BHS Tiger Drama to present spring musical on April 28 and 29

By Andrea VanDenBergh

Belleville High School Tiger Drama will be presenting “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage” on April 28 and 29 at the BHS Auditorium.

“High School Musical On Stage” is based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini and adapted for the stage by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged, and produced by Bryan Louselle.

The story focuses on Troy, a popular basketball star, and Gabrielle, an intelligent girl new to the school, who become friends and audition for the lead roles in the school musical.

They get called back for the second round of auditions, which infuriates the drama club stars who have always been the leads, twins Sharpay and Ryan Evans.

Sharpay and Ryan try to prevent Troy and Gabrielle from beating them for the roles, and many hijinks ensue.

BHS senior Austin Cameron, who stars as Troy, said, “This show is honestly one of the most enjoyable ones I’ve been in. The cast comes together with so much chemistry that it is hard not to laugh on stage.”

Sophomore Sara Veenhuis, who plays Sharpay, said “I’m so honored and ecstatic to play Sharpay Evans! I’m so excited for everyone to see our amazing show!”

“As we continue to build our program, we strive to do shows that our students can really get into and enjoy,” said BHS drama leader and teacher Jessica Carlin. “What better than their beloved show from their youth? Our group went wild when they found out we were bringing the East High Wildcats to Belleville.

“They have worked tirelessly to build all the sets bringing each piece to life. We can’t wait for the community to see the amazingness that is Tiger Drama,” Carline said

The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Tickets are $15 at the door. Disney’s High School Musical On Stage is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theater International and all authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.