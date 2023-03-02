Belleville Rotary Club honors McBride Middle School robotics

The McBride Middle School Robotics Team 14670, nicknamed TerrorBytes, attended the Belleville Rotary Club’s Feb. 21 meeting to demonstrate their innovative and prize-winning robot.

At a recent competition, the TerrorBytes won the “Collins Aerospace Award for Innovative Design” for their robot and advanced to state competition where they achieved 22nd place.

The team is coached by Tim Miller. Mark Laginess and Khoder Tanana provided support to the team at the Rotary meeting along with other booster club members and parents.

The Rotary Club presented the team with a $500 check derived from the club’s Christmas wreath fund raiser.

For those who would like to learn more about the robotics program there is a high school robotics competition March 17 and 18 at Belleville High School. The public is welcome and there is no charge for admittance.