kosikowski

Timothy Allen Kosikowski is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and two domestic violence charges on Oct. 6. He was arraigned Oct. 7, 2024. His exam was set for Dec. 11 and two charges were dismissed. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 8, 2025. He pled guilty to a new charge of aggravated assault and the original charge was dismissed. He was fined $628 and put on one year of probation.

He was charged with failure to stop and identify after an accident with police department on Dec. 19 in the Huron-Clinton Metropark and also careless driving causing accident.. His arraignment / pretrial was Jan. 13. He hired an attorney and pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to report an accident and was fined and paid $345. In the second charge, he pled to a reduced charge of basic speed and paid $180.

Jordan Beverly Sepulveda

Jordan Beverly Sepulveda, 31, of Canton, is charged with retail fraud on Aug. 14 in Van Buren Township and failed to appear for his Sept. 11, 2024 remote arraignment/pretrial. A bench warrant was issued on Oct. 22 and on Dec. 17 he was video-arraigned while in custody. His personal bond was $1,000 and he was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 2, 2025. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued. He was not to purchase, possess or consume any mood-altering substances.

Deante Lawrence Watkins

Deante Lawrence Watkins, 36, of Canton was video-arraigned in custody on bench warrants Dec. 26, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman on a June 18 Romulus charge of failure to display license and a May 11 Van Buren Township charge of violation of instruction permit.

He failed to appear for a court session in August on the Romulus charge and a warrant was put out for his arrest. His remote pretrial was set for Jan. 16.

On the Van Buren charge, he failed to appear for a July court date and a bench warrant was issued. On Dec. 26, his pretrial was scheduled for Jan. 2, 2025. Personal bond is $3,000. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Hani Asem-Ihsan Samara

Hani Asem-Ihsan Samara, 25, of Ypsilanti was set for his arraignment/probable cause conference on Dec. 4, 2024 on a charge of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on Nov. 29 in the city of Belleville. On Dec. 4 the charge was dismissed by the party – nolle prosequi. Case closed.

James Daniel Patterson

James Daniel Patterson, 23, of Van Buren Township failed to appear for a probable cause conference on Oct. 10, 2024 on a charge of driving away of an auto, 2 charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle to steal property and 2 charges of illegal entry (one reduced to “attempted”). These charges were dated on Sept. 21 in Van Buren Township.

He walked up to the court counter on Dec. 4, 2024 to address his files. He failed to appear for his court date on Dec. 5 and the bench warrant was back in effect.

On Dec. 30 he was in custody for a video arraignment and was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 8, 2025 then set for Jan. 15, 2025. Personal bond is $5,000. He failed to appear, so a warrant was put out for his arrest.

The warrant was recalled on Feb. 12 and he pled guilty to the charges, with one reduced plea, with sentencing set for March 10.

On Jan. 6, 2025 he was scheduled for sentencing on malicious use of a phone in 2024 and two counts of retail fraud in Van Buren Township in 2023, but he failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Feb. 12, the warrant was recalled and his payment plan re-set.

On July 16, 2025 he was arraigned in custody on charges of destruction of property less than $200 and domestic violence on July 14 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000. His probable cause conference was set for July 30 and he is not to enter a protected address on Sondra Drive. He was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Sept. 3, 2025, but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the court received an email from a social worker at Trinity Health stating the defendant had been in the hospital since Dec. 5 and he thinks he may have missed a hearing. On March 17, he was scheduled for a March 31 remote show cause/pretrial, but the hospital called to say he has been in a zoom waiting room since 8:10 a.m. A pretrial was scheduled for May 5.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr., 38, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 8, 2025 by Magistrate Hindman on a charge of domestic violence on Jan. 6 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a remote pretrial by zoom on Jan. 22. He is not to return to the address of the incident and must have no contact with the victim. The defendant refused to sign the arraignment paperwork. Final pretrial was Feb. 12. The prosecutor was unable to proceed and the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Charles Lee Streater

Charles Lee Streater of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody by Magistrate Hindman on Jan. 8, 2025 on a bench warrant on a charge of fraudulent checks for $50 or less in Van Buren Township on Nov. 20, 2023. Personal bond was set at $3,000 and a pretrial was set for Feb. 6 and then March 20. He did not appear, so a show-cause / arraignment / pretrial was set for April 3. It was adjourned to identify the person in the video and his pretrial was reset for June 5. He failed to appear and a warrant was out for his arrest.

A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 9, 2025 and a pre-trial was held Nov. 6. The final pretrial was held Dec. 4 and Judge Oakley dismissed the charges on the request of the township attorney. Case closed.

Denise Lynn Komora

Denise Lynn Komora, 59, of Sumpter Township was set for a remote arraignment/pretrial appearance on Jan. 9 , 2025on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and speeding on Dec. 7 in Sumpter Township. She has been fined $150 for the speeding. On Jan. 9, she failed to appear and was set for a remote show-cause / arraignment / pre-trial on Feb. 7. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

She also has charges out of Van Buren Township on June 5, 2022 on a registration/plate violation and no proof of insurance. She had been fined $340 on the first charge and $478 on the second charge, but had failed to pay and a bench warrant is out for her arrest.

On Jan. 27, she was video-arraigned in custody of Van Buren Township, who said it was not opposed to personal recognizance, as long as she paid her fees. She was given a notice to appear Feb. 13 to prevent the warrants from being reissued, but she failed to appear.

On Jan. 24, 2025 she was charged with animal cruelty in Van Buren Township. Her in-person arraignment/pretrial was set for March 20. A notice to appear was generated. On April 24, she pled guilty and was fined $145. Sentencing is delayed 12 months and if the fine is paid and there are no further charges the charge will be removed from her record.

An arraignment/pretrial was set for May 12 on the Sumpter charges. On April 24 the warrant was recalled, the fees paid, and the case closed.

Sheldon Clifton Underwood

Sheldon Clifton Underwood, 26, of Ypsilanti is charged with fleeing in a vehicle-2nd degree and fleeing in a vehicle-3rd degree in Van Buren Township on Dec. 29, 2024. His probable cause conference was Jan. 8, 2025 and he was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Jan. 15. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 29 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Feb. 27 and then March 13 and then March 17.

On March 17, he pled guilty to fleeing third degree and the other charge was dismissed. Sentencing was May 2, reset to June 6 but he failed to appear so a warrant was signed for his arrest.

Stevland Dexter Davis

Stevland Dexter Davis, 39, of Canton and formerly of Plymouth, was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 6, 2025 on a bench warrant on a charge of failure to return rented property of $20,000 or more in value on June 23, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set his probable cause conference for Jan. 15 and personal bond at $5,000. According to court documents, he is listed as a habitual offender. His probable cause conference was set for Feb. 19. The zoom request was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections where he was waiting to be processed on two other sentences of probation. He was scheduled for a live preliminary exam on Feb. 26 and the charge was dismissed.

Kristina Ann Sitarenios

Kristina Ann Sitarenios of Dearborn Heights is charged with operating while intoxicated on Aug. 5 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for an arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 27, 2024 but her notice was unable to be delivered by the post office. She failed to appear and was scheduled for a remote show cause / arraignment/ pretrial on Jan. 15, but she failed to appear. She called the court saying she was not intoxicated and the phone call ended as the court tried to explain her options. A bench warrant was out for her arrest. On April 3 the warrant was canceled and an arraignment/pretrial set for April 30, 2025.

An in-person pretrial was set for June 11 before Judge Oakley. Then a remote pretrial was set for July 2.

At that time she pled guilty to a lesser charge of operating while visibly impaired and the original charge was dismissed. Her attorney said she was still affected by the Ambien she took the night before. The case was referred to the probation department for a recommendation on sentencing. Sentencing was Nov. 18. She was fined $1,440, put on 12 months of probation, 48 hours of community service, and outpatient treatment plan.

Deanna Gabriel Rogers

Deanna Gabriel Rogers, 51, of Sumpter Township is charged with having no insurance and speeding 1-5 over the limit on Dec. 11, 2024 in the city of Belleville. She was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 15. She failed to appear and was fined a default judgment of $130 for speeding and a show-cause hearing on the charge was set for Jan. 31, 2025. She failed to appear for her court date on the insurance charge and so an in-person show-cause hearing was set for Feb. 5 on that charge. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Cameron Keith Nichols

Cameron Keith Nichols, 26, of Van Buren Township was charged with being in possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Jan. 1 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 3 and his probable cause conference set for Jan. 15 and then for Jan. 29. Personal bond is $1,000.

On Jan. 29, he pled guilty to the lesser charge of use of narcotics. On March 10 he was sentenced to a fine of $1,825.

His probable cause conference on a charge of unlawful driving away of auto in Romulus on June 5 also was set for Jan. 15 and then again for Jan. 29. On Jan. 29, he pled guilty to attempted unlawful driving away and on March 10 he was sentenced to $545.

Nathan Reynolds Spear

Nathan Reynolds Spear of Belleville was video-arraigned while in custody on Feb. 4 on a charge of domestic violence – second offense in Van Buren Township on Feb. 2. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and his pretrial set for Feb. 12. A remote pretrial was set for March 5 and that was adjourned by the attorney and held Feb. 26. Remote pretrial is March 12. Final pretrial was April 23 and a jury trial May 2. On April 23 the jury trial was canceled. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of domestic violence and sentencing was set for June 2 and then June 9. He was sentenced to pay $1,325 and have no contact with the victim. He must enroll in a 26-week batterers’ counseling class, not possess a firearm, and not possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or mind-altering controlled substances without the judge’s approval, and random testing.

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott

Barrarge Dashone-Lamar Ontay-Scott of Ypsilanti is charged with a count of delivering / manufacturing controlled substances (narcotic or cocaine – less than 50 grams), a count of delivering / manufacturing controlled substance (GBL – less than 25 grams), a count of possession of GBL, a count of possession of narcotic or cocaine, and retail fraud-second degree on Dec. 10, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 12, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman and given $5,000 personal bond that includes that he cannot return to Walmart and there should be no drug use. At his probable cause conference on Dec. 23, 2024 a preliminary exam was set for Feb. 12, 2025.

On Jan. 22, 2025 the court was advised by the Washtenaw County Sheriff that the defendant was in custody with Washtenaw on new charges. He was present for a bond violation hearing by zoom from the Washtenaw County Jail and he was put on tether program.

He failed to appear for his preliminary exam and a bench warrant was issued.

Albert Jerry Kosis

Albert Jerry Kosis of Farmington Hills was set for a compliance review hearing on Feb. 5, 2025 on charges of failure to appear for court hearings on fleeing in a vehicle, retail fraud, and driving while license suspended on Nov. 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Information was emailed to the Oakland County Jail and he appeared by zoom on Feb. 5. He then was transferred to the Livingston County Jail and his information was sent on to him there.

His live court date was set for Feb. 12, when he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. He was arraigned on March 13 and a disposition conference was set for March 19. Bond is $5,000/10%. He pled guilty to all three charges and sentencing was set for April 9. On April 18 he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with credit for 73 days time served and a fee of $198.

Sharon Jones Hicks

Sharon Jones Hicks of Indianapolis, IN, was due for her probable cause conference on Feb. 12 on two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd on Aug. 30, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered on Sept. 18, 2024. A preliminary exam was set for March 26 and at that time the case was closed after a motion by the defendant because the prosecutor was unable to proceed.

Adam Hensley Watkins

Adam Hensley Watkins, 49, of Van Buren Township is charged with making a false report of a felony in Van Buren Township on Oct. 5, 2024. He was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 8 by Magistrate Hindman and his bond set at $2,500/10%. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 16 and then Oct. 23. He was labeled as a habitual offender with a third-offence notice. His preliminary exam was set for Nov. 27 and then changed to Dec. 4. A probable cause conference then was set for Dec. 11 and then the preliminary exam set for Jan. 22, 2025. Then it was a probable cause conference on Feb. 12. A preliminary exam was set for March 26 and then moved to May 7.

On May 7 the charges were dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Richard Troy Bowman

Richard Troy Bowman, 60, of Van Buren Township was charged with making a false report of a felony to Van Buren Township Police on Oct. 5, 2024. He was arraigned Oct. 8 by Magistrate Hindman and his bond set at $2,500/10%. Probable cause conference was set for Oct. 18 and then changed to Oct. 16 and then Oct. 23 because no attorney had been assigned. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 6 and he failed to appear so a bench warrant was signed for his arrest. A show-cause hearing was set for Feb. 12, 2025 and he failed to appear. His bond was forfeited.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr.

Anthony Dwayne Gordon, Jr., 39, of Sumpter Township was charged with domestic violence on Jan. 6, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 8 and personal bond set at $5,000. His final pretrial was scheduled for Feb. 12. The prosecution was unable to proceed so the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Gregory Alan Pugh

Gregory Alan Pugh of Southgate was charged with aggravated domestic violence on April 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Charges were entered Jan. 21, 2025. His remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Feb. 12 but he was in the Wayne County Jail, so it was postponed until Feb. 19. A remote pretrial was set for March 5 and then March 12. Final pretrial is March 19, then scheduled for April 30. Bond is $10,000/10%. Final pretrial was set for June 25 and the complainant must appear.

On June 25, the court was told the victim does not want to proceed and the charge was dismissed.

He was advised of April 17 court dates for Belleville charges of driving while license suspended and resisting arrest on Feb. 3, 2024. He pled no contest to the charges and was fined $545 and 2 days on the work program for resisting arrest and the other charge was dismissed by the city.

Michael Eugene Roseburgh

Michael Eugene Roseburgh, 50, of Ann Arbor is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Feb. 2, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 4 and $5,000 personal bond set. A probable cause conference was set for Feb. 12, 2025 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was signed for his arrest. On April 21, 2026, the defendant turned himself in. A probable cause conference was held on May 5 and a preliminary exam set for June 9.

Wain Lee Bales

Wain Lee Bales, 52, of Newport and previously of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned at 34th District Court while in custody on Feb. 3, 2025 on three 2023 bench warrants and one Feb. 1 charge, all in Van Buren Township.

The new charge is possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Feb. 1. His bond was set at $2,000/10% and a probable cause conference set Feb. 12. The preliminary exam was held March 19 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on March 26. He was sentenced May 6.

The bench warrant on three charges for violating technical requirements on Nov. 28, 2023 brought a bond of $1,000/10% each and a pretrial on March 20. At that time he pled guilty to one of the three charges and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and given credit for 60 days time served. The other two charges were dismissed by the party. Cases closed.

Robert Van Lake

Robert Van Lake of Maybee on Feb. 3, 2025 was video-arraigned while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a Dec. 27, 2021 charge of possession of methamphetamine / ecstasy in the city of Belleville.

Judge Patton set a $5,000/10% bond and an in-person probable cause conference on Feb. 12, if he is able to post bond and is released prior to the hearing date. A preliminary exam was set for March 19. At that time he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information which was set for April 11. A disposition conference was May 23, when the case was dismissed.

Andre Harris

Andre Harris of Van Buren Township is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and domestic violence on Jan. 29, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 30 and his probable cause conference set for Feb. 12. Bond is $2,500/10%. Preliminary exam was set for March 19 and a bond-modification hearing was set for Feb. 19. Bond specifies no contact with the victim except to coordinate care of the child in common. He cannot return to the place of the offense and there must be no firearms while on this bond and there is to be no mood-altering substance or alcohol without a doctor’s prescription.

On March 19, the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on April 2 and calendar conference April 8. A final conference was May 9 and a jury trial set for June 9. At that time, however, he pled guilty to both charges. On June 20 he was sentenced to fees of $831 and two years of probation, plus courses and recommended treatment.

Sandra Rose Tokarski

Sandra Rose Tokarski of South Lyon, previously of Van Buren Township, was scheduled for her preliminary exam on Feb. 26, 2025 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Dec. 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

She was video-arraigned in custody on Dec. 30 and personal bond was set at $10,000. Probable cause conference was Jan. 8. At that time, Judge Oakley gave her permission to travel to Florida for treatment.

On Feb. 26, the exam was adjourned until April 9, since she is in treatment. On April 9, the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant.

Knollis Wellesley King

Knollis Wellesley King of Jamaica, and previously of Van Buren Township, was set for a remote pretrial on March 5 on a charge of domestic violence on March 23, 2016 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 24, 2016 and personal bond set at $5,000. He was in St. Clair County custody on immigration issues when his pretrial was set and then when it was reset, he failed to appear. A warrant was out for his arrest. An attorney from Canada called in 2023 to see if the warrant was still valid.

His attorney filed on Feb. 10, 2025 and asked for a remote hearing since his client lives in Montego Bay. On March 5, the prosecutor said he has been unable to contact the complaining victim, so the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Robin Dee Nobles

Robin Dee Nobles of Boyne Fall and previously of Ann Arbor was charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on March 30, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been out for her arrest after failing to appear for a court date. The court was advised on Jan. 6, 2025 that she was in treatment at Bear River Health. She did not appear for an arraignment on March 5, 2025. A warrant is out for her arrest.

Taft Raeffer Lewis

Taft Raeffer Lewis, 47, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned on a bench warrant by Judge Oakley on Aug. 5, 2024 while in custody of Van Buren Township police. Records show him labeled a habitual offender, fourth-offense notice. His warrant was canceled on the charge of receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Oct. 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference on the charge was set for Aug. 14. Personal bond is $2,000. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 25 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was delayed until Oct. 9. An order for a copy of exam transcript was signed by the judge on Oct. 10. A calendar conference was Nov. 20. Final conference was Feb. 5, 2025, adjourned to March 6, 2025. At that time the case was dismissed.

Austin James Knox

Austin James Knox, 20, of Ypsilanti and previously of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned in custody on March 7, 2025 on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and assaulting/resisting a police officer on March 5 in Sumpter Township. His probable cause conference was set for March 19 and personal bond set at $5,000. The preliminary exam was set for April 30. He is to have no contact with the victims. On April 30, he waived his exam and it was bound over to circuit court for a May 14 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was set for May 28. Final conference is June 20 and at that time he pled guilty to the charges and the court accepted the guilty pleas. A no-contest plea was entered. Sentencing was July 25, 2025.

Kenneth James Cunningham

Kenneth James Cunningham, 34, of Garden City, was video-arraigned while in custody March 3 on a bench warrant on Nov. 6, 2021 charges of operating while intoxicated-third offense and failure to display a valid license in Van Buren Township. After sentencing for the offenses last fall, he failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant was put out for his arrest. An in-person hearing date had been set with Judge Oakley for March 13. Bond was set at $10,000/10%. The court received an ineligibility form from the Wayne County Jail that the defendant does not have an address to reside so a tether cannot be used. He was sentenced to continue to serve 93 days and the proposed probation was closed.

Alena Janay Eldridge

Alena Janay Eldridge, 36, of Detroit is charged with operating while intoxicated and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 on Oct. 17, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was scheduled for arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 20, 2024, but failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was Dec. 23, 2024 and she failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued. The arraignment/pretrial appearance by zoom was set for March 17, 2025 and then rescheduled for March 5. The warrant is in effect.

Zachary Taylor Graham

Zachary Taylor Graham, 30, of Belleville is charged with operating without security and a violation of registration plate on Jan. 24, 2025 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Feb. 19. This remote pretrial was set for March 12 and personal bond was $100. On March 12 a plea hearing was held and the charges were dismissed by the party and then by order of the court.

Lelani Juanita Latrina Aldridge

Lelani Juanita Latrina Aldridge, 25, of Belleville is charged with driving while license suspended, a registration / plate violation (civil infraction), and operating without security on Jan. 25, 2025 in the city of Belleville. Her remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Feb. 19 and then for March 12. At that time, the registration/plate violation and security failure charges were dropped by the court. The driving while license suspended charge was reduced to the misdemeanor of allowing unlicensed person to drive and she pled guilty to that. Total fines were $345.

Frederick LM Paige

Frederick LM Paige, 55, of Canton was charged with operating while intoxicated and operating an unregistered vehicle on June 7, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Entry of the charges was Jan. 29, 2025 and the remote arraignment/pretrial was Feb. 26. His remote pretrial was set for March 12. The pretrial was adjourned until April 9 to get video discovery. He then was scheduled for a remote pretrial on May 14 and then on July 16. A remote pretrial is Aug. 20. At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge and the second charge was dismissed. The case is scheduled for review on Sept. 19, but he failed to complete the necessary paperwork and a show cause session was set for Oct. 8. On Nov. 3 he was sentenced to fines of $1,375, three days of community service, and 12 months of probation.

Shalah Annette Gildon

Shalah Annette Gildon, of a shelter address in Ann Arbor, was arraigned March 13 on a bench warrant stemming from two charges on Dec. 7, 2022: domestic violence and illegal entry without owner’s permission in Sumpter Township. On Jan. 24, 2023 she was sentenced to fines and 12 months of probation, which was to end Jan. 24, 2024. She failed to pay her $440 fine and appear for court sessions and warrants had been issued.

On March 13, 2024, Judge Oakley removed her from probation supervision although all conditions of probation had not been fulfilled. He said she must fulfill the financial obligations or conditions imposed by this court or they can be pursued according to law. Partial payment was made.

Asim Akilwalsh Williams

Asim Akilwalsh Williams, 45, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on a bench warrant on March 14, 2025 by Judge Oakley. The warrant concerned violation of probation including failure to appear for testing on three occasions following sentencing on a July 1, 2024 domestic violence charge in Van Buren Township. Also, fines of $1,050 have yet to be paid.

On March 14, Judge Oakley put him back on reporting probation and he is to appear at the probation department where the case is to be reviewed.

On Nov. 17, 2025 he was video arraigned in custody on a bench warrant. A probation violation hearing was held on Dec. 11. The case is closed once the paperwork is received. Bond was $5,000/10%.

Jesse Daniel Doe

Jesse Daniel Doe, 31, of Belleville is charged with felonious assault on Dec. 17, 2024 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody on Dec. 18, 2024. Bond was $10,000/10%, but would change if he went into in-patient treatment. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 30. His preliminary exam was set for Feb. 5 and then for March 19. On March 19 a motion was made. Prosecution said it cannot proceed without the complaining victim so the case was dismissed. Case closed.

Daija Jenee Smith

Daija Jenee Smith, 31, of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody March 7. Her pretrial was set for March 19 for an assault and battery charge on Aug. 3, 2019 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was $5,000. Final pretrial was held March 26 and the charge was dismissed on a motion of the prosecuting attorney. Case closed.

Marquis Deaunte Brandon

Marquis Deaunte Brandon of Inkster appeared for court on March 19 for a motion to set aside his felony and misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence and malicious destruction of property in 2009 in Van Buren Township. He appeared at the counter on March 20 with the order to set aside the conviction.

Alec Jordan Larrair

Alec Jordan Larrair of Van Buren Township was set for a probable cause conference on March 19 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder (strangulation), domestic violence, and interfering with a crime report on March 6 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond is $100,000 and he is not to have contact with the victim or purchase or possess a weapon. His preliminary exam was set for April 30.

At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor domestic violence and the other two counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to a 12-month delay after which the charge would be dismissed if there were no further problems, counseling for batterer, and a mental health review. He said he makes videos for Jet’s Pizza. Fine was $150.

Lawrence Larenzo Wells

Lawrence Larenzo Wells, 47, of Brighton was set for his probable cause conference on March 19 on two charges of driving while intoxicated-3rd and one charge of driving while license suspended-2 on Oct. 8, 2022 in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on March 10, 2025 and personal bond set at $5,000. On March 19 the probable cause conference was adjourned until April 30. At that time he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 13 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was May 21. A jury trial was Aug. 4. On July 10 he pled guilty to all the charges and the jury trial was canceled. Sentencing was July 3.

