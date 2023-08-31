Attorney General, State Rep. Miller join seniors at ‘Lunch and Learn’

On Aug. 28, State Rep. Reggie Miller, D-Van Buren Township, attended the Van Buren Township Senior Center’s “Lunch and Learn.” Her guest was Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. They discussed legislation that is being considered that will affect seniors.
Nessel gave a presentation to the group about scams that are targeting seniors across the state and how to stay safe.
