Belleville, Van Buren, Sumpter offices closing for Christmas, New Year holidays

• The city of Belleville municipal offices will be closed Monday through Friday, Dec. 26-30 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and reopen on Monday, Jan. 2. Those wishing to pay their taxes in the year of 2022 may drop payment in the front-entry drop box or send through the mail and they will be marked as 2022 payments when the office reopens on Jan. 2.

• Van Buren Township municipal offices will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For those wishing to pay their property taxes with a 2022 date the treasurer’s office will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

• Sumpter Township municipal offices will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen on Jan. 3. The treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, for those wishing to pay their property taxes in the 2022 year.

The police and fire departments in all three municipalities will be on duty throughout the holidays, as usual.