He was sentenced to two years time in the Michigan Department of Corrections, minus three days time served, a fine of $1,634, and two years of probation.

Michael Anthony Mayberry

Michael Anthony Mayberry of Ypsilanti was charged with possessing narcotics and driving while license suspended on March 9 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for March 19 and he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court. On April 2 he pled guilty to a new charge of attempt to possession narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams and the first two charges were dismissed. Sentencing on May 1 was fees of $198, 80 hours of community service, and 2 years of probation.

Martin James Robinson III

Martin James Robinson III, 20, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence on March 16 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on March 18 and his probable cause conference set for March 26. His preliminary exam is May 7. He is to have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the incident location. On May 7 the charges were dismissed and the case closed.

Erica Danielle Mozdy

Erica Danielle Mozdy of Wayne is charged with malicious destruction of a building, $1,000 to $20,000, on Aug. 14, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charge was authorized on Nov. 22, 2024 and a warrant entered into LEIN. On Feb. 10, the warrant was canceled and she was scheduled for arraignment on March 26, 2025. She appeared for the hearing and her probable cause conference was set for April 30. Personal bond is $100.

On April 30 she pled guilty to a reduced charge and was charged $500 in fines and costs and given a 12-month delay in sentencing, when the charge would be dropped if there are no further problems.

She told Judge Oakley she broke the door in an argument with her mother. He asked her if they would go to counseling and she said they would.

Aaron Jamal Hurt

Aaron Jamal Hurt of Canton is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and possession of firearms while under the influence on March 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 18 and scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 26. Personal bond is $5,000. He appeared for the March 26 zoom hearing and was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 7. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI-2 and the original firearms charge. A pre-sentence interview was May 27. A probation module action was put in place and a case review held June 23.

On Aug. 12 Judge Oakley sentenced him to enter the 34th District drug treatment court and pay fines of $1,500 for the OWI-2 charge and $300 for the weapons charge.

Richard Anthony Schultz

Richard Anthony Schultz of Dearborn Heights is charged with stalking on July 22, 2022 in Van Buren Township. The charge was entered March 5, 2025. He retained an attorney and he was present by zoom on March 26 for his arraignment / pretrial. A final pretrial was set for April 23. Final pretrial was set for May 14 and then for May 21. The complaining victim must appear. Personal bond is $1,000. A remote pretrial then was set for June 4 and then June 18. The charge was dismissed by the party and case closed.

Alicia Joy Williams

Alicia Joy Williams of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on March 27 on a bench warrant for not showing up in court as scheduled on a charge of driving while license expired on Feb. 19, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. She was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on March 11, 2024, but she failed to appear. A remote show cause hearing was set for April 8, 2024 and she failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

On March 27, 2025, she was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 17, but she failed to appear and a warrant is out for her arrest. Her total fines due are $255.

Shannon Marie Fryover

Shannon Marie Fryover, 52, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and driving with an open container in vehicle on Aug. 23, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

She was scheduled for an arraignment / probable cause conference on Dec. 4 and her bench warrant was canceled. She was arraigned Dec. 20, 2024 and probable cause conferences were set for days in January, February, and March and finally on April 2. Her pre-sentence interview was March 24 and she met eligibility for Drug Treatment Court (formerly Sobriety Court).

On April 2, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and was referred to probation for a recommended sentence. She also pled guilty to open intoxicant and the file was also sent to probation. Sentencing was April 29. She was fined $1,500 on the first charge and $350 on the second charge.

Erick Anthony Goins

Erick Anthony Goins of Trenton is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams, on Jan. 28, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 29 and failed to appear for probable cause conferences on Feb. 12 and March 12. Personal bond is $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for April 2. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

Armeka Lazel Thomas

Armeka Lazel Thomas of Sumpter Township is charged with two counts of deliver/manufacture narcotics or cocaine less than 50 grams and weapons in possession of prohibited person on Feb. 27, 2025, charges brought by Western Wayne Narcotics. He was arraigned out-county on March 1 and personal bond is $25,000. Probable cause conference was set for March 12 and then held on April 2. A preliminary exam was set for May 14 and then changed to a probable cause conference. The exam was held Aug. 6 and the weapons charge dismissed. He was bound over on the other charges to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Aug. 20. A calendar conference was Sept. 8 and final conference set for Oct. 6 and jury trial Nov. 17. On Oct. 4, the weapons charge was dismissed and he pled guilty to the other three charges. The jury trial was canceled and sentencing set for Jan. 6, 2026, reset to Jan. 20.

Jelessa Mikolynn Burks

Jelessa Mikolynn Burks, 31, of Romulus is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and operating while intoxicated with a passenger 16 years of age or younger on June 5, 2022 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear for her show-cause hearing on March 12 and a warrant was put out for her arrest. Her show cause/arraignment pretrial was set for April 2. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest. A show-cause hearing was scheduled for June 18, but the post office said it was unable to deliver the 14-day notice. A warrant remains. On Sept. 8 it was noted the defendant was deceased and the case dismissed.

Ekaterina Laura Stacey

Ekaterina Laura Stacey, 31, of Ann Arbor was charged with fleeing and eluding a police office and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on Jan. 28 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 29. Her bond was set at $2,500/10% and a probable cause conference on Feb. 12. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest. A show-cause hearing was set for April 2 and she failed to appear. A warrant was signed for her arrest.

Michaela Rose Stucky

Michaela Rose Stucky, 27, who was of Westland then homeless now of Jackson, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and interfering with a police report on Dec. 15, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on March 20. Bond is $25,000/10%. Probable cause conference was held April 2 and a competency exam set. The case was to be reviewed on June 25.

On June 25, she was present via video from the Wayne County Jail and her defense attorney stipulated to the report from Health and Human Services that she is competent to stand trial. Her preliminary exam was held July 2 and she was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on July 11. A motion hearing to reduce bond was denied. Competency hearing was Sept. 19 and jury trial set for Oct. 27 and then canceled.

On Nov. 10, she pled guilty to assault with intent and the other two charges were dismissed. On Nov. 25, 2025 she was sentenced to serving 2-10 years in the Michigan House of Corrections, with a credit of 250 days time served, and a fine of $1,498. She must have no contact at all with the victim.

Seth Patrick Deck

Seth Patrick Deck of Belleville is charged with unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence-3rd offense notice and interfering with electronic communications on March 23, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 25. Bond is $7,500/10%. Probable cause conference was held April 2 and the preliminary exam set for April 9. After a pre-exam hearing, he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 23 arraignment on the information.

Plea of guilty to domestic violence was accepted on June 12 and the other charges dismissed. On July 14 he was sentenced to a fine of $1,398 and two years of probation. The July 14 jury trial was canceled.

Lloyd Bernard Sanders

Lloyd Bernard Sanders of Canton is charged with breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny between $1,000-$20,000 on July 31, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 21, 2025. A probable cause conference was held on April 2 and a preliminary exam set for May 14. Personal bond is $2,500 and there is to be no contact with Gardener’s Choice. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On May 23 a preliminary exam was set for July 2. Personal bond is now $10,000.

He failed to appear for the exam and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Bond was now $25,000 cash.

On Dec. 18, he was video-arraigned in custody and a probable cause conference set for Jan. 2, 2026 and a preliminary exam on Jan. 6, 2026. Bond is now $5,000/10%. The warrant was withdrawn.

On Jan. 2, the defendant said he was scheduled at another courthouse on Jan. 6, so the exam was changed to Jan. 20.

Dionte Kristopher Kelley

Dionte Kristopher Kelley of Roseville, and previously of Belleville, is charged with child abuse-4th degree on Oct. 20, 2021 in the city of Belleville. He failed to appear for court hearings, so a warrant was issued. On Jan. 2, 2025, the defendant was in custody for a video-arraignment and his remote pretrial was set for Jan. 15. Bond is $5,000/10/%. A probable cause conference was set for Feb. 5 and then reset as a pretrial for April 2 for the complaining victim to appear.

The Assistant Prosecuting Attorney failed to subpoena the witness. The case was dismissed by Judge Patton on a motion of the defendant.

James Michael Bellville

James Michael Bellville, 54, of Van Buren Township, was due Sept. 4, 2024 for probable cause conferences on charges of aggravated stalking and malicious use of telecommunication services on Aug. 1, 2024 and fleeing in a vehicle and driving while license suspended on Aug. 21, both in Van Buren Township, and arraignment on a new charge of aggravated stalking and malicious use of telecommunication service on Aug. 20 in Van Buren Township. He was present by zoom from the Wayne County Jail.

On Sept. 3, charges of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle-2nd degree and driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was added for Aug. 21, 2024, again in Van Buren Township.

Bond is $10,000/10%. Preliminary exam was set for Sept. 11, but a probable cause conference was held and the defendant was ordered to have a competency / responsibility evaluation. His case was to be reviewed on Nov. 27, 2024. A forensic exam was set for Jan. 8, 2025.

On Sept. 29 his bond was posted by Bail My Tail Bail Bond Agency. The case was scheduled for review on April 2 and that was changed from a review to a probable cause conference.

On April 1, his mother called to say the defendant was in the hospital at the time.

On April 7 a virtual hearing was held and he was rescheduled for a probable cause conference on May 14.

On May 8, his mother called the court to say her son was on a ventilator in the hospital and unable to be in court for his probable cause conference.

On May 14 his probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6, 2025. He called the court to say he has a trach and will get help with his zoom appearance. His probable cause conference was held on Sept. 17. Live preliminary exam was Oct. 29. That was changed to Nov. 5 for all three cases and he waived the exams and was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 12, 2025 arraignment on the information. A pretrial was Jan 7, 2026 and jury trial set for March 4. He pled guilty to one charge and the second was dismissed. He was sentenced to a fine of $198 and 23 days in jail, with 23 days time served credited. Review date is April 13.

On Nov. 7, 2025 he was charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving license suspended-2nd on July 27 in Huron Township. He failed to appear on Nov. 7 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Dec. 17 he was arraigned and a Jan. 6, 2026 exam was set. A new exam date was set for Jan. 20. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

On Feb. 6 he pled guilty to the operating while intoxicated-third, a felony, and the driving license violation was dismissed. On March 9 he was sentenced to a fee of $198, Wayne County Jail for 10 to 23 months (concurrent with another case) and credit for time served 23 days. Review date is April 13.

Arthur Lee Parker

Arthur Lee Parker, 68, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on April 7 on two counts of domestic violence on April 5 in Van Buren Township. Judge Patton set his personal bond at $5,000 and his remote pretrial for April 16. He is to have no contact of any kind with the victim, (later amended to no assaultive contact), and cannot return to the place of the offense. Judge Patton said it was OK for the defendant to contact Van Buren Police to arrange for a civil standby to retrieve belongings. Final pretrial was set for May 14 and at that time the charges were dismissed by the party.

Curtis Quartez Reed

Curtis Quartez Reed, 23, of Ecorse was set for his preliminary exam on April 9 on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, second degree, and indecent exposure on Oct. 4, 2023 in Van Buren Township.

The charge was entered on Jan. 30, 2025 and a bench warrant for his arrest signed on Jan. 31. On Feb. 21 he was video-arraigned in custody on the warrant and bond set at $5,000/10%. His probable cause conference was March 5 and first charge was dismissed at the live exam on April 9. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 16 on the second charge. The charge was dismissed.

Todd Wilson Young

Todd Wilson Young, 40, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on March 24, 2025 on charges of assault on a police officer, domestic violence, and false report of a medical or other emergency on March 21 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set for $1,000 and there is to be no contact of any kind with the victim, he cannot return to the place of the offense, and he can use no alcohol/drugs or mood-altering substances of any kind while on this bond. A remote pretrial was set for April 9 and then a pretrial set for April 23. The final pretrial was set for May 21 and the complaining victim must appear. On May 21 the victim called and said they do not want to press charges and they were dismissed.

On Aug. 20, 2025 he was video-arraigned in custody on charges of attempted assault of a police officer, interfering with a crime report, domestic violence-Romulus and assault and battery of airport police on Aug. 19 in Van Buren Township. Bond is set at $5,000/10%. A pretrial was set for Sept. 3 and then for Oct. 22.

He also was arraigned in custody on violating conditions of his bond to return required paperwork from charges of attempted assault of a police officer, domestic violence, and false report of a medical or other emergency on March 21, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Show-cause hearing was held Sept. 9. Personal bond of $1,000 was reinstated. A pre-sentence interview was set for Sept. 15.

A competency exam was ordered and a review was set for Feb. 3, 2026. That was removed from the schedule and a Jan. 6 remote pretrial ordered. Sentencing was set for March 23.

A show-cause hearing was held Feb. 17 and he failed to appear on new charges of assaulting a police officer, interfering with a crime report, domestic violence, and assault or assault and battery on Aug. 19, 2025 in Van Buren Township. A warrant for his arrest was issued. He did not appear for a March 3, 2026 show-cause hearing.

On March 23, he posted bond and was scheduled for an April 7 remote pretrial / show cause. Warrant dismissed. On April 7 he failed to appear and a warrant was signed. He was scheduled for a show cause/pretrial on April 21.

Scott Allen James

Scott Allen James, 58, of Van Buren Township had a probable cause conference on April 9 on a charge of domestic violence – 3rd offense notice on March 23 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 26 and bond was set at $7,500/10%. His probable cause conference was held May 14 and his preliminary exam set for May 21. At that time it was dismissed by the party.

Harmond Darnell Rolland

Harmond Darnell Rolland, of Canton and previously of Sumpter Township, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to cause bodily harm less than murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and two weapons charges on June 3, 2024 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on June 5, 2024. Bond was set at $75,000/10%. Exam was conducted by Judge Tina Brooks Green on July 24, 2024 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

Court records said the original disposition in Court 1 was removed in error and the case was made non-public. On July 31 the case was reopened. The defendant posted surety bond of $18,750 from Wayne County Bail Bonds on Aug. 15 and the bond was transferred to Third Circuit Court.

On March 25, 2025, the court received notice that Circuit Court Judge Tracy E. Green remanded this case back to district court, with no reason attached. The previous disposition on the charges was set aside and the case was made public.

A probable cause conference at district court was set for April 9 before Judge Patton. The defendant failed to appear on April 9, but on April 10 appeared at the counter with his attorney. The probable cause conference was set for May 14. His preliminary exam was set for July 2.

It was adjourned until Sept. 17 so the defense attorney could locate a witness. On Sept. 17, he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is Nov. 19 and jury trial Dec. 10. The jury trial was adjourned and a motion hearing set for Jan. 26 and a jury trial for Feb. 17. The jury trial was canceled and a pretrial set for March 20. A jury trial was set for April 13.

Tyler Alan Ladouceur

Tyler Alan Ladouceur, 28, of Van Buren Township is charged with possession of narcotics or cocaine on June 21, 2023 in Van Buren Township. His arraignment / probable cause conference was held April 9 and preliminary exam set for May 21. At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use, was fined $645, and sentenced to two years of probation. A sentence violation hearing was held in person on Feb. 17, 2026. A compliance hearing was March 23 and a compliance review will be May 12.

Matthew Lee Turner

Matthew Lee Turner, 23, of Ypsilanti is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, false pretenses and larceny $200-$1,000 on Feb. 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on April 1 and his probable cause conference held April 9. The preliminary exam was set for July 2. Personal bond is $10,000. The defendant had shoulder surgery so the exam was set for Aug. 6. A preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17 and he waived the exam. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is Nov. 19 and jury trial Jan. 22. On Dec. 15 he pled guilty to the first charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and other other charges were dismissed. On Jan. 22, the jury trial was canceled and he was sentenced to two months in the Wayne County Jail and a fine of $1,098, 20 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Michael Allen Jardine

Michael Allen Jardine, 43, of Farmington Hills is charged with operating with the presence of a controlled substance on Jan. 28, 2018 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for his arraignment pretrial on Jan. 2, 2019 and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On March 26, 2025 he posted $150 bond for the warrant to be recalled. His remote arraignment/pre-trial was held April 9. His remote pretrial was set for April 23. Personal bond is $5,000.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of allowing unlicensed driver to drive and he was fined $445.

On May 20 the plea was removed because he was incorrectly disposed. The fine is now $440. He was set for his final pretrial on May 21 and then on June 4.

He pled guilty to operating while visibly impaired and was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on June 24. Sentencing was Aug. 4. He was fined $560. The case was closed in error and was reopened until he serves five days on the work program.

Aaron David Griggs

Aaron David Griggs, 57, of Detroit and formerly of Inkster, had two bench warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear on retail fraud charges out of Van Buren Township on July 3, 2023 and Dec. 6, 2023.

He called 34th District Court on April 15, 2025 and told the court he was in the Wayne County Jail and wanted to be arraigned on the two outstanding charges out of Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on April 16 on the warrants on the two charges. Personal bond of $5,000 was set and he was scheduled for an April 30 probable cause conference, adjourned to May 14. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued. On Sept. 5 he was in custody at Wayne County for video arraignment on the original charges since he had yet to be arraigned on those charges, but the county would not zoom him in. A bench warrant was issued. On Sept. 8, he was video-arraigned in custody on the bench-warrant.

He pled guilty to the July 3, 2023 retail fraud charge and he was sentenced to 90 days time-served. Personal bond is $1,000 on the second charge. A probable cause conference on the Dec. 6, 2023 retail fraud charge is set for Sept. 17 and a preliminary exam for Sept. 24. He is not to return to the Meijer store on Belleville Road as part of the bond on the remaining case. He failed to appear for his Sept. 24 court date and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Justin Michael Goltowski

Justin Michael Goltowski, 34, of Melvindale was video-arraigned in custody on April 15 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and retail fraud on April 15 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for April 23 and he is not to return to Walmart. Personal bond is $5,000.

On April 23, his preliminary exam was set for May 28 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Arraignment was June 11. On June 24 a plea of guilty was accepted. Sentencing was Aug. 5.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a Nov. 10, 2022 charge of retail fraud in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000. A pretrial on that charge was set for May 13 and he then pled guilty. He was fined $1,153.41.

Octavius Lee Gardner

Octavius Lee Gardner, 35, of Van Buren Township was video arraigned in custody on April 2 on a charge of domestic violence third-offence notice in Sumpter Township on Oct. 27, 2024 and domestic violence on April 1, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conferences on the two charges were held April 16. Bond was set at $10,000/10% for the Sumpter charge and $5,000/10% for the Van Buren Township charge. A preliminary exam was set for April 29. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 8 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was held May 14 and he pled guilty to the charge. On June 6 he was sentenced to probation.

He was charged with domestic violence-third offense on July 19, 2025 and arraigned July 22. A probable cause conference was set for July 30. Preliminary exam was Sept. 10. Bond is $5,000/10%. He was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 24 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Dec. 5 and a jury trial set for Jan. 29. Charges were dismissed. He was charged with parole violation.

Sherlyn Marie Johnson

Sherlyn Marie Johnson of Van Buren Township is charged with assault or assault and battery on June 6, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Her remote arraignment/pretrial was held April 16 and she pled guilty. She was sentenced to a fine of $300.

Danny Ernest Miley

Danny Ernest Miley, 36, of Detroit is charged with retail fraud-first degree on July 20, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on April 2 and his probable cause conference set for April 16. At that time his preliminary exam was set for April 23 and reset for June 4. Then, an exam was set for July 16. Personal bond was set at $3,000 and he cannot return to Walmart. On July 16, the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Sept. 10. He pled guilty and was sentenced to probation.

Curtis Quartez Reed

Curtis Quartez Reed of Ecorse is charged with criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree (against person under 13) and indecent exposure on Oct. 4, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He had an in-custody, video-arraignment on a bench warrant on Feb. 21. A probable cause conference was March 5. Bond is $5,000/10%. At his preliminary exam on April 9, the CSC-2nd charge was dismissed and a remote pretrial held April 16 on the indecent exposure charge. At that time the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Arthur Lee Parker

Arthur Lee Parker of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence and domestic violence-2nd offense notice on April 5 in Van Buren Township. He had an in-custody video-arraignment on April 7. His remote pretrial was held April 16 and his final pretrial set for May 14. Personal bond is $5,000. He cannot return to the place of the event or have any contact with the victim, which was amended to no assaultive contact and he can return. On May 14 both charges were dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Lareshia Ann Jordan

Lareshia Ann Jordan of Ypsilanti is charged with identity theft and possession of a financial transaction device on Nov. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024 and a probable cause conference set for Dec. 11, 2024. Bond was $7,500/10%. Her probable cause conference was set for Jan. 8 and then a live preliminary exam set for Jan. 22 and then Jan. 29. At that time the exam was set for April 16. The exam was held and she was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on April 30. Disposition conference was May 14. Calendar conference was May 21 continued to June 12. On May 23 she pled guilty to identity theft and the financial transaction device charge was dismissed. Sentencing was July 22. A July 30 jury trial was canceled. She was ordered to pay $1,598 and to serve two years of probation.

Autumn Rose Miller

Autumn Rose Miller of Ypsilanti is charged with identity theft, possession of financial transaction device, and possession of analogues on Nov. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024 and her probable cause conference set for Dec. 11, which was adjourned to Jan. 8 for discovery. Bond is $7,500/10%. A preliminary exam was set for Jan. 22 and then Jan. 29 and then to April 16. At that time the examination was held and the charges dismissed.

Sifuentes Noe Uribe

Sifuentes Noe Uribe, 35, of Van Buren Township was charged with home invasion second degree and unlawful driving away of an auto on Feb. 15 in the city of Belleville. He was scheduled for a video arraignment in custody of the Taylor Police Department but Taylor was unable to arraign the defendant after he refused to sign the MIDC form and now wants a Spanish interpreter. It was possible he would be arraigned on Feb. 19. He is now in custody of Wayne County Sheriff.

He was arraigned Feb. 20 with a Spanish interpreter present and scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 5. The defendant also has an ICE hold. Bond is $10,000/10%. He cannot return to the place of the offense and is to have no contact with the victims.

He was present by video from the Wayne County Jail on March 5 and his probable cause conference was held March 12 with an interpreter and his preliminary exam set for April 16. There are no more court entries on his case.

Suzan Marwan Shimmary

Suzan Marwan Shimmary, 36, of Van Buren Township was charged with malicious destruction of personal property, $200-$1,000, and domestic violence on April 1 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on April 4. Personal bond was $1,000 and she must not return to the address of the incident. A remote arraignment/pretrial was held April 16. A plea was heard and an order of nolle prosequi entered. Case closed.

On Sept. 22, she was video-arraigned in custody on charges of operating while intoxicated – third offense, operating while intoxicated with occupant aged 16 or less – second time, and drove while license suspended on April 11, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 1 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 8. The exam was removed from the calendar and a probable cause conference was then set for Oct. 22 and preliminary exam for Oct. 26. At that time, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI-third offense and the other two charges were dismissed. The OWI-third charge was questioned and it was set for a Dec. 8 review and then scheduled for a Dec. 30 review. She was put in the probation module.

On March 20, 2026 she was present in custody for a hearing on violation of her conditional bond. A pre-sentence investigation was set for March 25 and a parole violation hearing set for April 23.

Sheena Morrow

Sheena Morrow, 40, of Van Buren Township and formerly of Romulus is charged with three counts of welfare fraud over $500 on March 1, 2019. The charges were entered by the attorney general’s office on Feb. 12, 2025 and she was arraigned March 12. Her probable cause conference was set for April 2. She did not appear for her court date and it was reset for April 23. Personal bond is $5,000.

