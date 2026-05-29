Editorial: Neighbors oppose Waverly plan in Van Buren Twp.

The plan to build 92 single-family homes on a golf course and to add 277 more multiple-dwellings next door as well is not setting well with neighbors.

The neighbors to the Waverly Apartments were invited to a meeting at the Van Buren Township hall on May 14 to see the plans and to comment.

And comment they did. They are still commenting and gathering up the proof needed to show this is not legal. The original apartment complex was built in 1973-74 and the township let it have greater density because of the golf course amenity.

What’s especially rankling is that Van Buren Township officials can’t find the documents from that time that show the deal. There are other ways to get to the truth and those pathways are being pursued.

The owners of quiet lakeside property in that neighborhood are not going to let their home life be turned upside down by a plan they say is downright illegal.