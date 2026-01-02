EGLE issues renewed operating license to US Ecology Detroit South

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a renewed Hazardous Waste Management Facility Operating License to EQ Detroit Inc., doing business as US Ecology Detroit South, following a comprehensive regulatory review and public comment process.

The license authorizes continued operation of the hazardous waste treatment and storage facility located at 1923 Frederick St. in Detroit, subject to updated and strengthened conditions designed to improve protection of the surrounding community and the environment.

The renewed license includes several new requirements, including expanded air monitoring and groundwater monitoring, to increase oversight of facility operations. The license also requires replacement of six existing treatment tanks with new tanks of an upgraded design. Tank replacement is anticipated to begin in January 2026. The license term is 10 years.

To address nuisance odors, the license requires the facility to implement an Odor Management Plan and to install odor control equipment by Dec. 31, 2027. The Odor Management Plan establishes specific actions the facility must take to modify or reduce operations in response to future odor violations. EGLE retains full enforcement authority to ensure compliance with all license conditions.

This license issuance follows a public comment period that was held July 31, 2025, to Sept. 26, 2025. EGLE said it reviewed and considered all comments received. The Response to Comments, the license, and additional information is available at Michigan.gov/USEcologyDetroitSouth.

Questions concerning the license should be directed to Tianna Kilgore, Environmental Engineer, Hazardous Waste Section, Materials Management Division, EGLE, at [email protected] or (517) 230-4395.