On April 23, she pled guilty to a new charge of welfare fraud under $500 and the other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and payment of $10,424, with most of it restitution. She received a delayed sentence and the charge would be dismissed if there are no further charges and all the fees are paid at the end of the 12 months.

Cody Dade Mullis

Cody Dade Mullis, 39, of Ypsilanti and formerly of Belleville, is charged with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence on April 11, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned out-county on April 13, 2025 and his probable cause conference was set for April 23. His probable cause conference was held May 14 and a preliminary exam set for May 21. He was labeled a habitual offender. Personal bond is $50,000. On May 21, 2025 the complaining witness failed to appear and charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Mullis was video-arraigned in custody on May 20, 2026 on a charge of drove while license suspended and unlawful use of license plate/registration/title on Dec. 2, 2025 in the city of Belleville.

A remote pretrial was set for June 2 and personal bond set at $5,000. He failed to appear for that court session and so a show-cause hearing was set for June 16.

The defendant also has a May 18 malicious destruction of property charge out of Belleville, but that was not handled on May 20, since the city did not send the paperwork to the court. It later was scheduled for the June 2 hearing, but he failed to appear. He was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant for that charge on June 4. Now that pretrial is set for June 16. Bond is $10,000/10%.

On June 4, he was video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than death-strangulation, domestic violence, and drove while license suspended on June 1 in the city of Belleville. A bond of $50,000/10% was set. A probable cause conference was set for June 16 and a preliminary exam on June 23.

Siuol Sirron Beacham

Siuol Sirron Beacham, 44, formerly of Sumpter Township and now of Carleton, was scheduled for an April 23 motion to set aside his conviction of driving while license suspended in 2007 in Sumpter Township and convictions for interfering with a crime report, domestic violence, larceny less than $200, and malicious destruction of personal property in 2006, also in Sumpter.

His show-cause hearing for not appearing for an April 10 court date on a charge of blight on property was set for May 12. At that time he was scheduled for an arraignment/pre-trial on Sept. 15. At that time it was dismissed by the party and dismissed by the township attorney.

Michael Jardine Allen

Michael Jardine Allen of Farmington Hills pled guilty on April 23 to allowing person to drive in violation of the vehicle code, a reduced charge from driving with the presence of a controlled substance, on Jan. 28, 2018 in Van Buren Township. He was fined $445.

Craig Thomas Boyk

Craig Thomas Boyk of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on April 28 on a bench warrant for not appearing to face a charge of fail to stop at scene resulting in serious impairment/death on Oct. 20, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The entry date of the charge was March 10, 2025 and it was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network.

Judge Patton set personal bond at $5,000 and probable cause conference for May 7 later adjourned to June 4. The defendant retained an attorney, William M. Barnwell of Warren. On June 4, the preliminary exam was set for July 9. On July 9 there was a pre-exam hearing and he waived his exam and was bound over for an arraignment on the information on July 23. Calendar conference was set for Aug. 4. Final conference was Sept. 19 and a guilty plea was accepted. The Oct. 27 jury trial was canceled and he was sentenced to a fine of $1,258, three years of probation, and 80 hours of community service.

Anthony Tavares Graham

Anthony Tavares Graham, 40, of Warren was video-arraigned in custody April 28, 2023 on a bench warrant from a charge of larceny less than $200 on Dec. 10, 2022 in the city of Belleville. This had been reduced from the original charge of larceny in a building. He had been sentenced to probation and then charged with probation violation.

Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a probation violation hearing scheduled for May 13. At that time it was adjourned 30 days for compliance. On May 14, probation module action was taken and a compliance review set for June 10. He failed to appear and a warrant was signed.

Mariah Dene Brumfield

Mariah Dene Brumfield, 28, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on April 28 on failure to appear to face charges of interfering with police and failure to display license in Van Buren Township on June 17, 2024. A bench warrant was issued when she failed to appear for court on the charges in 2024. A remote pretrial was held May 13 and the license charge was dismissed by the party. Personal bond was $250.

The interfering with police charge was reduced to disorderly person and she was fined $300. The charge will be dismissed after six months of probation during which there are no more problems.

Brandon Kelly Lazere

Brandon Kelly Lazere, 43, of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd on April 6, 2022 and four assault charges and four weapons charges on April 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township. At his probable cause conference on April 30, his preliminary exam was set for May 7 and then set for June 11 because his attorney was in trial.

He had been in custody for two weeks because his bond was set at $5,000/10% and $75,000/10% on arraignment. The defense attorney asked for a reduction in bond and Judge Oakley reduced the bonds to personal. He said he ordered the defendant to Team Jefferson, run by the Sheriff’s Department, and he was waiting for a bed for mental health treatment.

Kevin Joseph Adams

Kevin Joseph Adams, 34, of Ann Arbor and previously of Sumpter Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and failure to stop or identify after personal injury accident (a misdemeanor) on April 16, 2025 in the city of Belleville.

The charges were filed on April 25 and the warrant entered into LEIN. On May 1 he was video-arraigned in custody. His probable cause conference was set for May 14 and his bond set at $5,000/10%. He paid the 10% and said he has retained an attorney to replace the assigned counsel. A probable cause conference was set for May 21. He is not to return to the place of the offense. A preliminary exam was set for June 25. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Sept. 4 and jury trial was set for Oct. 16. A guilty plea was accepted and the charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to probation.

A motion hearing was held Jan. 5 on a charge of aggravated assault as the case was reinstated. A pretrial was set for Jan. 8 and then for Jan. 16. There was a call for a new attorney on Jan. 8. On Jan. 16 a pretrial was continued to Jan. 30, reset to Feb. 5. The defendant entered a no contest plea and he was sentenced to 20 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, and a fee of $128.

Elder Josue Baiza Lara

Elder Josue Baiza Lara of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on March 30 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on April 1 and personal bond set at $1,000. He can have no contact with the victim and must not return to the site of the incident. His remote pretrial was set for April 30.

At that time he was present with a Spanish interpreter and the case was adjourned until May 21 to obtain discovery. It was noted he has an interview with integration on May 14. On May 21, a motion hearing was held and the charges were dismissed on motion of the defense. Case closed.

Thomas Ray Jones

Thomas Ray Jones, 42, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence – Romulus on Dec. 31 and domestic violence on April 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

He was video arraigned in custody on April 17 and scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 30. Cash bond was set at $100,000 on the Dec. 31 charge and $100,000/10% on the April 17 charge. On April 30 his preliminary exam on the December charge and a pretrial on the April charge, were both set for May 7, then reset to May 28. A remote pretrial was set for July 9 on the April charge.

A new charge of criminal sexual conduct-3rd degree (force or coercion), two assault charges and two weapons charges was filed for Nov. 27, 2024 and a preliminary exam on that also was set for May 7 and then May 28.

Although the defense attorney asked for a reduction of bond, Judge Oakley left the bond in place for now on the original charges and reduced the bond on the new charge to personal bond of $1,000 and no contact with the complainant, who is his wife of 23 years.

On May 7 the pretrials were reset for May 28 and then July 9. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 8. Defense attorney said a global plea is now in progress. A motion hearing was set for Nov. 10. A jury trial was set for Jan. 23. Surety bond of $2,500 was posted.

On Jan. 23, a jury found him guilty and Judge Martin sent the case to probation for a sentencing recommendation and to get victim impact. Sentencing in person was set for March 2.

He was fined $1,185, given six months of probation, and batterer’s and mental health counseling. The tether was ordered removed.

Chiera Florence Palamar

Chiera Florence Palamar of Lincoln Park was arraigned out-county on April 21 on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police-third degree on April 17 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000 and probable cause conference was set for April 30. She failed to appear and a new court date was set for May 21. She was in treatment, so a probable cause conference was set for June 25. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

A probable cause conference was held July 16 and the warrant was recalled. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1 and reset for Nov. 12. Personal bond is $10,000.

On Nov. 12, there was a plea hearing and the receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle was dismissed by the party and she pled guilty to a new charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The fleeing police – 3rd degree was dismissed by the party and she pled guilty to a new charge of fleeing-4th degree and she also pled guilty to a new charge of assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer. Sentencing was to be Nov. 17 and the defendant was called by phone to alert her to the court session, but she called on Nov. 18 to say she missed the call. The attorney and the defendant were alerted to the meeting by U.S. Mail. This was to be worked out.

A sentence hearing was held on Jan. 15, 2026 on unlawful use and supplemental sentencing of $925 was ordered and 12 months of probation.

The sentence for fleeing in a vehicle had supplemental sentencing of $970 and 12 months of probation. Police officer assault is 12 months of probation.

Paula Marie Ashton

Paula Marie Ashton of Belleville was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense on April 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. The charge was entered on Jan. 16, 2025 and she was arraigned Feb. 5. Personal bond was $1,000.

Her pretrial was scheduled for March 19 and was adjourned for discovery to April 30. A jury trial was set for July 10. Retained defense attorney was Murray Duncan.

On July 9 a hearing was held on a motion by the defense attorney and Judge Oakley granted the motion. On July 10 the defendant pled guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She was fined $500 and put on 20 months of probation.

Sandra Coleman

Sandra Coleman, 45, of Sumpter Township was charged with operating while intoxicated-third on March 22, 2024 in Sumpter Township. She was arraigned April 30 and a probable cause conference held May 21. Personal bond is $1,000. A probable cause conference was set for June 11. Then a probable cause conference was set for July 9. At that time she pled guilty to a reduced charge of OWI-2 and was disposed on the guilty plea. Her case was sent to probation for a recommendation on the sentencing. On July 15, she was fined $1,500, put on probation, ordered to engage in outpatient treatment, to attend twice weekly support group meetings, and to meet regularly with her probation officer and the judge, among other requirements. Retained defense attorney was Murray Duncan.

Steven Cole Stickler

Steven Cole Stickler, 45, of Palmyra, MI is charged with domestic violence-third offense in Van Buren Township on July 9, 2024. He was video-arraigned in custody on April 16, 2025. Probable cause conference was set for April 30 and personal bond set at $5,000. Preliminary exam was held June 11. He was bound over to circuit court for a June 25 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Sept. 4 and a jury trial was set for Jan. 20, 2026 and then adjourned to March 18.

The jury trial was adjourned and a motion hearing set for March 20. A pre-trial hearing is April 17.

Ebony Laydon Whitsett

Ebony Laydon Whitsett of Ypsilanti is charged with identity theft, possession of financial transaction device and possession of analogues on Nov. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 27, 2024. Probable cause conference was set for Dec. 11, 2024 and bond was set at $7,500/10%. On Dec. 11, she waived her exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 18 arraignment on the information. The case was closed and the case made non-public.

The plea was removed on all three counts and the disposition removed and the case made public. It was returned to district court.

At district court it was scheduled for examination on Jan. 22, 2025 and the defendant failed to appear. Exam was set for Jan. 29 and the notice to appear was not deliverable at the address the court had. The exam was set for April 16.

At that time, the examination was conducted and the charges dismissed. Case closed.

She was video-arraigned in custody on May 7, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman on two counts of delivering/manufacturing drugs and one count of possession of analogues on March 7, 2024 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference set for May 21, adjourned for discovery to June 4. Then it was set for June 25. At that time it was adjourned until July 16 because there was a new defense attorney on the case. The July 16 exam was not properly set so a probable cause conference was held Aug. 27 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, a charge of possession of narcotics on April 12 in Van Buren Township was brought. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1.

An exam was held and she was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 10 arraignment on the information. Final conference was Dec. 17 and jury trial set for Feb. 5. On Jan. 22, 2026, a guilty plea was accepted and the jury trial canceled.

She was sentenced to a fine of $328, 20 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Anthony Deontrell Johnson

Anthony Deontrell Johnson, 33, of Van Buren Township was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7 on a charge of domestic violence on Nov. 28, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The complaint issuance date was Feb. 25, 2025. On May 7 he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. A show-cause hearing was set for July 3 and he failed to appear. Another show-cause hearing was set for July 23, but he failed to appear. A bench warrant had been issued. When he came in on another charge on Aug. 14 he was arraigned on this charge. A pretrial was set for Aug. 27 and a final pretrial on Sept. 24. The complaining victim must appear. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 24 the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Timothy Ray Holloway

Timothy Ray Holloway of Wayne was due for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7, 2025 on a charge of domestic violence in Sumpter Township on Dec. 20, 2023. The complaint was issued April 17, 2025. He failed to appear on May 7 and a bench warrant was signed.

James Edward Kinser

James Edward Kinser of Van Buren Township was set for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7 on a charge of domestic violence on April 9 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned and a remote pretrial set for May 21. Personal bond is $5,000. A live bench trial was set for July 2 but the complaining witness failed to appear and the case was dismissed.

Andre Stephen Santure

Andre Stephen Santure of Sumpter Township was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7, 2025 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 23, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The complaint was issued on April 8, 2025. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Bryce Tan Truong

Bryce Tan Truong, 40, of Belleville was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on May 7 on charges of operating with blood alcohol more than .17, operating while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended on Feb. 8 in the city of Belleville. Personal bond was set at $1,000 and a remote pretrial for June 4. Pretrial was June 18. At that time another pretrial was set for July 23 to give them time to apply for sobriety court. Then it was announced the defendant had been accepted into drug treatment court.

On July 23, the blood alcohol charge was dismissed and he pled guilty to the other two charges.

On July 23, he also was arraigned on charges of high blood alcohol content, operation while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended on April 2 in the city of Belleville. He pled guilty to operating while intoxicated and guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and the blood alcohol charge and DWLS charge was dismissed.

Sentencing on everything was Aug. 12. He was ordered to join the 34th District Court drug treatment program and pay $3,000 total in fees and fines.

Paul Elexander Furman

Paul Elexander Furman, 32, of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 8 on a brand-new charge of possession of narcotic paraphernalia on May 8 and three bench warrants for failure to appear for possession of narcotic paraphernalia on Sept. 12, 2024, giving false information to police officer on Feb. 12, 2025, and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 12, 2025, all in the city of Belleville.

His bond was set at $3,000/10% and his remote pretrial is June 18 reset to July 17 because the defendant was in jail. On July 17 some of the charges were dismissed and he was deposed on a guilty plea on the narcotics paraphernalia charges and was given credit for 90 days served in jail. Cases closed.

Adam Hensley Watkins

Adam Hensley Watkins, 50, of Van Buren Township is charged with issuing a false report of a misdemeanor and controlled substance-sale of paraphernalia on Oct. 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township. His preliminary exam was set for May 7. He pled no contest to a reduced charge of false report and to controlled substance-sale of paraphernalia. A pre-sentence interview was set for May 29. Sentencing was July 22. He got 10 days on the work program for false report and probation for the other charge.

Nicholas James Lopus

Nicholas James Lopus, 32, of Van Buren Township is charged with aggravated stalking, unlawful posting of message with aggravating circumstance, and malicious use of telecommunications services on July 15, 2024 in Belleville. Charges were brought May 2, 2025. He is labeled a habitual offender. His warrant was lifted and he was arraigned out-county on May 4. Personal bond was set at $20,000. His probable cause conference was set for May 14, then set for May 28. An exam was set for June 4.

On June 4, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of stalking and his case was sent to probation for a recommendation of a misdemeanor sentence. The other two charges were dismissed by the party.

Tawni Marie Earles

Tawni Marie Earles, 33, of Lincoln Park was charged with retail fraud on Oct. 25, 2024 in Van Buren Township. After several failures to appear when being summoned by the court, on May 15 she was video-arraigned in custody and her remote pretrial set for June 10, but she failed to appear and a warrant was out for her arrest. Personal bond is $5,000. She must not return to Walmart.

On May 15, she also was video-arraigned in custody on Western Wayne Narcotics charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and retail fraud-third degree on Oct. 9, 2024. Her probable cause conference on these charges was set for May 28. Personal bond is $5,000 and she must not return to Meijer. Probable cause conference then was set for June 18. Preliminary exam was July 30 and she failed to appear. A warrant was out for her arrest.

On Nov. 5 she was video arraigned in custody on the two bench warrants. On Nov. 11, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of narcotics and a reduced charge of retail fraud. She was fined $345 and her case was sent to probation, but she failed to provide the paperwork needed. She has been ordered to appear on Jan. 15, 2026 and she failed to appear. A warrant is out for her arrest.

Devon Cordell Riggins

Devon Cordell Riggins of Detroit was video arraigned while in custody of Romulus police on a probation warrant on May 19 for four cases, two from Van Buren Township and two from Romulus.

He is charged with retail fraud on Dec. 16, 2024 and Jan. 12, 2025 in Van Buren Township and defrauding an innkeeper on July 16, 2024 and trespassing on Oct. 31, 2024, both in Romulus

On the VBT charges, he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 10, with personal bond of $500. He cannot return to Meijer in Belleville. He failed to appear, so a bench warrant was issued.

On the Romulus charges he is held on probation violation warrants after pleading guilty to the two charges last year. He failed to appear on court dates after that.

Shane Lee Hill

Shane Lee Hill of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 19 on charges of assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation and domestic violence on May 17 in Van Buren Township.

Bond was set at $2,500/10% and a probable cause conference set for May 28. He must not return to the place of the offense, unless the court receives information the victim has moved out and no longer lives there. There is to be no contact of any kind with the victim. Preliminary exam was set for July 9.

The exam was held and Judge Martin dismissed the charges.

Mystic May-Joy Mandelka

Mystic May-Joy Mandelka of Monroe is charged with domestic violence on May 11, 2023 in Sumpter Township. She was video-arraigned while in custody on May 12, 2023 and her pretrial set for May 24. She is to have no contact with the victim and must not return to the Judd Road address. Personal bond was $1,000.

Final pretrial was set for June 21, 2023 and then adjourned to July 19, 2023. She failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. She was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Nov. 20, 2024. At that time her pre-trial was set for Dec. 30, 2024. She failed to appear and a show-cause hearing was set for Jan. 6. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued. On Feb. 5 she was present in person and her final pretrial set for March 18. Jury trial was set for May 19.

On May 15, a plea hearing was held and she was disposed on a guilty plea. She was sentenced to a fine of $500, 12 months of probation and a delayed sentence where the charge would be dismissed in 12 months if there were no further charges. The jury trial was canceled.

Christopher Farid Taiman

Christopher Farid Taiman, 36, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 21, 2025 on a bench warrant for not appearing on a charge of fleeing and eluding an officer, a 3rd-degree felony, on May 17, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He is labeled an habitual offender, 2nd offense notice.

Personal bond was set at $10,000 and a probable cause conference on June 4, 2025. He is not to purchase, possess or consume mood altering substances of alcohol while on bond.

On June 4, 2025, his probable cause conference was set for June 25. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Antonio Angel Ortega

Antonio Angel Ortega of Belleville was video-arraigned while in custody on May 6 on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township on May 3. His bond was set at $500 and a remote pretrial was set for May 21. A final pretrial where the victim must appear was set for June 4.

On June 4, the charge was dismissed by the party and the case closed.

Ashley Danielle Heim

Ashley Danielle Heim, 38, of Ypsilanti was due for an arraignment/probable cause conference on May 21 on charges of breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on July 31, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been out for her arrest for failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail until June 27 and was to be released to Harbor Light in Monroe. The Washtenaw County Jail will put a tether on her when released. The notice to appear was emailed to the defendant and her attorney. A preliminary exam was set for July 2.

She failed to appear for the exam and a bench warrant was issued. The defense attorney and court clerk contacted Harbor Light and the defendant was not there.

Alejandro Jose Perez-Gomez

Alejandro Jose Perez-Gomez, 24, of Detroit was charged with a registration/plate violation, no insurance, and failure to show insurance information on April 24, 2025 in the city of Belleville. At her remote arraignment/pretrial on May 21 a plea deal was arranged and all of the charges were dismissed, with a $150 fee for the registration/plate offense. Cases closed.

Christopher James Waldecker

Christopher James Waldecker of New Boston was video-arraigned in custody on May 22 on a charge of fleeing a police officer-4th degree on May 24, 2024 in Sumpter Township. His warrant was canceled from LEIN, personal bond set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference set for June 4. The probable cause was adjourned until June 25 because of the possible double jeopardy. The probable cause conference was set for July 9 and then scheduled for July 23.

At that time he pled guilty to a reduced charge of fleeing and eluding police. He was sentenced to a fee of $600, 12 months of non-reporting probation, and 40 hours of community service.

Mark Richard Labby

Mark Richard Labby of Van Buren Township was arraigned in custody on a bench warrant for stalking on May 13 in Van Buren Township. He is to have no contact with the victim or return to Life Time Fitness and is not to be released without a GPS tether.

Bond was set at $20,000/10% and a pretrial scheduled for June 11. At that time a bench trial was set July 30. The trial was held and Judge Oakley found him not guilty. 90% of bond returned. Case closed.

Dylan James Roth

Dylan James Roth, 20, of Van Buren Township was due for preliminary exams on April 2 on charges of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree (multiple variables) on April 20, 2023 and criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree (force or coercion) and domestic violence on Oct. 15, 2023, both in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 11, 2025 and his probable cause conference was held Feb. 19. Personal bond is $5,000 and there is to be no contact with the victim.

On April 2 the exam was adjourned until May 14 for discovery and then until May 22. At that time he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on June 5. A motion hearing was July 22. At that time the charges were dismissed.

Scott Allen James

Scott Allen James of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence-3rd offense notice on March 23 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 26. Bond was set at $7,500/10% and a probable cause conference on April 9. The preliminary exam was May 21. The complaining witness was present and the charge was dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Wendell Lee Maddox II

Wendell Lee Maddox II, 48, of Taylor is charged with domestic violence-2nd offense notice on May 25, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 27 and personal bond set at $500. His pretrial was set for June 11. Remote pretrial is July 9. Then set for Aug. 13. A pretrial was set for Sept. 3 and then it was announced this case would be set for a jury trial on Jan. 15, 2026. On that date, the prosecutor had no victim and the case was dismissed.

Aaron Richard Hunter

Aaron Richard Hunter, 44, of Sumpter Township is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, operating while intoxicated, fleeing & eluding, driving while license suspended II, and reckless driving in Sumpter Township on July 7, 2024. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 27 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was June 4 and a preliminary examination set on July 9. On July 9 it was reset for July 16. It was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on July 30. Calendar conference was Aug. 7. Final conference is Sept. 30. A jury trial is set for Oct. 29.

On Oct. 3 he pled guilty to operating while intoxicated and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four months in the county jail, fees of $1,358, 60 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Benjamin Richard Williams

Benjamin Richard Williams, 47, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Garden City, was video-arraigned in custody on May 27, 2025 on charges from Metro Airport and Van Buren Township. He was arraigned for larceny and larceny in a building charges on Oct. 7, 2022 at the airport. He was arraigned on two bench warrants from Van Buren Township, one involving receiving and concealing a vehicle and police officer assault on Feb. 21, 2023 and one for retail fraud on Oct. 7, 2022.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on the felony charges on June 4 with bail of $5,000/10% on each charge. A preliminary exam was set for July 9. His attorney was in circuit court so the exam was reset for July 16. The pretrial on retail fraud was June 10 with personal bond of $3,000. He pled guilty to the charge and it was dismissed for time served in jail. That case was closed.

His preliminary exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a July 23, 2025 arraignment on the information. He failed to appear, so a bench warrant was ordered. On April 6, 2026, he was arraigned on his failure to appear. His disposition conference is April 17. Meanwhile bond is $10,000/10% and he must wear a GPS tether.

David Michael Fuester

David Michael Fuester, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Ann Arbor, is charged with two assaults with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence on May 17 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 20. His probable cause conference was set for May 28. Personal bond is $10,000. A preliminary exam was set for July 9.

