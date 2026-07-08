Van Buren Twp. planners consider changing rules and procedures for meetings

By Rosemary K. Otzman

Editor Emeritus

At it regular meeting on June 24, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission got to consideration of changing its rules and procedures for meetings.

The plan to make a change was set off by a seven-hour recent meeting with a lot of people who spoke over and over again under public comment. A man insisted the time they could each speak was five minutes and then another three. He said it was printed in their rules.

Although commission chairman Brian Cullin said he had been told the time was three minutes and then a minute and a half. He later learned he was wrong.

“I was not aware of what our bylaws said,” Cullin said at the June 24 meeting. “I screwed up, so I apologize. I thought it was three and a minute and a half, but it was five minutes.”

Director Akers had prepared ten pages of an updated set of bylaws for the commission to adopt, which included the three-minute maximum public comment and another minute and a half. The changes were based on the township board’s procedures.

The proposed order of business had public comment at the beginning and end of the agenda, taking out the current public comments on each agenda item.

Commissioners questioned whether it was a good idea to take out each comment period after each agenda item. They did agree that speakers should identify themselves and where they live.

Akers said he would follow up with the township attorney on this, since he believes there is case law saying speakers don’t have to give their addresses.

He said under law you need five votes to change the bylaws.

“I like being consistent with the township board, but we are a different group,” Cullin said. “We deal with different things.”

Commissioner Grant said the commission deals with building questions and their decisions affect people’s lives.

A woman in the audience spoke under public comment saying she didn’t like going with the board method and likes comments after each item is discussed by the commission, before a decision is made.

Jahr noted the commission has to propose what changes it wants to the township board. He suggested directing the staff to do another draft before the commission approves any changes.

“We want to do it exactly right,” Jahr said.

Akers said he would bring back a rough draft to the commission.

The commission discussed the rules and procedures for almost an hour before asking for another draft.