BHS Homecoming Court members announced

Members of the 2023 Belleville High School Homecoming Court were announced as Ethan Lommerse, Josh Rigor, Tyler Cowley, Knight Emerson, Caleb Smith, Caden Ehgotz, Adam Haase, Khonye Smith, Mia Wright, Grace Mulvenna, Jordan Peterson, Isabelle Porzondek, Arielle Chamberlain, Evangeline (Evie) Colarossi, Sarah Kessler, and Ellie Kerrigan.

The king and queen will be announced at half time during the Sept. 29 football game.