The exam was held and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for a July 23 arraignment on the information. At that time a felonious assault plea of guilty was accepted and the other two charges dismissed. On Aug. 28 he was sentenced to a fee of $498, 50 hours of community service, and two years of probation.

Husyn Zackry Hamka

Husyn Zackry Hamka, 21, of Dearborn is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and operating while intoxicated on Nov. 19, 2023 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered April 24, 2025 at which time a warrant was issued. On May 2 he was scheduled for an arraignment/probable cause conference on May 28. The warrant was withdrawn. At that time the probable cause conference set for June 16. Personal bond is $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for July 16 and then for July 23.

On July 23, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use and a reduced operating while intoxicated charge to operating while impaired. Sentencing was set for Sept. 11 and then for Oct. 9. On Nov. 20 he was sentenced to a fine of $1,000, 10 days of community service, and 24 months of probation.

Brian Cordell Roberts

Brian Cordell Roberts, 31, of Van Buren Township is charged with blood alcohol content over 0.17-2nd, operating while intoxicated-2nd, and operating with open intoxicant in vehicle on Dec. 15, 2024 in the city of Belleville. Entry date was May 8. His remote arraignment/pretrial was held May 28. A remote pretrial was set for June 18 and then adjourned until June 25 when the attorney was unable to make the first date. Personal bond is $5,000.

On June 25, the first two original charges were dismissed and he pled guilty to driving while visibly impaired and open intoxicant. His case was sent to the probation department for a review and he was sentenced to a fine of $1,250.

Alexander Lee Darrow

Alexander Lee Darrow, 30, formerly of Ann Arbor and now of Chicago, is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd on April 13, 2025 in the city of Belleville. His remote arraignment/pretrial was held May 28 and a remote pretrial set for June 25. At that time the case was adjourned for discovery and reset for July 16 and then until July 30. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Aug. 20. He advised the court he was moving to Illinois within two days for a new job. The final pretrial was set for Oct. 1.

On Oct. 22, 2025 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2026 to a fine of $1,715, 18 months of probation, and 48 hours of community service, along with not purchasing, possessing or consuming any alcoholic beverage, with random testing.

On March 12, 2026 there was a notice of noncompliance with payments and time was extended. A probation violation led to a change in probation on April 6. The defendant will replace the twice a month random drug testing with 60 days on the alcohol monitor and follow all other requirements of his probation.

On April 30 a notice of probation violation was submitted to the court, saying the defendant failed to enroll in a substance abuse program, failed to begin community service, and failed to maintain his payment plan. A probation violation hearing was held June 1 and he pled guilty. A compliance review will be held July 9.

Laura Lynn Lewis

Laura Lynn Lewis, 35, of Webberville was video-arraigned in custody on April 8 on two counts of possession of narcotics or cocaine (less than 25 grams) on June 22, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and her probable cause conference set for April 16. Her attorney said she will be in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff until April 17, so her conference will be by zoom. Her exam was set for May 28. Personal bond is $5,000. She was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on June 11, but she failed to appear and a warrant was issued. She was arraigned on her failure to appear on June 18 and a calendar conference was set for June 24. A final conference was set for Aug. 8 and she pled guilty to the first charge and the second was dismissed. On Sept. 5 she was sentenced to pay a fine of $1,498 or 180 hours in lieu of fees, and two years of probation. There was a long list of other stipulations, as well. The jury trial set for Sept. 24 was canceled.

Demarcus Jermaine Thompson

Demarcus Jermaine Thompson, 34, of Sumpter Township is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle-2nd degree, fleeing police in a vehicle-3rd degree and reckless driving on Jan. 1, 2023 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody April 8 and personal bond is $5,000. His probable cause conference was held April 16. And his preliminary exam set for May 28. On May 27, the defense attorney said his client is in the Macomb County Jail. On May 28, Danielle Green called to say she just received her subpoena that day and could not be present in person but only remotely. She was told that failure to appear could be considered contempt. She said she had an attorney and the subpoena was not valid because it wasn’t signed by a judge and then hung up the phone. A notice to appear was sent as a writ for the defendant. Preliminary exam was set for July 9.

On July 9, the exam was held and Judge Martin bound him over to circuit court for a July 23 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Aug. 8. Final conference is Sept. 10. A jury trial was set for Sept. 30. On Sept. 9, he pled guilty to fleeing police in a vehicle – third degree and the other charges were dismissed. On Oct. 1 he was sentenced to a fine of $198 and put on two years of probation.

Alyssa Jean Alexander

Alyssa Jean Alexander, 24, of Van Buren Township is charged with false report of a felony on June 23, 2024 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on April 4 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was held April 16 and a show-cause hearing set for April 23. Her preliminary exam was held May 28 and the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Paris Nicole Jackson

Paris Nicole Jackson, 53, of Inkster was set for her probable cause conference on March 12 on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Feb. 26 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned while in custody on Feb. 28 and personal bond was set at $5,000. On March 12, her probable cause conference was set for April 2. At that time her probable cause conference was set for April 23. A violation of conditional bond was sent from 35th District Court and she is in custody on that charge. On April 23, her preliminary exam was set for May 28. She was bound over to circuit court for a June 6 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference is July 11. A plea of guilty was accepted to operating-third offense and the high BAC was dismissed. Sentencing was Aug. 15. She was fined $2,398 and local confinement with 19 days of credit for time served and three years of probation.

Renia Broughton

Renia Broughton, 47, of Wayne and previously of Sumpter Township, was video-arraigned in custody on April 16 on a charge of domestic violence on April 14 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and pretrial on April 30. At that time she called the court and said there is no way she can get there and the remote pretrial was set for May 21. A final pretrial was set for June 4 and the victim must appear. On June 4, the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Karon Jihad Journey

Karon Jihad Journey of Warren is charged with operating while intoxicated-3rd offense and drove while license suspended on Oct. 28, 2023 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody March 24, 2025. Personal bond was set at $5,000. Probable cause conferences were held May 14 and June 4. The preliminary exam was held Aug. 27 and she was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 10 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was Sept. 23. On Nov. 18 a plea of guilty was accepted on driving while intoxicated-third notice and the other charge was dismissed. On Jan. 9, 2026, she was sentenced to a fine of $1,298, 60 hours of community service, one month in the Wayne County Jail (credit of 10 days time served), and two years of probation.

Matthew Paul Kroger

Matthew Paul Kroger of Westland was charged with domestic violence on May 3 in Van Buren Township and was video-arraigned in custody on May 5. Personal bond was $1,000 and the remote pretrial was set for May 14. Final pretrial was June 4 and charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Niko Wardell Harrell

Niko Wardell Harrell, 34, of Romulus is charged with driving while unlicensed or without cycle endorsement on May 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on June 3 on four bench warrants. He was scheduled for a pretrial on June 23 on the cycle charge. He failed to appear for a June 25 hearing and a remote show-cause was set for July 21. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

On June 3 he also was video-arraigned on a bench warrant on a charge of domestic violence on July 13, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a pretrial on June 11 and personal bond is $5,000. He then was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on June 25. Final pretrial was set for July 16 and the victim must appear. The defendant failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

He also was video-arraigned on a bench warrant on a Romulus charge of driving while license suspended on Sept. 14, 2023 and was scheduled for pretrial on July 7 and personal bond is $1,000. He also was video-arraigned on a Romulus bench warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended on Sept. 22, 2024. Pretrial is July 7. Final pretrial is July 16, 2024. Personal bond is $1,000. He did not appear in court on July 16 and a warrant was issued. On June 3, 2025 he was video-arraigned in custody and scheduled for a pretrial on June 11, 2025. Personal bond was $5,000. He failed to appear for his final pretrial on the charges and a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause hearing on April 14, 2026 and failed to appear.

James Clifton Norman

James Clifton Norman, 55, of the city of Belleville was video-arraigned in custody on June 5 on two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd and one charge of driving while license suspended on Dec. 1, 2024 in the city of Belleville. He was labeled a habitual offender-2nd offense notice. A probable cause conference was set for June 18 and he failed to appear. A preliminary exam was set for July 30 and a notice to appear issued. Personal bond is $1,000. He failed to appear for his exam and a bench warrant was issued.

Mohamed L Cherif

Mohamed L Cherif, 38, of Ann Arbor was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 4, 2025 on a bench warrant in connection with a charge of malicious destruction of police property on Jan. 21 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $1,000. His arraignment/pretrial was set for Feb. 20 and then adjourned to March 20. Final pretrial was set for April 17 and was adjourned for the complaining victim to appear. A bench trial was set for June 5, but the defendant failed to appear. A remote show-cause hearing was set for July 17. A remote pretrial was set for Aug. 18. A trial was set for Sept. 22. A bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear.

He appeared for an Oct. 9 hearing and pretrial was set for Nov. 6. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 18 and he was scheduled for trial on Feb. 9, 2026. The trial was held and he was found guilty as charged. The was fined $600, instead of three days of community service in lieu of jail time he can serve 20 hours of community service, and 12 months of non-reporting probation.

Kameren Axzavier Wilson

Kameren Axzavier Wilson, 19, of Canton Township, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm, and domestic violence on July 6 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on July 8 and bond was set at $5,000/10%. Probable cause conference was set for July 16 and then for Aug. 6. The preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17 and a probable cause conference was held. The charges were dismissed on a motion of the defendant.

Brandon Patrick Sims

Brandon Patrick Sims, 21, formerly of Sumpter Township and now of Flint, is charged with domestic violence on Oct. 29, 2024 in Sumpter Township. The charge was entered June 3. He was scheduled for his arraignment/pretrial on June 18, but he failed to appear and a warrant was issued. A remote show-cause hearing was set for July 16. Final pretrial was set for Aug. 6 and he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued. On Aug. 14 he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Aug. 27. Final pretrial was Sept. 24. He told the court he is homeless and living in his friend’s garage.

He also was charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property on May 8 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned July 28 and pled guilty to both charges. He was sentenced on Aug. 14 to fines and fees of $250 for each charge, two days of community service in lieu of jail time, work program and 12 months of non-reporting probation.

Doren Segis Garcia

Doren Segis Garcia, 32, of Sumpter Township was arraigned in custody on July 24 on charges of domestic violence and assault and assault or assault and battery on July 21 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000 and a remote pretrial for Aug. 6. A final pretrial was set for Aug. 27 and the victim must appear. On Aug. 27 the case was dismissed by the party.

Zachary Thomas Pauley

Zachary Thomas Pauley of Sumpter Township is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in Sumpter Township on June 11. He was arraigned on June 12 and a probable cause conference set for June 25. Personal bond is $5,000. On June 25 his preliminary exam was set for Aug. 6. He waived the exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 22 arraignment on the information. He pled no-contest to the charge and on Oct. 17 he was sentenced to fees of $198, 80 hours of community service in lieu of fees, and two years of probation.

Sean Eric-Woodson Covington

Sean Eric-Woodson Covington, 36, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on July 24, 2025 on charges of assault to do great physical harm less than murder and domestic violence on July 22 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $1,000 and the probable cause conference was held Aug. 6 and preliminary exam on Aug. 13. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Aug. 27. He is to have no contact with the victim and cannot return to the incident location. A calendar conference was set for Sept. 11, final conference for Oct. 16, and a jury trial for Nov. 20. The court then moved the jury trial date to include a pretrial on Dec. 4 and the jury trial on Dec. 17. The jury trial date was adjourned by the court to Feb. 2. On Feb. 3 the jury found him not guilty.

Jennifer Nicole Evans

Jennifer Nicole Evans, 35, of Lincoln Park is charged with uttering and publishing and larceny in a building on Sept. 19, 1917 in Van Buren Township. In 2020, a warrant was put out for her arrest. On July 28, 2025 she was arraigned and a probable cause conference was held for Aug. 6 and an exam set for Aug. 13. At the request of the defense attorney, a probable cause conference was set for Aug. 20. Personal bond is $1,000. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1 and at that time the case was dismissed.

Davon Demetres Davis

Davon Demetres Davis, 27, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on June 18 concerning charges of fleeing in a vehicle, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and driving while license suspended on Nov. 14, 2023 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for July 2 and personal bond set at $10,000.

A preliminary exam was set for Aug. 6, the defendant had a death in the family so it was reset for Sept. 17, when the fleeing a police officer charge was dismissed. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

A calendar conference was held Oct. 21 and a motion hearing on Nov. 21. The case was then dismissed.

Derric Rondell Woods

Derric Rondell Woods of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on June 24, 2025 on charges of organized retail crime and retail fraud second degree on Aug. 11, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000 and a probable cause conference for July 2. At that time his preliminary exam was held Aug. 6 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information set for Aug. 25. Calendar conference was Sept. 5, final conference set for Oct. 16 and a jury trial was set for Nov. 20.

On Oct. 31 pled guilty to attempted organized retail fraud and the other charge was dismissed. He was fined $328 and sentenced to 80 hours of community service and three years of probation.

Erick Lee Charlesworth

Erick Lee Charlesworth, 48, of the city of Belleville had his arraignment/pretrial on June 18 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 21 in the city of Belleville. A remote pretrial was set for July 9 and personal bond at $5,000. An in-person pretrial was set for July 23, so the defense attorney has time to resolve a pending felony. A remote pretrial was set for Aug. 13 on the domestic violence charge, adjourned to Sept. 17. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 8. At that time the charge was dismissed by the party and the case closed.

Samir Mohamed-Ahmed Saad

Samir Mohamed-Ahmed Saad, 50, of Detroit is charged with improper disposal of used oil in the city of Belleville on June 20. He was scheduled for his remote arraignment and pretrial on July 16. A remote pretrial is Aug. 13 and final pretrial Aug. 20. Personal bond was $1,000. On Aug. 20 the charge was dismissed by the city after the complaining victim failed to appear.

Deshaun Marques Draughn

Deshaun Marques Draughn of Detroit is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder (felonious assault) on July 30 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was held Aug. 13 and his preliminary exam set for Aug. 20 and then Sept. 24 when the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Jury trial was Jan. 7. After trial the case was dismissed.

Barbara Marcelle Troyer

Barbara Marcelle Troyer, 50, of Sumpter Township is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence on July 30 in Sumpter Township. Her probable cause conference was Aug. 13 and her preliminary exam set for Sept. 24. Personal bond is $5,000. A probable cause conference was held Sept. 24 and the charges dismissed. Case closed.

Scott Eric Crittenden

Scott Eric Crittenden, 59, of Jackson was video-arraigned in custody on July 25 on two charges of first-degree retail fraud on March 29 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $5,000/10% each charge. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 6 and a preliminary exam on Aug. 13.

Also on July 25, he was video-arraigned on two bench warrants for failure to appear in court on two charges of retail fraud, one on Feb. 2 and one on March 28.

The March 28 charge later was dismissed by the party and that case closed. Probable cause conferences were set for Aug. 7. Personal bond is $500 each. Probable cause conferences set for Aug. 13. He is not to return to Meijer on Belleville Road. Preliminary exams are set for Sept. 24.

On Sept. 24 he called the court to say he is in a care home and cannot make the court session live. He asked for permission to go on zoom. Preliminary exam was set for Oct. 24 and then for Dec. 10.

He was scheduled for a preliminary exam on Dec. 10 on a charge of retail fraud on Feb. 1, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He pled guilty on Aug. 25 and was given 30 days jail and given credit for time served in jail.

Zachary Jacob-Hayes Thompson

Zachary Jacob-Hayes Thompson, 29, of Sumpter Township had been charged with operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more on March 9 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned on June 12, hired an attorney, and pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. On Aug. 14, Judge Oakley sentenced him to fines and fees of $1,300, four days of community service in lieu of serving a jail term, and six months of probation.

Gianni Anthony Hopkins

Gianni Anthony Hopkins, 27, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Romulus was arraigned on a bench warrant by Judge Tina Brooks Green on Aug. 2, 2022 while he was in custody at Van Buren Township police lockup. She set bond at $3,000/10% and a probable cause conference for Aug. 10, 2022. The defendant’s mother called the court on Aug. 4 saying she wants to dismiss the cases.

On Aug. 10 a probable cause conference was set for Aug. 17 and then adjourned to Aug. 24 when the defendant tested positive for COVID. Then the live preliminary exam was set for Aug. 31.

He had been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle with damage and unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle in Van Buren Township on June 28, 2019.

On Aug. 31, he failed to appear and his appointed attorney suggested he didn’t know when he was supposed to appear. But, Judge Martin said the previous week she made it crystal clear on the time and date. She said he had 48 hours to turn himself in or a bench warrant would be issued. The defendant’s brother called the court and the probable cause conference was reset for Sept. 7 and then to Sept. 14.

On Sept. 14 he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued Sept. 21. According to court records, his brother called and was advised of the warrant. A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 12 and he failed to appear.

On Oct. 27, 2019 he was arraigned on a bench warrant while in custody at Van Buren Township police department. Bond was reinstated at $3,000/10% and was posted. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 9, but he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued on Nov. 23. A show-cause hearing for bond was set for Dec. 21, but he failed to appear. The notice sent to him by the court was undeliverable by the post office. On Dec. 28 his bail bond was forfeited.

On Aug. 15, 2025 he was video-arraigned in custody on the 2019 charges. A probable cause conference was held Aug. 27. Exam set for Sept. 3. Bond is $10,000/10%. On Sept. 3 the charges were dismissed. Case closed.

Erick Xavier Rosado

Erick Xavier Rosado of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 2 on a charge of domestic violence on Aug. 30 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000 and a remote pretrial set for Sept. 17. He was then disposed on a guilty plea and the file sent to probation for a recommended sentence. Sentence was $180. Case closed.

Noah Lee Nielsen

Noah Lee Nielsen, 23, previously of Belleville and now of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 15 on charges of assault with intent to do great physical harm less than murder / strangulation in Van Buren Township on Aug. 13 and domestic violence-Romulus. While he was in custody, he also was arraigned on two misdemeanor bench warrants from 2021 in Van Buren Township, both with default judgments: failure to stop at a property damage accident ($45) and violation of basic speed law accident ($448). Remote pretrial was held Aug. 27 and fines added to his payment agreement.

The probable cause conference also was held Aug. 27 and preliminary exam set for Sept. 3. Personal bond is $1,000. He is not to return to the protected address.

On Sept. 3, the preliminary exam was adjourned until Sept. 10 for discovery. The prosecution found it could not proceed, so the charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Cassandra Leigh Johnson

Cassandra Leigh Johnson, 28, of Toledo was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 15 on three bench warrants out of Van Buren Township: driving while license suspended and possession of narcotic paraphernalia on Nov. 19, 2024 and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest at airport, and driving while license suspended on April 16, 2025.

Bond was set at $5,000/10% and a probable cause conference held Aug. 27. Preliminary exam was held Sept. 3 and she was bound over to circuit court for a Sept. 10 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was held Sept. 22 by video from the Washtenaw County Jail. A jury trial was set for Jan. 8. An arraignment on an extradition warrant on being a fugitive from justice was held Sept. 23 and the case disposed Oct. 21.

She pled guilty to the paraphernalia charge on Sept. 19 and was given credit for 3 days time served. That case was closed. She also pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display a valid license instead of the original driving while license suspended charge. Case closed.

Pretrial in the other cases was Oct. 28, final conference Dec. 4, and jury trial Jan. 8, 2026. She failed to appear for a final circuit court , 2025conference on Jan. 5 or her jury trial Jan. 8 which was canceled. A warrant is out for her arrest.

Austin David Gutierrez

Austin David Gutierrez of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 15 on a charge of domestic violence-second offense on Aug. 12 in Van Buren Township. His pretrial was scheduled for Sept. 3. Personal bond is $1,000 and he is to have no contact with the protected party. He was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Aug. 26.

He was also charged on June 30 with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) and domestic violence-second offense on June 26 in Van Buren Township. Cash or surety bond of $50,000 was set.

On Sept. 3 a pretrial by zoom was set for Oct. 8 on the August charge and a probable cause conference on Oct. 8 on the June charges. Then a preliminary exam was set for Nov. 12. The June charge was dismissed after an exam on Jan. 6.

Final pretrial on the August charge was set for Oct. 22. A jury trial was set for April 9, 2026. The victim called and said she would not testify and so the charge was dismissed without prejudice.

Kenneth Tyler Tucker

Kenneth Tyler Tucker, 28, of Sumpter Township, was video arraigned in custody on Aug. 20, 2025 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine/Ecstasy on Aug. 18 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 3 and a preliminary exam on Sept. 10. Personal bond is $5,000. He failed to appear on Sept. 3 so a bench warrant was issued and the Sept. 10 exam canceled.

On March 2, he was video-arraigned in custody on the bench warrant. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 10 and a preliminary exam on March 17. Bond is $5,000/10%. There is to be no mood-alterating substances used without a doctor’s prescription while on this bond. On March 10 the defendant was in the Wayne County Jail and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use. The case was sent to the probation department for a recommendation on sentencing and the March 17 exam was removed from the calendar.

On March 2, 2026 he also was video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of retail fraud-2nd degree on Feb. 28 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for March 10. Bond is $5,000/10%. On March 10 he pled guilty to the charge and the file was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. Sentencing is April 7, 2026.

He was fined $825 and 12 months of probation for the drug charge, along with 12 days on the court work program, shall attend a theft awareness program, and shall engage in substance abuse treatment.

For the retail fraud, he was fined $825 and 12 days of community service in lieu of serving jail time. Twelve months of probation.

Muntatha Abd-Al-Adheem Al-Shareef

Muntatha Abd-Al-Adheem Al-Shareef of Dearborn is charged with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on Feb. 6, 2024 in Van Buren Township. It was noted he is a habitual offender – 2nd offense notice. He was arraigned in custody with Wayne County on Sept. 3 and a probable cause conference was held on Sept. 10. Preliminary exam was held Sept. 17. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 2. A calendar conference was Oct. 9. Personal bond is $10,000 and he is to remain on his GPS tether from Redford and cannot return to NAPA Auto Parts, 1136 Sumpter Rd.

A final conference was set for Nov. 14 and a jury trial on Jan. 22. The trial was canceled and another Dec. 21, 2022 larceny and false pretences case disposed when he pled guilty to the Feb. 6, 2024 larceny. Sentencing was Feb. 13, adjourned to March 23. He was sentenced to two years of probation, $7,502.74 in restitution and other fees, and 100 hours of community service in lieu of fees. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail and was credited with 20 days times served.

Michael Joseph Hustyi

Michael Joseph Hustyi of, 40, Ypsilanti is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer and drunk and disorderly person on Aug. 26 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on Aug. 27. Personal bond is $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for Sept. 10 and preliminary exam for Sept. 17. The defendant failed to appear for the probable cause conference and his attorney said they will go straight to the exam. On Sept. 17, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of police officer assault and the two charges went to probation for a sentencing recommendation. A pre-sentence interview was set for Oct. 30 and then for Nov. 10. On Jan. 13 he was sentenced to a fine of $925 and 12 months of probation for assaulting a police officer and $270 and 12 months of probation for disorderly drunk.

Devin Michael Vaught

Devin Michael Vaught of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Aug. 14 and personal bond set at $1,000. A probable cause conference was set for Aug. 27 and held again on Sept. 10 and a preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17 and changed to Oct. 15. At that time the People were unable to proceed and the case was dismissed.

