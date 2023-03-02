Court Watching at 34th District Court

Matthew Lee Morton of Westland was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct first degree (person under 13) on Feb. 13, 2021 in the City of Belleville. His probable cause conference was held March 9 before 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin and his preliminary exam set for March 28. Prosecutor Ragan Lake said she expected to have two witnesses testify. The exam was adjourned until April 19.

His bond was set at $50,000/10% and if he is released he must have no contact with the victim and cannot return to an address on West Columbia Ave.

At the exam the charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct second degree was added to the original charge. The defendant was bound over to circuit court for an April 26 arraignment on the information. On April 27, an order for transcripts of the preliminary exam was filed by his attorney, so his arraignment was adjourned until May 9 and reset until May 31. A final conference was set for July 25 and then for Sept. 13 and then continued until Oct. 11. A motion hearing was set for July 28, 2023 and a jury trial for Aug. 7, 2023.

He remains in the Wayne County Jail under $50,000/10% bond.

Benjamin Richard Williams

Tanya Joy Kinnen

Benjamin Richard Williams, 45, of Taylor was charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and police officer assault on Feb. 21 in Van Buren Township. His co-defendant Tanya Joy Kinnen, 45, of Van Buren Township was charged with the same offenses on the same day. They both were arraigned by video while in custody at Van Buren Township on Feb. 23. Bond of $5,000/10% was set for each. Probable cause conference on the cases was set for March 8.

On Feb. 23, Williams also was arraigned on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a court date on an Aug. 5 charge of retail fraud in Van Buren Township. He pled not guilty and was scheduled for a remote pretrial on March 16 on that charge.

Nathan Andrew Tucker

Nathan Andrew Tucker, 71, of Van Buren Township, had a bench warrant arraignment before Judge Oakley on Feb. 24. He is charged with filing a false report of a felony on Dec. 11 in Van Buren Township. His probable cause conference was set for March 8, but he said he was scheduled for surgery on that date and would like the date changed.

Zachary Jay Semeniuk

Zachary Jay Semeniuk of Van Buren Township was charged with domestic violence on Feb. 23 in Van Buren Township. He was video arraigned while in custody at Van Buren Township on Feb. 24. His remote pretrial was set for March 15 and bail was set at $1,000 personal.

David Kevin Vawters

David Kevin Vawters, 52, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned by video by Judge Oakley while he was in custody Feb. 27 at the Van Buren Township police department on two counts of operating while intoxicated – 3rd, one count of driving while license suspended, and one count of open intoxicant in a vehicle. His probable cause conference was set for March 8 and his personal bond at $5,000. He must be fitted with an alcohol tether before release.