Lori Day, Geof Bush sing ‘National Anthem’ at Memorial Day ceremony

Lori Day and Geof Bush, husband and wife veterans, sang the “National Anthem” at the May 26 Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Monument on High Street in Belleville.

Rev. Robert White, who gave a prayer, said this was the largest turnout for the Memorial Day service in many years.

Wreaths were placed by officials from the city of Belleville and Van Buren and Sumpter townships, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish Legion of American Veterans, who sponsored the ceremony.