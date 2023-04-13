Court Watching: Three Wayne County employees charged in time fraud scheme

Wayne County received an anonymous letter in the spring of 2022 alleging illegal activities involving employees of the Wayne County Bridge Department.

The letter alleged that county workers, using county materials and equipment were refurbishing a private business during work hours and being paid with county funds.

According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, Prosecutor Kym Worthy requested an investigation in April 2022 that was conducted by Chief Brian White and Lt. Donald Farris of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from the FBI Detroit-Public Corruption Task Force.

The investigation revealed that on Dec. 5, 2021, Scott VanPeeren, 54, of Wyandotte, John Everhart, 50, of Farmington Hills, and Justin Whorton, 40, of Detroit, were employed by Wayne County and assigned to the Bridge Department.

On that date it is alleged that they worked at a private business, Romulus Nutrition, located in the 31250 block of Ecorse Road in Romulus, MI, and falsified their time sheets. They each received payment from the County for this work.

While working at Romulus Nutrition, it is further alleged that the three employees used Wayne County equipment and materials. The investigation is ongoing in this matter and no further information will be released at this time, the news release stated.

On March 28, Scott VanPeeren, John Everhart, and Justin Whorton were charged with one count of larceny – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

Both counts are felonies with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. On March 29 they were suspended from their positions with the county with pay.

“We continue our commitment to hold employees accountable who misuse Wayne County taxpayer dollars,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in the news release.

“The employees charged today showed a blatant lack of integrity and respect for the residents that we serve. My office will continue to collaborate with Prosecutor Worthy and local and state officials to ensure that everyone involved in this egregious operation is prosecuted.”

“We have been charging and holding defendants accountable for their unscrupulous criminal behavior for almost two decades,” said Prosecutor Worthy.

“It amazes me that despite this, corruption continues because corrupters think they will never be held to account. In this case, these three defendants allegedly knowingly accepted money from the county in the form of wages that they did not deserve. There is nothing right about this.”

Defendants VanPeeren and Whorton were arraigned on March 28 in 34th District Court before Judge Brian Oakley and each given $1,000 personal bond. The probable cause conference was scheduled for April 5.

On March 29, defendant Everhart was arraigned before 34th District Court Magistrate Al Hindman and received a $10,000 personal bond. He has the same court dates as defendants VanPeeren and Whorton.

It was emphasized that the charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.