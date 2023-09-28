Editorial: School needs to get serious about traffic problem

Classes at Belleville High School are dismissed at 2:04 p.m. during the week and that’s when gridlock is slammed into place on West Columbia Avenue and surrounding side streets.

When the new high school was being planned more than ten years ago, they discussed having a traffic light at the entrance that would work only after dismissal to keep everything orderly and safe.

We recall the district thought it was too costly and turned down that idea. Since then, they have sent school employees out with hand-held stop signs to control things and they can’t. We’ve seen the employees almost get hit by speeding vehicles. They let one or two cars by on W. Columbia and then a large number of cars out of the school, with many at high speeds.

A writer contacted us this week saying he was going 30 mph on Columbia during this time of day and a car passed him. He was livid. Sounds like road rage could ensue. Not good.

Mayor Conley said the traffic is the worst she’s ever seen and residents cannot get out of Harbour Pointe at this time of day. Also, emergency vehicles would have a hard time getting in.

The county has told the city and Van Buren Township that they can have traffic lights if they pay for them and take responsibility for them.

At Monday’s school board meeting an administrator told about how much grant money is available from the state: Lots and lots. Why not get some for a traffic light?