Andree Duval Bradford

Andree Duval Bradford, 63, of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 12, 2025 on charges of operating while intoxicated/impaired/controlled substance – third offense, operating while intoxicated, drove while license suspended/revoked/denied – second offense, and open intoxicants in vehicle on July 26 in Sumpter Township. Bond is $10,000/10%. Probable cause conference was Sept. 24 and preliminary exam was Oct. 1. The exam was held and he was bound over for an Oct. 15 arraignment on the information. He cannot be released without alcohol tether. Calendar conference was Oct. 22 and final conference set for Dec. 17. A jury trial was set for March 9.

He also was video-arraigned on Sept. 12, 2025 on two bench warrants, one for failing to appear for a violation of probation on an operating while intoxicated charge on June 5, 2024 and failure to appear for violation of open burning sentence on May 14, 2019, both in Sumpter. A probation violation hearing was set for Oct. 9. A writ for tax garnishment was filed for the unpaid fees.

Jeremy Javier Anderson

Jeremy Javier Anderson of Detroit was charged with unarmed robbery and larceny on July 22, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for court date on Aug. 20 and a warrant was put out for his arrest. His preliminary exam was set for Sept. 17. He also is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle and driving while license suspended on July 22 in the city of Belleville. His preliminary exam was also Sept. 17. On Sept. 17 his warrant was lifted and a pretrial set for Oct. 9 on the Van Buren charges. At that time, a pretrial was set for Nov. 6 and then for Dec. 4. He failed to appear on Dec. 4 and a warrant was out for his arrest.

On March 17, 2026 he was scheduled for a remote show cause/pretrial on April 9. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

On May 5, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody for a bench warrant concerning a charge of assault and battery on Van Buren Police on July 23, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 25. Personal bond is $1,000.

Courtney Joy Hardrick

Courtney Joy Hardrick of Romulus is charged with operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or higher and operating while intoxicated-third on March 28 in the city of Belleville. Her probable cause conference was set for Sept. 17. Then her attorney asked for time to seek a deviation and an Oct. 1 court date was set. At that time, she pled guilty to reduced charges and her cases were sent to the probation department for a recommendation on sentencing. The cases were set for review on Oct. 10. A notice of non-compliance on intoxicated-2nd and review set for Oct. 30. She is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18 and will be in the 34th District Court Drug Treatment program. She was sentenced to $350 and $1,400 in fines and is required to check in with the probation department.

Joe David Beltran

Joe David Beltran of Jackson is charged with retail fraud second degree on March 29, 2025 in Van Buren Township. A remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 17 and he failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for Oct. 9 and then rescheduled for Oct. 8, when he failed to appear. A bench warrant is out for his arrest.

He also is charged with retail fraud – first-degre on April 25, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed on July 10, 2025 and a warrant put out for his arrest.

John William Dutton

John William Dutton, 36, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence – second offense on Sept. 4, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $100/10%. His remote pretrial was set for Sept. 17 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant has been issued.

He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on March 10, 2026. On Marcch 12 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of domestic violence. His sentence was 60 days in jail and he was given credi for time served. Case closed.

Jamie Leanne Golden

Jamie Leanne Golden, 30, of Highland, MI is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated and one charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger 16 years old or younger on May 26 in the city of Belleville. Her arraignment/probable cause conference was held Sept. 17. Personal bond is $10,000 and a probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and then for Oct. 8. A probable cause conference was set for Oct. 15.

She pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated with a 16 year old or younger in the vehicle and the other two charges were dismissed. File was sent to probation for paperwork for sentencing on Nov. 18.

At that time she was sentenced to sobriety court at 51st district court, a fine of $1,000, and 24 months of probation.

Michael David McDaniel

Michael David McDaniel, 26, of Van Buren Township, is charged with intent to do great bodily harm less than death (strangulation) and assault on a pregnant person on Jan. 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for Feb. 19 and adjourned until March 12 for discovery. Preliminary exam was April 23 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was July 17 and final conference Sept. 4. A tether violation was cited on Sept. 15 and he was remanded. A final conference was Sept. 24 and a jury trial set for Oct. 27.

On April 14 he was arraigned in custody out county on charges of operating while intoxicated, having a high blood alcohol content and driving while license suspended in Van Buren Township on Jan. 17. A probable cause conference was set for April 30 and then adjourned to June 4. On June 4, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of failure to display license and was fined $445 on the license charge.

His probable cause conference on a charge of felonious assault and domestic violence on Sept. 5 in Van Buren Township was held Sept. 17. A live exam was set for Sept. 24 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information, which was Oct. 8.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 10 on charges of assault to commit murder, assault to commit injury less than murder/strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and two weapon charges on Sept. 7 in Sumpter Township. Bond was set at $500,000 And, he is not to be released without a GPS tether from the Wayne County tether program. No contact with the three victims/witnesses. Surety bond of $125,000 was posted by A1 Bail Bonds on Sept. 18.

Probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and preliminary exam for Oct. 1. He was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 8 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to domestic violence and the assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed. On Oct. 21 he was sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $500.

Tyarius Travonte Bryant

Tyarius Travonte Bryant of Romulus and previously of Sumpter Township is charged with assault or assault and battery in the city of Belleville on Dec. 12, 2022. He had failed to appear for a court date in 2023 so a warrant was out for his arrest. On Sept. 4, 2025, he posted bond of $150 and the warrant was canceled and his remote show cause/arraignment was held Sept. 24. A remote pretrial was set for Oct. 1. Final pretrial is Oct. 22. At that time the complaining victim did not appear and the charge was dismissed.

Omar Tyree Bell

Omar Tyree Bell of Detroit was arraigned out-county on Sept. 13 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than death/strangulation and domestic violence on Sept. 10 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000. A probable cause conference was set for Sept. 24 and at that time the complaining victim was unwilling to proceed and the case was dismissed.

John C Clark

John C Clark, listed as homeless on court documents, was set for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 on two charges of identity theft and one charge of false pretenses (between $1,000 and $19,999.99) on Sept. 10 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Sept. 14 and cash/surety bond set at $9,500. A preliminary exam was set for Oct. 1. He waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Oct. 8 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty to identity theft and the other two charges were dismissed. On Nov. 13 was sentenced to a fine of $198, two years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

Jennifer Elaine Kroger

Jennifer Elaine Kroger, 51, of Belleville was arraigned out-county on Sept. 14 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 11 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $2,500. A remote arraignment/pretrial was set for Sept. 24. While she was waiting to speak to the judge, her phone died. She had a remote pre-trial on Oct. 8 and a pretrial was set for Oct. 22. Then a final pretrial was set for Nov. 5 and the complaining victim is to appear. Meanwhile, she is not to beat, wound, or threaten Matthew Kroger. If he returns to the address, she shall vacate. On Nov. 5, a jury trial was set for Jan. 29, 2026.

On Sept. 30 the complaining victim called in to the court asking for information on the no-contact order. On Oct. 1, the defendant called in on the same subject. She was given a notice to appear on Oct. 8. On Oct. 15, she was in custody for a violation of conditional bond hearing. She was told to have no contact with the complainant. On Nov. 5, a jury trial on this charge was set for Jan. 29.

On Jan. 29, the prosecutor was unable to proceed and the case was dismissed. Case Closed.

On Oct. 15, she was also video-arraigned in custody on a new charge of larceny under $200 on Oct. 11 in Van Buren Township. A pretrial was set for Oct. 27. Bond is $2,500/10%. A final pretrial was set for Dec. 18 and the complaining victim must appear. At that time the charge was dismissed by the party.

Delorean Timothy Lee

Delorean Timothy Lee of Ypsilanti is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving, and open intoxicant in vehicle on Sept. 12 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned out-county on Sept. 14 and personal bond set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was held Sept. 24 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 1. The exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Oct. 15 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was set for Oct. 24. Final conference was Nov. 13. On Nov. 11, he pled guilty to reckless driving and improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle and the other two charges were dismissed.

On Dec. 15 he was sentenced to fines of $778 or community service of 80 hours in lieu of fees and two years of probation.

Crystal Shenea Hester

Crystal Shenea Hester of Columbus, OH is charge with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-3rd in Sumpter Township on Jan. 11, 2024. She was arraigned on Sept. 3, 2025 and her probable cause conference set for Sept. 24 and then for Oct. 22. The defendant was in treatment and was to request the court appearance by zoom. Personal bond is $1,000. Her total fine is $1,189 which she is paying off in installments.

Stephen Boyd Wiley

Stephen Boyd Wiley of Belleville was arraigned on Aug. 25 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (felonious assault) and assault or assault and battery on Aug. 23 in Sumpter Township. He was assigned bond of $5,000/10% and is to have no contact with the complaining parties and not return to the address of the incident. Probable cause conference was held Sept. 3 and a preliminary exam was set for Sept. 10. The first charge of assault was dismissed by the party. A remote pretrial on the second charge was set for Sept. 24. A remote pretrial was held Oct. 8 and a final pretrial set for Nov. 5. A jury trial was set for March 26, 2026, but that charge also was dismissed by the party.

Lynnie Alfonzo Roberson

Lynnie Alfonzo Roberson of Willis is charged with domestic violence-third on July 12 in Van Buren Township. The warrant for his arrest was canceled on Sept. 23 because he was video-arraigned in custody. His bond is $5,000/10%. Probable cause was set for Oct. 1 and preliminary exam for Oct. 8. But a probable cause conference was held and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Latonya Ann Seberry

Latonya Ann Seberry, 41, of Ypsilanti was set for a probable cause conference Oct. 1 on charges of carrying dangerous weapons with unlawful intent, felony firearm – pneumatic gun, felony firearm – loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, and two counts of assault or assault and battery on Sept. 13 in Van Buren Township. Her preliminary exam was set for Oct. 8. That was removed and a probable cause conference set for Oct. 15 and then adjourned to Oct. 22 because the defense attorney had to attend a funeral. Personal bond is $5,000. On Oct. 22, the defendant called the court to say she would be 20 minutes late. The probable cause conference was set for Oct. 29 and the preliminary exam for Nov. 26. At that time she waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 10 arraignment on the information. Pretrial was Jan. 23 continued to Feb. 6 and a jury trial was March 16.

After a guilty plea to the brandishing a weapons charge the jury trial was canceled. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor and the other charges dismissed. She was sentenced to two years of probation, a fee of $328 and an order not to have contact with the two victims or Parkwood complex.

Clint Anthony Ousley

Clint Anthony Ousley, 37, of Ypsilanti was set for an Oct. 1 probable cause conference for a charge of fleeing police in a vehicle on Aug. 18, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Preliminary examination was set for Oct. 8 and then a probable cause conference was held Oct. 8. Personal bond is $10,000. A warrant had been out for his arrest and he was arraigned in custody on Sept. 22, 2025. A motion hearing and probable cause conference was held on Nov. 12. The preliminary exam was held Nov. 19 and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Scott Cleveland Turner III

Scott Cleveland Turner III, 45, of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 19, 2025 on a charge of retail fraud – first degree in Van Buren Township on Sept. 1, 2024. A probable cause conference was held Oct. 1 and a preliminary exam was set for Nov. 12. Personal bond is $5,000 and he is not to return to Meijer on Belleville Road. On Nov. 12, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud with restitution. Sentencing was March 2.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a fine of $145. No probation. Case closed.

Joseph Eugene Edward

Joseph Eugene Edward of Sumpter Township was charged with failure to register as a sex offender on Oct. 31, 2012 in Sumpter Township A warrant for his arrest was entered into LEIN on Dec. 12, 2014. His arraignment/probable cause conference was set for Oct. 1, 2025 and a preliminary exam set for Oct. 8. His appointed attorney left the court before his case was called on Oct. 1. A writ was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections concerning his Oct. 8 court date, which which was set as an arraignment/probable cause conference and then changed to Oct. 22. The preliminary exam was then set for Dec. 3 when he was disposed on a guilty plea to a reduced charged and sentenced to 93 days already served in jail. Case closed.

Crystal Latrice Simmons

Crystal Latrice Simmons of Detroit and previously of Van Buren Township had her remote pretrial on Oct. 8 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 20 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 22. Final pretrial was Nov. 12, when it was dismissed by the party. Case closed.

Travis Moore

Travis Moore of Oak Park was video arraigned in custody on Oct. 24 on a bench warrant concerning charges of organized retail crime and retail crime-second offense on Aug. 11, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charges were entered on June 3, 2025.

His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 5 and his preliminary exam for Nov. 12. On Nov. 5, his preliminary exam was rescheduled to Nov. 19 and then on Nov. 19, rescheduled to Dec. 22. Bond was changed from $5,000/10% to $2,000/10%.

On Dec. 22, the first charge was dismissed by the party and he pled guilty to a reduced second charge of retail fraud. It was sent to the probation department for a recommended sentencing. On Jan. 15 he was sentenced to a fee of $1,777.85, which includes restitution.

Khiiron Darnell Woods

Khiiron Darnell Woods of New Orleans, LA, is charged with aggravated domestic violence on April 28 in Van Buren Township. His remote arraignment / pretrial was set for Nov. 5 and he failed to appear. A remote show-cause hearing was set for Nov. 26, adjourned to Dec. 10. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lisa Marie Stocks

Lisa Marie Stocks, 59, of Detroit was charged with assault and battery on Nov. 2 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 5. Remote pretrial was set for Nov. 19. Personal bond is $1,000. She is not to return to the protected address. On Nov. 19 a final pretrial was set for Dec. 10 and the complaining victim must appear. A remote pretrial was then set for Jan. 2. At that time a remote pretrial was set for Jan. 20. Also, the bond was amended to allow her to return to 119 Peachtree in Van Buren Township. A live bench trial was set for March 3.

On March 3 she was found guilty as charged and the case turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. A pre-sentence interview was March 16. Sentencing is May 12.

Fred Allen Stocks

Fred Allen Stocks of Belleville is charged with assault to inflict bodily harm less than murder (strangulation), malicious destruction of personal property ($200-$1,000), and assault or assault and battery on Nov. 2 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned in custody on Nov. 5. His probable cause conference was set for Nov. 19 and preliminary exam for Nov. 26. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Nov. 26 he pled no contest to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and the other two charges were dismissed. The file was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. Review was Dec. 19 and sentencing was set for Jan. 22. He was sentenced to 12 months delayed sentencing where the charge will be dropped if there are no further problems. Also, there is restitution of $329, 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and take an anger-management class.

Richard Louis Hollie

Richard Louis Hollie of Detroit is charged with retail fraud – first degree on Sept. 4, 2022 in Van Buren Township. A bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear for a Oct. 25, 2022 court date. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 15, 2025. At that time a probable cause conference was set for Oct. 29. He retained an attorney and his retained attorney failed to appear. His probable cause conference was reset to Nov. 5 and held and then another probable cause conference set for Nov. 12.

A probable cause conference was set for Dec. 3. A motion to dismiss was received by the court on Nov. 24 from the defense attorney. On Dec. 3, a preliminary exam was set for Feb. 10, 2026. On Feb. 10, he pled guilty to a reduced retail fraud charge. He was given credit for 90 days served in jail and the case closed.

Javonte Reanee Alston

Javonte Reanee Alston of Sumpter Township was scheduled for arraignment/probable cause conference on Nov. 5 on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams, and drove while license suspended/revoked or denied on Oct. 13, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned and the preliminary exam set for Dec. 3. Personal bond is $15,000.

On Dec. 3, the three charges were dismissed and he pled guilty to two additional lesser misdemeanor charges of using the drugs. Judge Oakley referred him for a pre-sentence interview after which a sentencing date was set for March 19. He was fined $1,200 plus six days on the work program for each of the two charges along with an order for a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days.

Geremy Michael Tyler

Geremy Michael Tyler of Detroit is charged with false pretences $1,000 to $19,999.99 on Sept. 9, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He is labeled an habitual offender, fourth-offense notice. A warrant was out for his arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment/probable cause conference on Nov. 5, 2025 and at that time he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 17 arraignment on the information. Final conference is Jan. 16 and a jury trial set for Feb. 25. On Jan. 16 he pled guilty to the charge and the trial was cancelled.

He was sentenced on Feb. 20 to a total fee of $10,704, which includes $9,106 in restitution, and was put on two years of probation.

Brooke Ashley Andrzejewski

Brooke Ashley Andrzejewski of Van Buren Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 28, 2025. She is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more, operating while intoxicated, and open alcohol container in vehicle on Oct. 26 in Van Buren Township. Her personal bond was set at $10,000, her probable cause conference set for Nov. 5, and her preliminary exam scheduled Nov. 12. Judge Oakley said he was not issuing a no-contact order at this time due to lack of context. The officer in charge was not present at the arraignment to give additional information.

On Nov. 12, the exam was waived and she was bound over to circuit court for a Nov. 26 arraignment on the information. A pretrial was set for Jan. 2 and a jury trial for Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, she pled no contest to assaulting a police officer and operating with a high blood alcohol content and the rest of the charges were dismissed. Sentencing was March 11.

Harold Eugene Robinson

Harold Eugene Robinson of Belleville was video arraigned in custody on Oct. 21 on a charge of home invasion-first degree on Oct. 18 in the city of Belleville. Bond is $50,000/10%. A probable cause conference was held Oct. 29 and his preliminary exam set for Nov. 5. At that time he waived his exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is Jan. 12 and jury trial March 2. A plea of guilty was accepted on Feb. 12 and the jury trial cancelled. He was sentenced on March 5 to 2-15 years in jail with credit for 3 days served, a fine of $858, and he must complete any mental health and substance abuse treatment as recommended by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Dedra Ann Jackson

Dedra Ann Jackson of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 10 on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Nov. 9 in Van Buren Township. Judge Oakley set her personal bond at $5,000. Her probable cause conference was Nov. 19 and her preliminary exam was Nov. 26. At that time the charge was dismissed because there was no complaining victim present.

Nahsja Denise McCullough

Nahsja Denise McCullough, 27, of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to inflict bodily harm less than murder and assault or assault and battery on Sept. 25 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned outcounty on Sept. 27. Personal bond was set at $50,000. Probable cause conference was Oct. 8 and preliminary exam set for Oct. 15 and then changed to Nov. 12. She was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference was Jan. 14 and jury trial Feb. 24. On Feb. 24, the jury trial was cancelled and a final conference set for March 27 and continued to April 10. A jury trial was set for Sept. 14.

Sydney Jade Pree

Sydney Jade Pree of Van Buren Township was arraigned Oct. 29 on charges of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams, police officer assault and operating while intoxicated-2nd on Oct. 4, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Her attorney called the court and said she wanted to turn herself in. Her probable cause conference was set for Nov. 12 and personal bond set at $10,000. It was adjourned for discovery and to review the prosecutor’s offer.

On Nov. 13 she pled no contest to a reduced charge of using narcotics and a reduced charge of assault on a police officer. She also pled no contest to the OWI-2 charge.

The charges were sent to probation for a pre-sentence interview on Dec. 11. Sentencing was Jan. 15: for controlled substance use it was a fine of $670 and 18 months of probation. For the police officer assault charge it was $795 and 18 months probation. For the OWI-2 charge it was $810 and 18 months of probation.

Shawn Michael Ludeman

Shawn Michael Ludeman, 37, of Sumpter Township was video arraigned in custody on Oct. 29 on charges of fleeing police in a vehicle-3rd degree and refusing to give a DNA sample on Oct. 28 in the city of Belleville. His personal bond is $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for Nov. 12 and his preliminary exam for Nov. 19.

On Nov. 19 the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a Dec. 3 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Dec. 10 reset to Dec. 18. Final conference is Feb. 5 and jury trial was April 29.

A jury found him guilty of fleeing police and not-guilty of the DNA sample charge. Sentencing is June 4.

Rajanea Zela Walker

Rajanea Zela Walker, 32, of Sumpter Township was charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Oct. 23, 2022 in Sumpter Township. She was arraigned March 13, 2025 and pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. She was sentenced to a fine of $1,225 on July 8, 2025, along with eight days of community service, six months of probation, and other stipulations. A notice of non-compliance was posted on Aug. 14, 2025. It was alleged she failed to appear for drug/alcohol testing on Aug. 12. On Jan. 13 she was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on March 23.

At that time she was found in compliance, the probation was stopped, and the charge dismissed. Case closed.

Angelia Denise Price

Angelia Denise Price of Livonia, formerly of Romulus, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus at 3:59 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

After weeks of back and forth activity with the court and problems with coming to court because of previous doctor appointments and rejection of a possible plea deal, a default judgment of $245 was ordered on Jan. 21, 2026 when she failed to appear for a court date. She was advised that amount needed to be posted by Feb. 5. The case was scheduled for review on Feb. 27 and on Jan. 27 that was removed from the calendar. A motion was scheduled for March 2 to set aside the judgment. On March 2, she failed to appear for her court date.

She was re-sent information on self-help resources and encouraged to speak with an attorney for legal advice on her options. She asked for a new hearing without posting bond based on her fixed income, disability, and belief she was being racially profiled. The court advised her to get an attorney for legal options.

On April 21 a partial payment of $50 was made on her $195 fine and a payment plan set up.

Amber Deborah George

Amber Deborah George, 27, of Sterling Heights was scheduled for three show cause hearings on Jan. 15 and she failed to appear.

One of those was for not appearing for a Van Buren Township charge of 6-10 mph over the speed limit on June 12, 2023. Total default judgment on that charge was $240.

The two other show-cause charges were from Huron Township on Oct. 22, 2024 for not following through on the enrichment programs for impeding traffic and no proof of insurance. Fines of $276 and $303, respectively, also were not paid. The court will follow through to collect the fines.

Thulani Pharico Moyo

Thulani Pharico Moyo of Ann Arbor was charged with violation of probation at a hearing on Jan. 13. He was fined $375 and an amended probation ordered that includes 40 hours of community service and continued drug/alcohol testing without any positives or misses.

He had pled guilty to a charge of operating while visibly impaired on Aug. 19, 2023 in Van Buren Township. This had been reduced from a charge of driving while intoxicated.

A violation of probation hearing was held Feb. 17. He was placed back on reporting probation with the next report date of March 30. He is to continue treatment, complete 40 of 80 hours of community service, continue drug/alcohol testing with no fails or misses, and continue with all original orders of probation.

Tyrese Terrell Luckett

Tyrese Terrell Luckett, 26, was scheduled to be present on Jan. 15 for a showcause hearing for not appearing on three charges out of Van Buren Township. He was fined $200, $270, and $200 and the case was disposed.

Jameson Nathaniel-Justice Mitchell

Jameson Nathaniel-Justice Mitchell of Lincoln Park was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 30 for a domestic violence, third-offense, charge on Jan. 29 in Sumpter Township. Bond is $5,000/10%. The probable cause conference was held Feb. 10 and the preliminary exam was scheduled for Feb. 17. There is to be no contact with the protected party or the protected address.

On Feb. 10, the bond was changed to $5,000 personal bond.

On Feb. 17, the charge was dismissed when the prosecutor was unable to proceed. Case closed.

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings of Allen Park was video arraigned in custody on Jan. 29 on a charge of failing to return rented property worth $20,000 or more on May 16, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $5,000/10%. The probable cause conference was set for Feb. 10 and the preliminary exam for Feb. 17. On Feb. 10, the attorney asked for the probable cause conference to be reset. It would be Feb. 24. The exam that had been set was removed from the calendar. On Feb. 24, the exam was set for March 17.

The exam was waived and the case bound over to circuit court for a March 25 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was April 14.

Madison Rose McKee

Madison Rose McKee of Monroe was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 2 concerning July 19, 2025 charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated in Sumpter Township.

