VBT DDA approves 10 years of new projects in final meeting of year

At its 32-minute meeting on Nov. 25, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority approved the 10-year financial projects and the final Capital Improvement Plan and Asset Management Plan that have been discussed for months.

The DDA initiated the process with its engineering consultants Wade Trim to update the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan and create an Asset Management Plan in February. The Capital Improvement Plan is a plan to guide investments in the district for the next ten years.

The document lists 18 potential projects focused on accessibility, safety, traffic flow, aesthetics/beautification, placemaking/identity, and asset management. It includes planning-level cost estimates, prioritization of projects (based on necessity, desirability, and feasibility), maps, and cost breakdowns.

Wade Trim reviewed the conditions of all assets owned and maintained by the DDA district in the public right of way, as well as assets inside Harris Park. The projected maintenance and replacement costs were identified in five-year segments starting in 2030. and the DDA will review and include the necessary items in the annual budget process.

Bylaws amended

The DDA also approved the fourth amendment to the bylaws, which includes removing remote access to participate in and vote in a meeting because it is against the Open Meetings Act.

The amendment also adds Section 6 for an attendance policy which spells out what it takes to maintain good standing as a DDA member.

Section 6 states: “A board member absent from three consecutive regular meetings, or 25% of the meetings in any calendar year, unless such absence is excused by the board, may be recommended for replacement according to provisions of Act 57 of the Public Acts of 2018, as amended.

“The board member shall be notified in writing by the DDA Board of their delinquency, and a communication shall be directed to the Supervisor and Board of Trustees requesting a replacement.”

Director’s report

In her monthly report, DDA director Merrie Colburn noted the township is still waiting for its NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) approval for the Belleville Road Widening Project. Wade Trim engineers have submitted the final 100% design plans to MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation).

The wetland permit secured from EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) and the county has their wetland mitigation credits assigned and approved by the Michigan Wetland Board.

MDOT submitted the NEPA relocation request to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for approval. Once approved, MDOT can certify right of way, and they will send the obligation request to FHWA.

Wayne County will need to work with SEMCOG and the MDOT planner to request a TIP (Transportation Improvement Plan) grant amendment from FY25 to FY26.

“We are still waiting to pay out the relocation benefits for 7810 Belleville Rd., but this cannot be done until NEPA is approved,” she wrote. “Once we have NEPA, the right of way acquired will be deeded over to Wayne County. The projected bid date is Jan. 9, 2026 for a spring 2026 construction start, this includes the clearing of vegetation to avoid the bat breeding season.”

She also gave an update on other right-of-way acquisition for the project. She said, to date, the township has acquired all the right of ways necessary for the widening project through settlement and judgment consent.

“A new appraisal has been completed and under review for 8380 Belleville Rd. to assist with a settlement,” she said. “The property owner is getting their own appraisal, as well, to compare to ours. We’re waiting on theirs to be completed. This will most likely not be until January.”

She said they are also waiting for NEPA approval for the Tyler Road Pathway. Wade Trim is waiting for direction from EGLE on a conservation easement that is adjacent to the trail alignment.

Information meetings

The annual presentation of DDA accomplishments will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 in the DDA building and 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Van Buren Township Board of trustees meeting. The presentations are a requirement of Public Act 57.

This was the last meeting of the year. The next meeting is set for Jan. 27.