Editorial: BHS Seniors invite public to come see their party clothes

At the May 13 regular meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, a graduating Belleville High School senior invited everyone to come see those going to the senior prom before they left for the party.

Natalia Payne, who sits on the board of education as a student liaison, was telling of the last days at BHS for the senior class.

She said May 16 was the last day of school and they would begin their senior walk at 10 a.m., ending up at the football field where they would spell out their graduation year: 2024.

On Friday, May 17, those going to the senior prom at Crystal Gardens in Southgate, will be forming a contingent to drive together from the BHS parking lot. They plan to be there from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and they invite the public to come out and see them all dressed up in their party clothes before heading off to the prom together.

On Saturday, the seniors will be holding their graduation party at High Velocity in Canton and the party committee, mostly made up of parents, is planning for each student to get a special prize. The party is to keep the students at a safe celebration.

Graduation is May 23, also out of town.

In the olden days, all our senior parties were in the BHS gym and we worked hard to decorate it to make it look different than it had in gym class. Now, everything is out of town.