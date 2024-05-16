VBT signs agreement with Van Buren Community Players

At its regular meeting May 7, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees signed an agreement through Dec. 31, 2025 with the newly organized Van Buren Community Players for use of the Black Box Theater of the new Community Center.

Two members of the group – Justine Moldanado and Cindy Fry – were present to tell the board what their plans are. Moldanado said they plan four performances a year in the community center, with the first being “Steel Magnolias,” which she said was a favorite with audiences. She said their new group has members with more than 25 years of experience.

She said they will be banking local and present special Bingo games. They plan a Christmas play, dinner theater, and working with the Yankee Air Museum something on Rosie the Riveter. They will have a group for seniors, and a juniors groups for young people, and put together a Van Buren Idol show.

“We want to get the community involved,” she said.

The agreement stipulates the township will receive 20% from ticket sales. The group must identify the program and schedule and it must be approved in advance by the township. The agreement stipulates that the group does not have exclusive access or rights to the facility, but will have reasonable and necessary access for their productions.

Van Buren Community Players has a Canton P.O. Box 871193 as its point of contact and [email protected], attention Laura Kitzman, [email protected] .

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said they had been in contact with a theater group in Monroe who may have been able to use the Black Box.