Belleville City Council approves ten special events for 2026

At its regular meeting on Jan. 20, the Belleville City Council approved ten special events in the city for 2026. They are:

• Tootsie Roll Drive by the Knights of Columbus, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28, at the Five Points intersection. This is the annual drive to raise funds through donations for intellectually disabled persons in Michigan and Special Olympics;

• Flop E Bunny Candy Hunt Easter Event for Area Children by the Belleville Central Business Community (CBC) and Belleville Downtown Development Authority (DDA), from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 4;

• Third Thursday in the Ville, sponsored by the CBC, where they organize the extended day of shopping in downtown Belleville and provide popup crafters where needed on the third Thursday in April through December, 5 to 8 p.m.;

• Memorial Day Parade to honor veterans who died in the line of duty, Monday, May 25, 10-11 a.m., sponsored by CBC and DDA;

• Belleville Farmers Market, 4-7:30 p.m., Mondays, June 1 through Oct. 19, Fourth Street Place and Square, sponsored by vendor fees, CBC, DDA;

• Taste of Belleville, Thursday, Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. (rain date Aug. 21), end-of-summer get-together with food by local restaurants, caterers and local non-profits, sponsor is CBC;

• Harvest Fest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tractor parade at 11 a.m. Old-time games, practices, and harvest events. Sponsored by library, museum, CBC;

• Costumed Monster Mutt Walk, a Booville event, Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. On Fourth Street Place. Costumed dogs compete for metals and then take a brief walk on the sidewalks. Sponsor, CBC;

• Halloween, Friday, Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m. Treats for the children downtown with costume contest at 6 p.m. at Fourth Street Square. Sponsor, CBC; and

• Photos with Santa, Saturdays Dec. 12 and 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., museum, sponsored by CBC and DDA.