Belleville’s downtown CVS drug store to close on April 3

Employees at the CVS drugstore, 444 Main St. in downtown Belleville, have confirmed word that the store will close its doors for good on April 3.

CVS has another drugstore in the tri-community at 10915 Belleville Rd., just east of the Belleville Road/I-94 North Service Drive that remains open.

According to the city property records, the 2,944-square-foot building that was built in 1937, is owned by Realty Income Properties 28LLC of San Diego, CA. It was sold to that firm in 2018 for $0 by N&B Holdings LLC. That firm acquired it from William Newman for $1 on Jan. 1, 2015. CVS leases the store.

The building had housed a drugstore for many years before that, most recently operating as Andrew’s Pharmacy.

In 2021, CVS Health announced it would close 300 drugstores a year over the following three years. CVS said it had been evaluating population changes, customer buying patterns, and future health needs.