34th District Court Watching

Matthew Ryan Durkin, Paul Nathaniel Durkin

On Dec. 13 a virtual probable cause conference was held at 34th District Court for Matthew Ryan Durkin of Brighton, who is charged with home invasion-first degree on Nov. 19 in Sumpter Township. His preliminary exam was set with his co-defendant for Jan. 10 adjourned to Jan. 24 for another probable cause conference. Personal bond is $25,000.

His co-defendant is his brother Paul Nathaniel Durkin, 23, of Pinckney, who is charged with home invasion first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and felony firearm-pneumatic gun in the incident. He was in the Wayne County Jail on $25,000/10% bond, and $6,250 surety bond was posted by Wayne County Bail Bonds.

Paul’s preliminary exam had been set for Jan. 10, 2024 previously and the brothers’ cases are to be run together. Paul’s preliminary exams also were changed to probable cause conferences for Jan. 24.

Paul’s court-appointed attorney Luther Glenn asked the judge to reduce the bond to personal bond with a tether. The prosecutor objected saying Paul used a weapon on a break-in and has an extensive criminal history. Judge Lisa Martin denied the request to modify the bond because of his extensive history. Then bond was posted. On Jan. 10, attorney Glenn asked to withdraw from the case and his request was granted.

Amy Christine Chapman

Amy Christine Chapman of Ann Arbor had a retail fraud-second degree charge against her and a warrant from 34th District Court. She appeared in court Jan. 10 via zoom from the Lenawee County Jail where she is awaiting a federal case. Her attorney Hannah Roberts said her client’s plea bargain arrangement arrived in the mail when she was in jail in 2018 and she’s been in jail ever since. The defendant pled guilty to stealing something in value from $200 to $1,000 on Sept. 28, 2018 in Meijer’s. Judge Lisa Martin sentenced her to 60 days time-served and the case was closed.

Waste Management

On Jan. 10, Waste Management landfill attorney Sean Powers was at 34th District Court. He arranged a plea deal for fees owed by WM for overweight vehicles, with some charges dismissed as part of the deal.

WM’s total for six fines was $23,409 and Powers asked for two weeks to pay. The charges were filed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s department for dates over the past two months.

Vivaldy Morel Nganongo-Mbosso

Vivaldy Morel Nganongo-Mbosso, 35, of Ypsilanti, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (weapon used), one count of third-degree CSC (force or coercion), one assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation, one assault with a dangerous weapon, three felony firearms, and one domestic violence. This was on March 1, 2022 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $10,000.

The defendant was present at 34th District Court for his Oct. 25, 2023 probable cause conference. His attorney said he needed the security camera from inside the apartment for evidence. This was a married couple, he said. The prosecutor said that involves phone extraction and the security camera and they may not have all of that soon.

The preliminary exam was set for Dec. 8, 2023 and the victim was to need a French interpreter to testify. The defendant was directed to surrender his passport to Van Buren police. On Nov. 28 the court was advised the post office could not deliver the court papers to the defendant. On Dec. 8, the French interpreter was cancelled. The exam was rescheduled for Jan. 16 and the interpreter rescheduled.