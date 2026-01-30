Belleville DDA hires Goose Control for Horizon, Village parks

Although the Belleville Downtown Development Authority’s plan had been to rehire the Goose Control business to keep Canada geese out of Horizon Park, at its meeting on Jan. 21, the DDA decided to add Village Park as well.

That was in response to a request by mayor pro-tem Kelly Bates, who had talked about the geese at the city council meeting the night before.

Steve Jones, who is DDA coordinator and interim city manager, said the Goose Control information he gave DDA concerning Horizon Park is exactly the same as the last year. It is $870 a month, which is $5,220 for six months.

He said their efforts were successful, when there wasn’t outside influence.

When Bates, who lives in Victoria Commons, requested that Village Park be added for Goose Control, Jones said he went back to the business and it put together a proposal for Village Park, too.

He said it is the same as Horizon Park, at $870 a month and $5,220 for six months.

DDA chairman John Winter said there have been a lot of complaints on droppings at Victoria Commons.

Treasurer Sabrina Richardson-Williams asked if the DDA has the $10,440 it would take to do both parks and she was told they did.

Jones said the DDA has had a company to chase geese for three years at Horizon Park, although the first company closed and the present company took over.

Mayor Ken Voigt said the program has definitely been beneficial at Horizon Park, but he doesn’t know about conditions at Village Park.

Richardson-Williams, who also lives at Victoria Commons, said there are droppings on the walkways. She said this is her backyard, but she doesn’t know if it’s worth $5,220.

She said the city agreed to cover half of the cost for Horizon Park last year.

Whitney Beaubien made the motion to approve both parks for Goose Control at a cost of $10,440 and to ask the city council to kick in a portion, but not necessarily half. The motion was seconded by Voigt and passed unanimously.

In other business at the one-hour-and-17-minute meeting, the DDA:

• Deferred action on a new DDA website until more information could be presented. Jones presented just one proposal, from KSpringer Media Management. But then Beaubien presented a proposal from Leon Goldfish, who services a number of municipalities throughout this and adjoining states, and they are looking for a third proposal. Members didn’t have time to read the Goldfish proposal, but it was less in cost. They decided to schedule presentations, possibly in March, by all wishing to apply;

• Went through the follow-up list, line by line, to determine which items could be pulled, since some had been on the list since 2022. Some items were pulled and some added, including research into having lights at the pickleball court in Village Park since it had been vandalized;

• Discussed the vacant, DDA-owned property at Third and Main streets to determine if the property is buildable. Jones said they still have to get final determination from EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) on whether the former gas station site is clean enough for building. Secretary Denise Baker said in the worst case scenario it can be a parking lot;

• Heard Valerie Kelley-Bonner propose the DDA set up a Civic Duty Education Night to encourage civic education and voting. She said a group, Survivors Speak, will handle it for the DDA at a cost of $2,500. The DDA had allocated $5,000 for a Belleville High School event that didn’t work out and this is just half in cost, she said. This program has been put on in a lot of places where voter turnout was low, she said. With the proposed BHS event the goal was to have youth involved and this is for young people. They could invite the mayor, police chief, judges, League of Women Voters, and others to participate, she said. Kelley-Bonner said she and Richardson-Williams will put together a proposal and bring it to next month’s meeting; and

• Heard Beaubien say there will be another committee meeting on Jan. 29 about the “Wherehouse” (vacant hardware store owned by the DDA) to discuss how to make it work or sell it. The meeting is open to the public. Richardson-Williams said Jones gave them a price of painting the building and repairs have been almost $80,000;

• Learned the property on the other side of Third Street on Main, owned by Scott Jones, is still for sale and the former proposed project is on hold;

• Heard Phil Miller say there were some good ideas at the last committee meeting and they should put out a call for proposals and see what comes back;

• Heard mayor Voigt thank the audience for coming to the meeting and said the next meeting could be in the new city hall; and

• Heard Kelley-Bonner say there are porch boxes containing Narcan available and those who want them should let her know.