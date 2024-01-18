Blood drive set Feb. 7 at Savage Elem. School to honor Cody Sykes

Cody Sykes, a former Savage Elementary School student who graduated from Belleville High School in 2023, will be honored with a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Savage school’s gymnasium.

Cody knows first-hand how important blood donations can be.

After graduation, the former BHS athlete was suddenly diagnosed with an extreme case of ulcerative colitis that put him in the hospital for 40 days. He had four surgeries and needed two blood transfusions, according to his mother Lenore Sykes, who works at Savage school.

She said there are two surgeries in his future with the potential of more blood transfusions.

“Our family is grateful for all those who want to help,” Lenore said. “This is a life-saving gift that most can donate, whether it helps Cody or another family in the future.

Savage school is located at 42975 Savage Rd., Van Buren Township. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 866-MIBLOOD or visit www.versiti.org/MI to schedule an appointment.