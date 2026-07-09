2026 Thunder Over Michigan air show kicks off July 17

By Sarah A. Rigg

Managing Editor

The 2026 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show returns to Willow Run Airport, kicking off July 17 and running through July 19, with a bigger-than-ever show marking the United States’ 250th birthday.

Each day will feature demonstrations by a variety of groups including the U.S. Marines and Air Force, flying number of different aircraft, from the F-16 Viper to the MV-22 Osprey. U.S. Customs & Border Patrol will host a “fast ropes” demo, and there will be a Smoke-N-Thunder “Jet Truck” on display as well as a pyrotechnic display by Explosive Touch Enterprises.

The event will also feature static displays, The Adventure Zone, interactive exhibits, food trucks and an opportunity to meet pilots and crews.

Drive-up tailgate parking tickets are $207 and include one vehicle and unlimited persons in the vehicle. RV drive-up tailgate parkig is $312.

More information and ticket pricing and availability is available at thunderovermichigan.org/tickets.

Additionally, the Michigan Flight Museum, located at 47884 D. Street, is offering free admission for active-duty military personnel and their families now through Sept. 7. This includes Army, Navy Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.,S Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps — and up to five family members. A valid Military ID is required.

For hours, directions, and other information about the flight museum, call 734-483-4030 or email miflightmuseum.org.