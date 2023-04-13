Woman accidentally discharges gun in vehicle at Belleville Post Office

On Saturday April 1, at approximately 1:13 p.m., the Van Buren Police Department responded to the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office to the report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputy Chief Joshua Monte reported that, upon arrival, officers discovered a female sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked vehicle, who had accidently discharged her firearm, shooting herself in the thigh.

Responding officers provided first aid until the Van Buren Fire Department and EMS arrived. The female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Deputy Chief Monte said.

He said the female driver was holder of a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) and could legally possess the handgun. A one-year-old child was in the rear seat of the vehicle. Fortunately, she was not hurt, Monte said.

He said there are no pending criminal charges.