Veterans Resource Expo set at VBT Community Center

The Van Buren Township Community Center, 46425 Tyler Rd., will host a Veterans Resource Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Entry is free. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with welcomes by VBT senior center programmer Marylynn Balewski and PLAV Post 167 post commander George Kennedy.

There will be a presentation of the colors, presentation of flags of the armed services, the National Anthem and the Missing Man Table ceremony. At 11:45 a.m. the vendor expo will begin.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 167 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434.

Veterans are invited to connect with fellow veterans, access resources, and discover programs to support and improve quality of life.

Vendors present will include: Van Buren Township police and fire departments, Brown Funeral Home, VFW claims consultant, The Senior Alliance, U.S. Veterans Administration, Ann Arbor VA representative, VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Services, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, DiPietro and Day law firm, Great Lakes National Cemetery, and Elder Law/Neighborhood Legal Services.

Special guest is Jasper and his person Janet Deaton of Dogs by Janet.