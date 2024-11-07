Belleville voters reject proposal to drop Civil Service Commission

In the Nov. 5 General Election Belleville city voters approved three proposals to change the city council and turned down the fourth proposal, which was to eliminate the Civil Service Commission.

They approved allowing the council to set its meeting times and dates, approved eliminating roll-call votes on every matter acted on by the council, and approved changes to purchase procedures.

Proposal 4, to delete the Chapter on the Civil Service Commission, was turned down in a 815 yes to 962 no vote.

Proposal 1 got 1,381 yes votes and 437 no votes; Proposal 2 got 1,254 yes votes and 546 no votes; and Proposal 3 got 936 yes votes and 859 no votes.

City voters were 57.05% for Harris/Walz for president and 41.40% for Trump/Vance.

They voted 58.19% for U.S. Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin and 38.70% for Mike Rogers.

The vote for Debbie Dingell for Congress was 59.99% and for Heather Smiley it was 37.10%

State Rep. Reggie Miller got 61.11% of the vote and Dale Biniecki got 38.44%.

State Board of Education, top two, were Theodore Jones, 28.61%, and Adam Frederick Zemke, 27.28%.

Regent of the University of Michigan, top two, were Denise Illitch, 30.04%, and Shauna Ryder Diggs, 29.17%.

Trustee of Michigan State University, top two, Rebecca Bahar-Cook, 29.44%, and Thomas Stallworth III, 27.90%.

Governors of Wayne State University, top two, were Rasha Demashkieh, 28.21%, and Mark T. Gaffney, 28.54%.

Wayne County officials: Prosecuting Attorney Kym L. Worthy, 77.66%; Sheriff Raphael Washington, 61.35%; Clerk Cathy M. Garrett, 78.58%; Treasurer Eric Sabree, 96.54%; Register of Deeds Bernard J. Youngblood, 65.19%.

County Commissioner 11th District candidate Allen R. Wilson got 96.24%.

Justice of Supreme Court, non-incumbent position, Kimberly Ann Thomas got 69.15% of the vote; incumbent position, Kyra Harris Bolden got 67.65%. Judge of Appeals, 1st district, Kirksten Frank Kelly, 59.10% and Michael J. Riordan, 38.48%.

Third Circuit Court Judges, 18 incumbents who were unopposed, all won and the non-incumbent candidate Adrienne G. Scruggs got 60.85%. Circuit Court incumbent with partial term, two positions, Bradley Cobb got 43.57% and Nicole N. Goodson got 53.94%.

Judge of Probate Court, incumbent, David A. Perkins, 97.03%; non-incumbent, top two, Macie Gaines, 34.44%, and Todd E. Briggs, 25.24%.

34th District Court Teresa Patton got 59.60% of the vote.

Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, top four: Dionne Falconer, 22.68%; Victor DeLibera, 19.96%; Wade Fields, 19.88%; David W. Shall, 17.80%

District Library candidates were unopposed: Joy Chichewicz, 34.09%; Maria Jackson-Smith, 33.98%; Alma Hughes-Grubbs, 30.95%.

The Wayne RESA regional enhancement millage got 1,143 yes votes (62.25%) and 693 no votes (37.75%).

There were 2,261 votes cast in the city of Belleville. There were 536 cast in early voting, 877 on election day, and 848 absentee.