Westland woman dies in single vehicle rollover on S. I-94 Service Drive

A 48-year-old Westland woman died in a single vehicle rollover accident on the South I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township on Saturday.

Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte said at about 8:49 a.m. on April 8 the Van Buren Police and Fire Departments, along with Huron Valley Ambulance, responded to a crash just east of Van Buren Park.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle on its side with the engine compartment on fire. Police officers used fire extinguishers to knock down the fire until fire personnel arrived to fully extinguish the fire.

HVA and Van Buren Fire personnel determined the victim was deceased at the scene due to injuries sutained in the crash, Deputy Chief Monte said.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department at (745) 699-8930 and ask for Detective Long or Sergeant Stanton.