Noah Richendollar on WSU team for Concrete Canoe Competition

Noah Richendollar of Belleville, a junior engineering student at Wayne State University, was one of the 12 WSU team members who took part in the Eastern Great Lakes regionals of the Concrete Canoe Competition on March 31 at Lake St. Clair Metropark.

WSU’s 280-pound nautical vessel competed with 11 other teams from Michigan and Ohio. The all-day event included buoyancy testing and culminated with the men’s and women’s 200-meter slalom races.

The WSU women came in fourth in their race and the WSU men came in seventh, with Youngstown State University winning both races.

Richendollar said he will be returning to the team next year.