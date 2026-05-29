VB Eagles donate 700 food items to emergency food closet

On April 16, Jim Wagner delivered 700 food items from the Van Buren Eagles #3996 located at 9961 Beck Rd. to the Emergency Food Closet located at Belleville First United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St.

From Feb. 9 to April 9, a competition was held between the men and the women to see who could collect the most food. The women won 425 to 275. Eight Food Closet volunteers were ready to sort, date check, and store the food items which they did in 40 minutes.