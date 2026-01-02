Supreme Court to hold public administrative hearing on Jan. 14

Justices of the Michigan Supreme Court will hold a public administrative hearing on one agenda item – a proposed amendment of MCR 8.115 that would prohibit the civil arrest of a person while attending a court proceeding or having legal business in the courthouse.

The hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, and individuals wishing to speak at the hearing must reach out by Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at 5 p.m. to be included on the agenda.

The remote proceeding via Zoom will be livestreamed on the MSC You Tube Channel. Speakers will receive Zoom coordinates upon reserving their spots.

The Michigan Supreme Court is required to hold public administrative hearings at least three times annually to receive public comments on proposed court rules and proposed changes to existing court rules.

The court news release said, “Public input is important because it helps to build trust and confidence in the judicial branch, as well as providing access to the judicial process.”