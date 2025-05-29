Editorial: Stellantis reveals plan to keep trucks off Belleville Rd.

What route will those 200 tractor trailers take as they come and go daily from the new Stellantis mega-hub on Ecorse Road?

At last week’s regular Van Buren Township meeting a traffic expert from Stellantis told how they had a similar traffic situation in Texas that was solved and their plan to keep the trucks off Belleville Road will work.

The 2-million-square-foot mega-hub is planned to be built on 355 acres at the northeast corner of Ecorse and Denton roads and begin operating in 2027.

First of all, only the 488 employees on two shifts will come and go to their parking by way of Denton Road. A second, northernmost drive off Denton will be for emergency traffic only. No trucks on Denton Road.

The tractor trailers bringing and taking away auto parts from the huge, regional warehouse will use Ecorse to Michigan Avenue to I-94. If they want to head north, they take Ecorse to Michigan Avenue to I-94 to I-275.

The township had trouble with Costco drivers not following directions and taking the most convenient route on Belleville Road to I-94.

Stellantis said their drivers have been with them a long time, have GPS tracking, and follow directions. Three wrong turns and you’re out, they said. The traffic will be mostly borne by Washtenaw County roads and I-94. We hope so. Belleville Road already is very crowded.