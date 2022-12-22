Belleville/Van Buren Goodfellows thank you

On Saturday, Dec 17, 2022 the Belleville / Van Buren Goodfellows had the pleasure of distributing boxes of food, half-hams, gloves, hats, scarves, gift cards and plenty of very special Christmas toys to 45 families with a total of 104 children.

Again this year, we carried out a “Drive Up” distribution. All items were brought out to the registered families and loaded while they waited in their vehicle.

We want to thank all of the families and greatly appreciate their patience.

The Goodfellows would like to give a huge “THANK YOU” to all of the local area businesses, organizations and community residents for their generous donations. To Van Buren Township for the use of old fire station #2 for our distribution site, also Van Buren Township Police Dept. for their assistance in receiving applications and donations.

A special shout out and THANK YOU! to Keystone Academy and Tyler Elementary School for conducting extremely generous and successful food drives for our families.

A “JOB WELL DONE” goes out to all of the volunteers who stepped up and eagerly and cheerfully donated their time and labor picking up and sorting food, shopping for and pre-bagging toys, and working on distribution day.

WITHOUT ALL OF YOU THIS ENTIRE PROGRAM WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE!

All of this dedicated teamwork and generous donations allowed this year’s program to run successfully and once again helped to fulfill the Goodfellows yearly promise of “NO CHILD WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS.”

The Goodfellows wish everyone a very “Merry Christmas” and the happiest and safest holiday season and once again give a very special “THANK YOU” to the entire community for your continuing support.

Pam Fleming, Coordinator

Belleville / Van Buren Goodfellows