Her probable cause conference was set for Feb. 10 and a preliminary exam for Feb. 17. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Feb. 10, she pled guilty to reduced charges of use of a controlled substance and operating while impaired. The Feb. 17 exam was removed from the calendar and her case turned over to probation for an interview and recommendation on a sentence. A review was scheduled for Feb. 25. On March 3 a notice of non-compliance was issued on the operating while intoxicated plea. She was scheduled for probation. A review of the case was set for March 31. She is scheduled for sentencing on May 14.

Marrell Avantis Pulley

Marrell Avantis Pulley of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 4 on a charge of interfering with Van Buren Township police on Feb. 3. A remote pretrial was set for Feb. 26. Personal bond is $1,000. A remote pretrial was set for April 23. He was disposed on a guilty plea and sentenced to a fine of $445.

Jacqueline Annetta Smith

Jacqueline Annetta Smith, 55, of Canton Township was video-arraigned in custody on two bench warrants on Jan. 12. She had failed to appear for court sessions on the cases.

On May 10, 2025 she is charged with assault and battery on a Romulus Police Officer in Van Buren Township. On Jan. 12 she was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Feb. 12. Bond of $1,000/10% was posted. A new hearing date is being set.

She also is charged with missing court appearances on a retail fraud case in Van Buren Township on July 21, 2019. This also was to be be handled in a remote pretrial on Feb. 12. Bond is $1,000/10%.

She failed to appear on Feb. 12. She contacted the court within 48 hours and a show-cause/arraignment/pre-trial was set for March 26.

On March 26, the retail fraud case was dismissed, but she is not to return to Tim Horton on Haggerty. She pled guilty to assault on a police officer and was fined $400 and given 12 months of probation and a delayed sentence.

Jalen Richard Gray

Jalen Richard Gray of Detroit was present Feb. 17, 2026 for a show-cause/arraignment pretrial surrounding a charge of operating while intoxicated/impaired/controlled substance – 2nd offense, reduced to intoxicated-2nd in Van Buren Township on May 7, 2015. He had failed to appear for a court hearing and there was a warrant. The warrant was canceled and a remote pretrial was held on March 10, 2026. A remote pretrial was set for April 7. Personal bond is $5,000.

On April 7, he pled guilty to the reduced charge and his file was sent to probation for a recommendation on sentencing, which is scheduled for June 1. The defendant failed to appear for sentencing and it was rescheduled for July 9, 2026.

Steven Lester Gagosian

Steven Lester Gagosian, previously of Belleville and now of Bushnell, FL, is charged with operating while intoxicated, driving with no license/multiple licenses, and driving with open intoxicant on May 25, 2015 in the city of Belleville. He had failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant had been out for his arrest. On Feb. 17, 2026 the warrant was canceled and an arraignment/pretrial set for March 3.

On March 3, a remote pretrial was set for March 24. Personal bond is $10,000. On March 24, he retained defense attorney Murray Duncan and a motion hearing was set for May 5. At that time the charges were dismissed. Sentence was a fine of $60. Case closed.

Nathaniel Henry Goode

Nathaniel Henry Goode of Westland was present for his Feb. 17 arraignment/probable cause conference on a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee ($1,000-$20,000) on July 10, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He had been video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 28. On Feb. 17, his probable cause conference was rescheduled for Feb. 24. At that time his preliminary exam was set for March 17. At that time the charge was dismissed and the case closed.

Darius Malik Fluellen

Darius Malik Fluellen of Detroit was video arraigned in custody on Jan. 8 on a charge of receiving and concealing stolen goods worth $20,000 or more on Jan. 5 in Van Buren Township. Bond was set at $10,000/10% and it was noted he is a habitual offender/third offense.

A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 20 and a preliminary exam for Jan. 27. Defense attorney Randall Upshaw was retained, so the probable cause conference was set for Feb. 17 for discovery. Judge Martin ordered no contact of any kind with the two complaining witnesses and cannot return to Ditch Witch Sales (Howell).

On Feb. 17 the probable cause conference was set for March 17. He waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. The arraignment was canceled and a disposition conference set for April 8 and then April 14. Sentencing was set for May 5 and adjourned until May 19.

Jason Allen Malmsten

Jason Allen Malmsten of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Feb. 5 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned outcounty on Feb. 11. He was set for his probable cause conference on Feb. 17 and preliminary exam on Feb. 24. On Feb. 17, his probable cause conference was adjourned for discovery until March 10 and the exam date removed from the calendar. The preliminary exam was held April 7 and he was bound over to circuit court for a April 21 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was April 21, calendar conference was May 1, and final conference is May 22 with a jury trial set for Aug. 19.

Dewan Franklin Banks

Dewan Franklin Banks of Sumpter Township was sentenced on Feb. 17 after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while visibly impaired on Jan. 18, 2025 in Sumpter Township. The charge had been reduced on Nov. 13, 2025 from a charge of operating while intoxicated with his guilty plea to the lesser charge.

He was fined $1,325, 12 months of probation, 48 hours of community service, and outpatient treatment.

Lynn Ann Caudill

Lynn Ann Caudill of Van Buren Township pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving while visibly impaired on Oct. 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township. That had been reduced on Dec. 12, 2024 from the original charge of operating while intoxicated. She was sentenced.

On Aug. 18, 2025 probation violations were filed by the probation department and after many court sessions a probation violation hearing was set for Feb. 17, 2026 and she was ordered to appear in person. On Feb. 17 she was placed back on reporting probation and ordered to pay her fees by March 30, including the $1,130 on this case.

Shane William-Clyde Duzan

Shane William-Clyde Duzan, 22, formerly of Van Buren Township and now of Tecumseh was present for his remote pretrial on July 1, 2024 before Judge Martin on a charge of operating while intoxicated and interfering with police on Jan. 15, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $1,000. A remote pretrial was set for July 18. On that day it was noted the discovery is outstanding and the remote pretrial was adjourned until Aug. 12, 2024.

On Oct. 3, 2024 he pled nolo contendere to the charge and later was sentenced. He was scheduled for a violation of probation hearing on Feb. 17, 2026.

At that time his probation was extended by three months and he must continue treatment. He was to meet with probation via zoom on March 30.

Anthia Kimberley Brooks

Anthia Kimberley Brooks of Detroit was set for a jury trial before Judge Patton on Oct. 30, 2025 on a charge of malicious destruction of property on April 26, 2025 in Van Buren Township. Instead of the trial, she pled guilty to the charge and was immediately ordered to pay a $1,500 fee on a payment plan and given six months of probation for a delayed sentence.

The case was reopened and a probation of violation hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17, 2026 because she was behind in her payments. On Feb. 9 she made a partial payment of $10.

On April 7, 2026 there was a compliance review hearing and she paid another $10. The court extended her probation for six months and said he had to pay more than $10 at a time on the restitution part of the fine. She also must provide proof of taking the anger management program. She can do community service in lieu of cash payments on the fine.

Tyler James Laeder

Tyler James Laeder of Van Buren Township is charged with one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, two counts of using computers/internet to communicate with another to commit a crime, and one count of distributing obscene matter to children on June 27, 2023. The charges were filed by the Michigan State Police on Nov. 20, 2025 and a warrant was out for his arrest.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the defendant appeared at the court counter to clear up the warrant and he was told he had to turn himself in to the MSP at the South Post. He did and the warrant was canceled.

He then was arraigned while in custody of the MSP. A probable cause conference was set for March 3 and a preliminary exam for March 10. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 3, the exam was rescheduled for March 17. On March 17, the court received a call stating the prosecuting attorney on this case was ill and could not appear in person. The preliminary exam was rescheduled for March 24 and he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an April 7 arraignment on the information. Final conference is June 5 and a jury trial is set for July 27.

Nickky Dionna Smith

Nickky Dionna Smith of Brownstown was video arraigned in custody on Feb. 20 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 17 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Remote pretrial was held March 3 and the final pretrial set for March 24. At that time the case was adjourned until April 14 for a plea. On April 14 the pretrial was held and a jury trial set for July 30.

Paul Howard Goldman

Paul Howard Goldman of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 20, 2026 on a charge of domestic violence – second-offense notice on Feb. 18 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. A remote pretrial was set for March 10. He is to have no contact with the victim or return to the incident location. The pretrial was held March 10 and a live bench trial set for April 21. On April 21, the charge was dismissed by the party because the defendant is deceased. Case closed.

Deavyn Niwandae McCaskle

Deavyn Niwandae McCaskle of Inkster was video arraigned in custody at the Wayne County Jail on Feb. 20 on one count of larceny in a building, two counts of stealing/retaining financial transaction device, and one count of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device on Sept. 18, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

He also was arraigned in custody at Wayne County Jail on Feb. 20 on three counts of illegal sale/use of financial transaction device and two counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device on Aug. 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

Bond was set at $5,000/10% on each of the charges and a probable cause conference on the two charges on March 3. He is not to return to Meijer or Planet Fitness.

On March 3 a probable cause conference was held and then a probable cause conference set for March 10 on the request of the defense attorney. On March 10 he waived his exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. A calendar conference had been set for April 2. Another calendar conference was April 16.

On May 6, he pled guilty to the first three Sept. 18, 2025 charges and the fourth charge was dismissed. Sentencing is May 21.

On the Aug. 13, 2025 charges, a calendar conference was set for May 6 and a motion hearing May 21.

Octavius Terrell Smith

Octavius Terrell Smith of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 11 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended on Feb. 11 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was held Feb. 24 and his preliminary exam set for March 3. Personal bond is $1,000.

On March 3, he pled guilty to reduced charges of improperly possessing firearm in or on a motor vehicle and failed to display a valid license. He was sentenced to a fine of $270 for the driver’s license charge and $325 for the firearm charge.

Phillip Edward Gordon

Phillip Edward Gordon of Westland is charged with operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and driving while license suspended on Nov. 10, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charges were filed March 3, 2025. On Feb. 4, 2026, he no longer was in the Wayne County Jail, so he was set for a Feb. 24 arraignment/probable cause conference. But he failed to appear. A warrant was put out for his arrest.

On June 26, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody. He now lives in Detroit. A probable cause conference is July 7 and preliminary exam on July 14. A personal bond of $5,000 was set.

Jordan Bailey Reuter

Jordan Bailey Reuter of Cottreville, MI, was due for his probable cause conference on Feb. 10 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct – 2nd degree (multiple variables) on Nov. 29, 2024 in Sumpter Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on Jan. 28, 2026. Bond is $20,000/10% and was posted on Feb. 4.

Probable cause conference was held Feb. 10 and the preliminary exam set for Feb. 17. On Feb. 10, the exam was removed from the calendar and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 24. On Feb. 24, the in-person preliminary exam was set for March 13. At that time, the prosecutor had a medical emergency and the exam was adjourned. The preliminary exam was waived on April 7 and he was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Final conference is June 17 and jury trial is July 22.

Amber Marie McWatters

Amber Marie McWatters, previously of Sumpter Township and now of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 11 on a charge of domestic violence on Feb. 10, 2026 in Sumpter Township. A remote pretrial was set for Feb. 24 and personal bond set at $1,000. She is not to return to the location of the offense or any contact the complaining victim.

A final pretrial was held March 3 and the complaining victim appeared. It was adjourned until April 14 for discovery. At that time she pled guilty. A presentence interview was set for May 11.

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings

Dantanique Amelia Monei Cummings of Allen Park is charged with failure to return rental property valued $20,000 or more on May 16, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been entered into LEIN. She was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 29, 2026 and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 10 and exam for Feb. 17. Bond is $5,000/10%.

On Feb. 10, the exam date was removed from the calendar and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 24. At that time, the preliminary exam was set for March 17. The exam was held and she was bound over to circuit court for a March 25 arraignment on the information. A disposition conference was set for April 14.

Jevon William Edwards

Jevon William Edwards of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 24, 2026 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts of operating with open intoxicants in a vehicle, interfering with police, and violation of license restrictions on Feb. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote, show-cause pretrial on March 12. Personal bond is $1,000. He is going to be in the Wayne County Jail on a parole violation from another court.

On March 26 he pled guilty to those charges and his file was sent to probation.

Also in 34th Court he was charged with the Feb. 21, 2026 offenses of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence in Romulus. On March 19, those charges were dismissed.

He also was arraigned on June 24 on two June 21, 2024 Romulus charges: driving while license suspended and open intoxicants in a vehicle. A remote show-cause/pretrial on those charges was set for March 19, 2026. He did not appear. He is incarcerated and said he never got notice. He is scheduled for a remote/show cause hearing on April 13 since he was still in jail. Personal bond is $5,000. A warrant was issued for his arrest because he did not appear.

Nicholas Steven Wren

Nicholas Steven Wren of Milan is charged with domestic violence and malicious destruction of personal property on Sept. 20, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He was present for his remote arraignment/pretrial on Feb. 24, 2026. Personal bond is $5,000. A remote pre-trial was held March 3 and a remote pre-trial set for April 14. A bench trial was set for June 2 and then July 7.

Patricia Lynne Corser

Patricia Lynne Corser, formerly of Belleville and Ann Arbor and now in a homeless shelter, was charged with possession of a narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on Feb. 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. A warrant had been entered into LEIN and she was arraigned on Feb. 10, 2026. A preliminary exam before Judge Oakley was set for Feb. 24 and she is to have no mood-altering drugs without a doctor’s prescription. On March 2, the defendant called in to request a new court date. She was scheduled for an in-person probable cause conference on March 17 and a preliminary exam on March 24. On March 24, the exam was rescheduled for April 14 because the prosecuting attorney said the officer was not available.

On April 14, the defendant was in the hospital and the defendant’s attorney was sick. The exam was adjourned until May 5.

At that time she pled guilty to a reduced charge of use of controlled substance. She was fined $355 and that was added to her payment plan.

Jacquelyn Lee Marker

Jacquelyn Lee Marker of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence on Jan. 28, 2026 in Sumpter Township. Her pretrial was set for Feb. 10 before Judge Oakley. Bond is $5,000/10% and she cannot return to the protected address.

On Feb. 10, this misdemeanor was paired with two felony counts of assaulting a police officer on the same day so the pretrial and the preliminary exam on the felony charges were all set for in person on Feb. 24.

At that time she pled no contest to a reduced charge of attempted police office assault and Judge Oakley sentenced her to 24 months of reporting probation. There is no court fee, but she shall obtain a mental health evaluation within 30 days. She shall not purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverages or controlled of mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval, with random testing.

She failed to appear for a March 2 violation of probation hearing and a warrant was put out for her arrest. On March 13 the court received a call from a staff member at Stonecrest Center informing the court’s probation officer that she was in-patient there. It was noted she is already on probation. She was charged with $50 bond costs.

Jacklyn Annette Murray

Jacklyn Annette Murray, 38, of Ann Arbor was video-arraigned while in custody of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department on May 29, 2025 on four outstanding warrants. She was arraigned on a charge of retail fraud-2nd degree on May 31, 2019; two additional charges of retail fraud on March 13, 2020 and Feb. 17, 2021; and a charge of possession of narcotic paraphernalia on Feb. 17, 2021. She was scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 11 on the first charge and $5,000 personal bond. She failed to appear and a warrant was issued.

The three other charges were scheduled for a remote pretrial on July 3, 2025 with $3,000 personal bond on each of those charges. She remained in Washtenaw County custody. The defendant failed to appear on July 3, 2025 and a warrant was issued.

On Feb. 24, 2026, a plea hearing was held and the charge reduced. She pled guilty and per the plea was credited with 90 days spent in jail. Judge Martin closed the case.

Omar Morano Smith

Omar Morano Smith, 44, of Taylor is charged with fleeing police in a vehicle on May 11, 2020 in Van Buren Township. He was free on $2,000 personal bond, but failed to appear in court on Sept. 29, 2020 so bond of $10,000/10% was set. He said he was hospitalized on Sept. 17 but had no documentation.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference before Judge Tina Brooks Green on Nov. 9, 2020 but failed to appear. Judge Green asked if there was verification he’s at the Salvation Army. His attorney Valerie Albright of Neighborhood Defender Service of Detroit explained he went to the Salvation Army for treatment right from the jail and the officers told her that’s where they delivered him. She said he pled to a misdemeanor on the same event as this VBT charge and, “He’s getting help.” She said she would like to see the charge dismissed.

But Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith said the police officers do not want the charge dismissed. Judge Green adjourned the preliminary exam until Jan. 11, 2021 but the post office was unable to deliver the notice to the defendant, so the exam was removed from the calendar. It was reset for April 28, 2021 and the defendant failed to appear. A warrant was issued.

He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 13, 2026 on the bench warrant and bond was set for $5,000/10%. A probable cause conference was held Feb. 24 and preliminary exam set for March 3. Bond was changed to $5,000 personal bond.

On March 3 he pled guilty to a reduced charge of fleeing and he was given credit for 60 days in jail. Case closed.

Peter Lucas Potts

Peter Lucas Potts, formerly of Van Buren Township and now living in Detroit, was charged with domestic violence on Oct. 13, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned Dec. 3 and his remote pretrial set for Jan. 13, 2026. Personal bond is $1,000. He retained an attorney and his remote pretrial was set for Feb. 10, reset until Feb. 24. At that time a jury trial was set for June 4. He was found not-guilty by a jury and the case was closed.

Eric Jason Gasser

Eric Jason Gasser of Van Buren Township is charged with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on Feb. 9, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Feb. 15 and personal bond set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was held Feb. 24 and his exam held March 3. He was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information. Calendar conference was March 24 and the final conference set for July 24. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Dereck Austin Radecki

Dereck Austin Radecki of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Dec. 19, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned outcounty on Dec. 21. Bond is $50,000 cash, surety or 10%. Probable cause conference set for Jan. 6 and exam Jan. 13. Exam was changed to Jan. 27. At that time the charges were dismissed by the defendant after the complaining victim failed to appear. Case closed.

Michele Leona Boykin

Michele Leona Boykin of Canton is charged with possession of methamphetamine/cstasy on Oct. 3, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was arraigned outcounty on Feb. 15, 2026. Personal bond is $5,000. Her probable cause conference was held Feb. 24. Her exam was set for March 3 and then reset for March 17. At that time the charge was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Christopher Michael Kreutzer

Christopher Michael Kreutzer, 39, of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on Oct. 21, 2025 for interfering with police on Oct. 19 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000 and he is not to be released without a GPS. Probable cause conference was Nov. 20. He was being scheduled for a bench trial. On Dec. 11, he was in the Wayne County Jail on a violation of conditional bond and was arraigned in custody. He missed a court date and showed proof he was in a Wellness Center. He was set for a live bench trial on Feb. 26. At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly person and was fined $395.

Nathaniel Eugene Bradford

Nathaniel Eugene Bradford of Sumpter Township is charged with fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and drove while licensed suspended on June 22, 2024 in the city of Belleville. He was video-arraigned in custody at the Wayne County Jail on Feb. 27, 2026. Probable cause conference was set for March 10 and preliminary exam for March 17.

On March 10 his probable cause conference was held and another probable cause conference set for April 14. The March 17 exam was removed from the calendar.

On April 14 the probable cause conference was held and the preliminary exam held April 21. The defendant, who remains in the Wayne County Jail, has opted to represent himself so his attorney was removed. He was bound over to circuit court for an April 28 arraignment on the information, but he failed to appear. He was arraigned on his failure to appear on April 30. Jury trial is set for July 7.

Sheree Ann Gardner

Sheree Ann Gardner of Van Buren Township is charged with operating while intoxicated on Oct. 6, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 27. A remote pretrial was set for April 13 and then April 23. A remote pretrial was then set for May 28.

Alvin Tyrone Jones

Alvin Tyrone Jones of Detroit is charged with retail fraud on June 20, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for a court date so a warrant was issued. He was video-arraigned in custody on Feb. 27, 2026 and scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 13 and then April 23. Bond is $5,000/10%.

He also was arraigned on bench warrants surrounding charges of giving false information to police and retail fraud on Oct. 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial is set for April 13 and then April 23. Bond is $5,000/10%.

He failed to appear for his court date and a warrant was signed for his arrest.

Rebecca Martell

Rebecca Martell of Westland was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances on April 24, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She was video-arraigned in custody at 34th district court on Jan. 2, 2026 and a Jan. 13 probable cause conference and a Jan. 27 preliminary exam set. Personal bond was set at $5,000. On Jan. 13, she pled guilty to reduced counts of use of controlled substances. Her file was sent to probation for an interview and a recommendation on sentencing. Did did not complete the necessary paperwork for probation. The court was unable to reach her and a show-cause hearing was set for March 2. She failed to appear and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

Sabrina Srivastava

Sabrina Srivastava of Canton was charged with operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more on Aug. 11 in Van Buren Township. She pled guilty to a reduced charge of operated while visibly impaired. Personal bond was $1,000.

She retained an attorney and pled not guilty and was scheduled for a pretrial on Nov. 20. A plea hearing was held on Jan. 22 where she pled guilty to the reduced charge. Sentencing was March 2.

Fine was $1,070 and she must enter 35th District Court Sobriety Court. Payment was due April 2.

Drake Allen Sluder

Drake Allen Sluder of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on Jan. 16 on a charge of being in possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Jan. 14, 2026 in Van Buren Township.

His probable cause conference was set for Jan. 27 and his preliminary exam for Feb. 3. Personal bond was $5,000.

He failed to appear on Jan. 27 and a bench warrant was issued.

A probable cause conference was set for March 3 and at that time the warrant was cancelled and he pled guilty to a reduced charge of using a controlled substance. The case was sent to the probation department for a sentencing recommendation. The court did not get the paperwork required from him. The case was scheduled for review on March 30. A showcase hearing is set for May 12.

Jeffrey Michael Beiser

Jeffrey Michael Beiser of Belleville was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Jan. 23, 2026 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned on Jan. 26 and a probable cause conference set for Feb. 3 and an exam for Feb. 10. On Feb. 3, the probable cause conference was adjourned at the request of the defense attorney until March 4. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 4 the probable cause conference was held and was set again for March 10 for a possible misdemeanor plea. On March 10, the assault charge was dismissed by the party and he was disposed on a guilty plea to domestic violence. He was scheduled for a pre-sentence interview on April 6. On March 26, the court tried calling the defendant, but he said it can be processed at this time and hung up. A notice to appear was generated.

He was arraigned April 20 on a charge of assaulting/resisting/assaulting a police officer in Sumpter Township on April 18. On April 28 there was a probable cause conference on the charge. Probable cause was adjourned to May 26 for discovery and then to June 2. The defendant pled guilty to a lesser charge of police officer assault. The file was turned over to probation for a recommendation on sentencing.

Neko Quinn Robinson

Neko Quinn Robinson of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm (strangulation) and domestic violence on Feb. 16, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned on Feb. 18. A probable cause conference was set for March 3 and a preliminary exam for March 10. Personal bond is $5,000. He failed to appear for his March 3 court date and the March 10 exam was removed from the calendar. A warrant was issued with bond of $10,000/10%.

He called the court and said he didn’t get the notice to appear. He was told to contact Van Buren police to turn himself in on the warrant. Once he is in custody, the warrant will be canceled and he will be arraigned via video from the police department.

Steven Tyrone Mallard

Steven Tyrone Mallard, 40, of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on March 5 on a bench warrant for failure to appear for an August 2025 court date. He is charged with driving while license suspended on March 1, 2025.

A remote show cause/pretrial was set for March 26. Personal bond is $500. On April 21, he failed to appear for a court date and a bench warrant was issued. On March 5, 2026, he was video-arraigned in custody on the warrant. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/pre-trial on March 26. At that time, he pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of failure to display license. Sentence as $595.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant out of Romulus for failure to appear on a charge of police officer assault on June 9, 2025. On this charge his probable cause conference was set for March 17, 2026 and preliminary exam on March 24, 2026. Bond is $5,000/10%, which was posted. On March 17, he pled guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of police office assault. Sentence was six months probate, $200, plus four days on the work program.

