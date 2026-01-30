Conference of Western Wayne elects officers for 2026 sessions

Canton Township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak was elected chairperson for 2026 of the Conference of Western Wayne at its Jan. 9 meeting in Westland.

Circuit Court Judge Sean Cox swore in the newly elected executive team.

Vice-chairperson is Pat McRae, who is supervisor of the Charter Township of Redford.

Secretary is Robert McCraight, mayor of the City of Romulus.

Treasurer is Ken Voigt, mayor of the city of Belleville.

Chair emeritus is Maureen Brosnan, mayor of Livonia.

The Conference of Western Wayne is an organization of 18 Western Wayne County communities that coordinate 911 services for its 730,000 residents and a 340-square-mile region. CWW also represents its residents by meeting monthly to discuss issues such as legislation, transportation, public safety, substance abuse prevention, community and economic development, employment and the environmental health of the region.

CWW communities are the cities of Belleville, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster, Livonia, Northville, Plymouth, Romulus, Wayne, and Westland, and the townships of Canton, Huron, Northville, Plymouth, Redford, Sumpter, and Van Buren.

The 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 meeting is the annual CWW/DCC mixer, and will be at the Romulus Athletic Club.

Future meetings are: March 13, Canton Township; April 10, Livonia; May 8, Sumpter Township; June 5, Belleville; Sept. 11, Plymouth Township; Nov. 13, city of Northville/Northville Township; and Dec. 11, Garden City.

There are no July, August, or October meetings. All board meetings begin at 9:30 a.m.