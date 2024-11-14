Sumpter Goodfellows applications available for Christmas help

Application for Christmas help from the Sumpter Township Goodfellows are now available at Sumpter Ace Hardware, Sumpter Township Police station and Sumpter Township Hall, as well as all schools and the Belleville-Area Independent office.

Deadline to submit the completed applications is Dec. 3. Applicants will be notified by phone and they will be asked to come and pick up their gifts Dec. 10-13. For more information, call Cathy Sykes at (734) 740-6300.