John Robert Stepansky

John Robert Stepansky of Adrian was scheduled for his sentencing on March 4, but he failed to appear at court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with receiving and concealing stolen goods of $200 or less, which later was dismissed by the party, and possession of controlled substance in Van Buren Township on Nov. 18, 2025.

He pled guilty to the controlled substance charge on Jan. 22, 2026 and was due for sentencing on March 2. He called probation and was advised to have the warrant removed he needs to post $150 bond. He now is scheduled for sentencing on April 16.

He was given a notice to appear March 4 on the probation from the stolen goods charge and he failed to appear, so a bench warrant was issued. Bond on that is $5,000/10%. He posted bond on March 12 and the warrant was recalled.

Crystina Shara Blevins

Crystina Shara Blevins, 30, of Van Buren Township was charged with speeding 11-15 mph over the limit and no proof of insurance on Sept. 19, 2025 in the city of Belleville.

On Oct. 2, 2025, she admitted responsibility to speeding and was fined $110. She failed to appear for a court date so a default judgment was set for $220 on the speeding and $270 on the insurance. On Jan. 26 a motion was filed to set aside the default judgments and the court date set for March 2 to hear the motion. She failed to appear. On March 4, she emailed the court saying her son had emergency hand surgery at University of Michigan Musculoskeletal-Orthopedic Surgery, Brighton, and was seen in the office on March 2, making it impossible for her to get to court. The court emailed her to get a note from the doctor explaining what the visit was for, when it was scheduled and what time it was for. She is to have that to the court by March 9.

On May 5 she was due for show cause hearings on the two charges. She failed to appear and a $50 penalty was added to her default sentence on speeding.

Eisa Dawud Abusida

Eisa Dawud Abusida of Sumpter Township was charged with fail to use due care and caution for stationary emergency responder on Jan. 26, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He emailed the court saying he wished to dispute the ticket and he was given information on how to do that. An informal hearing was set for March 2. At that time, he accepted responsibility and pled guilty to a reduced charge of impeding traffic. He was sentenced to a fee of $200 by March 16.

Eboni Nicole Church

Eboni Nicole Church of Redford was charged with speeding 11-15 mph over the limit on Jan. 4, 2026 in Van Buren Township. A plea hearing was held March 2 and she pled responsible to a reduced charge of double parking. She was fined $150.

Angelia Denise Price

Angelia Denise Price of Livonia was charged with failed to stop for school bus on Sept. 17, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The default judgment was $245, with $50 added when she failed to appear for a Jan. 21 court date. A motion to set aside the judgment was set for March 2, but she failed to appear for the court date.

She called the court on March 6 and said she never received a notice to appear. She was emailed the process and an action date of March 7. On March 17 she called to ask for a new hearing. She was re-sent the self-help/MILegal help options. She asked for a new hearing without posting bond due to her fixed income, disability, and her belief that she was racially profiled. The due date for a motion/bond was March 17. It was recommended she should contact an attorney for legal assistance. On April 21, her default judgment was $245. She paid $50 with a credit card and the rest was added to her payment plan at the court, with the next payment due May 21.

James Michael Methric

After an informal hearing on March 2, 2026 a charge of disobeying a traffic signal in Van Buren Township on Nov. 13, 2025 against James Michael Methric of St. Clair Shores was reduced to impeding traffic and a fine of $250 levied.

On Dec. 30, 2025, the defendant was told how to provide proofs. He stated the owner of the truck he was driving has the proofs and the owner would be in Venezuela until late February, so he was unable to provide proofs. The court asked the defendant to write an explanation letter. There were other tickets to the company that were not his.

Jeffery Allan Green

Jeffery Allan Green, 57, of Belleville and formerly of Ypsilanti was charged with larceny under $200 on Oct. 29, 2024 in Van Buren Township. He failed to appear for several court dates and then wanted a jury trial, which was set for March 3, 2026 and then set for March 10. On March 10 he was arraigned and had his pre-trial. Then, he pled guilty to the charge. Judge Oakley sentenced him to six months delayed sentence and the case will be dismissed as long as the payment of restitution has been paid. He will pay $950 in restitution to the court for disbursement to the victims, serve six days on the 34th District Court work program in lieu of jail, shall not purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverages/controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval (with testing), and any form of disrespect to the court staff or other agencies is a direct violation of probation.

Tiwan Torntito Browning

Tiwan Torntito Browning of Ypsilanti is charged with two counts of child abuse-4th degree, drove while license suspended, reckless driving, two counts of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle and failure to stop at a property damage accident on Aug. 1, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

He failed to appear for a court date in 2025 and a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment on March 10, 2026. He failed to appear and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

James Allen Patillo

James Allen Patillo of Van Buren Township is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), malicious destruction of personal property ($1,000-$20,000), and domestic violence on Oct. 19, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The complaint was issued Feb. 24, 2026 and a warrant issued. On Feb. 28 he was arraigned in custody outcounty and personal bond set at $10,000. A probable cause conference was held March 10 and an exam set for March 17. On March 17 the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a March 31 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was April 13 and final conference is June 16. Jury trial is set for Sept. 16.

On April 28 he was video-arraigned in custody on a charge of robbery unarmed on April 26 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for May 12 and a preliminary exam on May 19. Personal bond is $10,000.

Benjamin David Mee

Benjamin David Mee of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Oct. 31, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed Feb. 18, 2026. He was scheduled for his remote arraignment/pretrial on March 10, 2026, but failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for March 24. On March 20, the court received the notice to appear it sent to the defendant back from the post office with a notice that it was undeliverable. He failed to appear and on March 24 a warrant was put out for his arrest. Bond is $5,000/10%.

Aaron Thomas Swihart

Aaron Thomas Swihart of Newport, MI, is charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, retail fraud – 2nd degree, and drove while license suspended on Aug. 24, 2024 in Van Buren Township. A warrant was entered into LEIN. He was scheduled for arraignment / probable cause conference on March 10, 2026. A preliminary exam was scheduled for March 17. He is in the Monroe County Jail. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use, a reduced charge of retail fraud, and the DWLS was dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was credited for 90 days served. Case closed.

Jay Stephen Sarnovsky

Jay Stephen Sarnovsky of Van Buren Township is charged with assault or assault and battery on Dec. 20, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed Feb. 24, 2026 and a remote arraignment/pre-trial was held March 10. Personal bond is $10,000. A pretrial was set for March 17 and the complaining witness must appear.

On March 17, the proseuctor was unable to move forward and the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Ryan Michael Dell

Ryan Michael Dell of Flint was video-arraigned in custody on March 13 on a charge of retail fraud – 1st degree on Oct. 27, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charge was entered June 3, 2025 and he was labeled habitual offender/4th degree notice. A warrant had been put out for his arrest. Personal bond was set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was set for March 24 and preliminary exam for March 31. On March 24, the probable cause conference was reset for March 31 and the exam removed from the calendar. On March 31, the exam was set for June 23 after it was learned the defendant was in 60 days of in-patient treatment.

Thomas Gerald Knapp

Thomas Gerald Knapp of Westland was video-arraigned in custody on March 18, 2026 on a charge of possession of narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams on Oct. 25, 2024 in Sumpter Township. The complaint was filed Oct. 1, 2025.

A probable cause conference was set for March 31 and preliminary exam for April 7. Personal bond is $1,000. The defendant had been in custody for 21 days elsewhere at the time of this arraignment.

On March 31 the defendant joined the court with audio only. The probable cause conference was rescheduled for April 14. Plea negotiations were ongoing. The defendant failed to appear on April 14 and a bench warrant was issued.

Ethan Paul Stewart

Ethan Paul Stewart, 21, of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on March 17 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of personal property between $200 and $1,000 / domestic relation on March 14, 2026, in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $10,000. Probable cause conference was held March 31 and at the preliminary exam on April 7, the charges were dismissed without prejudice. Case closed.

Lawrence Jamal Mosley

Lawrence Jamal Mosley of Taylor was video-arraigned in custody on March 17, 2026 on a bench warrant on a charge of driving without a motorcycle endorsement on March 2, 2025 in Van Buren Township and then failing to show up for a court date.

He also was video-arraigned in custody March 17 on charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and two counts of felony firearm on March 13, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was named a repeat offender, second offense notice. Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety/10%.

Probable cause conference was set for March 31 and preliminary exam for April 7. He is not to be released from custody without a GPS tether. The defendant may go to work. Surety bond of $12,500 was posted on March 30 by a bail bond agency. The court was informed he is ineligible for a tether because of a hearing set in another court.

On March 31, his defense attorney said she was in trial and so the April 7 exam was reset to April 14. On that date the exam was adjourned until May 12 to stay with the co-defendant, Kahlil Alexander Williams.

Kahlil Alexander Williams

Kahlil Alexander Williams of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on March 17 on charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment, possession of firearms by prohibited person, and three counts of felony firearms on March 13 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for March 31 and preliminary exam for April 7. Cash/surety/10% bond was set for $50,000.

On March 31, the exam was reset for April 14 because the appointed defense attorney had three exams on April 7 in 25th District Court. On April 14, an attorney had been retained and the exam was adjourned until May 12 to stay with the co-defendant, Lawrence Jamal Mosley.

Kauovi Guerin-Chapsal Montilus

Kauovi Guerin-Chapsal Montilus of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on March 16 on a charge of domestic violence on March 14 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was set at $5,000. A March 24 in-person pretrial was scheduled and the defendant failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Bond is $5,000/10%. A remote show cause/pretrial was set for April 14 and he failed to appear, so the warrant remains.

Eric Allen Brackman

Eric Allen Brackman, 51, of New Boston failed to appear for three preliminary exams on Feb. 3 and so a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is charged with possession of narcotic or cocaine on April 25, 2023 in Van Buren Township; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence-third offense notice, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Nov. 16, 2024 in Huron Township; and possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 13, 2024 in Huron Township.

On March 31 he was scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 14 on the two Huron charges.

On March 20, he was video-arraigned in custody on four bench warrants for failure to appear. A probable cause conference was set for March 31 and a preliminary exam for April 7. Bond is $30,000/10%. When released a GPS tether is required. He is to use no mood-altering substance.

On March 31 his probable cause conference was set for April 14. The court was advised he has a preliminary exam on April 7 in 33rd District Court. He currently was in the Wayne County Jail. On April 14 the probable cause conference was held and a preliminary exam set for April 28.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant concerning a Dec. 4, 2024 charge of malicious use of a telephone in Huron Township. Bail is $10,000/10%. A pre-trial conference was set for March 26, 2026 and then for May 14.

Frances Kate Quiney

Frances Kate Quiney, 88, of Sumpter Township was charged with blight on property and violation of technical requirements on Dec. 19, 2024 in Sumpter Township. She was due for an 11 a.m. trial on March 23. She pled responsible to the first charge and was fined $200. The second charge was dismissed. Sumpter prosecutor was Michael Hurley. Case closed.

Kyliyah Annya Williams

Kyliyah Annya Williams of Ypsilanti is charged with domestic violence on March 4, 2026 in Sumpter Township. She was video-arraigned in custody on March 6 and personal bond set at $5,000. A pretrial was set for March 24, but she failed to appear and bond was reset to $10,000/10%. A bench warrant was generated and she was present for a remote pretrial on April 14. A final pretrial was set for May 12 and the complaining victim does not need to appear. The defendant explained she had been in the hospital on March 24.

Nicholas Michael Gory

Nicholas Michael Gory of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on March 26 on a charge of domestic violence on March 24 in Van Buren Township. He was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 7. Personal bond is $5,000. He is not to be released without a GPS tether, he must have no contact of any kind with the victim, and cannot return to the place of the offense.

On April 7, a final pretrial was set for April 28 and at time the charge was dismissed. Case closed.

Antonio Terrill Burton-Laboda

Antonio Terrill Burton-Laboda of Belleville is charged with stalking on Oct. 20, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned on March 10, 2026. Personal bond is $10,000. After a remote pretrial on March 31, an in-person pretrial was set for May 5. That was changed to June 9.

Jordan Dejuan Winn

On March 22, Jordan Dejuan Winn of Sumpter Township was arraigned out-county in custody on a charge of weapons-firearms / careless discharge causing injury or death on March 18 on Edgedale Drive within Rawsonville Woods mobile home community in Sumpter Township. Police found a 20-year-old female lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her chest.

He was given personal bond of $100,000 and must wear a tether. He must not purchase or possess firearms or any weapons. His probable cause court date was March 31 in 34th District Court. He waived his preliminary exam on April 7 and was bound over to circuit court for an April 21 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference is April 24 changed to May 6 and then to May 8.

Tyrel Lance Dumas

Tyrel Lance Dumas, 27, of Westland is charged with intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material on June 16, 2025 in Van Buren Township. The charge was entered March 16, 2026. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pre-trial on March 31 and was sent a notice to appear and he failed to appear for his court date. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause/arraignment/pretrial hearing on April 14 but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

On May 4 he appeared for remote show cause/arraignment and he has proof of treated from March 31 to April 13 added to the file. He was arraigned May 12 and a remote pretrial set for May 19, then a remote pretrial was set for May 26. The case was adjourned for discovery.

Danny Ray Phaup

Danny Ray Phaup of Inkster was video-arraigned in custody on Sept. 12, 2025 on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, alter / forge / falsify vehicle document of license plate, and drove while license was suspended/revoked/denied on May 23, 2025 in Van Buren Township. It was noted he was a habitual offender. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 1. Personal bond is $5,000. On Sept. 22, the court received a notice that the post office was unable to deliver his court notice. He failed to appear on Sept. 24 and on Sept. 25 a bench warrant was issued.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 31, 2026 and a preliminary exam on April 7. The defendant was in the Macomb County Jail. On April 7 plea hearings were held on the three charges.

The possession charge was reduced to use of a controlled substance and he pled guilty to that. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was credited for time served. The license charge was dismissed by the party and $45 was the fine. The third charge was reduced to failure to display license, which he pled guilty to and he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for time served. The cases were closed.

Melissa Renee Depalma

Melissa Renee Depalma of Flat Rock is charged with first-degree retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Oct. 18, 2024. The charge was filed June 3, 2025. She failed to appear for her Oct. 1, 2025 court date and a warrant was issued.

On April 1, 2026, she was video-arraigned in custody. A probable cause conference was set for April 14 and a preliminary exam for April 21. Bond of $5,000/10% was levied.

On April 14 a probable cause conference was held and the preliminary exam rescheduled for May 5 because the defense attorney was not available for the April 21 date set.

At that time, she pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and it was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation.

Kellie Jo Grubaugh

Kellie Jo Grubaugh of Whittaker is charged with retail fraud on July 28, 2021 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear for a court date and a warrant was out for her arrest. On April 2, 2026 she was video arraigned while in custody of the Wayne County Sheriff. Personal bond is $5,000. She is scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 11.

The court noted the defendant has a case out of another court with conditions on that case that she must be in treatment upon release. Her upcoming court date on that other case was April 10.

Stacey Anne Watson

Stacey Anne Watson, 47, of Belleville is charged with operating while intoxicated on Aug. 31, 2025 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned on Oct. 16, 2025 and personal bond set at $5,000. An attorney was appointed.

A remote pretrial was held Oct. 20 and a motion hearing set for Dec. 18. A remote motion hearing was set for Feb. 19. On Feb. 5, the prosecution opposed the defendant’s motion to suppress PBT results. An evidentiary hearing was held April 2 and the defendant’s motion to dismiss the PBT and all evidence therefrom was granted. The charge was dismissed and the case closed.

James Donavon Lewallen

James Donavon Lewallen of Taylor is charged with fleeing police officer in a vehicle-4th degree, operating while intoxicated, resisting arrest – airport, drove while license suspended/revoked/ denied on Oct. 25, 2024 in Sumpter Township. It was noted he is a habitual offender/fourth offense notice. A warrant was entered into LEIN.

On April 2, 2026 the defendant was in custody with Sumpter police at a hospital. He was video-arraigned in custody and a probable cause conference set for April 14 and a preliminary exam for April 21. Personal bond is $10,000. The probable cause conference was held and the exam reset for May 5, 2026. At that time, he waived the exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

Michael Lee Crane

Michael Lee Crane of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on April 9 on a charge of domestic violence on April 7 in Sumpter Township. Probable cause conference was set for April 21 and held. Preliminary exam is April 28. Bond is $5,000/10%.

No mood-altering substances while on this bond or have any contact with the victim or the place of the offense. He must not possess firearms or weapons and if he has them he must surrender them.

Curtis Eugene Lee

Curtis Eugene Lee of Romulus was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant on April 9 for failing to appear for a charge of interfering with a police officer on Feb. 20, 2020 in Van Buren Township. The defendant was in custody with Romulus on new charges.

Judge Martin set his personal bond at $5,000. Remote arraignment/pretrial was set for June 11.

He was also video-arraigned in custody on new charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), felony firearm, and domestic violence on March 29, 2026 in Romulus. Probable cause conference was set for April 21 and preliminary exam for April 28. Bond is $10,000/10%. On April 28 the exam was held and he was bound over to circuit court for a May 5 arraignment on the information. Calendar conference is May 12.

Tony Cecilio DePriest

Tony Cecilio DePriest of Romulus wasvideo-arraigned in custody on April 10 on charges of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 5 grams and operating while intoxicated on Sept. 1, 2023 in Sumpter Township. The entry date of the charges was Feb. 23, 2026. He is considered a habitual offender – 4th offense notice.

Personal bond was set at $5,000. Probable cause conference was April 21 and he failed to appear. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on April 10 on a bench warrant concerning failure to appear on charges of driving while license suspended on July 25, 2025 in Romulus. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on May 8. Personal bond is $5,000.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on April 10 on a bench warrant for failure to appear for charges of drove while license suspended on April 16, 2025 by the Wayne County Sheriff. Personal bond is $5,000. Pre-trial conference is May 8.

Fred Lee Davis, Jr.

Fred Lee Davis, Jr., 60, of Warren was scheduled for court on April 9 on a charge of retail fraud on Sept. 22, 2025 in Van Buren Township. He had failed to appear, later saying he was in the hospital and then on bed rest. He failed to appear for a Feb. 9, 2026 court date and a bench warrant was issued. He was scheduled for a remote show cause/arraignment/pretrial on April 9. On April 9 he was handed an order for fingerprinting by Van Buren Township and he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 27. Personal bond is $2,500. The court was advised his notice to appear was undeliverable by the post office and the pretrial was reset to May 28. At that time the case was reset to June 22 because he may hire counsel. A show cause hearing was then scheduled for July 9.

Sidney Kevin Vanarsdale

Sidney Kevin Vanarsdale, 32, of Sumpter Township is charged with driving without care causing accident and driving while intoxicated on Feb. 17, 2026 in Sumpter Township. He was scheduled for an April 9 remote pre-hearing on the first charge and a remote pre-trial on the second. The first charge was dismissed.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. His file was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation. A pre-sentence interview was April 30. Sentencing on June 1 was a fine of $910, 24 hours of community service, six months of probation, and enrollment in an outpatient treatment program. He also shall not purchase / possess / consume any alcoholic beverages without the judge’s consent and random testing.

Jeremiah David Blazer

Jeremiah David Blazer, 44, of Belleville is charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on March 26 in the city of Belleville. He was arraigned outcounty on March 29. A second-offense notice was issued. His probable cause conference was set for April 7 and preliminary exam for April 14.

On April 14, a probable cause conference was held and the charges dismissed. Case closed.

Anthony Ellis Devore

Anthony Ellis Devore of Sumpter Township was scheduled for five bench warrant arraignments on April 7.

He was video-arraigned in custody for retail fraud on Sept. 27, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, and Oct. 21 (twice), all in 2025 and all in Van Buren Township

Remote pretrials are set for June 11 on the charges along with a show-cause hearing for one of the charges.

Personal bond is $5,000 for each charge.

He failed to appear for the court session and a bench warrant was issued.

Joseph Allen Craanen

Joseph Allen Craanen of Monroe was video-arraigned in custody on April 7 on a warrant concerning a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on April 6 in Sumpter Township. His probable cause conference was held April 21 and his preliminary exam set for April 28. Personal bond is $5,000. On April 21 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a May 5 arraignment on the information. He pled guilty and sentencing was June 10.

John Victor Grillo, Jr.

John Victor Grillo, Jr., 40, of St. Clair Shores was video-arraigned on Nov. 17, 2024 by Magistrate Hindman while in custody at Van Buren Township police lockup. He is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle in Van Buren Township on Nov. 17, 2023. His bond was set at $2,500/10% and his probable cause conference set for Nov. 29, 2023. On Nov. 29, 2023, his probable cause conference was adjourned until Dec. 13.

The post office returned the court notice as undeliverable and his probable cause conference was adjourned until Jan. 3, 2024. His attorney said his client was in the Macomb County Jail. His probable cause conference then was set for Feb. 7, but on Feb. 5, the court got a notice that his court notice was undeliverable. He failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 7, 2026 he was scheduled for a probable cause conference, but the court was alerted that the defendant was in the Oakland County Jail awaiting sentencing and he would be in a Michigan Department of Corrections facility.

His probable cause conference was adjourned until May 12. On April 28, the prosecution filed a motion of nolle pros and the charge was dismissed.

Arthur Alexander Roe

Arthur Alexander Roe of Leslie is charged with domestic violence on Nov. 26, 2025 in Van Buren Township. On Dec. 17, 2025 he was disposed on a guilty plea to a reduced charge of domestic violence. The defendant missed his original appointment with probation. His mother called on Jan. 15 and said her son went inpatient and will be there for from two weeks to 30 days. Sentencing was scheduled for March 19 and the rest for April 7. His sentence was a $1,325 fee, 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, batterer’s counseling and no contact with the complaining victim.

Tara Lynn Griggs

Tara Lynn Griggs of Canton is charged with operating while intoxicated on March 28, 2017 in Van Buren Township. That was reduced from operating while intoxicated – occupant less than 16.

On April 7, she was arraigned on a bench warrant concerning not paying the fines. She paid $1,000 and set up a payment plan for the rest.

Joseph Raymond Cox

Joseph Raymond Cox of Van Buren Township is charged with interfering with a crime report/threaten to kill or injure in Van Buren Township and domestic violence in Romulus on April 14. He was video-arraigned in custody on April 15. Probable cause conference was set for April 28 and preliminary exam on May 5. Bond is $10,000/10%. Michigan State Police are handling the case.

On April 28, the probable cause conference was held and the preliminary exam reset for May 12. At that time the charges were dismissed and the case closed.

Christopher Aaron Nichols

Christopher Aaron Nichols of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on March 4, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on March 6 and bond set at $5,000/10%. On March 17, bond was changed to $5,000 personal. Final pretrial was set for April 14. At that time he pled guilty and the case was referred to probation for a recommendation on sentencing. The defendant was in the Wayne County Jail. Sentencing is July 27.

Yolynda Jean Bean

Yolynda Jean Bean, previously of Van Buren Township and now of Pontiac, is charged with domestic violence on April 2, 2026 in Van Buren Township. Her remote pretrial was April 14. Final pretrial was May 12 changed to June 2 and the complaining witness did not need to appear. On June 2 she pled no contest and the file was sent to probation for a recommendation. The case was scheduled for review on June 29.

