Tyler Elementary students in Lansing to demonstrate technology

Students from Tyler Elementary School in Van Buren Township were among the nearly 30 different schools in Michigan selected to bring cutting-edge and innovative technology demonstrations from their classrooms to lawmakers at the state Capitol building.

The 22nd annual AT&T/MACUL Student Technology Showcase took place Dec. 6 at the new Heritage Hall visitor’s center.

Presented by the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL), and underwritten by AT&T, the 2023 Student Technology Showcase featured demonstrations from students.

“The 22nd annual Student Technology Showcase highlighted some of the most talented students in Michigan,” said Mark Smith, MACUL executive director. “Everyone at the Capitol was impressed at how the students are incorporating technology in their learning.”

Students displayed a wide variety of technology projects that blended science, mathematics, social studies and language arts with the latest digital tools. Their work featured app development, artificial intelligence demonstrations, coding, robotics, web design, and many other technology demonstrations.

State Sen. Erika Geiss and Rep. Pauline Wendzel were recognized with “Excellence in Education” awards at the showcase for their commitment to connecting students with innovative technologies, and their dedication to improving the Michigan educational system.

MACUL is an organization dedicated to bringing educators from all levels together to share their knowledge and concerns regarding educational uses of computers and technology. For more information on the Showcase, visit www.macul.org or call 517-882-1403.