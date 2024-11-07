Unofficial local totals for Nov. 5, 2024 General Election

In the Nov. 5 General Election, some candidates and proposals had voters in different municipalities who cast votes on the same thing. Their totals had to be figured across the communities, including:

• Teresa Patton got 21,086 total votes (63.72%) and Robert Coutts 11,336 total votes (34.26%) for 34th District Court Judge.

• Reggie Miller got 25,734 total votes (51.9%) and Dale Biniecki got 23,869 total votes (48.1%) for state representative in the 31st District.

• Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education seats had voters in both Wayne and Washtenaw counties participating. Totals are for the top four are: Dionne Falconer, 11,023; Wade Fields, 9,505; Victor DeLibera, 9,015; and David W. Shall, 7,885. Billie Jo Harsch earned 8,028 votes and there were 1,437 write-ins.

• Belleville District Library board candidates were unopposed. Vote totals were: Maria Jackson-Smith, 10,715 (34.26%); Joy Cichiewicz, 10,316 (32.98%), and Alma Hughes-Grubbs, 9,653 (30.86%).

• Wayne RESA Regional Enhancement Millage passed with 482,944 yes votes and 226,133 no votes.

• The Lincoln Community Schools Sinking Fund passed and the Washtenaw Intermediate School District Special Education millage passed. The Airport Community Schools bond issue failed.