Roderick Jamaul Bruce

Roderick Jamaul Bruce of Dearborn Heights is charged with first-degree retail fraud on Jan. 24, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He is labeled a repeat offender – fourth offense notice. A warrant was out for his arrest and he was arraigned outcounty on April 5. Personal bond is $10,000. His probable cause conference was set for April 14 and preliminary exam April 21. The probable cause conference was reset for April 28 and then adjourned until May 5, to give an attorney time to file an appearance. At that time, the preliminary exam was set for May 26. At that time he pled guilty to an amended charge of retail fraud. He was sentenced not to return to any Meijer in Wayne County, pay restitution of $3,658.19, fines of $700, 24 hours of community service, and serve six months of probation.

Javontae Derrick Jackson-Norman

Javontae Derrick Jackson-Norman of Romulus was charged with assault and battery – Van Buren PD, disorderly person, and malicious destruction of property on Feb. 9, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned in custody on Feb. 10, 2021. He was to have no contact with the complaining victim or to return to Burger King. He failed to appear for a court date in May, 2021, and a warrant was entered into LEIN. He was arraigned on a bench warrant on April 1, 2022, but then failed to appear for a court date. He failed to appear for another court date on Oct. 21, 2024 and a warrant was entered. This was repeated in 2025.

Judge Oakley sentenced him in 2025 to 12 months of probation. He failed to appear for a court date in 2026 and was arraigned April 14, 2026 on a bench warrant and scheduled for a parole violation hearing on May 14, 2026. He failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued.

Carlonte Charvez Marks

Carlonte Charvez Marks, 30, of Willis, is charged with driving while license suspended on June 21, 2022 in Van Buren Township, driving with a license not valid or improper license on Feb. 24, 2022 in Sumpter Township, and driving while license suspended on Feb. 24, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

He was video-arraigned in custody on April 16, 2026 on three failure-to-appear bench warrants and was scheduled for a remote pretrial on April 27. Personal bond is $500 for the Van Buren charge in 2022, 2,500/10% for the Sumpter charge in 2022, and $5,000/10% on the Van Buren charge in 2024.

On April 27, the Van Buren charge from 2022 was dismissed by the party with a plea deal and he pled guilty to the driving while license suspended charge and was fined $545. Those two cases were closed.

The Sumpter improper license case in 2022 was set for a pretrial on May 28.

David Lee Gray

David Lee Gray of Belleville is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated-3rd offense on Dec. 22, 2025 in the city of Belleville. He was video arraigned in custody on Feb. 18. Personal bond is $10,000. Probable cause conference was March 3 and preliminary exam was March 10.

On March 3, those dates were removed from the calendar and the probable cause conference reset to March 31.

The preliminary exam was held April 14 and he was bound over to circuit court for an April 28 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference was May 12. Calendar conference set for May 19. Final conference was June 26 and the jury trial set for June 30.

Kyliyah Annya Williams

Kyliyah Annya Williams, previously of Sumpter Township and now of Ypsilanti, was video arraigned in custody on March 6 on a charge of domestic violence on March 4 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $5,000. An in-person pretrial was set for March 24. She was ordered to have no contact with the complaining victim.

On March 24, she failed to appear and a warrant was signed for her arrest. A remote pretrial was set for April 14 and it was held. She was scheduled for a final pretrial on May 12. She said she was in the hospital on March 24.

Alontez Lamont Gee-Bey

Alontez Lamont Gee-Bey, 21, of Dearborn Heights was video-arraigned in custody on March 5 on a charge of retail fraud-first degree and receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 in value on Sept. 10, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

A probable cause conference was set for March 17 and a preliminary exam for March 27. Personal bond is $10,000.

On March 24, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of retail fraud and was ordered to pay restitution of $1,026.84. The file was sent to probation for a recommendation on further sentencing.

The stolen property charge was dismissed by the party.

On April 2, the defendant failed to show up for a pre-sentence interview and a show cause hearing was set for June 18. He was scheduled for sentencing on July 27.

Anthony Deshaun Brown

Anthony Deshaun Brown of Romulus was video arraigned in custody on April 13 on charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on April 12 in Van Buren Township. Bond is $5,000/10%.

Probable cause conference was held April 21. Preliminary exam was April 28 and he was bound over to circuit court for a May 12 arraignment on the information. Final conference is June 30 and a jury trial for Oct. 22.

Steven Michael Komora

Steven Michael Komora, 32, of Sumpter Township is charged with assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer and operating while intoxicated on March 22, 2025 in Sumpter Township.

The charge was entered on Oct. 1, 2025 and a warrant put out for his arrest. He was scheduled for an arraignment / probable cause conference on Dec. 10. Personal bond was set at $5,000. Then a probable cause conference was held on Dec. 17 and the warrant withdrawn. The notice to appear had been emailed to the Washtenaw County Jail. It was found the defendant is in Sharhouse Rehabilitation in Detroit. A probable cause conference was set for Jan. 6 and then Jan. 27.

He pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired. A pre-sentence interview was set for Feb. 10 and then Feb. 18. A notice of non-complying with the drinking probation scheduled him for review on March 5 and then April 1. Sentencing was set for May 12 and then changed to April 22, but he was not available to appear in person. Then sentencing was set for May 20 including a probation module for the police officer assault charge. A sentence hearing was set for June 3 and he was sentenced to a fine of $500, eight days of community service in lieu of jail time and 24 months probation. He also shall attend meeting with the probation officer and/or judge as required. He shall not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages with random testing and a minimum of twice per week screening.

Terry Tyrone Smith, Jr.

Terry Tyrone Smith, Jr., of Lathrup Village is charged with malicious destruction of property on Nov. 9, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He was schedule for arraignment/pretrial on Jan. 1 and then Feb. 12, when it was adjourned for discovery until March 12 and then April 23. Arraignment was held and personal bond set at $1,000. Final pretrial was set for May 28 and the charge was dismissed by the party. Partial restitution has been paid to the complaining victim.

Jordan Leman Richerson

Jordan Leman Richerson of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on April 28 on a charge of possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams on April 27 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000. Probable cause conference is May 12 and preliminary exam May 19.

He also was video-arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle in Romulus on Feb. 17, 2025. He is scheduled for a pretrial on May 8. Personal bond is $1,000.

Titus James Bell IV

Titus James Bell IV of Wyandotte was arraigned April 28 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of retail fraud in Van Buren Township on Oct. 21, 2024. He is scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 22. Personal bond is $1,000. The pretrial was adjourned for discovery and now is set for Aug. 13.

Shawn Michael Norris

Shawn Michael Norris, formerly of Belleville and now of Toledo, OH, was video-arraigned in custody on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of larceny under $200 on Aug. 17, 2023 in the city of Belleville. A pretrial was set for May 8 and personal bond is $1,000. Pretrial was set for Sept. 1.

He also was arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disorderly person on June 28, 2022 in the city of Belleville. Pretrial is May 8 and personal bond is $1,000. Pretrial was set for Sept. 1.

He also was arraigned on charges of operating while intoxicated-3rd and driving while license suspended-2nd on Dec. 20, 2022 in the city of Belleville and possession of narcotics on July 29, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Misdemeanor charges were dismissed on Jan. 23, 2024 and those cases closed.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 12 on the other charges and a preliminary exam on May 19. Bond was $10,000/10%. That was changed to probable cause conference held on June 2. Preliminary exam was June 23. At that time, on the narcotics charge, he pled guilty to a reduced charge of controlled substance use.

Troy Michael Logsdon

Troy Michael Logsdon, 52, of Sumpter Township is charged with domestic violence on Sept. 17, 2025 in Sumpter Township. The entry date of the charge is April 6, 2026. He was scheduled for a remote arraignment/pretrial on April 21. That was reset to May 5 so the defendant could hire an attorney.

On May 5 the arraignment was held and he was scheduled for a remote pretrial on June 2. Personal bond is $1,000. There is to be no contact with the victim except visitation. The remote pretrial was adjourned for discovery until June 30.

Virginia Michelle Slayden

Virginia Michelle Slayden, 36, of Garden City is charged with operating while intoxicated on April 27, 2021 in Van Buren Township. That was reduced to operating while visibly impaired, to which she pled guilty. She failed to appear for a court date and a warrant was issued. She was video-arraigned in custody on May 1, 2026 on the bench warrant. A probation violation hearing was set for June 18. She failed to appear so a warrant was issued.

Also on May 1, 2026 she was video-arraigned in custody on charges of using computers to commit a crime, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult (between $1,000 and $19,999), and financial transaction device-forgery, alteration, counterfeit on Feb. 12, 2024 in Romulus. A warrant had been entered into LEIN. On May 1, she was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 12 and a preliminary exam on May 19. She failed to appear on May 12, so a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Joseph Emanuel Fonville

Joseph Emanuel Fonville of Ypsilanti is charged with first degree retail fraud on April 29, 2026 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 1, 2026 and scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 12 and preliminary examination on May 19. At that time the charge was dismissed and the case closed. He is on parole, so he will be going back for prison time, the judge said.

Michael James Przytula

Michael James Przytula of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 4, 2026 for a registration or plate violation – misdemeanor on April 8, 2023 in the city of Belleville. He is scheduled for an in-person pretrial on June 18. Personal bond is $1,000.

He also was video-arraigned in custody on May 4 on a charge of domestic violence on May 1 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $1,000. Remote pretrial was set for May 19. The final pretrial is June 2 and the complaining victim must appear. The victim failed to appear and the case was closed.

Suzan Marwan Shimmary

An in-custody, video arraignment was held May 4 for Suzan Marwan Shimmary of Van Buren Township for violation of probation surrounding a charge of operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense on April 11, 2025. She had pled guilty to a reduced charge of operating while intoxicated / impaired / controlled substance and the two other charges of operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 and drove while license suspended were dismissed.

On May 4 the hearing was held on operating while intoxicated-2nd and she was scheduled for sentencing on May 14. At that time she was fined $1,020, 10 days of community service in lieu of serving a jail term, 18 months of probation, shall engage in substance abuse treatment, and shall not purchase/possess/consume any alcoholic beverages/controlled or mood-altering substances without the judge’s approval with random testing as directed by probation.

Zackary Lynn Middleton

Zackary Lynn Middleton of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 6, 2026 on refiled charges of operating with a high alcohol blood content causing accident with serious injury with prior conviction, reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function, operating while license suspended – serious injury, and operating while intoxicated / impaired / controlled substance – third offense on Oct. 25, 2021 in Van Buren Township.

His probable cause conference was set for May 19 and his preliminary exam for May 26. Personal bond is $5,000. He is not to be released from custody without an ALC tether. Probable cause conference was changed to May 26.

His preliminary exam was held June 2 and he was bound over to circuit court for a June 5 arraignment on the information. A final conference is July 24.

Sandra Ann Hasselbach

Sandra Ann Hasselbach of Southgate is charged with first-degree retail fraud on May 5, 2024 in Van Buren Township and a warrant was out for her arrest.

She was video-arraigned in custody on April 27, 2026. Probable cause conference was held May 5 and a preliminary examination set for May 12. At that time it was dismissed on a motion of the defendant. Case closed.

Michael Lee Jackson

Michael Lee Jackson of Ecorse is charged with retail fraud-first degree on Nov. 9, 2022 in Sumpter Township. He is labled a habitual offender-4th degree offense notice. A warrant was out for his arrest.

On April 27, 2026 he was video-arraigned in custody and personal bond set at $5,000. A probable cause conference was set for May 5, but the defendant failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for contempt of court.

On May 8, his attorney said he was in the Wayne County Jail and has a hearing in Southgate on May 12. A probable cause conference for the defendant was set for May 19 and at that time a preliminary exam set for June 9.

On June 9 he was bound over to circuit court for a June 23 arraignment on the information. At that time an order for transcript production was approved. Calendar conference was set for July 2.

Ronald Dale Dodd II

Ronald Dale Dodd II, 47, of Howell is charged with no proof of insurance and registration/plate violation on April 12, 2026 in the city of Belleville. He failed to appear for a pre-hearing and arraignment/ pretrial on the charges on May 5, 2026. His default judgment on the insurance offense was $270, plus $50 fine. The registration/plate violation is a misdemeanor. He was scheduled for a remote show-cause/ arraignment / pretrial on May 19. The post office said his notice to appear was undeliverable. He failed to appear so a bench warrant was issued.

Derrick Wayne Houchlei

Derrick Wayne Houchlei, 46, of Napolean, MI, was arraigned May 12, 2022 on charges of home invasion first degree, unarmed robbery, and aggravated assault on June 24, 2021 in Van Buren Township. His bond was set at $10,000/10%.

A warrant was entered into LEIN on July 26, 2021 and a nationwide extradition was set. The warrant was canceled on May 11, 2022 and he was arraigned the next day. His probable cause conference was set for May 25, 2022 but he did not appear. He had paid $1,000 for his $10,000/10% bond and that was forfeited. A new warrant was signed and entered into LEIN. His bond stipulated he was not to enter an address on Holly Lane or contact the complaining victim.

An in-custody, video arraignment was held April 24, 2026 on a bench warrant. Probable cause conference was held May 5 and a preliminary exam set for May 12. He is not to be released without a GPS tether. Bond is $25,000/10%.

Houchlei, now of Jackson, was charged with possession of controlled substance and assaulting a police officer on April 23, 2026 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was held May 5 and a preliminary exam set for May 12. Defendant was in the Wayne County Jail.

On May 12, he pled guilty to reduced charges of use of a controlled substance and police officer assault. He was put on probation for 18 months. He also must get a mental health evaluation, as well as a substance abuse evaluation, with documentation of in-patient treatment.

William Christopher Singleton

William Christopher Singleton of Oak Park pled guilty to a charge of failed to display a valid license, reduced from driving while license suspended, on April 7, 2026 in the city of Belleville.

His arraignment/pretrial was May 5, 2026. He was sentenced to a fine of $200 plus 50 hours of community service by June 30. This was added to his payment plan.

Brian Jeffery Straight

Brian Jeffery Straight, 44, of Monroe and previously of Van Buren Township, is charged with uttering and publishing on Oct. 15, 2022 in Van Buren Township. He was arraigned outcounty on April 25, 2026 and personal bond set at $10,000. His probable cause conference was held virtually on May 5 and his preliminary exam set for May 12. On that date the charge was dismissed without prejudice. The complaining victim does not wish to proceed.

Kellee Marie Ripple

Kellee Marie Ripple, 44, of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 8, 2026 on a charge of weapons-dangerous weapon-miscellaneous on May 6 in Van Buren Township. Probable cause conference was set for May 19 and preliminary exam for May 26. Personal bond is $5,000. She failed to appear for the May 19 conference and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. After a call from the defendant, on June 1 a probable cause conference was set for June 9. She was bound over to circuit court for a June 23 arraignment on the information. The arraignment was adjourned until July 7.

Philip Keith Bean

Philip Keith Bean of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned in custody on May 11 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, police officer assault, and prohibited use of a chemical agent on May 7 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000.

Probable cause conference was held May 19 and he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a June 2 arraignment on the information. Disposition conference is June 15. At that time, he pled guilty to all charges. Sentencing is July 17.

Tony Randolph Turner

Tony Randolph Turner of Boyne Falls, MI, is charged with retail fraud – first degree on July 21, 2024 in Van Buren Township. The charge was filed March 31, 2025. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 6, 2026 and his probable cause conference set for May 19 and his preliminary exam for May 26. Bond is $5,000/10%.

The preliminary exam was changed to June 2 and bond changed to $5,000 personal. He is not to be released without a tether to Team Jefferson.

On June 2, the preliminary exam was changed to June 9 because a necessary witness was unavailable. That was adjourned to June 30.

Jennifer Shanai Harbour

Jennifer Shanai Harbour, 32, of Dearborn is charged with operating while intoxicated, drove while unlicensed or without cycle endorsement, and drove with open container of alcohol in vehicle on April 26, 2026 in the city of Belleville. She was arraigned on May 19. A remote pretrial was set for June 23, but she failed to appear. A show-cause hearing was set for July 7. Personal bond is $1,000 on each charge.

Deveaux Alexander King

Deveaux Alexander King of Monroe was video-arraigned in custody May 19, 2026 on a charge of domestic violence on May 17 in Sumpter Township. A remote pretrial was held June 2 and a final pretrial set for June 30 and the complaining witness needs to appear. Personal bond is $5,000.

Eric Deon Birton

Eric Deon Birton of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 19 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon on May 16 in Van Buren Township. A probable cause conference was set for June 2 and a preliminary exam for June 9. Personal bond is $5,000. On June 2, the probable cause conference was adjourned until June 9 for discovery and then to June 23 and then to July 14.

Jaizon Amir Brooks

Jaizon Amir Brooks of Ypsilanti was video-arraigned in custody on May 22 on a charge of malicious destruction of personal property, $1,000-$20,000 on May 21 in Van Buren Township. His personal bond was set at $5,000. His probable cause conference was set for June 2 and his preliminary exam for June 9. He is not to be released without a GPS tether.

He was in the Washtenaw County Jail on June 2 and his attorney told the court he is being released. The probable cause conference was reset to June 9.

The defendant had been sentenced on May 15, to original charges of assault with intent to do bodily harm less than murder / strangulation, assaulting a police officer, and domestic violence/assault of a pregnant individual-2nd offense notice on Feb. 28, 2026 in Romulus. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of police officer assault and guilty to domestic violence and the first assault charge was dismissed by the party.

He was sentenced to a fine of $1,365, eight days on the work program and 18 months of probation and tethers for alcohol and GPS were removed.

Gabriel Farraj

Gabriel Farraj of Melvindale was video arraigned in custody on June 3, 2026 on a charge of driving while license suspended smf registration/plate violation on Jan. 1, 2020 in Van Buren Township. His remote pretrial was set for July 23 and personal bond at $500. He also was arraigned on a charge of assault and battery on Romulus Police on Aug. 31, 2020. Remote pretrial on that charge was set for Sept. 3 and personal bond is $1,000.

Rich Mosiac

Rich Mosiac of Detroit is charged with home invasion-2nd degree on May 15, 2021 in Van Buren Township. He was video-arraigned in custody on May 20 on a warrant and bond was set at $5,000/10% and posted.

He was present for his probable cause conference on June 2. Preliminary exam was set for June 9.

Javin Tyse Grisham

Javin Tyse Grisham of Ypsilanti was charged with domestic violence and operating while intoxicated-2nd on Dec. 28, 2024 in Van Buren Township.

His OWI charge was reduced to operating while intoxicated. He pled guilty on Jan. 29, 2025 and his file was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation.

He was sentenced on May 5, 2025. On May 15, 2025, a notice of noncompliance was presented to the court. A probation violence hearing was held on June 9, 2025 and adjourned for 30 days. He was scheduled for sentencing July 7, 2025.

Over the months there were probation violations, hearings, and more hearings.

On June 1, 2026, a probation violation hearing was held and the defendant failed to appear.

The court ordered a discharge from probation supervision and any unfulfilled financial obligations or conditions of the sentence imposed by this court can be pursued according to law. On June 3 a credit card was tendered and a payment made of $74.

Tripti Marhatta

Tripti Marhatta of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on June 17 on a charge of driving while intoxicated – 2nd offense in Van Buren Township on June 14. The defendant was given a remote pretrial date of July 7 and personal bond set at $1,000. There should be no use of mind-altering drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

Beth Ann Melton

Beth Ann Melton of Taylor was video-arraigned in custody on two bench warrants on June 17. She was arraigned on the bench warrant surrounding Van Buren Township charges of possession of controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine) and driving while license suspended on Oct. 18, 2024. She is a habitual offender/fourth offense notice. Her probable cause conference was set for June 30 and her preliminary exam for July 7. Personal bond is $1,000.

She also was video-arraigned in custody on June 17 on a charge stemming from the charge of driving while license suspended on Feb. 4, 2019 in the city of Romulus. She was scheduled for a remote pretrial on Aug. 14. Personal bond is $1,000.

Heather Leann Reed

Heather Leann Reed of Dearborn turned herself in to the court on a warrant and then to Sumpter PD on June 15. She was video arraigned in custody on June 17 on charges of possession of narcotics, operating while intoxicated, and open intoxicant in vehicle on Dec. 19, 2025 in Sumpter Township. A probable cause conference was set for July 7 and a preliminary exam for July 14. Personal bond is $1,000.

Victoria Lynn Marrow

Victoria Lynn Marrow of Whittaker was video arraigned in custody June 17 on a charge of operating while intoxicated on June 17 in Van Buren Township. A remote pretrial was set for July 23. Personal bond is $1,000.

John Marcus Williams

John Marcus Williams of Romulus was video arraigned in custody on June 16 on nine bench warrants out of the Michigan State Police, Romulus, and Van Buren Township.

The Van Buren Township charges surrounded May 6, 2020 when he is charged with disobeying an order in a state of emergency, operating while intoxicated, and driving while license suspended. A June 30 remote pretrial was set. Bond is $1,000/10% for each charge.

Charges from the other venues included disorderly, high blood alcohol content, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, registration/plate violations, and driving while unlicensed or without cycle endorsement.

Taylor Leeaner Randolph

Taylor Leeaner Randolph of Sumpter Township was video-arraigned in custody on June 18 on a charge of domestic violence in Van Buren Township on June 16. A remote pre-trial was scheduled for June 30 and personal bond set at $1,000. He is to have no contact with the protected party and cannot return to the protected address.

Owen James Hahn

Owen James Hahn of Westland was video-arraigned in custody on June 22 on a warrant for fleeing and eluding 4th degree (felony) on July 15, 2025 in Van Buren Townshp. His probable cause conference was set for June 30 and his preliminary exam for July 7. Bond is $2,500/10%.

Bert Edward Brabo

Bert Edward Brabo, 48, of Taylor was video-arraigned in custody on June 24 on five charges, ranging in dates from May 25 to June 23, all in Van Buren Township.

He was charged with retail fraud on May 25, June 10, and twice on June 12. A charge for June 23 was possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Personal bond is $5,000 on each charge and a pre-hearing was set for July 23. He is not to return to Meijer.

Jayejuan Gee Neeley Bey

Jayejuan Gee Neeley Bey, 21, of Flat Rock was sentenced on June 25 to 12 months of probation for possession of an unlicensed firearm on Oct. 28, 2025 in Sumpter Township. He failed to appear for a court date in December and in January a bench warrant was issued.

In February he pled guilty and he was set for sentencing on April 23 and then June 25. There were no fines or costs levied.

On June 25, he also was sentenced on a reduced charge of failure to produce a valid license on Nov. 11 in Huron Township. That charge was reduced from driving while license suspended. Sentence also was 12 months probation with no fines or costs.

Roneshia Renee Revels

Roneshia Renee Revels of Detroit was video-arraigned in custody on June 26 on three charges of assault and battery/Van Buren Police and one charge of interfering with Van Buren Police, all on June 25.

A pretrial conference was set for July 23 and personal bond set at $5,000. There is to be no contact with the victims.

Cynthia Lynn Beale

Cynthia Lynn Beale of Sumpter Township had been scheduled for sentencing June 25 on a reduced charge of operating while visibly impaired on Dec.14 in Sumpter Township. She had been charged with operating with a blood alcohol level of more than .17.

On June 25, Judge Oakley adjourned the case for evaluation before sentencing on Aug. 20.

Kyla Blaze Burke

Kyla Blaze Burke of Van Buren Township was video arraigned in custody on June 29 on a charge of discharging a firearm on June 28, 2025 in Van Buren Township. She failed to appear for a court date and a show cause hearing was set and then a warrant for her arrest when she did not appear. A pretrial was set for July 23 before Judge Oakley.