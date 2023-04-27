Four BHS Distinguished Graduates inducted at Friday ceremony

Four Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates were honored on April 21 at the Belleville High School Auditorium. A fourth former student Derrick May, who attended BHS and is a member of the Belleville Three, was honored but not given the designation because he did not graduate from BHS.

Before the Distinguished Graduates were honored the annual induction of the BHS National Honor Society was held at the auditorium.

Juan Atkins — Class of 1980

Detroit Techno pioneer Juan Atkins was born on Dec. 9, 1962 in Detroit. He grew up on the east side of the city before moving to Belleville in his teens. Atkins developed an interest in playing music as a child, and eventually was led down the path of experimenting with electronic music. He absorbed influences from a diverse range of artists – particularly that of George Clinton and the electronic sounds of Germany’s Kraftwerk. Detroit radio DJs like the Electrifying Mojo were instrumental in bringing new sounds to listeners, and played music that inspired techno creators, and later played those creators’ pieces on air.

At BHS, Atkins became friends with two young men who shared an interest in this new style of music – Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson. The trio would later be referred to as the “Belleville Three” – credited with the rise of Detroit Techno. Before long, Atkins was making trips into Detroit to DJ parties as part of a collective he formed with May called Deep Space. Juan continued his education at Washtenaw Community College.

Atkins formed the group Cybotron with Rick Davis in 1980, and produced music inspired by their shared interest in futurism. Their most notable hit was “Clear,” which made its way onto top charts around the U.S. The two parted ways in 1985, and Atkins began making music under the name Model 500, and soon started his own record label – Metroplex.

Techno’s appeal expanded overseas in the late 1980s, and continued to grow until the music had solidified as a Detroit staple. Atkins’s mark on the genre is everlasting, and as the first of the “Belleville Three” to begin DJing, he is often seen as the father of Detroit Techno. The genre became known as “techno” as a result of one of his songs – “Techno City,” appearing on a British compilation record.

Linda Clayton — Class of 1971

Linda Clayton has been involved with Van Buren Public Schools for most of her life. Starting with Edgemont Elementary through graduation from Belleville High School in 1971, and later teaching almost every grade and subject from kindergarten through sixth grade. Beyond retirement after 35 years, she has remained connected through the BHS Alumni Reunion, currently chair of the group.

While a sophomore at Eastern Michigan University, Linda joined the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Members saw her leadership potential and elected her as president in 1974. Over the years Linda has been a member of the Tri Sigma Foundation Board of Directors; President, Vice President, and Secretary of her alumnae chapter; State Day Chair; and for over 30 years has been a part of the Advisory Board for EMU’s collegiate chapter.

When Linda graduated from Eastern, teaching jobs were difficult to find. She worked as a substitute and teacher’s aide for three years before finally signing a contract with the district. Three years later, layoffs occurred. During that period Linda was recalled to work and laid off two times, but was able to find employment as the Children’s Coordinator at SAFE House, a shelter for battered women and children in Washtenaw County. When she returned to full time teaching, Linda remained working evening four nights a week at SAFE House until the early 1990s.

Living in Ypsilanti, Linda joined the Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels Holiday Home Tour fundraiser committee. She was a Chief Tour Guide for 18 years until COVID restrictions changed the in-person event.

In 2006, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs recruited Linda to serve on the Board for Girlstown, now called Guiding Harbor. She said yes and has been the President of the Board of Directors since 2017. This leadership role gives her a seat on the State GFWC Board and requires her to regularly travel to six district meetings a year to speak about the agency and to fundraise for its foster care programs.

The Belleville and Ypsilanti areas continue to benefit from Linda’s community service and volunteerism. In Linda’s work and volunteer positions she has encouraged the sorority members to participate in community service and networking activities. Linda uses her leadership skills to connect people with resources and opportunities.

Elaine Gutierrez — Class of 1963

Elaine Giblin was a charter member of the BHS National Honor Society and served as Student Council Representative. Elaine was Editor-in-Chief of the Tiger News Tribune (TNT) and swam in the Flamingoes Synchronized Swim Club. Graduating third in her class, she was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by her classmates.

Elaine received a bachelor of arts degree with a teaching certificate from Central Michigan University and an master of arts from Eastern Michigan University. Elaine was married and taught elementary education in Taylor Public Schools.

Her professional leadership roles began in Brighton after receiving her real estate license. She became associate broker of Red Carpet Keim Realtors, president of the Women’s Council of Realtors, and elected secretary/treasurer of the Livingston Association of Realtors, chairing the Budget & Finance and Education Committees.

Returning to Belleville in 2003, Elaine dedicated herself to community service. She was instrumental in developing the Belleville Area District Library Agreement. Elected to the newly formed District Library Board of Trustees, she helped formulate plans for a new library. Her vision came to fruition at the Library Dedication and Open House on April 9, 2022.

Elaine has also been dedicated to the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, organizing and implementing various art programs and activities for the community.

Kevin Saunderson ~ Class of 1982

Kevin Saunderson is one of the godfathers of techno but he’s never rested on his laurels. He has dedicated himself to electronic music for over three decades, creating timeless records that have consistently kept him at the cutting-edge of club culture.

This forward-thinking approach comes as no surprise from an artist whose name is synonymous with the futuristic sound and attitude of Detroit. Kevin is written into dance music history as one of the Belleville Three and he continues to focus on introducing the new generation of club kids to real house and techno.

The impact of his projects and his styles Inner City, E-Dancer, the KMS record label, his invention of the Reese bass and pioneering remixes (his reworks of Wee Papa Girls were some of the earliest rap/house crossovers) continue to be felt across dance music culture thanks to legendary records like “Good Life” and “Heavenly” and, crucially, because Kevin is still active and committed to the craft of house and techno. Inner City, which now includes Kevin’s son and creative counterpoint Dantiez Saunderson, recently reaffirmed their status as house royalty with their fourth album “We All Move Together” (which included an incendiary collab with Idris Elba) and a stunning remix of Aluna and Jayda G. E-Dancer has been on a rich run of form, releasing jackin’ tracks that come accompanied with a mind-boggling live show, as experienced when Kevin blew the roof off Printworks in London. And the KMS imprint moves into the future by releasing the highest quality productions from artists in Kevin’s orbit, from legends like MK and Chez Damier to legends-in-the-making like Patrick Topping.

Kevin’s relentless creativity means he’s in the spotlight for pushing the music and the culture forward. He was recently on the cover of DJ Mag, featured in GQ and stood up for Black Lives Matter in Rolling Stone and Mixmag, highlighting the black roots of house and techno. Hollywood came knocking when he was asked to soundtrack the nightclub scene in the new Batman movie, alongside Patrick Topping. And, yes there’s been some nods to his Godfather status – the Belleville Three took part in Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

Derrick May

Derrick May, one of the Belleville Three, was present at the Distinguished Graduate ceremony but did not get inducted because he did not graduate from BHS.